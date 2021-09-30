CRO Race: Menten wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
24-year-old Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB rider takes GC lead
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|3:58:33
|2
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|8
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|9
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|14:12:34
|2
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:03
|3
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
CRO Race: Menten wins stage 324-year-old Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB rider takes GC lead
-
Valverde crashes beyond Giro di Sicilia finish line after winning stage 3Veteran Movistar rider hoping to recover and find form for Il Lombardia
-
Teams preview the pavé ahead of first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes - GalleryTeams preview the rain-soaked cobbles ahead of the first edition of the women's Hell of the North
-
Qhubeka NextHash on the brink as riders told to seek new teamsFinancial problems could spell the end of the South African team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.