Driscoll wins again at CXLA Day 2
Berden and Craig round out podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:59:48
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:36
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Cyclocross Project 2015
|0:01:19
|6
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:38
|7
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:02:25
|8
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|0:02:42
|9
|Craig Richey (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing - p/b Mosaic Home
|0:03:09
|10
|Kevi Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
|0:03:27
|11
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|0:03:30
|12
|Kevin Fish (USA) Jack and Adams
|0:03:35
|13
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:03:39
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Giant Berry Farm
|0:03:47
|15
|Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:04:25
|16
|Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers pb Jamis Bicycles
|0:05:25
|17
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
|0:04:43
|18
|Christopher Bagg (USA) HPChiro-RPM Mortgage
|0:05:36
|19
|Brodie Stringer (USA) Factory SDG-Bellwether p/b Krema Peanu
|0:05:49
|20
|Justin Abbott (USA) URS Corporation
|0:06:15
|21
|Spencer Downing (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:06:48
|22
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG Bellwether p.b. Krema Peanut Butter
|0:06:46
|23
|Michael Barker (USA) Team Velocity
|0:07:04
|24
|Rainier Schaefer (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|0:07:23
|25
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
|0:07:37
|26
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:08:18
|27
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Ornot
|0:09:16
|28
|Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
|0:09:39
|29
|John Behrens (USA) Velo Hangar
|-2Laps
|30
|-Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|-2Laps
|31
|David Sheek (USA) SDG/Bellwether pb Krema
|-3Laps
|32
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Montrose Cycling Club
|-3Laps
|33
|Adam Mills (USA) Source Endurance
|-3Laps
|34
|Ben Bertiger (USA) The TEAM
|-3Laps
|35
|Clint Williams (USA) Unattached
|-3Laps
|36
|Justin Dillon (USA) G2 Shimano
|-4Laps
|37
|Shawn Vangassen (Can) surfcitycyclery/sterling bmw/pb Samsung
|-4Laps
|DNF
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team SoCal Cross
