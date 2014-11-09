Nash solos to Derby City victory
Antonneau, McFadden on podium in Louisville
Elite Women: -
Katerina Nash (Luna) put in another dominating performance on US soil, soloing to victory in the nighttime Derby City Cup opening round in Louisville. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) was second, with Courtenay McFadden third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:46:38
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:18
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
|0:00:20
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh/Clement
|0:00:32
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women
|0:00:36
|6
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Cycling
|7
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/SPY
|0:00:56
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:26
|9
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:01:30
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:01:31
|11
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
|0:01:36
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T
|0:01:58
|13
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D Racing
|0:02:48
|14
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|0:03:00
|15
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:03:07
|16
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:03:24
|17
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:03:42
|18
|Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge / Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:04:08
|19
|Carolina Gomezvillafane (Arg) Vanderkitten Racing
|0:04:10
|20
|Melissa Barker (USA)
|0:04:13
|21
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:05:00
|22
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:05:11
|23
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:05:17
|24
|Kristen Kelsey (USA)
|0:05:22
|25
|Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket
|0:05:35
|26
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:49
|27
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
|0:05:58
|28
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:06:17
|29
|Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:07:14
|30
|Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:07:25
|31
|Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:07:44
|32
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:07:57
|33
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:08:05
|34
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Scarlet Fire presented by Matth
|35
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|36
|Shera Clark (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
|37
|Kelly Chang (USA)
|DNF
|Samantha Brode (USA)
