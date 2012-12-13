Trending

Annette Edmondson sets PB in Flying Lap

Showdown looming in men's event as Davison tops O'Shea

Annette Edmondson (Australia) finished third-fastest in the flying 250m of the women's omnium

Annette Edmondson (Australia) finished third-fastest in the flying 250m of the women's omnium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Results

Junior women under 19 - Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily McRedmond0:00:14.888
2Josie Talbot0:00:14.960
3Elissa Wundersitz0:00:15.050
4Lauren Perry0:00:15.226
5Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:00:15.434
6Macey Stewart0:00:15.474
7Lara Batkin0:00:15.509
8Alexandra Manly0:00:15.624
9Stacey Riedel0:00:15.667
10Holly Heffernan0:00:15.857
11Grace Fryer0:00:16.517

Junior women under 19 - Standings after flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily McRedmond1
2Josie Talbot2
3Elissa Wundersitz3
4Lauren Perry4
5Ruby Greig-Hurtig5
6Macey Stewart6
7Lara Batkin7
8Alexandra Manly8
9Stacey Riedel9
10Holly Heffernan10
11Grace Fryer11

Junior men under 19 - Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zac Shaw0:00:13.164
2Jack Edwards0:00:13.504
3Joshua Harrison0:00:13.720
4Bradley Heffernan0:00:13.743
5Sam Welsford0:00:13.794
6Alexander Porter0:00:13.827
7Michael Rice0:00:13.847
8Daniel Fitter0:00:13.867
9Mathew Ross0:00:13.898
10Callum Scotson0:00:13.938
11Hugo Tolliday0:00:14.029
12Gerald Evans0:00:14.171
13Jordan Stannus0:00:14.196
14Harrison Carter0:00:14.258
15Blake Smith0:00:14.295
16Tom Kaesler0:00:14.306
17Alistair Donohoe0:00:14.307
18Matthew Holmes0:00:14.317
19Theodore Yates0:00:14.322
20Jack Hogan0:00:14.385
21Mitchell Barry0:00:14.499
22Owen Gillott0:00:14.574
23Nathan Bradshaw0:00:14.696

Junior men under 19 - Standings after flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zac Shaw1
2Jack Edwards2
3Joshua Harrison3
4Bradley Heffernan4
5Sam Welsford5
6Alexander Porter6
7Michael Rice7
8Daniel Fitter8
9Mathew Ross9
10Callum Scotson10
11Hugo Tolliday11
12Gerald Evans12
13Jordan Stannus13
14Harrison Carter14
15Blake Smith15
16Tom Kaesler16
17Alistair Donohoe17
18Matthew Holmes18
19Theodore Yates19
20Jack Hogan20
21Mitchell Barry21
22Owen Gillott22
23Nathan Bradshaw23

Women - Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson0:00:13.965
2Isabella King0:00:14.458
3Amy Cure0:00:14.623
4Alexandra O'Dea0:00:15.179
5Georgia Baker0:00:15.445
6Jupha Somnet0:00:15.609
7Rebecca Wiasak0:00:15.848
8Grace Phang0:00:16.395

Women - Standings after flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson1
2Isabella King2
3Amy Cure3
4Alexandra O'Dea4
5Georgia Baker5
6Jupha Somnet6
7Rebecca Wiasak7
8Grace Phang8

Men - Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison0:00:12.937
2Glenn O'Shea0:00:13.028
3Brent Nelson0:00:13.186
4Luke Parker0:00:13.554
5Stephen Hall0:00:13.612
6Jack Cummings0:00:13.733
7Alexander Morgan0:00:13.740
8Miles Scotson0:00:13.782
9Peter Loft0:00:13.920
10George Tansley0:00:13.950
11Hamdan Hamidun0:00:14.030
12Benjamin Harvey0:00:14.107
13Tyler Spurrell0:00:14.139
14Sofian Nabil0:00:14.146

Men - Standings after flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison1
2Glenn O'Shea2
3Brent Nelson3
4Luke Parker4
5Stephen Hall5
6Jack Cummings6
7Alexander Morgan7
8Miles Scotson8
9Peter Loft9
10George Tansley10
11Hamdan Hamidun11
12Benjamin Harvey12
13Tyler Spurrell13
14Sofian Nabil14

Latest on Cyclingnews