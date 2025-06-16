Recommended reading

First team line-up for 2025 Tour de France unveiled as Uno-X Mobility vow 'to shape the stages, not just follow wheels' without Kristoff in final season

No room for veteran before retirement in favour of Omloop Nieuwsblad winner Søren Wærenskjold for the sprints

PLATEAU DU MONT-CENIS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility competes in the chase group during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 8 a 133.3km stage from Val-d&#039;Arc to Plateau du Mont-Cenis 2095m / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Uno-X Mobility had a great Dauphiné, where Tobias Halland Johannessen finished fifth overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first team roster for the 2025 Tour de France has been unveiled, 19 days before the Grand Départ, with Uno-X Mobility heading into their third appearance in search of a stage win.

Veteran Alexander Kristoff hasn't made the selection in his final season before retirement, with Omloop Nieuwsblad winner Søren Wærenskjold operating as their selected sprinter, and 22-year-old Stian Fredheim as a second fast man.

