Image 1 of 10 Geoff Kabush at call-up (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 2 of 10 Camp White Pine (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 3 of 10 14-year-old Nick Emersley and family (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 4 of 10 Gord Ruder looks fast (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 5 of 10 The race timer (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 6 of 10 The racers are off for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 7 of 10 Andrew L'Esperance puts the power to the pedals (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 8 of 10 A mountain biker in the forest (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 9 of 10 Michael Mazza (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 10 of 10 The top 3 men on day 2 of Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield)

Sunny skies and singletrack put a smile on riders' faces on the second day of Crank The Shield 2012. Racers completed a giant loop, starting and finishing just outside of their lodging at the Camp White Pine. In a stark contrast to the first stage, riders enjoyed the most singletrack laden stage of the race under sunny skies and warm temperatures. It featured many of Haliburton's best kept riding spots such as the Glebe and Wanakita Trails.

Once again, it was the Scott-3Rox team controlling things at the front of the race with riders from both Trek Canada and Norco Factory also in the mix. Using team tactics to isolate solo challenger Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory), Kabush attacked early bringing with him the tag of Jette and Douglas and leaving Derek Zandstra the task of controlling the powerful young L'Esperance.

Not content to sit back and watch the race unfold, Zandstra used a passing car to his advantage and made a move to bridge up to the leaders, mistakenly taking L'Esperance with him. After several more attempts to drop the Norco rider and a flat by Douglas, Kabush and Zandstra were finally able to break free with Kabush crossing the line first overall.

Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) was the fastest solo female and the mixed team of Watson and Smith (Norco Factory) repeated their stage one victory.

After a 15-kilometer neutral ride, the final stage of the race will begin Sunday Tired legs will take solace in the shortest stage of the race and will be greeted at the finish in Haliburton Forest by their families and a huge feast.

Results

Solo men 30 and under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing/Trenton) 3:20:59 2 Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team/Halifax, NS) 0:00:16 3 Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:21:53 4 Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company) 0:25:37 5 Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 0:51:16 6 Matt MacKillop (from Toronto) 1:10:05 7 Owen Flood (Arrow Racing from Haliburton) 1:49:15 8 Simon Denure (from Lindsay) 2:36:56 DNS Greg Balmer (from Toronto) DNS Shaun Wardle (from Ottawa)

Solo men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) 3:20:59 2 Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution from Oshawa) 0:06:46 3 Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:11:31 4 Marc Rioux (from Sudbury) 0:34:39 5 Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:36:32 6 Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:41:05 7 Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA) 0:43:02 8 Phil Pharand (from Ottawa) 0:47:22 9 Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:48:09 10 Oliver Curran (from Uxbridge) 0:48:16 11 Steve Faraone (from Toronto) 0:57:26 12 Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga) 0:59:03 13 Steve Rideout (from Hamilton) 1:11:19 14 Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife, NT) 1:19:42 15 Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau, QC) 1:22:14 16 JF Tremblay (from Gatineau, QC) 1:24:46 17 Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto) 1:31:52 18 Alex Terentiew (from Toronto) 1:35:39 19 Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA) 1:38:42 20 Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles from Innisfil) 1:39:49 21 Christian Prost (from Callander) 1:44:18 22 Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay) 1:44:26 23 Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown) 1:52:47 24 Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon) 1:55:18 25 Dan Edwards (from Cambridge) 1:58:24 26 Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto) 2:00:20 27 Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA) 2:01:44 28 Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa) 2:05:01 29 Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield) 2:06:50 30 Dave Barton (from Claremont) 2:11:42 31 Jaco Pretorius (from London) 2:42:25 32 Matt Labadie (from London) 2:54:48 33 Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown) 3:26:00 34 Steve Brotherston (Team DNR from Brampton) 3:30:55 35 Matthew Grzesh (from Toronto) 3:37:39 DNF Todd Williamson (from Peterborough) DNS Jeff Cleland (from Kincardine) DNS Angelo Diodato (from Braeside) DNS Ryan Smith (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)

Solo men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 3:41:30 2 Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com/Maple) 0:00:50 3 William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:07:27 4 Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:13:25 5 Robert Schultz (from Milton) 0:14:38 6 Ken Waring (from Caledon) 0:22:20 7 Blake Paton (from Haliburton) 0:23:11 8 Craig McLaren (from Canmore, AB) 0:24:52 9 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:27:43 10 Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:29:01 11 Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec, QC) 0:30:51 12 Gary Rendering (from Beaverton) 0:37:36 13 Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta) 0:42:06 14 Ray Vermette (from Ottawa) 0:42:18 15 Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin) 0:44:23 16 Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com/Markham) 0:47:01 17 Michel Collette (from Ottawa) 0:47:37 18 Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington) 0:49:05 19 Robert Baumberger (from Aurora) 0:51:23 20 Andy McKean (from Etobicoke) 0:51:52 21 Mike Tourond (from Waterdown) 0:54:48 22 Ed Harper (from Beaverton) 0:58:04 23 Christopher Beer (from Oakville) 1:00:31 24 Bob Farrell (from Beaverton) 1:01:35 25 Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket) 1:02:45 26 Al Vardy (from Sudbury) 1:11:00 27 Jack Newton (from Ottawa) 1:17:46 28 Jeff Heacock (Bikesports from Newmarket) 1:21:51 29 Jack Simpson (from Toronto) 1:23:03 30 Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener) 1:23:28 31 Steve McCrossan (from Gormley) 1:24:46 32 Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood) 1:32:15 33 Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids, MI) 1:38:54 34 David Mirsky (from Ottawa) 1:42:14 35 Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club/Toronto) 1:48:34 36 Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa) 2:00:42 37 Floyd Jones (Team DNR from Brampton) 2:00:48 38 Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea, QC) 2:00:56 39 Michael Popoff (Team DNR from Brampton) 2:01:04 40 Craig Bond (Team DNR from Brampton) 2:06:56 41 Ed Haire (from Burlington) 2:13:32 42 Peter Duff (from Burlington) 43 Harry Prentice (from Peterborough) 2:17:20 44 Mark Stilwell (from Freelton) 2:51:49 45 Mike Morten (from Toronto) 3:00:52 46 Scott MacDonald (from North Bay) 3:18:02 47 Leif Hudson (from Toronto) 3:18:18 DNF David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) DNS Mark Del Vecchio (from Etobicoke) DNS Ray Hawkins (from Sharon) DNS Oggie Sokolovic (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)

Solo men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 3:46:58 2 Benny Doucette (from Sudbury) 0:15:15 3 Steve Rilett (from Grimsby) 0:21:47 4 David Grosse (from Caledon) 0:24:24 5 Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto) 0:36:26 6 Rich Olynyk (from Whitby) 0:50:41 7 Chris Reid (from Keswick) 0:55:30 8 Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown) 0:57:56 9 Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley) 1:09:20 10 James Irwin (from Toronto) 1:16:23 11 David Parsons (from Lindsay) 1:17:52 12 David Hartwick (from Kitchener) 1:17:59 13 Bill Bayard (from Hampton) 1:19:19 14 Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team) 1:23:16 15 John Hughes (from Toronto) 1:29:00 16 Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw) 1:33:59 17 James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club/Ajax) 1:45:21 18 Jim Flower (from Burlington) 2:09:26 19 Ray DeNure (from Lindsay) 2:13:31 20 Kirk Holmes (from Burlington) 2:16:26 21 Dan McCabe (from Kincardine) 2:25:06 22 Martin Rose (from Brampton) 2:25:07 DNF Henri Burmeister (from Burlington) DNF Steve Heittola (from North Bay) DNF Richard Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA) DNS Vincent Forgues (from Gatineau, QC) DNS Chris Wardle (from Brockville)

Solo men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Dermont (True North from Toronto) 3:47:27 2 Scott Bentley (Joyride 150 Cycling Club : Sound Solutions) 0:10:38 3 Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA) 0:40:22 4 Rob Morriss (from Guelph) 1:50:29

Solo women 40 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada from New Lowell) 3:46:24 2 Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA) 0:35:27 3 Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:43:39 4 Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA) 1:33:57 5 Susan Iori (from Toronto) 2:45:05

Solo women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tricia K. Spooner (The Cyclery from Ottawa) 4:10:03 2 Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin) 0:14:45 3 Donna Winters (from Stouffville) 0:50:57 4 Tanya Martin (from Ottawa) 1:07:08 5 Sue Sheppey (from Collingwood) 1:22:35 6 Mary Fowler (from Guelph) 1:38:18 7 Tanya Flemming (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 2:01:05 8 Marleah Bevelacqua (from Rockford, MI, USA) 2:50:02 DNF Laurie Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)

Solo men 30 & under general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) 6:39:00 2 Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team) 0:01:12 3 Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company) 1:04:46 4 Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com) 1:05:22 5 Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 2:14:22 6 Matt MacKillop (from Toronto) 2:25:18 7 Simon Denure (from Lindsay) 5:49:51

Solo men 30-39 general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) 6:39:00 2 Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:23:15 3 Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution) 0:29:24 4 Marc Rioux (from Sudbury) 1:15:19 5 Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 1:34:38 6 Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com) 1:44:57 7 Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 1:52:53 8 Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA) 1:58:13 9 Phil Pharand (from Ottawa) 2:01:57 10 Steve Faraone (from Toronto) 2:18:58 11 Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga) 2:23:56 12 Steve Rideout (from Hamilton) 2:44:09 13 Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau) 3:03:12 14 Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto) 3:06:30 15 Alex Terentiew (from Toronto) 3:07:57 16 JF Tremblay (from Gatineau) 3:09:16 17 Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife) 3:18:39 18 Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA) 3:21:22 19 Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay) 3:26:26 20 Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles) 3:38:46 21 Christian Prost (from Callander) 3:56:59 22 Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto) 4:04:54 23 Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA) 4:07:20 24 Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown) 4:12:40 25 Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield) 4:17:23 26 Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon) 4:20:06 27 Dan Edwards (from Cambridge) 4:22:50 28 Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa) 4:29:46 29 Jaco Pretorius (from London) 5:40:32 30 Matt Labadie (from London) 6:08:40 31 Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown) 6:41:35

Solo men 40-49 general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com) 7:16:17 2 Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 0:20:10 3 William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:28:44 4 Robert Schultz (from Milton) 0:35:04 5 Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:39:18 6 Ken Waring (from Caledon) 1:00:27 7 Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com) 1:07:38 8 Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec) 1:14:43 9 Gary Rendering (from Beaverton) 1:18:57 10 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 1:24:39 11 Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 1:25:40 12 Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com) 1:33:25 13 Michel Collette (from Ottawa) 1:36:08 14 Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta) 1:41:27 15 Ray Vermette (from Ottawa) 1:44:39 16 Andy McKean (from Etobicoke) 1:54:52 17 Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington) 1:55:26 18 Mike Tourond (from Waterdown) 1:55:59 19 Robert Baumberger (from Aurora) 1:59:41 20 Christopher Beer (from Oakville) 2:01:55 21 Ed Harper (from Beaverton) 2:24:00 22 Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket) 2:25:40 23 Al Vardy (from Sudbury) 2:33:56 24 Bob Farrell (from Beaverton) 2:38:02 25 Jeff Heacock (Bikesports) 2:44:47 26 Jack Newton (from Ottawa) 2:50:15 27 Jack Simpson (from Toronto) 2:52:54 28 Steve McCrossan (from Gormley) 3:00:47 29 Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener) 3:16:00 30 Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood) 3:27:34 31 David Mirsky (from Ottawa) 3:39:34 32 Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids) 3:56:32 33 Floyd Jones (Team DNR) 3:58:49 34 Michael Popoff (Team DNR) 3:59:06 35 Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa) 4:00:43 36 Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea) 4:00:59 37 Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 4:13:39 38 Harry Prentice (from Peterborough) 4:21:07 39 Craig Bond (Team DNR) 4:51:34 40 Mark Stilwell (from Freelton) 5:22:43 41 Peter Duff (from Burlington) 5:27:57 42 Ed Haire (from Burlington) 5:27:59 43 Mike Morten (from Toronto) 5:56:27 44 Leif Hudson (from Toronto) 6:03:12 45 Scott MacDonald (from North Bay) 6:12:47

Solo men 50+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com) 7:39:36 2 Benny Doucette (from Sudbury) 0:38:42 3 Steve Rilett (from Grimsby) 0:46:58 4 David Grosse (from Caledon) 1:01:06 5 Chris Reid (from Keswick) 1:26:17 6 Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto) 1:31:06 7 Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown) 2:09:57 8 Rich Olynyk (from Whitby) 2:14:03 9 David Parsons (from Lindsay) 2:36:03 10 James Irwin (from Toronto) 2:42:17 11 Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team) 2:44:12 12 James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club) 2:49:26 13 David Hartwick (from Kitchener) 2:52:39 14 Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley) 3:03:19 15 Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw) 3:10:15 16 Bill Bayard (from Hampton) 3:10:41 17 John Hughes (from Toronto) 3:11:04 18 Jim Flower (from Burlington) 4:05:19 19 Dan McCabe (from Kincardine) 4:21:15 20 Kirk Holmes (from Burlington) 4:29:30 21 Ray DeNure (from Lindsay) 4:51:48 22 Martin Rose (from Brampton) 5:01:28

Solo men singlespeed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Dermont (True North) 7:31:56 2 Scott Bentley (Sound Solutions : Joyride 150 Cycling Club) 0:50:30 3 Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA) 0:55:12 4 Rob Morriss (from Guelph) 4:39:59

Solo women 40 and under general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) 7:57:59 2 Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA) 0:57:08 3 Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 1:25:36 4 Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA) 3:04:55 5 Susan Iori (from Toronto) 4:15:15