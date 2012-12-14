O'Shea captures slim lead at Omnium Championships
Edmondson maintains top position in women's standings
Session 3: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Perry
|0:02:28.283
|2
|Josie Talbot
|0:00:00.701
|3
|Macey Stewart
|0:00:01.248
|4
|Elissa Wundersitz
|0:00:01.947
|5
|Emily McRedmond
|0:00:02.941
|6
|Stacey Riedel
|0:00:04.317
|7
|Alexandra Manly
|0:00:04.800
|8
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:00:07.274
|9
|Lara Batkin
|0:00:10.231
|10
|Grace Fryer
|0:00:14.173
|11
|Holly Heffernan
|0:00:16.589
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josie Talbot
|8
|pts
|2
|Lauren Perry
|13
|3
|Elissa Wundersitz
|14
|4
|Emily McRedmond
|19
|5
|Alexandra Manly
|19
|6
|Macey Stewart
|24
|7
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|26
|8
|Stacey Riedel
|28
|9
|Lara Batkin
|29
|10
|Grace Fryer
|42
|11
|Holly Heffernan
|42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Edwards
|0:03:21.473
|2
|Sam Welsford
|0:00:03.633
|3
|Mathew Ross
|0:00:04.716
|4
|Zac Shaw
|0:00:05.578
|5
|Callum Scotson
|0:00:05.960
|6
|Tom Kaesler
|0:00:06.627
|7
|Bradley Heffernan
|0:00:07.861
|8
|Matthew Holmes
|0:00:08.627
|9
|Daniel Fitter
|0:00:10.155
|10
|Jordan Stannus
|0:00:10.453
|11
|Joshua Harrison
|0:00:10.963
|12
|Alexander Porter
|0:00:10.997
|13
|Gerald Evans
|0:00:11.017
|14
|Jack Hogan
|0:00:11.726
|15
|Theodore Yates
|0:00:11.746
|16
|Harrison Carter
|0:00:13.379
|17
|Mitchell Barry
|0:00:13.484
|18
|Alistair Donohoe
|0:00:13.502
|19
|Nathan Bradshaw
|0:00:13.866
|20
|Hugo Tolliday
|0:00:14.503
|21
|Owen Gillott
|0:00:16.460
|22
|Blake Smith
|0:00:18.134
|DNS
|Michael Rice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Edwards
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Ross
|20
|3
|Joshua Harrison
|24
|4
|Sam Welsford
|26
|5
|Zac Shaw
|28
|6
|Tom Kaesler
|32
|7
|Hugo Tolliday
|44
|8
|Bradley Heffernan
|46
|9
|Theodore Yates
|46
|10
|Callum Scotson
|48
|11
|Daniel Fitter
|48
|12
|Alexander Porter
|48
|13
|Jordan Stannus
|52
|14
|Blake Smith
|52
|15
|Gerald Evans
|54
|16
|Alistair Donohoe
|57
|17
|Mitchell Barry
|58
|18
|Matthew Holmes
|60
|19
|Harrison Carter
|67
|20
|Jack Hogan
|70
|21
|Owen Gillott
|73
|22
|Nathan Bradshaw
|78
|DNF
|Michael Rice
|45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson
|0:03:35.302
|2
|Amy Cure
|0:00:04.180
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak
|0:00:05.217
|4
|Isabella King
|0:00:07.197
|5
|Georgia Baker
|0:00:16.259
|6
|Alexandra O'Dea
|0:00:21.044
|7
|Jupha Somnet
|0:00:24.245
|8
|Grace Phang
|0:00:31.986
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson
|4
|pts
|2
|Isabella King
|11
|3
|Amy Cure
|12
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak
|17
|5
|Georgia Baker
|19
|6
|Alexandra O'Dea
|23
|7
|Jupha Somnet
|26
|8
|Grace Phang
|32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea
|0:04:26.838
|2
|Alexander Morgan
|0:00:00.833
|3
|Miles Scotson
|0:00:05.269
|4
|Brent Nelson
|0:00:07.282
|5
|Luke Davison
|0:00:08.412
|6
|Peter Loft
|0:00:08.762
|7
|Stephen Hall
|0:00:09.597
|8
|Benjamin Harvey
|0:00:20.095
|9
|Luke Parker
|0:00:21.224
|10
|Sofian Nabil
|0:00:25.562
|11
|Hamdan Hamidun
|0:00:25.566
|DNS
|Jack Cummings
|DNS
|Tyler Spurrell
|DNS
|George Tansley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea
|6
|pts
|2
|Luke Davison
|9
|3
|Alexander Morgan
|18
|4
|Stephen Hall
|21
|5
|Miles Scotson
|22
|6
|Brent Nelson
|23
|7
|Peter Loft
|27
|8
|Luke Parker
|31
|9
|Benjamin Harvey
|44
|10
|Sofian Nabil
|45
|11
|Hamdan Hamidun
|60
|DNF
|George Tansley
|20
|DNF
|Jack Cummings
|33
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell
|36
