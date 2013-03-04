Trending

Giger and Vos win Afxentia final stage and overall

Giant triumphs in Cyprus

Image 1 of 34

Marianne Vos wins the Afxentia stage race and final stage.

Marianne Vos wins the Afxentia stage race and final stage.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 34

Marianne Vos races downhill toward victory

Marianne Vos races downhill toward victory
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 34

The women's start

The women's start
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 34

The women are off

The women are off
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 34

The women on the start loop

The women on the start loop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 34

Jolanda Neff, Blaza Klemencic, Katrin Leumann in the feed zone

Jolanda Neff, Blaza Klemencic, Katrin Leumann in the feed zone
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 34

Marianne Vos leads Katrin Leumann

Marianne Vos leads Katrin Leumann
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 34

Katrin Leumann on the downhill

Katrin Leumann on the downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 34

Corinna Gantenbein, Eva Lechner, Adelheid Morath in the chase group

Corinna Gantenbein, Eva Lechner, Adelheid Morath in the chase group
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 34

Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 34

Two women fly by

Two women fly by
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 12 of 34

Marianne Vos heads toward victory

Marianne Vos heads toward victory
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 13 of 34

Fabien Giger

Fabien Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 34

Marianne Vos at the front

Marianne Vos at the front
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 34

Marianne Vos wins the Afxentia stage race and final stage.

Marianne Vos wins the Afxentia stage race and final stage.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 34

The start of the men's race

The start of the men's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 17 of 34

Mechanics await the racers at the tech zone

Mechanics await the racers at the tech zone
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 34

Emil Lindgren leads on the start loop

Emil Lindgren leads on the start loop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 19 of 34

The men fly by the feed / tech zone

The men fly by the feed / tech zone
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 20 of 34

Jaroslav Kulhavy

Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 21 of 34

Perkias Ilias

Perkias Ilias
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 22 of 34

Fabian Giger leads Jaroslav Kulhavy

Fabian Giger leads Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 23 of 34

Fabien Giger on the downhill

Fabien Giger on the downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 24 of 34

Jaroslav Kulhavy on the downhill

Jaroslav Kulhavy on the downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 25 of 34

Fabien Giger wins the Afxentia final stage and overall

Fabien Giger wins the Afxentia final stage and overall
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 26 of 34

Fabien Giger wins the final stage and overall at the Afxentia

Fabien Giger wins the final stage and overall at the Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 27 of 34

Jerseys, cups and trophys for the awards ceremony

Jerseys, cups and trophys for the awards ceremony
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 28 of 34

Jaroslav Kulhavy is awarded

Jaroslav Kulhavy is awarded
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 29 of 34

Elite women final stage podium: Katrin Leumann, Marianne Vos, Corinna Gantenbein

Elite women final stage podium: Katrin Leumann, Marianne Vos, Corinna Gantenbein
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 30 of 34

Elite women overall podium: Eva Lechner, Katrin Leumann, Marianne Vos, Adelheid Morath, Sabine Spitz

Elite women overall podium: Eva Lechner, Katrin Leumann, Marianne Vos, Adelheid Morath, Sabine Spitz
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 31 of 34

Elite men stage podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabien Giger, Jan Skarnitzl

Elite men stage podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabien Giger, Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 32 of 34

Elite men overall podium: Wengelin, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabien Giger, Jan Skarnitzl, Emil Lindgren

Elite men overall podium: Wengelin, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Fabien Giger, Jan Skarnitzl, Emil Lindgren
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 33 of 34

Katrin Leumann and Jaroslav Kulhavy lead the Sunshine Cup after two rounds

Katrin Leumann and Jaroslav Kulhavy lead the Sunshine Cup after two rounds
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 34 of 34

Fabien Giger and Marianne Vos won the overall Cyprus Sunshine Cup

Fabien Giger and Marianne Vos won the overall Cyprus Sunshine Cup
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) and Marianne Vos (Rabobank / LivGiant) repeated their stage wins from Saturday and took the Afxentia stage race overall for their Giant Team.

In men's race, the top three in the classification was the same as the day before, with Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) in second and Jan Skarnitzl (Sram Rubena Specialized) in third. In the women's race, Marianne Vos defeated Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing) and surprising Corinna Gantenbein.

Men

"Fabian had one gear more," said Nicola Rohrbach (Goldwurstpower/ Stöckli) of the situation in the lead group with two laps to go.

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC), in the Afxentia yellow jersey as leader, Jaroslav Kulhavy in the orange Cyprus Sunshine Cup leader's jersey and Rohrbach were riding in the leading group, when they entered the penultimate lap of five total.

Giger attacked and when he finished the lap, there was a gap of 50 seconds to Kulhavy, Rohrbach and Jan Skarnitzl, who was able to close the gap out of the chasing group with Matthias Wengelin (Naten Sater-Specialized) and Sebastian Carabin (Versluys).

Giger rode solidly to his second stage win, with 20 seconds in reserve and secured his Afxentia overall victory. Kulhavy came into second place, for the third day in a row.

"I must say, it was the best day of three," said Giger. "I felt super good. I had my eyes on the overall, the stage wasn't so important for me. I often was in the lead and I accelerated because I thought, would be better in case of a flat tire to have some reserve. I am super happy with this weekend, also with training on Cyprus and the ambience in the team. I think, I am on the right path."

Kulhavy said, "I am second man. Big motivation for the upcoming weeks (laughing). No, it was just training, and today I felt extra tired. In the second lap, I tried to attack, but this was all from my side. I am satisfied with my stay in Cyprus. It was very important for my season preparation."

Skarnitzl had a slow start, but came up stronger and stronger. He closed a gap of 30 seconds to Kulhavy and Rohrbach.

"First lap, I was quite slow. Yesterday was hard. Then I found a good tempo," said Skarnitzl. "When I saw Jaroslav in front of me, I was motivated again. In the last lap, I tried to attack, but he was too strong. This season starts later than the years before. I have some more time to get into my speed. So I am very surprised about this success."

Rohrbach said, "Yesterday I struggled from the beginning. Perhaps I had only a bad day. The feeling was the same as, but today, I could follow the top guys. At the end, I focused on Kulhavy, didn't thought that Skarnitzl was so close. Fabian had one gear more than we all had. But at the end, I am super happy about my race."

Only four seconds behind Kulhavy, Skarnitzl took third spot on the podium and so defended same place at the overall classification.

Emil Lindgren, winner of the time trial on Friday suffered from a puncture in the very first lap and his Giant Pro XC teammate Henk-Jaap Moorlag had two of them.

Women

In the women's race, Marianne Vos continued with her outstanding appearance at the Afxentia stage race. Unfortunately her biggest rival on this final day in Macheras Mountains, Blaza Klemencic (Calcit Bike) had bad luck in the form of a flat tire.

The two were in front together, followed by Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing). The Swiss rider lost contact on the uphill, but closed the gap always on the downhills. This went on until halfway through the race.

Klemencic lost her chance due her mechanical. Shortly after that, Leumann also had a rear flat tire. But she could make it slowly to the technical zone for a change, losing around one minute, but staying in second position.

Vos controlled her speed and rode safely to both the stage and the overall victory. Leumann followed on second place, 2:10 back and jumped to second place in the overall ranking, because Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz-Haibike)was too tired to keep up the pace of the podium ladies. The German finished on fifth, 4:05 back, but rescued the third spot in the overall classification.

"This morning it was just to keep the control over the jersey," said Vos. "Last two days were really good and I hoped to be good enough to keep. So first I only tried to follow Blaza. When she unfortunately flatted, I kept on going in my own speed. I felt good, I liked the course, so everything was fine. It's incredible to take the victory. Now I have enough points to compete in the World Cup."

Leumann said, "After the flat tire, I could ride more or less, because I had the tubular tires. I always closed the gap in the downhills, and when Blaza flatted I thought I have to take the risk to follow Marianne. Maybe that was too much. Anyway, I am very surprised that it worked out so well this weekend. I didn't expect that. This morning I hoped, to defend the fourth position. Now I am second, that's great."

The big surprise of the day was 26-year-old Swiss rider Corinna Gantenbein. She was the strongest rider in the chasing group. In penultimate lap, the Fischer-BMC rider left the higher ranked Eva Lechner (Colnago-Südtirol) and Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz-Haibike) back.

"I knew that I am in a good shape," said Gantenbein. "I had a good preparation through the winter and I feel very well. Last year I came closer to the top girls and this year, I knew, that I can touch them. I am happy with these three days."

Morath, who had a slow start, came back into the chasing group, but was not able to follow the attack of Gantenbein. In the last lap she was joined by teammate Spitz and they came in as fifth and sixth.

"I felt very tired from yesterday, today I missed a lot," said Morath. "It was clear from the beginning. Lap by lap, I found more the feeling for the bike and that's what the races are also for. I am very positive about the last two days and I am surprised about. Third place in the overall is very good for me."

Spitz said, "At this point of the year, I don't want to be in the race mode. Unlike other years, from the technical side, I feel not too bad. Not to compare with Katrin Leuman, of course, but I am satisfied, how it worked out for me."

Klemencic showed her fighting spirit, crossing the finish line 12 minutes down, but couldn't save her overall podium spot. Behind Lechner, Spitz and Gantenbein, she was placed in seventh on the day.

Full Results

Elite men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team1:34:54
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:20
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:00:24
4Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:00:59
5Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:01:45
6Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore0:01:59
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team0:02:04
8Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:31
9Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:05:19
10Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:05:43
11Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:05:58
12Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:06:18
13Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:06:58
14Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:06:58
15Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt0:07:38
16Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:08:58
17Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:09:13
18Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:09:29
19Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm0:09:44
20Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team0:10:05
21David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:10:18
22Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:10:30
23Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix0:10:36
24Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:11:04
25Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:11:42
26Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:12:00
27Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:12:03
28Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized0:12:17
29Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:12:37
30Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen0:13:11
31Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant0:13:36
32Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:13:54
33Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:14:51
34Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:15:04
35Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:15:15
36Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:15:49
-1 LapNicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
-1 LapUrban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike
-1 LapMarcus Nicolai (Ger) Bdr
-1 LapPieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team
-1 LapRoy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Felt
-2 LapsVitus Wagenbauer (Ger) Team Geiger Medius Bike Base
-2 LapsAndersson Jesper (Swe)
-2 LapsChristopher Maletz (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
-2 LapsLouis Wolf (Ger) German National Team
-2 LapsPetr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point
-2 LapsKyoto Imoto (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team
-3 LapsPaul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
-3 LapsPantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason
-4 LapsEirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos
-4 LapsGeorge Ladakis (Gre) Irakleitos
DNFLee Williams (GBr) Gateway Race Team
DNFBoredskii Ruslan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)
DNFBengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
DNFChristos Loizou (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides
DNFPascal Meyer (Swi) Jb Felt Team
DNFThijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt
DNSWirth Ragnar (Ger) Team Herzlichst Zypern

Elite women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant1:32:46
2Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:02:11
3Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer Bmc0:03:03
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:03:26
5Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:04:06
6Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:04:07
7Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:05:19
8Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:06:21
9Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:06:55
10Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader0:08:33
11Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:09:34
12Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team0:11:00
13Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team0:11:13
14Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike0:12:01
15Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:12:16
16Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:15:19
17Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:15:38
18Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin0:16:05
19Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:16:37
20Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:17:06
21Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:18:13
22Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:20:19
-1 LapElena Gogoleva (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara Shvsm
-1 LapMarta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team
-1 LapMajlen Muller (Ger) German National Team
-1 LapMoran Tel-Paz (Isr) Ccc
-1 LapElisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing Team/Rsc-Schoanich
-2 LapsRonen Inbar (Isr) Ccc
-2 LapsAsuman Burcu Balci (Tur) Riva Macera A.D.S.K.
DNFNoga Korem (Isr) Team Misgav
DNFZuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team3:46:47
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Factory Team0:00:52
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:01:22
4Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Ck Naten Sater/Specialized Conceptstore0:03:43
5Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:08
6Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Pro MTB Team0:05:33
7Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:06:43
8Rohrbach Nicola (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:07:35
9Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:10:42
10Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:13:14
11Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Full-Dynamix0:14:00
12Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:16:36
13Sergeii Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:16:41
14Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt0:17:58
15Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:18:52
16David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:21:05
17Axel Lindh (Swe) Harnosands Ck0:21:28
18Martin Gluth (Ger) German National Team0:21:45
19Gogolev Maxim (Rus) Cc Roma Team / Samara-Shvsm0:21:50
20Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:22:00
21Ryo Saito (Jpn) Miyata-Merida Bikin Team0:26:48
22Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:27:21
23Brice Scholtes (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:27:27
24Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:27:53
25Mark Kuyan (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:28:04
26Christopher Platt (Ger) German National Team0:28:06
27Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:28:56
28Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Stockli0:29:34
29Maximilian Holz (Ger) MTB- Club Munchen0:32:21
30Robert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt0:32:23
31Marco Schatzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:34:56
32Omer Schubi (Isr) Teamisgav-Giant0:36:05
33Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:37:50
34Andrey Myshakov (Rus) Team Primorsky District (Saint Petersburg)0:39:10
35Ken Onodera (Jpn) Team Specialized0:40:51
36Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Char. Pettemerides0:42:01

Elite women final genearl classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank/Liv Giant3:54:50
2Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:06:44
3Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:07:49
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:09:50
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:11:03
6Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer Bmc0:13:06
7Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike0:15:53
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:16:40
9Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:17:09
10Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz - Haibike Pro Team0:18:14
11Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Superior-Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:22:15
12Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby MTB Kader0:25:00
13Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:25:14
14Lena Putz (Ger) German National Team0:27:44
15Hanna Klein (Ger) German National Team0:29:42
16Iryna Popova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team/Cc Roma Team0:37:18
17Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:39:51
18Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:39:56
19Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:41:33
20Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek0:43:30
21Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:46:08
22Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx- Merida Team Kolin0:47:01

Latest on Cyclingnews