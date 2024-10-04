CRO Race: Tobias Lund Andresen wins uphill sprint to secure hard-fought queen stage 4 in Labin

A well-timed late surge netted up-and-coming Danish rider Tobias Lund Andresen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) the victory on stage 4's uphill finish of the 2024 CRO Race, while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) remained firmly in control overall with just two days of racing left to go.

After Bahrain Victorious duo Fred Wright and Edoardo Zambanini raised the pace on the second, definitive assault on the cobbled cat 3 Labin climb, Lund Andresen zipped past in the last few metres of the ascent for the stage win.

McNulty placed seventh behind the Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rider, a handful of seconds adrift as the front group of some 40 riders shattered.

After the CRO Tour's hardest stage of the 2024 edition, crossing the mighty Hors Categorie Poklon ascent, McNulty still leads 22 seconds ahead of Lund Andresen, with Zambanini in third.

Results

