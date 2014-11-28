Trending

Nash wins back-to-back races at CXLA Weekend

McFadden second and Miller third

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the Derby City Cup weekend

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the Derby City Cup weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA Pro Team0:46:05
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic0:00:42
3Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:00
4Nicole Duke (USA) Marin Bikes/SPY0:01:13
5Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter0:01:42
6Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:02:05
7Carolina Gomezvillafane (Arg) VANDERKITTEN RACING0:02:10
8Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair0:03:32
9Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:03:51
10Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Marin Bikes0:04:00
11Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:04:03
12Tricia Fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Club0:04:06
13Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:04:58
14Rebecca Gross (USA) VANDERKITTEN RACING0:05:20
15Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter0:05:29
16Carolyn Popovic (USA) Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius0:06:03
17Porsha Stockton (USA) Cadence cyclery0:06:28
18Michelle Khare (USA)0:07:03
19Kelly Chang (USA) Rock Lobster/Voler/HRS/SC BMW-1Lap
20Christine Pai (USA) Knobbe Martens IP Law-1Lap
21Mckenzie Melcher (USA) The TEAM SoCal Cross-2Laps
22Madelaine Melcher (USA) The TEAM SoCal Cross-2Laps
23Nicole Brandt (USA) La Grange-2Laps
DNFDanielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero

Latest on Cyclingnews