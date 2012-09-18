Trending

Kabush Edges Out Zandstra and L'Esperance for stage 2 win

Toughest day of the three-day race is done

Sunny skies and singletrack put a smile on riders' faces on the second day of Crank The Shield 2012. Racers completed a giant loop, starting and finishing just outside of their lodging at the Camp White Pine. In a stark contrast to the first stage, riders enjoyed the most singletrack laden stage of the race under sunny skies and warm temperatures. It featured many of Haliburton's best kept riding spots such as the Glebe and Wanakita Trails.

Once again, it was the Scott-3Rox team controlling things at the front of the race with riders from both Trek Canada and Norco Factory also in the mix. Using team tactics to isolate solo challenger Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory), Kabush attacked early bringing with him the tag of Jette and Douglas and leaving Derek Zandstra the task of controlling the powerful young L'Esperance.

Not content to sit back and watch the race unfold, Zandstra used a passing car to his advantage and made a move to bridge up to the leaders, mistakenly taking L'Esperance with him. After several more attempts to drop the Norco rider and a flat by Douglas, Kabush and Zandstra were finally able to break free with Kabush crossing the line first overall.

Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) was the fastest solo female and the mixed team of Watson and Smith (Norco Factory) repeated their stage one victory.

After a 15-kilometer neutral ride, the final stage of the race will begin Sunday Tired legs will take solace in the shortest stage of the race and will be greeted at the finish in Haliburton Forest by their families and a huge feast.

Results

Solo men 30 and under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing/Trenton)3:20:59
2Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team/Halifax, NS)0:00:16
3Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)0:21:53
4Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company)0:25:37
5Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)0:51:16
6Matt MacKillop (from Toronto)1:10:05
7Owen Flood (Arrow Racing from Haliburton)1:49:15
8Simon Denure (from Lindsay)2:36:56
DNSGreg Balmer (from Toronto)
DNSShaun Wardle (from Ottawa)

Solo men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing)3:20:59
2Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution from Oshawa)0:06:46
3Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)0:11:31
4Marc Rioux (from Sudbury)0:34:39
5Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)0:36:32
6Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)0:41:05
7Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA)0:43:02
8Phil Pharand (from Ottawa)0:47:22
9Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)0:48:09
10Oliver Curran (from Uxbridge)0:48:16
11Steve Faraone (from Toronto)0:57:26
12Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga)0:59:03
13Steve Rideout (from Hamilton)1:11:19
14Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife, NT)1:19:42
15Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau, QC)1:22:14
16JF Tremblay (from Gatineau, QC)1:24:46
17Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto)1:31:52
18Alex Terentiew (from Toronto)1:35:39
19Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA)1:38:42
20Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles from Innisfil)1:39:49
21Christian Prost (from Callander)1:44:18
22Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay)1:44:26
23Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown)1:52:47
24Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon)1:55:18
25Dan Edwards (from Cambridge)1:58:24
26Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto)2:00:20
27Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA)2:01:44
28Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa)2:05:01
29Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield)2:06:50
30Dave Barton (from Claremont)2:11:42
31Jaco Pretorius (from London)2:42:25
32Matt Labadie (from London)2:54:48
33Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown)3:26:00
34Steve Brotherston (Team DNR from Brampton)3:30:55
35Matthew Grzesh (from Toronto)3:37:39
DNFTodd Williamson (from Peterborough)
DNSJeff Cleland (from Kincardine)
DNSAngelo Diodato (from Braeside)
DNSRyan Smith (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)

Solo men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)3:41:30
2Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com/Maple)0:00:50
3William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)0:07:27
4Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)0:13:25
5Robert Schultz (from Milton)0:14:38
6Ken Waring (from Caledon)0:22:20
7Blake Paton (from Haliburton)0:23:11
8Craig McLaren (from Canmore, AB)0:24:52
9Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)0:27:43
10Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)0:29:01
11Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec, QC)0:30:51
12Gary Rendering (from Beaverton)0:37:36
13Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)0:42:06
14Ray Vermette (from Ottawa)0:42:18
15Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin)0:44:23
16Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com/Markham)0:47:01
17Michel Collette (from Ottawa)0:47:37
18Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington)0:49:05
19Robert Baumberger (from Aurora)0:51:23
20Andy McKean (from Etobicoke)0:51:52
21Mike Tourond (from Waterdown)0:54:48
22Ed Harper (from Beaverton)0:58:04
23Christopher Beer (from Oakville)1:00:31
24Bob Farrell (from Beaverton)1:01:35
25Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket)1:02:45
26Al Vardy (from Sudbury)1:11:00
27Jack Newton (from Ottawa)1:17:46
28Jeff Heacock (Bikesports from Newmarket)1:21:51
29Jack Simpson (from Toronto)1:23:03
30Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener)1:23:28
31Steve McCrossan (from Gormley)1:24:46
32Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood)1:32:15
33Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids, MI)1:38:54
34David Mirsky (from Ottawa)1:42:14
35Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club/Toronto)1:48:34
36Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa)2:00:42
37Floyd Jones (Team DNR from Brampton)2:00:48
38Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea, QC)2:00:56
39Michael Popoff (Team DNR from Brampton)2:01:04
40Craig Bond (Team DNR from Brampton)2:06:56
41Ed Haire (from Burlington)2:13:32
42Peter Duff (from Burlington)
43Harry Prentice (from Peterborough)2:17:20
44Mark Stilwell (from Freelton)2:51:49
45Mike Morten (from Toronto)3:00:52
46Scott MacDonald (from North Bay)3:18:02
47Leif Hudson (from Toronto)3:18:18
DNFDavid Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)
DNSMark Del Vecchio (from Etobicoke)
DNSRay Hawkins (from Sharon)
DNSOggie Sokolovic (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)

Solo men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)3:46:58
2Benny Doucette (from Sudbury)0:15:15
3Steve Rilett (from Grimsby)0:21:47
4David Grosse (from Caledon)0:24:24
5Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto)0:36:26
6Rich Olynyk (from Whitby)0:50:41
7Chris Reid (from Keswick)0:55:30
8Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown)0:57:56
9Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley)1:09:20
10James Irwin (from Toronto)1:16:23
11David Parsons (from Lindsay)1:17:52
12David Hartwick (from Kitchener)1:17:59
13Bill Bayard (from Hampton)1:19:19
14Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team)1:23:16
15John Hughes (from Toronto)1:29:00
16Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw)1:33:59
17James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club/Ajax)1:45:21
18Jim Flower (from Burlington)2:09:26
19Ray DeNure (from Lindsay)2:13:31
20Kirk Holmes (from Burlington)2:16:26
21Dan McCabe (from Kincardine)2:25:06
22Martin Rose (from Brampton)2:25:07
DNFHenri Burmeister (from Burlington)
DNFSteve Heittola (from North Bay)
DNFRichard Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)
DNSVincent Forgues (from Gatineau, QC)
DNSChris Wardle (from Brockville)

Solo men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Dermont (True North from Toronto)3:47:27
2Scott Bentley (Joyride 150 Cycling Club : Sound Solutions)0:10:38
3Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA)0:40:22
4Rob Morriss (from Guelph)1:50:29

Solo women 40 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada from New Lowell)3:46:24
2Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA)0:35:27
3Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)0:43:39
4Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA)1:33:57
5Susan Iori (from Toronto)2:45:05

Solo women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tricia K. Spooner (The Cyclery from Ottawa)4:10:03
2Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin)0:14:45
3Donna Winters (from Stouffville)0:50:57
4Tanya Martin (from Ottawa)1:07:08
5Sue Sheppey (from Collingwood)1:22:35
6Mary Fowler (from Guelph)1:38:18
7Tanya Flemming (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)2:01:05
8Marleah Bevelacqua (from Rockford, MI, USA)2:50:02
DNFLaurie Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)

Solo men 30 & under general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing)6:39:00
2Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:01:12
3Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company)1:04:46
4Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com)1:05:22
5Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)2:14:22
6Matt MacKillop (from Toronto)2:25:18
7Simon Denure (from Lindsay)5:49:51

Solo men 30-39 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing)6:39:00
2Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)0:23:15
3Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution)0:29:24
4Marc Rioux (from Sudbury)1:15:19
5Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)1:34:38
6Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com)1:44:57
7Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)1:52:53
8Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA)1:58:13
9Phil Pharand (from Ottawa)2:01:57
10Steve Faraone (from Toronto)2:18:58
11Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga)2:23:56
12Steve Rideout (from Hamilton)2:44:09
13Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau)3:03:12
14Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto)3:06:30
15Alex Terentiew (from Toronto)3:07:57
16JF Tremblay (from Gatineau)3:09:16
17Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife)3:18:39
18Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA)3:21:22
19Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay)3:26:26
20Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles)3:38:46
21Christian Prost (from Callander)3:56:59
22Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto)4:04:54
23Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA)4:07:20
24Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown)4:12:40
25Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield)4:17:23
26Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon)4:20:06
27Dan Edwards (from Cambridge)4:22:50
28Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa)4:29:46
29Jaco Pretorius (from London)5:40:32
30Matt Labadie (from London)6:08:40
31Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown)6:41:35

Solo men 40-49 general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)7:16:17
2Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)0:20:10
3William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)0:28:44
4Robert Schultz (from Milton)0:35:04
5Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)0:39:18
6Ken Waring (from Caledon)1:00:27
7Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com)1:07:38
8Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec)1:14:43
9Gary Rendering (from Beaverton)1:18:57
10Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)1:24:39
11Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club)1:25:40
12Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com)1:33:25
13Michel Collette (from Ottawa)1:36:08
14Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)1:41:27
15Ray Vermette (from Ottawa)1:44:39
16Andy McKean (from Etobicoke)1:54:52
17Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington)1:55:26
18Mike Tourond (from Waterdown)1:55:59
19Robert Baumberger (from Aurora)1:59:41
20Christopher Beer (from Oakville)2:01:55
21Ed Harper (from Beaverton)2:24:00
22Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket)2:25:40
23Al Vardy (from Sudbury)2:33:56
24Bob Farrell (from Beaverton)2:38:02
25Jeff Heacock (Bikesports)2:44:47
26Jack Newton (from Ottawa)2:50:15
27Jack Simpson (from Toronto)2:52:54
28Steve McCrossan (from Gormley)3:00:47
29Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener)3:16:00
30Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood)3:27:34
31David Mirsky (from Ottawa)3:39:34
32Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids)3:56:32
33Floyd Jones (Team DNR)3:58:49
34Michael Popoff (Team DNR)3:59:06
35Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa)4:00:43
36Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea)4:00:59
37Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club)4:13:39
38Harry Prentice (from Peterborough)4:21:07
39Craig Bond (Team DNR)4:51:34
40Mark Stilwell (from Freelton)5:22:43
41Peter Duff (from Burlington)5:27:57
42Ed Haire (from Burlington)5:27:59
43Mike Morten (from Toronto)5:56:27
44Leif Hudson (from Toronto)6:03:12
45Scott MacDonald (from North Bay)6:12:47

Solo men 50+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com)7:39:36
2Benny Doucette (from Sudbury)0:38:42
3Steve Rilett (from Grimsby)0:46:58
4David Grosse (from Caledon)1:01:06
5Chris Reid (from Keswick)1:26:17
6Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto)1:31:06
7Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown)2:09:57
8Rich Olynyk (from Whitby)2:14:03
9David Parsons (from Lindsay)2:36:03
10James Irwin (from Toronto)2:42:17
11Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team)2:44:12
12James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club)2:49:26
13David Hartwick (from Kitchener)2:52:39
14Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley)3:03:19
15Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw)3:10:15
16Bill Bayard (from Hampton)3:10:41
17John Hughes (from Toronto)3:11:04
18Jim Flower (from Burlington)4:05:19
19Dan McCabe (from Kincardine)4:21:15
20Kirk Holmes (from Burlington)4:29:30
21Ray DeNure (from Lindsay)4:51:48
22Martin Rose (from Brampton)5:01:28

Solo men singlespeed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Dermont (True North)7:31:56
2Scott Bentley (Sound Solutions : Joyride 150 Cycling Club)0:50:30
3Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA)0:55:12
4Rob Morriss (from Guelph)4:39:59

Solo women 40 and under general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada)7:57:59
2Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA)0:57:08
3Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)1:25:36
4Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA)3:04:55
5Susan Iori (from Toronto)4:15:15

Solo women 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tricia K. Spooner (The Cyclery)8:20:40
2Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling Club)0:43:41
3Donna Winters (from Stouffville)1:42:48
4Tanya Martin (from Ottawa)2:34:35
5Sue Sheppey (from Collingwood)2:53:39
6Mary Fowler (from Guelph)3:06:23
7Tanya Flemming (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)4:05:42
8Marleah Bevelacqua (from Rockford, MI, USA)5:18:24

