CRO Race: Tobias Lund Andresen wins uphill sprint to secure hard-fought queen stage 4 in Labin

By
published

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rider fastest up short, steep cobbled finish climb beating Edoardo Zambanini in second and Odd Christian Eiking in third

Tobias Lund Andresen
Tobias Lund Andresen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

A well-timed late surge netted up-and-coming Danish rider Tobias Lund Andresen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) the victory on stage 4's uphill finish of the 2024 CRO Race, while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) remained firmly in control overall with just two days of racing left to go.

After Bahrain Victorious duo Fred Wright and Edoardo Zambanini raised the pace on the second, definitive assault on the cobbled cat 3 Labin climb, Lund Andresen zipped past in the last few metres of the ascent for the stage win.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews