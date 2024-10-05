CRO Race: Alexander Kristoff takes sprint victory on stage 5

Alexander Kristoff (Uno X Mobility) was fastest to the line on stage 5 of the 2024 CRO race to claim his second win of the week in the town of Karlovac.

The Norwegian’s team took control in the final three kilometres to deliver their leader perfectly to the line. Kristoff had the power to hold off Israeli national champion Oded Kogut (Israel-Premier Tech) and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti-Kometa).

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) kept his lead going into the final stage, but saw his advantage cut significantly throughout the stage as dsm-firmenich-Post NL held things together for Tobias Lund Andresen to take eight seconds back through the stage’s intermediate sprints. McNulty now leads Andresen by 14 seconds, with Edoardo Zambanini in third place overall.

