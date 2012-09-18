Kabush Edges Out Zandstra and L'Esperance for stage 2 win
Toughest day of the three-day race is done
Stage 2: Camp White Pine - Camp White Pine
Sunny skies and singletrack put a smile on riders' faces on the second day of Crank The Shield 2012. Racers completed a giant loop, starting and finishing just outside of their lodging at the Camp White Pine. In a stark contrast to the first stage, riders enjoyed the most singletrack laden stage of the race under sunny skies and warm temperatures. It featured many of Haliburton's best kept riding spots such as the Glebe and Wanakita Trails.
Once again, it was the Scott-3Rox team controlling things at the front of the race with riders from both Trek Canada and Norco Factory also in the mix. Using team tactics to isolate solo challenger Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory), Kabush attacked early bringing with him the tag of Jette and Douglas and leaving Derek Zandstra the task of controlling the powerful young L'Esperance.
Not content to sit back and watch the race unfold, Zandstra used a passing car to his advantage and made a move to bridge up to the leaders, mistakenly taking L'Esperance with him. After several more attempts to drop the Norco rider and a flat by Douglas, Kabush and Zandstra were finally able to break free with Kabush crossing the line first overall.
Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) was the fastest solo female and the mixed team of Watson and Smith (Norco Factory) repeated their stage one victory.
After a 15-kilometer neutral ride, the final stage of the race will begin Sunday Tired legs will take solace in the shortest stage of the race and will be greeted at the finish in Haliburton Forest by their families and a huge feast.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing/Trenton)
|3:20:59
|2
|Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team/Halifax, NS)
|0:00:16
|3
|Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)
|0:21:53
|4
|Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company)
|0:25:37
|5
|Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|0:51:16
|6
|Matt MacKillop (from Toronto)
|1:10:05
|7
|Owen Flood (Arrow Racing from Haliburton)
|1:49:15
|8
|Simon Denure (from Lindsay)
|2:36:56
|DNS
|Greg Balmer (from Toronto)
|DNS
|Shaun Wardle (from Ottawa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing)
|3:20:59
|2
|Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution from Oshawa)
|0:06:46
|3
|Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)
|0:11:31
|4
|Marc Rioux (from Sudbury)
|0:34:39
|5
|Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)
|0:36:32
|6
|Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|0:41:05
|7
|Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA)
|0:43:02
|8
|Phil Pharand (from Ottawa)
|0:47:22
|9
|Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)
|0:48:09
|10
|Oliver Curran (from Uxbridge)
|0:48:16
|11
|Steve Faraone (from Toronto)
|0:57:26
|12
|Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga)
|0:59:03
|13
|Steve Rideout (from Hamilton)
|1:11:19
|14
|Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife, NT)
|1:19:42
|15
|Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau, QC)
|1:22:14
|16
|JF Tremblay (from Gatineau, QC)
|1:24:46
|17
|Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto)
|1:31:52
|18
|Alex Terentiew (from Toronto)
|1:35:39
|19
|Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA)
|1:38:42
|20
|Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles from Innisfil)
|1:39:49
|21
|Christian Prost (from Callander)
|1:44:18
|22
|Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay)
|1:44:26
|23
|Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown)
|1:52:47
|24
|Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon)
|1:55:18
|25
|Dan Edwards (from Cambridge)
|1:58:24
|26
|Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto)
|2:00:20
|27
|Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA)
|2:01:44
|28
|Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa)
|2:05:01
|29
|Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield)
|2:06:50
|30
|Dave Barton (from Claremont)
|2:11:42
|31
|Jaco Pretorius (from London)
|2:42:25
|32
|Matt Labadie (from London)
|2:54:48
|33
|Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown)
|3:26:00
|34
|Steve Brotherston (Team DNR from Brampton)
|3:30:55
|35
|Matthew Grzesh (from Toronto)
|3:37:39
|DNF
|Todd Williamson (from Peterborough)
|DNS
|Jeff Cleland (from Kincardine)
|DNS
|Angelo Diodato (from Braeside)
|DNS
|Ryan Smith (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|3:41:30
|2
|Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com/Maple)
|0:00:50
|3
|William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)
|0:07:27
|4
|Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|0:13:25
|5
|Robert Schultz (from Milton)
|0:14:38
|6
|Ken Waring (from Caledon)
|0:22:20
|7
|Blake Paton (from Haliburton)
|0:23:11
|8
|Craig McLaren (from Canmore, AB)
|0:24:52
|9
|Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)
|0:27:43
|10
|Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)
|0:29:01
|11
|Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec, QC)
|0:30:51
|12
|Gary Rendering (from Beaverton)
|0:37:36
|13
|Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)
|0:42:06
|14
|Ray Vermette (from Ottawa)
|0:42:18
|15
|Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin)
|0:44:23
|16
|Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com/Markham)
|0:47:01
|17
|Michel Collette (from Ottawa)
|0:47:37
|18
|Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington)
|0:49:05
|19
|Robert Baumberger (from Aurora)
|0:51:23
|20
|Andy McKean (from Etobicoke)
|0:51:52
|21
|Mike Tourond (from Waterdown)
|0:54:48
|22
|Ed Harper (from Beaverton)
|0:58:04
|23
|Christopher Beer (from Oakville)
|1:00:31
|24
|Bob Farrell (from Beaverton)
|1:01:35
|25
|Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket)
|1:02:45
|26
|Al Vardy (from Sudbury)
|1:11:00
|27
|Jack Newton (from Ottawa)
|1:17:46
|28
|Jeff Heacock (Bikesports from Newmarket)
|1:21:51
|29
|Jack Simpson (from Toronto)
|1:23:03
|30
|Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener)
|1:23:28
|31
|Steve McCrossan (from Gormley)
|1:24:46
|32
|Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood)
|1:32:15
|33
|Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids, MI)
|1:38:54
|34
|David Mirsky (from Ottawa)
|1:42:14
|35
|Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club/Toronto)
|1:48:34
|36
|Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa)
|2:00:42
|37
|Floyd Jones (Team DNR from Brampton)
|2:00:48
|38
|Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea, QC)
|2:00:56
|39
|Michael Popoff (Team DNR from Brampton)
|2:01:04
|40
|Craig Bond (Team DNR from Brampton)
|2:06:56
|41
|Ed Haire (from Burlington)
|2:13:32
|42
|Peter Duff (from Burlington)
|43
|Harry Prentice (from Peterborough)
|2:17:20
|44
|Mark Stilwell (from Freelton)
|2:51:49
|45
|Mike Morten (from Toronto)
|3:00:52
|46
|Scott MacDonald (from North Bay)
|3:18:02
|47
|Leif Hudson (from Toronto)
|3:18:18
|DNF
|David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)
|DNS
|Mark Del Vecchio (from Etobicoke)
|DNS
|Ray Hawkins (from Sharon)
|DNS
|Oggie Sokolovic (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)
|3:46:58
|2
|Benny Doucette (from Sudbury)
|0:15:15
|3
|Steve Rilett (from Grimsby)
|0:21:47
|4
|David Grosse (from Caledon)
|0:24:24
|5
|Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto)
|0:36:26
|6
|Rich Olynyk (from Whitby)
|0:50:41
|7
|Chris Reid (from Keswick)
|0:55:30
|8
|Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown)
|0:57:56
|9
|Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley)
|1:09:20
|10
|James Irwin (from Toronto)
|1:16:23
|11
|David Parsons (from Lindsay)
|1:17:52
|12
|David Hartwick (from Kitchener)
|1:17:59
|13
|Bill Bayard (from Hampton)
|1:19:19
|14
|Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team)
|1:23:16
|15
|John Hughes (from Toronto)
|1:29:00
|16
|Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw)
|1:33:59
|17
|James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club/Ajax)
|1:45:21
|18
|Jim Flower (from Burlington)
|2:09:26
|19
|Ray DeNure (from Lindsay)
|2:13:31
|20
|Kirk Holmes (from Burlington)
|2:16:26
|21
|Dan McCabe (from Kincardine)
|2:25:06
|22
|Martin Rose (from Brampton)
|2:25:07
|DNF
|Henri Burmeister (from Burlington)
|DNF
|Steve Heittola (from North Bay)
|DNF
|Richard Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)
|DNS
|Vincent Forgues (from Gatineau, QC)
|DNS
|Chris Wardle (from Brockville)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Dermont (True North from Toronto)
|3:47:27
|2
|Scott Bentley (Joyride 150 Cycling Club : Sound Solutions)
|0:10:38
|3
|Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA)
|0:40:22
|4
|Rob Morriss (from Guelph)
|1:50:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada from New Lowell)
|3:46:24
|2
|Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA)
|0:35:27
|3
|Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|0:43:39
|4
|Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA)
|1:33:57
|5
|Susan Iori (from Toronto)
|2:45:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tricia K. Spooner (The Cyclery from Ottawa)
|4:10:03
|2
|Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin)
|0:14:45
|3
|Donna Winters (from Stouffville)
|0:50:57
|4
|Tanya Martin (from Ottawa)
|1:07:08
|5
|Sue Sheppey (from Collingwood)
|1:22:35
|6
|Mary Fowler (from Guelph)
|1:38:18
|7
|Tanya Flemming (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|2:01:05
|8
|Marleah Bevelacqua (from Rockford, MI, USA)
|2:50:02
|DNF
|Laurie Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing)
|6:39:00
|2
|Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:01:12
|3
|Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company)
|1:04:46
|4
|Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|1:05:22
|5
|Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|2:14:22
|6
|Matt MacKillop (from Toronto)
|2:25:18
|7
|Simon Denure (from Lindsay)
|5:49:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing)
|6:39:00
|2
|Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)
|0:23:15
|3
|Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution)
|0:29:24
|4
|Marc Rioux (from Sudbury)
|1:15:19
|5
|Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)
|1:34:38
|6
|Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|1:44:57
|7
|Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|1:52:53
|8
|Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA)
|1:58:13
|9
|Phil Pharand (from Ottawa)
|2:01:57
|10
|Steve Faraone (from Toronto)
|2:18:58
|11
|Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga)
|2:23:56
|12
|Steve Rideout (from Hamilton)
|2:44:09
|13
|Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau)
|3:03:12
|14
|Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto)
|3:06:30
|15
|Alex Terentiew (from Toronto)
|3:07:57
|16
|JF Tremblay (from Gatineau)
|3:09:16
|17
|Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife)
|3:18:39
|18
|Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA)
|3:21:22
|19
|Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay)
|3:26:26
|20
|Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles)
|3:38:46
|21
|Christian Prost (from Callander)
|3:56:59
|22
|Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto)
|4:04:54
|23
|Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA)
|4:07:20
|24
|Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown)
|4:12:40
|25
|Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield)
|4:17:23
|26
|Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon)
|4:20:06
|27
|Dan Edwards (from Cambridge)
|4:22:50
|28
|Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa)
|4:29:46
|29
|Jaco Pretorius (from London)
|5:40:32
|30
|Matt Labadie (from London)
|6:08:40
|31
|Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown)
|6:41:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|7:16:17
|2
|Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)
|0:20:10
|3
|William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)
|0:28:44
|4
|Robert Schultz (from Milton)
|0:35:04
|5
|Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|0:39:18
|6
|Ken Waring (from Caledon)
|1:00:27
|7
|Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|1:07:38
|8
|Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec)
|1:14:43
|9
|Gary Rendering (from Beaverton)
|1:18:57
|10
|Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)
|1:24:39
|11
|Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
|1:25:40
|12
|Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|1:33:25
|13
|Michel Collette (from Ottawa)
|1:36:08
|14
|Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)
|1:41:27
|15
|Ray Vermette (from Ottawa)
|1:44:39
|16
|Andy McKean (from Etobicoke)
|1:54:52
|17
|Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington)
|1:55:26
|18
|Mike Tourond (from Waterdown)
|1:55:59
|19
|Robert Baumberger (from Aurora)
|1:59:41
|20
|Christopher Beer (from Oakville)
|2:01:55
|21
|Ed Harper (from Beaverton)
|2:24:00
|22
|Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket)
|2:25:40
|23
|Al Vardy (from Sudbury)
|2:33:56
|24
|Bob Farrell (from Beaverton)
|2:38:02
|25
|Jeff Heacock (Bikesports)
|2:44:47
|26
|Jack Newton (from Ottawa)
|2:50:15
|27
|Jack Simpson (from Toronto)
|2:52:54
|28
|Steve McCrossan (from Gormley)
|3:00:47
|29
|Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener)
|3:16:00
|30
|Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood)
|3:27:34
|31
|David Mirsky (from Ottawa)
|3:39:34
|32
|Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids)
|3:56:32
|33
|Floyd Jones (Team DNR)
|3:58:49
|34
|Michael Popoff (Team DNR)
|3:59:06
|35
|Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa)
|4:00:43
|36
|Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea)
|4:00:59
|37
|Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
|4:13:39
|38
|Harry Prentice (from Peterborough)
|4:21:07
|39
|Craig Bond (Team DNR)
|4:51:34
|40
|Mark Stilwell (from Freelton)
|5:22:43
|41
|Peter Duff (from Burlington)
|5:27:57
|42
|Ed Haire (from Burlington)
|5:27:59
|43
|Mike Morten (from Toronto)
|5:56:27
|44
|Leif Hudson (from Toronto)
|6:03:12
|45
|Scott MacDonald (from North Bay)
|6:12:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com)
|7:39:36
|2
|Benny Doucette (from Sudbury)
|0:38:42
|3
|Steve Rilett (from Grimsby)
|0:46:58
|4
|David Grosse (from Caledon)
|1:01:06
|5
|Chris Reid (from Keswick)
|1:26:17
|6
|Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto)
|1:31:06
|7
|Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown)
|2:09:57
|8
|Rich Olynyk (from Whitby)
|2:14:03
|9
|David Parsons (from Lindsay)
|2:36:03
|10
|James Irwin (from Toronto)
|2:42:17
|11
|Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team)
|2:44:12
|12
|James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club)
|2:49:26
|13
|David Hartwick (from Kitchener)
|2:52:39
|14
|Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley)
|3:03:19
|15
|Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw)
|3:10:15
|16
|Bill Bayard (from Hampton)
|3:10:41
|17
|John Hughes (from Toronto)
|3:11:04
|18
|Jim Flower (from Burlington)
|4:05:19
|19
|Dan McCabe (from Kincardine)
|4:21:15
|20
|Kirk Holmes (from Burlington)
|4:29:30
|21
|Ray DeNure (from Lindsay)
|4:51:48
|22
|Martin Rose (from Brampton)
|5:01:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Dermont (True North)
|7:31:56
|2
|Scott Bentley (Sound Solutions : Joyride 150 Cycling Club)
|0:50:30
|3
|Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA)
|0:55:12
|4
|Rob Morriss (from Guelph)
|4:39:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada)
|7:57:59
|2
|Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA)
|0:57:08
|3
|Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|1:25:36
|4
|Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA)
|3:04:55
|5
|Susan Iori (from Toronto)
|4:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tricia K. Spooner (The Cyclery)
|8:20:40
|2
|Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
|0:43:41
|3
|Donna Winters (from Stouffville)
|1:42:48
|4
|Tanya Martin (from Ottawa)
|2:34:35
|5
|Sue Sheppey (from Collingwood)
|2:53:39
|6
|Mary Fowler (from Guelph)
|3:06:23
|7
|Tanya Flemming (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)
|4:05:42
|8
|Marleah Bevelacqua (from Rockford, MI, USA)
|5:18:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy