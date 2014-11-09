Trending

Haidet tops Junior field in Louisville

Petrov, Haley round out Derby City podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lance Haidet (USA)0:42:59
2Spencer Petrov (USA)0:00:01
3Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:00:03
4Jerry Dufour (USA)0:00:29
5Brannan Fix (USA)0:00:30
6Cameron Beard (USA)
7Liam Dunn (USA)0:01:11
8Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
9Michael Owens (USA)0:02:09
10Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC0:02:17
11Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) McDonalds Cycling Team0:02:46
12Maxl Freeman (USA)0:02:58
13Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM0:03:07
14Ethan Reynolds (USA)0:03:28
15Noah Barrow (USA)0:03:39
16Tanner Browne (USA)0:04:05
17Evan Geary (USA)0:04:07
18Ian Mcshane (USA)0:05:36
19Zachary Ross (USA)0:06:38
20Josiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo0:07:48
21Austin Gomes (USA)
22Adin Baird (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
DNFSilas Moorefield (USA)

