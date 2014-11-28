Trending

Driscoll wins again at CXLA Day 2

Berden and Craig round out podium

Jamie Driscoll solos in to take the win on Sunday

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:59:48
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement0:00:36
3Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:51
4Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:03
5Zach Mcdonald (USA) Cyclocross Project 20150:01:19
6Michael Van Den Ham (Can)) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:38
7Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:02:25
8Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo0:02:42
9Craig Richey (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing - p/b Mosaic Home0:03:09
10Kevi Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized0:03:27
11Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER0:03:30
12Kevin Fish (USA) Jack and Adams0:03:35
13Max Judelson (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster0:03:39
14Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Giant Berry Farm0:03:47
15Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:04:25
16Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles0:05:25
17Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar0:04:43
18Christopher Bagg (USA) HPChiro-RPM Mortgage0:05:36
19Brodie Stringer (USA) Factory SDG-Bellwether p/b Krema Peanu0:05:49
20Justin Abbott (USA) URS Corporation0:06:15
21Spencer Downing (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:06:48
22Jason Siegle (USA) SDG Bellwether p.b. Krema Peanut Butter0:06:46
23Michael Barker (USA) Team Velocity0:07:04
24Rainier Schaefer (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees0:07:23
25Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico0:07:37
26Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:08:18
27Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Ornot0:09:16
28Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF0:09:39
29John Behrens (USA) Velo Hangar-2Laps
30-Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing-2Laps
31David Sheek (USA) SDG/Bellwether pb Krema-3Laps
32Dillen Maurer (USA) Montrose Cycling Club-3Laps
33Adam Mills (USA) Source Endurance-3Laps
34Ben Bertiger (USA) The TEAM-3Laps
35Clint Williams (USA) Unattached-3Laps
36Justin Dillon (USA) G2 Shimano-4Laps
37Shawn Vangassen (Can) surfcitycyclery/sterling bmw/pb Samsung-4Laps
DNFJay Kwan (USA) The Team SoCal Cross

