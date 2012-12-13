Annette Edmondson sets PB in Flying Lap
Showdown looming in men's event as Davison tops O'Shea
Session 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily McRedmond
|0:00:14.888
|2
|Josie Talbot
|0:00:14.960
|3
|Elissa Wundersitz
|0:00:15.050
|4
|Lauren Perry
|0:00:15.226
|5
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:00:15.434
|6
|Macey Stewart
|0:00:15.474
|7
|Lara Batkin
|0:00:15.509
|8
|Alexandra Manly
|0:00:15.624
|9
|Stacey Riedel
|0:00:15.667
|10
|Holly Heffernan
|0:00:15.857
|11
|Grace Fryer
|0:00:16.517
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zac Shaw
|0:00:13.164
|2
|Jack Edwards
|0:00:13.504
|3
|Joshua Harrison
|0:00:13.720
|4
|Bradley Heffernan
|0:00:13.743
|5
|Sam Welsford
|0:00:13.794
|6
|Alexander Porter
|0:00:13.827
|7
|Michael Rice
|0:00:13.847
|8
|Daniel Fitter
|0:00:13.867
|9
|Mathew Ross
|0:00:13.898
|10
|Callum Scotson
|0:00:13.938
|11
|Hugo Tolliday
|0:00:14.029
|12
|Gerald Evans
|0:00:14.171
|13
|Jordan Stannus
|0:00:14.196
|14
|Harrison Carter
|0:00:14.258
|15
|Blake Smith
|0:00:14.295
|16
|Tom Kaesler
|0:00:14.306
|17
|Alistair Donohoe
|0:00:14.307
|18
|Matthew Holmes
|0:00:14.317
|19
|Theodore Yates
|0:00:14.322
|20
|Jack Hogan
|0:00:14.385
|21
|Mitchell Barry
|0:00:14.499
|22
|Owen Gillott
|0:00:14.574
|23
|Nathan Bradshaw
|0:00:14.696
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson
|0:00:13.965
|2
|Isabella King
|0:00:14.458
|3
|Amy Cure
|0:00:14.623
|4
|Alexandra O'Dea
|0:00:15.179
|5
|Georgia Baker
|0:00:15.445
|6
|Jupha Somnet
|0:00:15.609
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak
|0:00:15.848
|8
|Grace Phang
|0:00:16.395
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison
|0:00:12.937
|2
|Glenn O'Shea
|0:00:13.028
|3
|Brent Nelson
|0:00:13.186
|4
|Luke Parker
|0:00:13.554
|5
|Stephen Hall
|0:00:13.612
|6
|Jack Cummings
|0:00:13.733
|7
|Alexander Morgan
|0:00:13.740
|8
|Miles Scotson
|0:00:13.782
|9
|Peter Loft
|0:00:13.920
|10
|George Tansley
|0:00:13.950
|11
|Hamdan Hamidun
|0:00:14.030
|12
|Benjamin Harvey
|0:00:14.107
|13
|Tyler Spurrell
|0:00:14.139
|14
|Sofian Nabil
|0:00:14.146
