Haidet tops Junior field in Louisville
Petrov, Haley round out Derby City podium
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:42:59
|2
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|0:00:29
|5
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:00:30
|6
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|7
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|0:01:11
|8
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
|9
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:02:09
|10
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
|0:02:17
|11
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) McDonalds Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Maxl Freeman (USA)
|0:02:58
|13
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:03:07
|14
|Ethan Reynolds (USA)
|0:03:28
|15
|Noah Barrow (USA)
|0:03:39
|16
|Tanner Browne (USA)
|0:04:05
|17
|Evan Geary (USA)
|0:04:07
|18
|Ian Mcshane (USA)
|0:05:36
|19
|Zachary Ross (USA)
|0:06:38
|20
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:07:48
|21
|Austin Gomes (USA)
|22
|Adin Baird (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
|DNF
|Silas Moorefield (USA)
