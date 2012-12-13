Image 1 of 11 Reigning Omnium World Champion Glenn O'Shea in action (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 2 of 11 Victoria's Alexander Morgan (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 3 of 11 South Australia's Annette Edmondson (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 4 of 11 South Australia's Annette Edmondson (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 5 of 11 Stephen Hall finished session two in third place (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 6 of 11 Rebecca Wiasak from the ACT tries to keep it neat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 7 of 11 Glenn O'Shea looks focussed (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 8 of 11 Annette Edmondson puts the hammer down (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 9 of 11 Tasmania's Peter Loft on the rollers (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 10 of 11 Competiton leader heading into the final day, Luke Davison (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 11 of 11 Glenn O'Shea goes head to head with Luke Parker (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

South Australia's Luke Davison narrowly leads the men's omnium over SASI teammate and world champion Glen O'Shea while Annette Edmondson (SA) leads the women's standings after three rounds of the 2013 Cycling Australia Omnium National Championships at Melbourne's DISC Velodrome.

Davison (4pts) leads O'Shea (5pts) by one point after the 21-year-old claimed the opening round's flying lap and round three's elimination. West Australian Stephen Hall currently sits in third position on 14 points.

Despite a personal best time of 13.028 seconds for O'Shea, Davison managed to pip his rival for the win being the only rider to break the 13-second barrier in the flying lap, recording 12.937 for the 500m distance.

However the champion showed his class in round two's points race finishing on 49 points over Davison (39 points) and Alex Morgan (VIC) on 34 points.

A mid-race break of four established including Stephen Hall (WA), Peter Loft (TAS) and Alex Morgan (VIC) with O'Shea seeing the benefit of being involved.

The South Australian put in a huge effort to close the gap while Hall claimed the sprint lap.

Davison wouldn't be left behind and once the National Road Series champion joined the group, it wasn't long before the break lapped the main field and earned 20 bonus points each, ensuring O'Shea was well out of reach from the main field.

"In the points race Glen showed he is very capable and a very classy rider - he is the best omnium rider in the world and is showing some very good form so I will need to recover well and come out firing for tomorrow's races," Davison explained.

O'Shea wasn't deterred by being behind after three rounds saying he was enjoying the inter-team rivalry.

"I have been working really hard for the points race and I was really determined to come out and have a red hot crack at it," O'Shea said following his round two win.

"I think I showed a bit of dominance after that round which I was really happy with.

"Luke and I are going head to head which is goof fun actually. It's good to have someone to really push you to your limits," O'Shea remarked.

Similarly Davison said despite the pair preparing to contest the Madison together on Saturday night, the SASI teammates did not train together.

"We respect each other and I think that rivalry makes things interesting," Davison said.

In the women's omnium it was South Australia's Annette Edmondson who continued her recent sizzling form, claiming all three events on day one of the championships.

Edmondson leads the standing after three rounds on 3 points to Isabella King (WA) on 7 and Amy Cure (TAS) 10 points.

Edmondson recorded a personal best time for round ones flying lap posting the only sub 14-second ride of the day in the women's event with 13.965. The 2012 omnium world silver and Olympic bronze medallist finish half a second ahead of West Australia's Isabella King (14.458) with fellow London Olympian Amy Cure (14.623), in third.

Edmondson also claimed the second and third rounds, finishing the points race with 35 points, 10 ahead of ACT's Rebecca Wiasak (25 points) and 15 over West Australia's Isabella King (20 points).

Wiasak challenged the reigning Oceania champion, lapping the field after winning the third sprint, allowing the 28-year-old to claim a bonus 20 points.

However it was not enough to hold off 21-year-old Edmondson, the South Australian dominating all other sprints to seal the win.

Edmondson clinched the elimination win over Isabella King, second and Amy Cure third.

"I was lucky I didn't get pipped with about five riders to go and I really switched on for the rest of the race," Edmondson said following her round three win.

"I have got some great competition here with Bella King who is hot on my heels and Amy Cure and a few juniors performing well so I really want to cement another win here like I did at the Oceania champs.

"The challenge going into tomorrow will be to keep switched on heading into the final three races," Edmondson concluded.

In the under 19 omniums, Victoria's Zac Shaw was on equal points to 16 year-old Jack Edwards (NSW) in the men's event, both riders on three points heading into round three's elimination.

Earlier in the day, Shaw had won round one's flying lap in 13.164 seconds over Edwards on 13.504 and Josh Harrison (SA) on 13.720.

Edwards took it to the junior world time trial champion winning the points race after securing three sprints, finishing with 19 points over Shaw on 10 and Sam Welsford (WA) on 7.

However the Victorian failed to fire when it came to the crunch, being eliminated first in round three's elimination, allowing Edwards to claim victory over Theodore Yates (WA) and Josh Harrison (SA).

Josie Talbot (NSW) leads the under 19 women's omnium after round three following her win in round two's points race.

Talbot convincingly took out the points race with 13 points over South Australia's Alex Manly (7 points) and Tasmania's Lauren Perry (7 points).

West Australia's Emily McRedmond (14.888) took out round one's flying lap with Talbot finishing second (14.960) and West Australia's Elissa Wundersitz (15.050) while Wundersitz clinched round three's elimination over Alex Manly (SA) and Talbot.

The final three events of the omnium - pursuit, scratch and time trial - will be held on Friday.

Results

Junior women under 19 - Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josie Talbot 13 pts 2 Alexandra Manly 7 3 Lauren Perry 7 4 Emily McRedmond 5 5 Stacey Riedel 5 6 Elissa Wundersitz 3 7 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 2 8 Macey Stewart 2 9 Lara Batkin 10 Grace Fryer 11 Holly Heffernan

Junior women under 19 - Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elissa Wundersitz 0:09:33.120 2 Alexandra Manly 3 Josie Talbot 4 Lara Batkin 5 Lauren Perry 6 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 7 Macey Stewart 8 Stacey Riedel 9 Emily McRedmond 10 Holly Heffernan 11 Grace Fryer

Junior women under 19 - Standings after Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josie Talbot 6 pts 2 Elissa Wundersitz 10 3 Lauren Perry 12 4 Alexandra Manly 12 5 Emily McRedmond 14 6 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 18 7 Lara Batkin 20 8 Macey Stewart 21 9 Stacey Riedel 22 10 Holly Heffernan 31 11 Grace Fryer 32

Junior men under 19 - Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Edwards 19 pts 2 Zac Shaw 10 3 Sam Welsford 7 4 Mathew Ross 6 5 Tom Kaesler 5 6 Hugo Tolliday 3 7 Joshua Harrison 3 8 Alexander Porter 3 9 Blake Smith 3 10 Theodore Yates 2 11 Gerald Evans 2 12 Mitchell Barry 1 13 Alistair Donohoe 14 Harrison Carter 15 Owen Gillott 16 Nathan Bradshaw 17 Jack Hogan 18 Daniel Fitter 19 Jordan Stannus 20 Matthew Holmes 21 Michael Rice -38 22 Callum Scotson -40 23 Bradley Heffernan -60

Junior men under 19 - Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Edwards 0:13:40.570 2 Theodore Yates 3 Joshua Harrison 4 Mathew Ross 5 Tom Kaesler 6 Blake Smith 7 Hugo Tolliday 8 Mitchell Barry 9 Alistair Donohoe 10 Jordan Stannus 11 Callum Scotson 12 Bradley Heffernan 13 Daniel Fitter 14 Matthew Holmes 15 Owen Gillott 16 Sam Welsford 17 Michael Rice 18 Gerald Evans 19 Jack Hogan 20 Nathan Bradshaw 21 Zac Shaw 22 Alexander Porter 23 Harrison Carter

Junior men under 19 - Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Edwards 4 pts 2 Joshua Harrison 13 3 Mathew Ross 17 4 Zac Shaw 24 5 Sam Welsford 24 6 Hugo Tolliday 24 7 Tom Kaesler 26 8 Blake Smith 30 9 Theodore Yates 31 10 Alexander Porter 36 11 Bradley Heffernan 39 12 Daniel Fitter 39 13 Alistair Donohoe 39 14 Gerald Evans 41 15 Mitchell Barry 41 16 Jordan Stannus 42 17 Callum Scotson 43 18 Michael Rice 45 19 Harrison Carter 51 20 Matthew Holmes 52 21 Owen Gillott 52 22 Jack Hogan 56 23 Nathan Bradshaw 59

Women - Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson 35 pts 2 Rebecca Wiasak 25 3 Isabella King 20 4 Amy Cure 16 5 Georgia Baker 8 6 Jupha Somnet 4 7 Alexandra O'Dea 8 Grace Phang -20

Women - Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson 0:04:26.980 2 Isabella King 3 Amy Cure 4 Georgia Baker 5 Rebecca Wiasak 6 Alexandra O'Dea 7 Jupha Somnet 8 Grace Phang

Women - Standings after elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson 3 pts 2 Isabella King 7 3 Amy Cure 10 4 Georgia Baker 14 5 Rebecca Wiasak 14 6 Alexandra O'Dea 17 7 Jupha Somnet 19 8 Grace Phang 24

Men - Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'Shea 49 pts 2 Luke Davison 39 3 Alexander Morgan 34 4 Stephen Hall 34 5 Peter Loft 32 6 George Tansley 13 7 Brent Nelson 10 8 Miles Scotson 8 9 Sofian Nabil 6 10 Luke Parker 3 11 Benjamin Harvey 1 12 Tyler Spurrell -18 13 Jack Cummings -60 DNF Hamdan Hamidun -39

Men - Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison 0:08:22.200 2 Glenn O'Shea 3 Miles Scotson 4 George Tansley 5 Stephen Hall 6 Alexander Morgan 7 Peter Loft 8 Luke Parker 9 Brent Nelson 10 Hamdan Hamidun 11 Tyler Spurrell 12 Sofian Nabil 13 Benjamin Harvey 14 Jack Cummings