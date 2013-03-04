Image 1 of 34 Marianne Vos wins the Afxentia stage race and final stage. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 34 Marianne Vos races downhill toward victory (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 34 The women's start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 34 The women are off (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 34 The women on the start loop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 34 Jolanda Neff, Blaza Klemencic, Katrin Leumann in the feed zone (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 34 Marianne Vos leads Katrin Leumann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 34 Katrin Leumann on the downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 34 Corinna Gantenbein, Eva Lechner, Adelheid Morath in the chase group (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 34 Marianne Vos (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 34 Two women fly by (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 34 Marianne Vos heads toward victory (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 34 Fabien Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 34 Marianne Vos at the front (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 34 Marianne Vos wins the Afxentia stage race and final stage. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 34 The start of the men's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 34 Mechanics await the racers at the tech zone (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 34 Emil Lindgren leads on the start loop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 34 The men fly by the feed / tech zone (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 34 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 21 of 34 Perkias Ilias (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 22 of 34 Fabian Giger leads Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 23 of 34 Fabien Giger on the downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 34 Jaroslav Kulhavy on the downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 25 of 34 Fabien Giger wins the Afxentia final stage and overall (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 26 of 34 Fabien Giger wins the final stage and overall at the Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 27 of 34 Jerseys, cups and trophys for the awards ceremony (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 28 of 34 Jaroslav Kulhavy is awarded (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 29 of 34 Elite women final stage podium: Katrin Leumann, Marianne Vos, Corinna Gantenbein (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 30 of 34 Elite women overall podium: Eva Lechner, Katrin Leumann, Marianne Vos, Adelheid Morath, Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 31 of 34 Elite men stage podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabien Giger, Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 32 of 34 Elite men overall podium: Wengelin, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabien Giger, Jan Skarnitzl, Emil Lindgren (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 33 of 34 Katrin Leumann and Jaroslav Kulhavy lead the Sunshine Cup after two rounds (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 34 of 34 Fabien Giger and Marianne Vos won the overall Cyprus Sunshine Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) and Marianne Vos (Rabobank / LivGiant) repeated their stage wins from Saturday and took the Afxentia stage race overall for their Giant Team.

In men's race, the top three in the classification was the same as the day before, with Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) in second and Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena Specialized) in third. In the women's race, Marianne Vos defeated Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing) and surprising Corinna Gantenbein.

Men

"Fabian had one gear more," said Nicola Rohrbach (Goldwurstpower/ Stöckli) of the situation in the lead group with two laps to go.

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC), in the Afxentia yellow jersey as leader, Jaroslav Kulhavy in the orange Cyprus Sunshine Cup leader's jersey and Rohrbach were riding in the leading group, when they entered the penultimate lap of five total.

Giger attacked and when he finished the lap, there was a gap of 50 seconds to Kulhavy, Rohrbach and Jan Skarnitzl, who was able to close the gap out of the chasing group with Matthias Wengelin (Naten Sater-Specialized) and Sebastian Carabin (Versluys).

Giger rode solidly to his second stage win, with 20 seconds in reserve and secured his Afxentia overall victory. Kulhavy came into second place, for the third day in a row.

"I must say, it was the best day of three," said Giger. "I felt super good. I had my eyes on the overall, the stage wasn't so important for me. I often was in the lead and I accelerated because I thought, would be better in case of a flat tire to have some reserve. I am super happy with this weekend, also with training on Cyprus and the ambience in the team. I think, I am on the right path."

Kulhavy said, "I am second man. Big motivation for the upcoming weeks (laughing). No, it was just training, and today I felt extra tired. In the second lap, I tried to attack, but this was all from my side. I am satisfied with my stay in Cyprus. It was very important for my season preparation."

Skarnitzl had a slow start, but came up stronger and stronger. He closed a gap of 30 seconds to Kulhavy and Rohrbach.

"First lap, I was quite slow. Yesterday was hard. Then I found a good tempo," said Skarnitzl. "When I saw Jaroslav in front of me, I was motivated again. In the last lap, I tried to attack, but he was too strong. This season starts later than the years before. I have some more time to get into my speed. So I am very surprised about this success."

Rohrbach said, "Yesterday I struggled from the beginning. Perhaps I had only a bad day. The feeling was the same as, but today, I could follow the top guys. At the end, I focused on Kulhavy, didn't thought that Skarnitzl was so close. Fabian had one gear more than we all had. But at the end, I am super happy about my race."

Only four seconds behind Kulhavy, Skarnitzl took third spot on the podium and so defended same place at the overall classification.

Emil Lindgren, winner of the time trial on Friday suffered from a puncture in the very first lap and his Giant Pro XC teammate Henk-Jaap Moorlag had two of them.

Women

In the women's race, Marianne Vos continued with her outstanding appearance at the Afxentia stage race. Unfortunately her biggest rival on this final day in Macheras Mountains, Blaza Klemencic (Calcit Bike) had bad luck in the form of a flat tire.

The two were in front together, followed by Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing). The Swiss rider lost contact on the uphill, but closed the gap always on the downhills. This went on until halfway through the race.

Klemencic lost her chance due her mechanical. Shortly after that, Leumann also had a rear flat tire. But she could make it slowly to the technical zone for a change, losing around one minute, but staying in second position.

Vos controlled her speed and rode safely to both the stage and the overall victory. Leumann followed on second place, 2:10 back and jumped to second place in the overall ranking, because Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike)was too tired to keep up the pace of the podium ladies. The German finished on fifth, 4:05 back, but rescued the third spot in the overall classification.

"This morning it was just to keep the control over the jersey," said Vos. "Last two days were really good and I hoped to be good enough to keep. So first I only tried to follow Blaza. When she unfortunately flatted, I kept on going in my own speed. I felt good, I liked the course, so everything was fine. It's incredible to take the victory. Now I have enough points to compete in the World Cup."

Leumann said, "After the flat tire, I could ride more or less, because I had the tubular tires. I always closed the gap in the downhills, and when Blaza flatted I thought I have to take the risk to follow Marianne. Maybe that was too much. Anyway, I am very surprised that it worked out so well this weekend. I didn't expect that. This morning I hoped, to defend the fourth position. Now I am second, that's great."

The big surprise of the day was 26-year-old Swiss rider Corinna Gantenbein. She was the strongest rider in the chasing group. In penultimate lap, the Fischer-BMC rider left the higher ranked Eva Lechner (Colnago-Südtirol) and Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) back.

"I knew that I am in a good shape," said Gantenbein. "I had a good preparation through the winter and I feel very well. Last year I came closer to the top girls and this year, I knew, that I can touch them. I am happy with these three days."

Morath, who had a slow start, came back into the chasing group, but was not able to follow the attack of Gantenbein. In the last lap she was joined by teammate Spitz and they came in as fifth and sixth.

"I felt very tired from yesterday, today I missed a lot," said Morath. "It was clear from the beginning. Lap by lap, I found more the feeling for the bike and that's what the races are also for. I am very positive about the last two days and I am surprised about. Third place in the overall is very good for me."

Spitz said, "At this point of the year, I don't want to be in the race mode. Unlike other years, from the technical side, I feel not too bad. Not to compare with Katrin Leuman, of course, but I am satisfied, how it worked out for me."

Klemencic showed her fighting spirit, crossing the finish line 12 minutes down, but couldn't save her overall podium spot. Behind Lechner, Spitz and Gantenbein, she was placed in seventh on the day.

Full Results

Elite men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 1:34:54 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:20 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:00:24 4 Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:00:59 5 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:01:45 6 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore 0:01:59 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team 0:02:04 8 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:31 9 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:05:19 10 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:05:43 11 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:05:58 12 Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:06:18 13 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:06:58 14 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:06:58 15 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt 0:07:38 16 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:08:58 17 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:09:13 18 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 0:09:29 19 Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm 0:09:44 20 Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team 0:10:05 21 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:10:18 22 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:10:30 23 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix 0:10:36 24 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:11:04 25 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:11:42 26 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:12:00 27 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:12:03 28 Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized 0:12:17 29 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:12:37 30 Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen 0:13:11 31 Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant 0:13:36 32 Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:13:54 33 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:14:51 34 Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:15:04 35 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:15:15 36 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 0:15:49 -1 Lap Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team -1 Lap Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike -1 Lap Marcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr -1 Lap Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team -1 Lap Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Felt -2 Laps Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base -2 Laps Andersson Jesper (Swe) -2 Laps Christopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets -2 Laps Louis Wolf (Ger) German National Team -2 Laps Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point -2 Laps Kyoto Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team -3 Laps Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team -3 Laps Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason -4 Laps Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos -4 Laps George Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos DNF Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Race Team DNF Boredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) DNF Bengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team DNF Christos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team DNF Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt DNS Wirth Ragnar (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern

Elite women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant 1:32:46 2 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:02:11 3 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer Bmc 0:03:03 4 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:03:26 5 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team 0:04:06 6 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:04:07 7 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team 0:05:19 8 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:06:21 9 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:06:55 10 Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader 0:08:33 11 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:09:34 12 Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team 0:11:00 13 Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team 0:11:13 14 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike 0:12:01 15 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:12:16 16 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek 0:15:19 17 Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:15:38 18 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin 0:16:05 19 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:16:37 20 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:17:06 21 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 0:18:13 22 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point 0:20:19 -1 Lap Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara Shvsm -1 Lap Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team -1 Lap Majlen Muller (Ger) German National Team -1 Lap Moran Tel-Paz (Isr) Ccc -1 Lap Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing Team/Rsc-Schoanich -2 Laps Ronen Inbar (Isr) Ccc -2 Laps Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K. DNF Noga Korem (Isr) Team Misgav DNF Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 3:46:47 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team 0:00:52 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:01:22 4 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore 0:03:43 5 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:08 6 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team 0:05:33 7 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:06:43 8 Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:07:35 9 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:10:42 10 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:13:14 11 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix 0:14:00 12 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:16:36 13 Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:16:41 14 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt 0:17:58 15 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:18:52 16 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:21:05 17 Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck 0:21:28 18 Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team 0:21:45 19 Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm 0:21:50 20 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:22:00 21 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team 0:26:48 22 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team 0:27:21 23 Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team 0:27:27 24 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:27:53 25 Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:28:04 26 Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team 0:28:06 27 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:28:56 28 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli 0:29:34 29 Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen 0:32:21 30 Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt 0:32:23 31 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:34:56 32 Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant 0:36:05 33 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:37:50 34 Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg) 0:39:10 35 Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized 0:40:51 36 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides 0:42:01