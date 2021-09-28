Trending

CRO Race: Bauhaus wins stage 1

By

Bahrain Victorious rider holds off Kooij and Halvorsen on longest day of six-day race

Stage 1: Osijek - Varaždin

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious)
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Latest on Cyclingnews