Trending

Haidet claims CXLA Day 2

Fix second and Dunn third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lance Haidet (USA) BEAR Development Team0:41:42
2Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks0:00:44
3Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:01:51
4Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC0:02:16
5Ian Wilson (USA) Bend Endurance Academy0:04:13
6Adam Brown (USA) SDG Factory Team0:04:49
7Christian Husband (USA) Monster Media Junior Development0:05:20
8Nicolas Padilla (USA) G2 Bike0:05:57
9Bailey Eckles (USA) The Team SoCalCross0:07:04
10Kevin Barker (USA) team velocity0:07:56

Latest on Cyclingnews