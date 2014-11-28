Nash wins back-to-back races at CXLA Weekend
McFadden second and Miller third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA Pro Team
|0:46:05
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
|0:00:42
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:00
|4
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin Bikes/SPY
|0:01:13
|5
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter
|0:01:42
|6
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:02:05
|7
|Carolina Gomezvillafane (Arg) VANDERKITTEN RACING
|0:02:10
|8
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair
|0:03:32
|9
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:03:51
|10
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:04:00
|11
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:04:03
|12
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Club
|0:04:06
|13
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:04:58
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) VANDERKITTEN RACING
|0:05:20
|15
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter
|0:05:29
|16
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius
|0:06:03
|17
|Porsha Stockton (USA) Cadence cyclery
|0:06:28
|18
|Michelle Khare (USA)
|0:07:03
|19
|Kelly Chang (USA) Rock Lobster/Voler/HRS/SC BMW
|-1Lap
|20
|Christine Pai (USA) Knobbe Martens IP Law
|-1Lap
|21
|Mckenzie Melcher (USA) The TEAM SoCal Cross
|-2Laps
|22
|Madelaine Melcher (USA) The TEAM SoCal Cross
|-2Laps
|23
|Nicole Brandt (USA) La Grange
|-2Laps
|DNF
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
