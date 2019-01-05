Trending

White wins men’s U23 Australian road race championships

Local rider beats Potter and Jenner after late attack

Image 1 of 14

Nick White in the green and gold U23 national champion's jersey

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Image 2 of 14

Riders go deep in one of the early attacks

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 3 of 14

This select peleton formed after a number of attacks

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 4 of 14

The rolling Buninyong course gradually took its toll

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 5 of 14

Five riders take their chance

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 6 of 14

The speed was high but the attacks were chased down

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 7 of 14

A number of riders went down in this crash

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 8 of 14

The peloton was lined out from the start

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 9 of 14

The start of the 127km U23 road race

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)
Image 10 of 14

The men's U23 podium (l-r) Michael Potter (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Nicholas White (Team Bridge Lane) and Samuel Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col)

(Image credit: Amy McCann)
Image 11 of 14

Nicholas White (Team Bridge Lane) savours winning the Australian U23 national title

(Image credit: Amy McCann)
Image 12 of 14

Nick White (Team Bridge Lane) hits the line

(Image credit: Amy McCann)
Image 13 of 14

Nick White (Team Bridge Lane) wins the sprint to take the Australian U23 national title

(Image credit: Amy McCann)
Image 14 of 14

The Team Bridge Lane control the race for White

(Image credit: Stuart Moysey/Cycling Australia)

Local rider Nicholas White (Team Bridge Lane) took the green and gold national champion’s jersey in the men’s under 23 road race. He beat Michael Potter (Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) and 2017 winner Samuel Jenner (Team Wiggins Le Col) in a long sprint in Buninyong.

“I couldn’t think of anything better, to be able to do this in my hometown is something else and to have all the supporters there as well,” said White. “I was getting the shakes going around the last lap with everyone yelling out my name was a pretty surreal feeling and it hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

“It’s pretty surreal, it still hasn’t sunk in, it’s amazing,” White added on the podium after celebrating with family and friends.

“I couldn’t have done it without the five guys riding with me, it’s just as much their win as any one else’s, I can’t think them enough, and the team for all their support. It’s incredible.”

The 127km race was fast from the start with a dozen breakaway attacks forming and collapsing during the 11 lap-race. The decisive attack came at the final climb when Jenner and White sparked a strong move, forcing Potter with no option but to join.

Their lead was never more than a few seconds and it fell as White, Potter and Jenner played cat and mouse before the sprint.
“I had the whole team riding on the front for me and they made an unreal effort to get me around and even coming down to the bell lap when I had four guys with me, I knew I was definitely in with a chance and it was starting to feel like this could be a reality and this could be mine,” White explained.

“The last time over the climb was super hard but after all the effort the boys put in I knew I needed to be up to the front with those two guys so to be able to give them a reward and to win this is pretty special.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas White3:21:19
2Michael Potter
3Samuel Jenner
4Cameron Scott
5Jarrad Drizners0:00:04
6Darcy Pirotta
7Riley Fleming
8Ben Metcalfe
9Matthew Dinham
10Benjamin Andrews
11Sebastian Berwick
12Shaun Falzarano
13Liam Magennis
14Sam Bascombe
15Iven Bennett
16Bailey Walters
17Aden Paterson
18Sebastian Presley
19Alexander Evans
20Alastair Christie-Johnston
21Harry Sweeny
22Carter Turnbull
23Calan White
24Rudy Porter0:01:36
25Zachary Johnson
26Matthew Harvey0:02:00
27Cameron Wright
28Alex Lack0:02:02
29Dylan Mckenna0:02:51
30Jordan Schmidt0:02:58
31Jordan Louis0:03:23
32Jensen Plowright0:03:27
33Brent Rees
34David Williams
35Peter Livingstone
36Angus Calder
37William Hodges
38Rhys Robotham0:04:22
39Tom Gough
40Daniel Simpson
41Carter Bettles
42Tyler Lindorff0:04:24
43Michael Harris0:06:12
44Jacob Emmerton0:09:08
45Thomas Bolton0:10:48
46Timothy Harvey
47Brandon Conway0:11:02
48Liam Edwards
dnfBen Cross
dnfThomas Green
dnfTom Mcfarlane
dnfTom Benton
dnfWill Moloney-Morton
dnfThomas Jones
dnfGodfrey Slattery
dnfConor Leahy
dnfCallum Pearce
dnfFintan Conway
dnfTaj Jones
dnfKelland O'brien
dnfZack Gilmore
dnfBentley Niquet-Olden
dnfLeigh Phillips
dnfJasper Albrecht
dnfConnor Sens
dnfLachlan Darch
dnfDaniel Siwek
dnfTristan Saunders
dnfLiam Lawlor
dnfMark Sampson
dnfEthan Egglestone
dnfLachlan Sinclair
dnfWilliam Pender-Buchan
dnfTom Chester
dnfMyles Stewart
dnfCraig Wiggins
dnfBlake Quick
dnfBen Spenceley
dnfConnor Reardon
dnfHarrisen Bryant
dnfIndiana Michel
dnfByron Woods
dnfAndrew Gynes
dnfJack Marshall
dnfJet Turner
dnfBrendon Green
dnfEwen Doonan
dnfMackenzie Hastings
dnfAmarni Drake
dnfCharlie Barber
dnfCooper Sayers
dnfThomas Beddome
dnfOliver Hartung
dnfAron Barclay
dnfEmerson Julian
dnfAlex Clairs
dnfByron Davies
dnfLeighton Taylor
dnfPatrick Brett
dnfHarry Askew
dnfNicholas Torney
dnfPatrick Sharrad
dnfHayden Turton
dnfMartin Fatmaja Hoggart
dnfJames Farley
dnfJarrod Williams
dnfLachlan Harrigan
dnfJason Woodard
dnfSam Horan
dnfChester Hinton
dnfNathan Burrell
dnfThomas Ford
dnfXavier Cooper
dnfHamish Webber
dnfAlexander Chrystall
dnfTim Lennon
dnfHarry Watson
dnfWill Ockenden
dnfRobert Parker
dnfTerance Hore
dnfJosh Sutton
dnfAlex Durrant-Whyte
dnfIsaac Buckell
dnfLiam Pino
dnfLucas Hoffman
dnfConnor Bagot
dnsNic Simpson

