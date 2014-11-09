Trending

Nash solos to Derby City victory

Antonneau, McFadden on podium in Louisville

Image 1 of 21

Melissa Barker runs the steep set of stairs build for the world championships

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 21

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) approaching the smaller of two sets of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 21

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Meredith Miller up a set of stairs on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 21

Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) running the stairs in fifth position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 21

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Cycling) riding off the high flyover.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 21

Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra) beginning her descent of the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 21

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) running the granite steps for the last time

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 21

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) eyeing a tricky uphill 180-degree turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 21

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) was racing without her wrist cast for the first time

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 21

Emily Kachorek (Sqid Bikes) running barriers after the second sand pit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 21

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) got off to a brilliant start but could not hold off Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 21

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading a long train of riders in the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 21

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) got off to a slow start but wasted no time going to the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 21

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) took the hole-shot and then owned second place for most of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 21

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) moved up to second place with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 21

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) was riding well with the chasers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 21

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) riding one of two very long sand pits

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 21

Riders got to practice the steep granite steps before the sun went down

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 21

Courtenay McFadden (L) and Caro Gomez (R) were warming up with the help of Taylor Swift music.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 21

Emily Shields (L) and her twin sister Katerine (R) at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 21

Katerine Shields (Hearts Racing Club) with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna) put in another dominating performance on US soil, soloing to victory in the nighttime Derby City Cup opening round in Louisville. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) was second, with Courtenay McFadden third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:46:38
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:18
3Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic0:00:20
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh/Clement0:00:32
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women0:00:36
6Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Cycling
7Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/SPY0:00:56
8Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:26
9Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:01:30
10Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:01:31
11Gabriella Durrin (GBr)0:01:36
12Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T0:01:58
13Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D Racing0:02:48
14Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)0:03:00
15Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:03:07
16Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:03:24
17Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:03:42
18Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge / Felt Cyclocross Team0:04:08
19Carolina Gomezvillafane (Arg) Vanderkitten Racing0:04:10
20Melissa Barker (USA)0:04:13
21Ellen Noble (USA)0:05:00
22Hannah Arensman (USA)0:05:11
23Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:05:17
24Kristen Kelsey (USA)0:05:22
25Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket0:05:35
26Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:05:49
27Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)0:05:58
28Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:06:17
29Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:07:14
30Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:07:25
31Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport0:07:44
32Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:07:57
33Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:08:05
34Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Scarlet Fire presented by Matth
35Meghan Korol (USA)
36Shera Clark (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
37Kelly Chang (USA)
DNFSamantha Brode (USA)

