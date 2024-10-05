CRO Race: Alexander Kristoff takes sprint victory on stage 5

Kogut in second and Lonardi in third in sprint finish

Norwegian Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Mobility celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the &#039;Antwerp Port Epic&#039; &#039;Schaal Sels&#039; men&#039;s elite one day cycling race, 177,9 km in and around Antwerp, fifth race (5/10) in the Lotto Cycling Cup, Sunday 19 May 2024. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Mobility, pictured here at Antwerp Port Epic, won stage 5 of CRO race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexander Kristoff (Uno X Mobility) was fastest to the line on stage 5 of the 2024 CRO race to claim his second win of the week in the town of Karlovac.

The Norwegian’s team took control in the final three kilometres to deliver their leader perfectly to the line. Kristoff had the power to hold off Israeli national champion Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti-Kometa).

Dan Challis

