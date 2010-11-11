Bazin wins in Nommay
Frenchman bests Heule, Denuwelaere in three-man sprint
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|0:58:11
|2
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|3
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|4
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi
|0:00:05
|5
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:09
|6
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|7
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine
|0:00:21
|8
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Guerciotti
|0:00:43
|9
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|10
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|11
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
|0:00:59
|12
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi
|0:01:13
|13
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:01:59
|14
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|15
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) AC Bisontine
|16
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine
|0:03:19
|17
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Guerciotti
|0:03:44
|18
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) VC Franches-Montagnes
|0:03:52
|19
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:05:03
|20
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:05:07
|21
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|22
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:05:13
|23
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|0:06:57
|24
|Pascal Leroux (Fra)
|25
|Alexis Brodebeck (Fra) VC Schwenheim
|26
|Joris Boillat (Swi)
|27
|Sébastien Kern (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
|28
|Hervé Ridart (Fra) EC Stephanois
|29
|Markus Kuriger (Swi) Tower Sports
|30
|Tomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes
|31
|Mickael Jacquot (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
|32
|Jérémy Meiller (Fra) ASPTT Mulhouse
