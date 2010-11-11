Trending

Bazin wins in Nommay

Frenchman bests Heule, Denuwelaere in three-man sprint

Full Results
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:58:11
2Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
3Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
4Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi0:00:05
5Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:09
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
7Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine0:00:21
8Elia Silvestri (Ita) Guerciotti0:00:43
9Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
10Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
11Quentin Bertholet (Bel)0:00:59
12Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi0:01:13
13Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:01:59
14Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:59
15Théo Dumanchin (Fra) AC Bisontine
16Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine0:03:19
17Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Guerciotti0:03:44
18Raymond Kunzli (Swi) VC Franches-Montagnes0:03:52
19Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes0:05:03
20Emilien Viennet (Fra) CC Etupes0:05:07
21Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
22Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) CC Etupes0:05:13
23Josef Soukup (Cze)0:06:57
24Pascal Leroux (Fra)
25Alexis Brodebeck (Fra) VC Schwenheim
26Joris Boillat (Swi)
27Sébastien Kern (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
28Hervé Ridart (Fra) EC Stephanois
29Markus Kuriger (Swi) Tower Sports
30Tomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes
31Mickael Jacquot (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
32Jérémy Meiller (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse

