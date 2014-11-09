Summerhill stuns Powers in Derby City Cup
Owen on the podium in Louisville
Full results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclo-cross
|1:01:33
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:02
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:35
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:08
|5
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|6
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross
|0:01:18
|7
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:43
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:46
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|0:01:52
|10
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b
|0:02:12
|11
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized
|0:02:13
|12
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|13
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:02:39
|14
|Cameron Dodge (USA) PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES
|0:02:55
|15
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC
|0:03:07
|16
|Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:03:15
|17
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:03:22
|18
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:35
|19
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:04:03
|20
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:04:11
|21
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Clif Bar
|0:04:15
|22
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Moun
|0:04:19
|23
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco
|0:04:22
|24
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:04:23
|25
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|26
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:05:14
|27
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:05:27
|28
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
|0:05:33
|29
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|0:05:46
|30
|Kacey Campbell (USA)
|0:06:18
|31
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:06:28
|32
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|0:06:29
|33
|John Francisco (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|0:07:20
|34
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Hub Endurance Chattanooga
|35
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red M
|36
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|37
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Lees-McRae College
|38
|Vance Fletcher (USA)
|39
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|40
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Matrix/RBM
|41
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|42
|Tanner Hurst (USA) Team Bikers Choice
|43
|Jason Monk (USA)
|44
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|45
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|46
|Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
|47
|Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|48
|Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|50
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
|51
|Mark Shannon (Irl) Seasucker
|52
|Elliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador
|53
|Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop
|DNF
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNF
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|DNF
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNF
|Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline
|DNF
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
