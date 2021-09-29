Trending

CRO Race: Kooij takes sprint win on stage 2

By

Einhorn second and Groves third

Stage 2: Slunj - Otočac

Olav Kooij of Jumbo-Visma
Olav Kooij of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4:22:07
2Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
3Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA KTM Graz
6Leonardo Marchiori (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
8Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

