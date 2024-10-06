CRO Race: Israeli champion Oded Kogut wins bunch sprint on stage 6 as Brandon McNulty takes overall victory

By
published

Dsm-firmenich PostNL’s Tobias Lund Andresen reduced deficit to just eight seconds but couldn’t overhaul American for title

Brandon McNulty winning the CRO Race
Brandon McNulty winning the CRO Race (Image credit: Sport-IT)
Israeli national champion Oded Kogut (Israel Premier-Tech) dominated the final bunch sprint of the Cro Race to win stage 6, denying Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) a third win of the week, as Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) clung on for the overall victory. 

Kogut followed the Uno-X wheels and rounded Kristoff in the closing few metres of the stage to win by a bike length, with the Norwegian and his team-mate Tord Gudmestad finishing second and third in Zagreb, while Ineos Grenadiers’ Ben Turner was fourth. 

Flo Clifford

