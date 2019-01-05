Image 1 of 14 Nick White in the green and gold U23 national champion's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 14 Riders go deep in one of the early attacks (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 14 This select peleton formed after a number of attacks (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 14 The rolling Buninyong course gradually took its toll (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 14 Five riders take their chance (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 6 of 14 The speed was high but the attacks were chased down (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 7 of 14 A number of riders went down in this crash (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 8 of 14 The peloton was lined out from the start (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 9 of 14 The start of the 127km U23 road race (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia) Image 10 of 14 The men's U23 podium (l-r) Michael Potter (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Nicholas White (Team Bridge Lane) and Samuel Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col) (Image credit: Amy McCann) Image 11 of 14 Nicholas White (Team Bridge Lane) savours winning the Australian U23 national title (Image credit: Amy McCann) Image 12 of 14 Nick White (Team Bridge Lane) hits the line (Image credit: Amy McCann) Image 13 of 14 Nick White (Team Bridge Lane) wins the sprint to take the Australian U23 national title (Image credit: Amy McCann) Image 14 of 14 The Team Bridge Lane control the race for White (Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)

Local rider Nicholas White (Team Bridge Lane) took the green and gold national champion’s jersey in the men’s under 23 road race. He beat Michael Potter (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) and 2017 winner Samuel Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col) in a long sprint in Buninyong.

“I couldn’t think of anything better, to be able to do this in my hometown is something else and to have all the supporters there as well,” said White. “I was getting the shakes going around the last lap with everyone yelling out my name was a pretty surreal feeling and it hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

“It’s pretty surreal, it still hasn’t sunk in, it’s amazing,” White added on the podium after celebrating with family and friends.

“I couldn’t have done it without the five guys riding with me, it’s just as much their win as any one else’s, I can’t think them enough, and the team for all their support. It’s incredible.”





The 127km race was fast from the start with a dozen breakaway attacks forming and collapsing during the 11 lap-race. The decisive attack came at the final climb when Jenner and White sparked a strong move, forcing Potter with no option but to join.

Their lead was never more than a few seconds and it fell as White, Potter and Jenner played cat and mouse before the sprint.

“I had the whole team riding on the front for me and they made an unreal effort to get me around and even coming down to the bell lap when I had four guys with me, I knew I was definitely in with a chance and it was starting to feel like this could be a reality and this could be mine,” White explained.

“The last time over the climb was super hard but after all the effort the boys put in I knew I needed to be up to the front with those two guys so to be able to give them a reward and to win this is pretty special.”

Results