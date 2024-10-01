CRO Race: Alexander Kristoff moves closer to 100th career win with stage 1 victory

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) powered to victory on the opening stage of the 2024 CRO Race, netting his 95th career win in the process at the age of 37.

Having won the same stage in 2023, Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) had prime position heading into the final sprint in Sinj but was overpowered by Kristoff who launched out of his wheel seated before opening up fully with 150 metres to go.

The Norwegian held his sprint for longer as the Italian faded and lost out to two of his compatriots Giovanni Lonardi (Team Polti Kometa) and Alberto Bruttomesso (Bahrain - Victorious) as he fell to fifth.

Kristoff takes the leader's jersey heading into stage 2 from Biograd na Moru to Novalja where he will look for an eighth win of the season and continue charging towards the 100 mark.

"In the final, it was a bit stressful on two small roads with some sharp corners but we managed to stay in a good position together. Into the last kilometres, we were four guys and I knew we were lacking a little bit of firepower against Ineos who didn't pull during the stage and have a lot of strong guys," said Kristoff as he described the run for home.

"So I was looking for Viviani in the last kilometre and I knew he had the strongest lead-out so then I started my sprint a bit earlier than him to take him by surprise and luckily I was strong enough to hold it all the way and no one came around. It was a big headwind but I still I managed to do it."

Kristoff was second overall at the CRO Race in 2023 but stressed that he wasn't close to that kind of shape this season. However, he did admit that this year was already a bigger success after taking a stage win - something he couldn't do last time out in Croatia.

"I didn't feel good today actually, I've been struggling with some sickness, a small cold so we didn't really want to work today," he said.

"Now I have a victory, last year I was always second so I'm already happy with the race because I came in knowing I was not in top shape. I will try to aim for some more stages."

