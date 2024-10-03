CRO Race stage 3: Brandon McNulty makes long-distance solo move to victory and overall lead

51-kilometre break nets UAE Team Emirates racer double success

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) scored a solo breakaway win and took over the race lead on a weather-abridged stage 3 of the CRO Tour.

The US time trial champion made his winning move 51km from the finish of the stage from Novi Vinodolski to Opatija, which saw the start moved and 64.5km cut from its length due to strong winds.

