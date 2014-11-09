Trending

Summerhill stuns Powers in Derby City Cup

Owen on the podium in Louisville

Jamey Driscoll and Allen Krughoff congratulated each other on strong performances after the race concluded.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding off the flyover with Jeremy Durrin

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins Specialized) was one of the very few racers who could ride the granite stairs in the darkness.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) riding an uphill switch back while chasing Logan Owen

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) settling into third position behind Summerhill and Owen.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) leading Logan Owen around an uphill switchback

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) attempting to take control of the race in the long sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jamey Driscoll (Rapha Focus) had quite a battle going with Jeremy Durrin

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling) running the granite stairs ahead of Yannick Eckmann

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) was coming off a brilliant race in Cincinnati.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders running barriers that were placed directly after the second sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) had his hands full reeling in the Owen/Summerhill breakaway.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Owen Logan (California Giant Berry) rode like a young man possessed tonight. He attacked Powers and Summerhill mid-race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Luke Haley (Red Zone) battles Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) for position the first time through the long sand pit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (JAM Fund) running the granite stairs on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
One of the two sand pits was the longest of the year.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) chasing Logan Owen followed by Curtis White and Jeremy Powers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Logan Owen (California Giant Berry) leading the race with Summerhill close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jamey Driscoll (Raliegh Clement) found himself chasing the leaders for most of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) wins a sprint finish against Powers. It was his last race of the season as he is about to begin training for his upcoming road season.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclo-cross1:01:33
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:02
3Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling0:00:35
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:01:08
5Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:01:15
6Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross0:01:18
7Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:43
8Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement0:01:46
9Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt0:01:52
10Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b0:02:12
11Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized0:02:13
12Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
13Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:02:39
14Cameron Dodge (USA) PURE ENERGY / SCOTT BICYCLES0:02:55
15Dan Timmerman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC0:03:07
16Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:03:15
17Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:03:22
18Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:03:35
19Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:04:03
20Carl Decker (USA)0:04:11
21Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Clif Bar0:04:15
22Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Moun0:04:19
23Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco0:04:22
24Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:04:23
25Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:05:07
26Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:05:14
27Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:05:27
28Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized0:05:33
29Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX0:05:46
30Kacey Campbell (USA)0:06:18
31Ryan Woodall (USA)0:06:28
32Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing0:06:29
33John Francisco (USA) Papa John's Racing Team0:07:20
34Spencer Whittier (USA) Hub Endurance Chattanooga
35Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red M
36Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
37Gunnar Bergey (USA) Lees-McRae College
38Vance Fletcher (USA)
39Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
40Zachary Carlson (USA) Matrix/RBM
41Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
42Tanner Hurst (USA) Team Bikers Choice
43Jason Monk (USA)
44Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
45Anders Nystrom (USA)
46Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
47Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
48Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
49Nathan Brown (USA)
50Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
51Mark Shannon (Irl) Seasucker
52Elliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador
53Adam Finck (USA) Team Velocity Bike Shop
DNFAnthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNFRyan Knapp (USA)
DNFTimothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNFJustin Lindine (USA) Team Redline
DNFAdam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road

