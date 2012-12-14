Trending

O'Shea captures slim lead at Omnium Championships

Edmondson maintains top position in women's standings

Glenn O'Shea looks focussed

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Results

Junior women under 19 - Individual pursuit (2,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Perry0:02:28.283
2Josie Talbot0:00:00.701
3Macey Stewart0:00:01.248
4Elissa Wundersitz0:00:01.947
5Emily McRedmond0:00:02.941
6Stacey Riedel0:00:04.317
7Alexandra Manly0:00:04.800
8Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:00:07.274
9Lara Batkin0:00:10.231
10Grace Fryer0:00:14.173
11Holly Heffernan0:00:16.589

Junior women under 19 - Standings after Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josie Talbot8pts
2Lauren Perry13
3Elissa Wundersitz14
4Emily McRedmond19
5Alexandra Manly19
6Macey Stewart24
7Ruby Greig-Hurtig26
8Stacey Riedel28
9Lara Batkin29
10Grace Fryer42
11Holly Heffernan42

Junior men under 19 - Individual pursuit (3,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Edwards0:03:21.473
2Sam Welsford0:00:03.633
3Mathew Ross0:00:04.716
4Zac Shaw0:00:05.578
5Callum Scotson0:00:05.960
6Tom Kaesler0:00:06.627
7Bradley Heffernan0:00:07.861
8Matthew Holmes0:00:08.627
9Daniel Fitter0:00:10.155
10Jordan Stannus0:00:10.453
11Joshua Harrison0:00:10.963
12Alexander Porter0:00:10.997
13Gerald Evans0:00:11.017
14Jack Hogan0:00:11.726
15Theodore Yates0:00:11.746
16Harrison Carter0:00:13.379
17Mitchell Barry0:00:13.484
18Alistair Donohoe0:00:13.502
19Nathan Bradshaw0:00:13.866
20Hugo Tolliday0:00:14.503
21Owen Gillott0:00:16.460
22Blake Smith0:00:18.134
DNSMichael Rice

Junior men under 19 - Standings after Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Edwards5pts
2Mathew Ross20
3Joshua Harrison24
4Sam Welsford26
5Zac Shaw28
6Tom Kaesler32
7Hugo Tolliday44
8Bradley Heffernan46
9Theodore Yates46
10Callum Scotson48
11Daniel Fitter48
12Alexander Porter48
13Jordan Stannus52
14Blake Smith52
15Gerald Evans54
16Alistair Donohoe57
17Mitchell Barry58
18Matthew Holmes60
19Harrison Carter67
20Jack Hogan70
21Owen Gillott73
22Nathan Bradshaw78
DNFMichael Rice45

Women - Individual pursuit (3,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson0:03:35.302
2Amy Cure0:00:04.180
3Rebecca Wiasak0:00:05.217
4Isabella King0:00:07.197
5Georgia Baker0:00:16.259
6Alexandra O'Dea0:00:21.044
7Jupha Somnet0:00:24.245
8Grace Phang0:00:31.986

Women - Standings after Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson4pts
2Isabella King11
3Amy Cure12
4Rebecca Wiasak17
5Georgia Baker19
6Alexandra O'Dea23
7Jupha Somnet26
8Grace Phang32

Men - Individual pursuit (4,000m)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea0:04:26.838
2Alexander Morgan0:00:00.833
3Miles Scotson0:00:05.269
4Brent Nelson0:00:07.282
5Luke Davison0:00:08.412
6Peter Loft0:00:08.762
7Stephen Hall0:00:09.597
8Benjamin Harvey0:00:20.095
9Luke Parker0:00:21.224
10Sofian Nabil0:00:25.562
11Hamdan Hamidun0:00:25.566
DNSJack Cummings
DNSTyler Spurrell
DNSGeorge Tansley

Men - Standings after Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea6pts
2Luke Davison9
3Alexander Morgan18
4Stephen Hall21
5Miles Scotson22
6Brent Nelson23
7Peter Loft27
8Luke Parker31
9Benjamin Harvey44
10Sofian Nabil45
11Hamdan Hamidun60
DNFGeorge Tansley20
DNFJack Cummings33
DNFTyler Spurrell36

