CRO Race: Tobias Lund Andresen wins uphill sprint to secure hard-fought queen stage 4 in Labin
Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rider fastest up short, steep cobbled finish climb beating Edoardo Zambanini in second and Odd Christian Eiking in third
A well-timed late surge netted up-and-coming Danish rider Tobias Lund Andresen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) the victory on stage 4's uphill finish of the 2024 CRO Race, while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) remained firmly in control overall with just two days of racing left to go.
After Bahrain Victorious duo Fred Wright and Edoardo Zambanini raised the pace on the second, definitive assault on the cobbled cat 3 Labin climb, Lund Andresen zipped past in the last few metres of the ascent for the stage win.
McNulty placed seventh behind the Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rider, a handful of seconds adrift as the front group of some 40 riders shattered.
After the CRO Tour's hardest stage of the 2024 edition, crossing the mighty Hors Categorie Poklon ascent, McNulty still leads 22 seconds ahead of Lund Andresen, with Zambanini in third.
More to come!
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
CRO Race: Tobias Lund Andresen wins uphill sprint to secure hard-fought queen stage 4 in LabinTeam dsm-firmenich PostNL rider fastest up short, steep cobbled finish climb beating Edoardo Zambanini in second and Odd Christian Eiking in third
-
Campagnolo Super Record WR review: Testing the world's most expensive groupsetSuper Record WR represents the pinnacle of Campagnolo's groupset technology, but does the performance ultimately fall short?
-
Tadej Pogačar reveals new rainbow jersey as he prepares to debut as World Champion in ItalyTraditional look for Slovenian's latest prize
-
Wout van Aert back riding bike for first time since Vuelta a España crashBelgian posts short ride, photo on Strava with headline 'Woo-hoo'