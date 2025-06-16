First team line-up for 2025 Tour de France unveiled as Uno-X Mobility vow 'to shape the stages, not just follow wheels' without Kristoff in final season

The first team roster for the 2025 Tour de France has been unveiled, 19 days before the Grand Départ, with Uno-X Mobility heading into their third appearance in search of a stage win.

Veteran Alexander Kristoff hasn't made the selection in his final season before retirement, with Omloop Nieuwsblad winner Søren Wærenskjold operating as their selected sprinter, and 22-year-old Stian Fredheim as a second fast man.

Team general manager Thor Hushovd described it as "the hardest selection we’ve ever made", with the eight-man lineup presented at Uno-X Denmark’s headquarters in Søborg.

"Some very strong riders miss out – and that says a lot about how far we’ve come as a team. Every year we raise the bar. We’re still chasing the big one: a Tour stage win, and this team is made for that," said Hushovd in a team release.

"Leaving out Alexander was incredibly tough. He absolutely deserved a final Tour appearance, and I’m confident he would have delivered – just like he always does. But this year, we’ve chosen Søren Wærenskjold as our main sprinter. He’s shown he can win sprints against the very best."

The opening stage of this year's race should be one for the sprinters, for the first time since 2020 in Nice, when Kristoff took victory riding for UAE Team Emirates.

While the GC isn't an announced goal for the Scandinavian team, twin brothers Anders and Tobias Halland Johannessen will start their first Tour together off the back of a GC win at the Tour of Slovenia and a fifth-place overall finish at the Critérium du Dauphiné, respectively.

The former will be on debut in Lille on July 5, as will Fredheim and Markus Hoelgaard, with Jonas Abrahamsen, Magnus Cort and Andreas Leknessund completing the squad.

"We want to be in the mix every day," said Sports Director Gabriel Rasch.

"This team is built to ride aggressively – to shape the stages, not just follow wheels. We have riders for every scenario: breakaways, climbs, sprints. From stage one to the final day in Paris, we’ll be chasing results."

Uno-X Mobility's confirmed 2025 Tour de France roster