Trending

Zandstra wins Crank the Shield stage 1

Rain makes for a long 70km opener

Image 1 of 12

Ready, set go!

Ready, set go!
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 2 of 12

Where racers are staying

Where racers are staying
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 3 of 12

A racer's bag

A racer's bag
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 4 of 12

Racers drop off their bags

Racers drop off their bags
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 5 of 12

Kyle Douglas

Kyle Douglas
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 6 of 12

Pre-racing meeting time

Pre-racing meeting time
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 7 of 12

Crank the Shield is a family affair for some

Crank the Shield is a family affair for some
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 8 of 12

The Scott-3Rox team is racing at Crank the Shield

The Scott-3Rox team is racing at Crank the Shield
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 9 of 12

Racers are lined up and ready to start

Racers are lined up and ready to start
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 10 of 12

Jon Barnes (Trek)

Jon Barnes (Trek)
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 11 of 12

Cayley Brooks (Trek)

Cayley Brooks (Trek)
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)
Image 12 of 12

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) before the start

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) before the start
(Image credit: Crank the Shield)

A constant rain made the first stage of Crank The Shield extra challenging, but did not succeed in dampening rider's spirits. Racers awoke to an absence of sunshine and sprinkling of rain, which grew to a consistent stream as the start of stage 1 approached. Faced with a challenging 70 kilometers of hydro cut, gravel roads and singletrack, all 200 riders put on a brave face and ventured out into the Haliburton wilderness. In the end, the course received rave reviews from pros and recreational riders alike.

The Scott-3Rox team of Geoff Kabush, Derek Zandstra, Douglas and Jette were joined by Norco young gun L'Esperance to form the lead pack early on in the stage. Kabush and Zandstra were able to work together to drop young L'Esperance with Zandstra edging out Kabush for the win.

When asked about today's conditions, Zandstra said, "Twenty kilometers in, we knew it was going to be a long day. It was epic out there."

The Cyclery's Tricia Spooner edged out Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) for the fastest female of the day.

In the team categories, Andrew Watson and Hayley Smith (Norco Factory) took the mixed title and Jette and Douglas (Scott-3Rox) dominated the men's tag team.

Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Solo men 30 and under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra(Scott - 3 Rox Racing/Trenton)3:18:00
2Andrew L`Esperance(Norco Factory Team/Halifax, NS)0:00:56
3Jesse Wetzl(Algoma Bicycle Company)0:39:09
4Brendan MacKillop(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)0:43:30
5Matt MacKillop(from Toronto)1:15:13
6Andrew Gowthorpe(Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)1:23:06
7Simon Denure(from Lindsay)3:12:54
DNFOwen Flood(Arrow Racing from Haliburton)
DNFShaun Wardle(from Ottawa)
DNSGreg Balmer(from Toronto)

Solo men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush(Scott - 3 Rox Racing)3:18:00
2Rob Parniak(Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)0:11:44
3Adam Trimble(Norco Evolution from Oshawa)0:22:38
4Marc Rioux(from Sudbury)0:40:39
5Kevin Webster(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)0:56:48
6Neil Ireland(CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)0:58:06
7Kevin Mahood(Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)1:11:48
8Phil Pharand(from Ottawa)1:14:35
9Andy Brown(from Waterford Township, MI, USA)1:15:11
10Steve Faraone(from Toronto)1:21:31
11Jonathan Thorpe(from Mississauga)1:24:53
12Alex Terentiew(from Toronto)1:32:18
13Steve Rideout(from Hamilton)1:32:50
14Stefan Ioannou(from Toronto)1:34:39
15Stephan Meyer(from Gatineau, QC)1:40:58
16Jeremiah Argo(from North Bay)1:42:00
17Peter Gurney(from Harbor Springs, AL, USA)1:42:40
18JF Tremblay(from Gatineau, QC)1:44:30
19Mark Cliffe-Phillips(from Yellowknife, NT)1:58:57
20Keith MacKinnon(Evolution Cycles from Innisfil)
21Cameron MacNiven(from Toronto)2:04:33
22Taylor Slate(from Covington, GA, USA)2:05:36
23Chad Donnelly(from Lakefield)2:10:33
24Christian Prost(from Callander)2:12:40
25Angelo Diodato(from Braeside)2:16:12
26Troy Leyburne(from Georgetown)2:19:53
27Dan Edwards(from Cambridge)2:24:26
28Kevin Cameron(from Ottawa)2:24:45
29Jamie Mitchell(from Caledon)2:24:48
30Jaco Pretorius(from London)2:58:07
31Matt Labadie(from London)3:13:52
32Darryl Fraser(from Georgetown)3:15:35
33Todd Williamson(from Peterborough)3:47:49
DNFDave Barton(from Claremont)
DNFSteve Brotherston(from Brampton)
DNFJeff Cleland(from Kincardine)
DNFMatthew Grzesh(from Toronto)
DNFRyan Smith(Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)
DNSOliver Curran(from Uxbridge)

Solo men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Mazza(CyclepathMarkham.com/Maple)3:33:57
2David Stachon(Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)0:15:31
3Jeff Shikaze(Cyclepath Oakville Race Team)0:21:00
4Robert Schultz(from Milton)0:21:16
5William Hellems(CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja)0:22:08
6Chris Yeates(Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)0:26:43
7Ken Waring(from Caledon)0:38:57
8Michael Bowen(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)0:39:27
9Jouko Haapanen(Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin)0:42:06
10Gary Rendering(from Beaverton)0:42:11
11Nicolas Lortie(from Quebec, QC)0:44:42
12Ron MacNeil(CyclepathMarkham.com/Markham)0:47:14
13Michel Collette(from Ottawa)0:49:22
14Mike Abraham(Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)0:57:46
15Rob Nishman(Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)1:00:12
16Mike Tourond(from Waterdown)1:02:01
17Christopher Beer(from Oakville)1:02:15
18Ray Vermette(from Ottawa)1:03:11
19Andy McKean(from Etobicoke)1:03:51
20Peter Gowthorpe(from Burlington)1:07:11
21Robert Baumberger(from Aurora)1:09:08
22Jeff Heacock(Bikesports from Newmarket)1:23:46
23Duncan Vernon(from Newmarket)
24Al Vardy(from Sudbury)1:23:47
25Ed Harper(from Beaverton)1:26:46
26Jack Simpson(from Toronto)1:30:42
27Jack Newton(from Ottawa)1:33:20
28Steve McCrossan(from Gormley)1:36:51
29Bob Farrell(from Beaverton)1:37:18
30Rob Bouchard(from Kitchener)1:53:22
31Andrew MacLeod(from Linwood)1:56:09
32David Mirsky(from Ottawa)1:58:10
33Michael Popoff(from Brampton)1:58:52
34Floyd Jones(from Brampton)
35David Beer(from Hamilton)2:00:09
36Richard Puddicombe(from Ottawa)2:00:51
37Dean Ouellette(from Chelsea, QC)2:00:54
38Harry Prentice(from Peterborough)2:04:37
39Ray Hawkins(from Sharon)2:17:56
40Nate Phelps(from Grand Rapids, MI)2:18:28
41Mark Bouckaert(Lapdogs Cycling Club/Toronto)2:25:55
42Mark Stilwell(from Freelton)2:31:45
43Craig Bond(from Brampton)2:45:28
44Leif Hudson(from Toronto)2:45:45
45Scott MacDonald(from North Bay)2:55:35
46Mike Morten(from Toronto)2:56:25
47Mark Del Vecchio(from Etobicoke)3:11:25
48Peter Duff(from Burlington)3:15:15
49Ed Haire(from Burlington)3:15:17
DNSCraig McLaren(from Canmore, AB)
DNSBlake Paton(from Haliburton)

Solo men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John MacKillop(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto)3:52:38
2Benny Doucette(from Sudbury)0:23:27
3Steve Rilett(from Grimsby)0:25:11
4Chris Reid(from Keswick)0:30:47
5David Grosse(from Caledon)0:36:42
6Fritz Kipfer(from Toronto)0:54:40
7James Hall(Trek Store Cycling Club/Ajax)1:04:05
8Cameron Mahon(from Georgetown)1:12:01
9David Parsons(from Lindsay)1:18:11
10Tim Morrison(ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team)1:20:56
11Rich Olynyk(from Whitby)1:23:22
12James Irwin(from Toronto)1:25:54
13David Hartwick(from Kitchener)1:34:40
14Bob Scott(from Pefferlaw)1:36:16
15Steve Heittola(from North Bay)1:38:03
16John Hughes(from Toronto)1:42:04
17Bill Bayard(from Hampton)1:51:22
18Danny Thompson(from Grand Valley)1:53:59
19Jim Flower(from Burlington)1:55:53
20Dan McCabe(from Kincardine)1:56:09
21Kirk Holmes(from Burlington)2:13:04
22Martin Rose(from Brampton)2:36:20
23Ray DeNure(from Lindsay)2:38:17
24Gary Clarke(from Brampton)2:44:19
25Henri Burmeister(from Burlington)2:56:36
26Chris Wardle(from Brockville)2:58:13
27Vincent Forgues(from Gatineau, QC)3:08:12
DNFRichard Woodbury(from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)

Solo men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Dermont(True North from Toronto)3:44:28
2Jeffrey Payn(from Troy, MI, USA)0:14:50
3Blair Harper(from Whitby)0:14:51
4Scott Bentley(Joyride 150 Cycling Club : Sound Solutions)0:39:52
5Rob Morriss(from Guelph)2:49:29

Solo women 40 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cayley Brooks(Trek Canada from New Lowell)4:11:35
2Danielle Musto(from Grand Rapids, MI, USA)0:21:41
3Carlene Starck(Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)0:41:58
4Susan Iori(from Toronto)1:30:10
5Zandra Inman(from Davison, MI, USA)1:30:58

Solo women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tricia K. Spooner(The Cyclery from Ottawa)4:10:37
2Robin Kay(Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin)0:28:55
3Donna Winters(from Stouffville)0:51:51
4Tanya Martin(from Ottawa)1:27:27
5Mary Fowler(from Guelph)1:28:05
6Sue Sheppey(from Collingwood)1:31:04
7Tanya Flemming(Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC)2:04:37
8Marleah Bevelacqua(from Rockford, MI, USA)2:28:22
DNFLaurie Woodbury(from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews