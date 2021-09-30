Trending

CRO Race: Menten wins stage 3

24-year-old Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB rider takes GC lead

Milan Menten of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB (left) with teammate Timothy Dupont
Milan Menten of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB (left) with teammate Timothy Dupont (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 3:58:33
2Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
3Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
4Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
6Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
7Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
8Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
9Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 14:12:34
2Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03
3Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06

