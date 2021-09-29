CRO Race: Kooij takes sprint win on stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Einhorn second and Groves third
Stage 2: Slunj - Otočac
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:07
|2
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA KTM Graz
|6
|Leonardo Marchiori (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|8
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
