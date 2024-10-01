CRO Race: Alexander Kristoff moves closer to 100th career win with stage 1 victory

By
published

Opening day sees Lonardi take second and Bruttomesso third into Sinj behind Norwegian

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility)
Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) powered to victory on the opening stage of the 2024 CRO Race, netting his 95th career win in the process at the age of 37. 

Having won the same stage in 2023, Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) had prime position heading into the final sprint in Sinj but was overpowered by Kristoff who launched out of his wheel seated before opening up fully with 150 metres to go. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

