White wins men’s U23 Australian road race championships
Local rider beats Potter and Jenner after late attack
Local rider Nicholas White (Team Bridge Lane) took the green and gold national champion’s jersey in the men’s under 23 road race. He beat Michael Potter (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) and 2017 winner Samuel Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col) in a long sprint in Buninyong.
“I couldn’t think of anything better, to be able to do this in my hometown is something else and to have all the supporters there as well,” said White. “I was getting the shakes going around the last lap with everyone yelling out my name was a pretty surreal feeling and it hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
“It’s pretty surreal, it still hasn’t sunk in, it’s amazing,” White added on the podium after celebrating with family and friends.
“I couldn’t have done it without the five guys riding with me, it’s just as much their win as any one else’s, I can’t think them enough, and the team for all their support. It’s incredible.”
The 127km race was fast from the start with a dozen breakaway attacks forming and collapsing during the 11 lap-race. The decisive attack came at the final climb when Jenner and White sparked a strong move, forcing Potter with no option but to join.
Their lead was never more than a few seconds and it fell as White, Potter and Jenner played cat and mouse before the sprint.
“I had the whole team riding on the front for me and they made an unreal effort to get me around and even coming down to the bell lap when I had four guys with me, I knew I was definitely in with a chance and it was starting to feel like this could be a reality and this could be mine,” White explained.
“The last time over the climb was super hard but after all the effort the boys put in I knew I needed to be up to the front with those two guys so to be able to give them a reward and to win this is pretty special.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas White
|3:21:19
|2
|Michael Potter
|3
|Samuel Jenner
|4
|Cameron Scott
|5
|Jarrad Drizners
|0:00:04
|6
|Darcy Pirotta
|7
|Riley Fleming
|8
|Ben Metcalfe
|9
|Matthew Dinham
|10
|Benjamin Andrews
|11
|Sebastian Berwick
|12
|Shaun Falzarano
|13
|Liam Magennis
|14
|Sam Bascombe
|15
|Iven Bennett
|16
|Bailey Walters
|17
|Aden Paterson
|18
|Sebastian Presley
|19
|Alexander Evans
|20
|Alastair Christie-Johnston
|21
|Harry Sweeny
|22
|Carter Turnbull
|23
|Calan White
|24
|Rudy Porter
|0:01:36
|25
|Zachary Johnson
|26
|Matthew Harvey
|0:02:00
|27
|Cameron Wright
|28
|Alex Lack
|0:02:02
|29
|Dylan Mckenna
|0:02:51
|30
|Jordan Schmidt
|0:02:58
|31
|Jordan Louis
|0:03:23
|32
|Jensen Plowright
|0:03:27
|33
|Brent Rees
|34
|David Williams
|35
|Peter Livingstone
|36
|Angus Calder
|37
|William Hodges
|38
|Rhys Robotham
|0:04:22
|39
|Tom Gough
|40
|Daniel Simpson
|41
|Carter Bettles
|42
|Tyler Lindorff
|0:04:24
|43
|Michael Harris
|0:06:12
|44
|Jacob Emmerton
|0:09:08
|45
|Thomas Bolton
|0:10:48
|46
|Timothy Harvey
|47
|Brandon Conway
|0:11:02
|48
|Liam Edwards
|dnf
|Ben Cross
|dnf
|Thomas Green
|dnf
|Tom Mcfarlane
|dnf
|Tom Benton
|dnf
|Will Moloney-Morton
|dnf
|Thomas Jones
|dnf
|Godfrey Slattery
|dnf
|Conor Leahy
|dnf
|Callum Pearce
|dnf
|Fintan Conway
|dnf
|Taj Jones
|dnf
|Kelland O'brien
|dnf
|Zack Gilmore
|dnf
|Bentley Niquet-Olden
|dnf
|Leigh Phillips
|dnf
|Jasper Albrecht
|dnf
|Connor Sens
|dnf
|Lachlan Darch
|dnf
|Daniel Siwek
|dnf
|Tristan Saunders
|dnf
|Liam Lawlor
|dnf
|Mark Sampson
|dnf
|Ethan Egglestone
|dnf
|Lachlan Sinclair
|dnf
|William Pender-Buchan
|dnf
|Tom Chester
|dnf
|Myles Stewart
|dnf
|Craig Wiggins
|dnf
|Blake Quick
|dnf
|Ben Spenceley
|dnf
|Connor Reardon
|dnf
|Harrisen Bryant
|dnf
|Indiana Michel
|dnf
|Byron Woods
|dnf
|Andrew Gynes
|dnf
|Jack Marshall
|dnf
|Jet Turner
|dnf
|Brendon Green
|dnf
|Ewen Doonan
|dnf
|Mackenzie Hastings
|dnf
|Amarni Drake
|dnf
|Charlie Barber
|dnf
|Cooper Sayers
|dnf
|Thomas Beddome
|dnf
|Oliver Hartung
|dnf
|Aron Barclay
|dnf
|Emerson Julian
|dnf
|Alex Clairs
|dnf
|Byron Davies
|dnf
|Leighton Taylor
|dnf
|Patrick Brett
|dnf
|Harry Askew
|dnf
|Nicholas Torney
|dnf
|Patrick Sharrad
|dnf
|Hayden Turton
|dnf
|Martin Fatmaja Hoggart
|dnf
|James Farley
|dnf
|Jarrod Williams
|dnf
|Lachlan Harrigan
|dnf
|Jason Woodard
|dnf
|Sam Horan
|dnf
|Chester Hinton
|dnf
|Nathan Burrell
|dnf
|Thomas Ford
|dnf
|Xavier Cooper
|dnf
|Hamish Webber
|dnf
|Alexander Chrystall
|dnf
|Tim Lennon
|dnf
|Harry Watson
|dnf
|Will Ockenden
|dnf
|Robert Parker
|dnf
|Terance Hore
|dnf
|Josh Sutton
|dnf
|Alex Durrant-Whyte
|dnf
|Isaac Buckell
|dnf
|Liam Pino
|dnf
|Lucas Hoffman
|dnf
|Connor Bagot
|dns
|Nic Simpson
