Image 1 of 12 Ready, set go! (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 2 of 12 Where racers are staying (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 3 of 12 A racer's bag (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 4 of 12 Racers drop off their bags (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 5 of 12 Kyle Douglas (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 6 of 12 Pre-racing meeting time (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 7 of 12 Crank the Shield is a family affair for some (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 8 of 12 The Scott-3Rox team is racing at Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 9 of 12 Racers are lined up and ready to start (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 10 of 12 Jon Barnes (Trek) (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 11 of 12 Cayley Brooks (Trek) (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 12 of 12 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) before the start (Image credit: Crank the Shield)

A constant rain made the first stage of Crank The Shield extra challenging, but did not succeed in dampening rider's spirits. Racers awoke to an absence of sunshine and sprinkling of rain, which grew to a consistent stream as the start of stage 1 approached. Faced with a challenging 70 kilometers of hydro cut, gravel roads and singletrack, all 200 riders put on a brave face and ventured out into the Haliburton wilderness. In the end, the course received rave reviews from pros and recreational riders alike.

The Scott-3Rox team of Geoff Kabush, Derek Zandstra, Douglas and Jette were joined by Norco young gun L'Esperance to form the lead pack early on in the stage. Kabush and Zandstra were able to work together to drop young L'Esperance with Zandstra edging out Kabush for the win.

When asked about today's conditions, Zandstra said, "Twenty kilometers in, we knew it was going to be a long day. It was epic out there."

The Cyclery's Tricia Spooner edged out Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) for the fastest female of the day.

In the team categories, Andrew Watson and Hayley Smith (Norco Factory) took the mixed title and Jette and Douglas (Scott-3Rox) dominated the men's tag team.

Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Solo men 30 and under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Zandstra(Scott - 3 Rox Racing/Trenton) 3:18:00 2 Andrew L`Esperance(Norco Factory Team/Halifax, NS) 0:00:56 3 Jesse Wetzl(Algoma Bicycle Company) 0:39:09 4 Brendan MacKillop(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:43:30 5 Matt MacKillop(from Toronto) 1:15:13 6 Andrew Gowthorpe(Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 1:23:06 7 Simon Denure(from Lindsay) 3:12:54 DNF Owen Flood(Arrow Racing from Haliburton) DNF Shaun Wardle(from Ottawa) DNS Greg Balmer(from Toronto)

Solo men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush(Scott - 3 Rox Racing) 3:18:00 2 Rob Parniak(Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:11:44 3 Adam Trimble(Norco Evolution from Oshawa) 0:22:38 4 Marc Rioux(from Sudbury) 0:40:39 5 Kevin Webster(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:56:48 6 Neil Ireland(CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:58:06 7 Kevin Mahood(Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 1:11:48 8 Phil Pharand(from Ottawa) 1:14:35 9 Andy Brown(from Waterford Township, MI, USA) 1:15:11 10 Steve Faraone(from Toronto) 1:21:31 11 Jonathan Thorpe(from Mississauga) 1:24:53 12 Alex Terentiew(from Toronto) 1:32:18 13 Steve Rideout(from Hamilton) 1:32:50 14 Stefan Ioannou(from Toronto) 1:34:39 15 Stephan Meyer(from Gatineau, QC) 1:40:58 16 Jeremiah Argo(from North Bay) 1:42:00 17 Peter Gurney(from Harbor Springs, AL, USA) 1:42:40 18 JF Tremblay(from Gatineau, QC) 1:44:30 19 Mark Cliffe-Phillips(from Yellowknife, NT) 1:58:57 20 Keith MacKinnon(Evolution Cycles from Innisfil) 21 Cameron MacNiven(from Toronto) 2:04:33 22 Taylor Slate(from Covington, GA, USA) 2:05:36 23 Chad Donnelly(from Lakefield) 2:10:33 24 Christian Prost(from Callander) 2:12:40 25 Angelo Diodato(from Braeside) 2:16:12 26 Troy Leyburne(from Georgetown) 2:19:53 27 Dan Edwards(from Cambridge) 2:24:26 28 Kevin Cameron(from Ottawa) 2:24:45 29 Jamie Mitchell(from Caledon) 2:24:48 30 Jaco Pretorius(from London) 2:58:07 31 Matt Labadie(from London) 3:13:52 32 Darryl Fraser(from Georgetown) 3:15:35 33 Todd Williamson(from Peterborough) 3:47:49 DNF Dave Barton(from Claremont) DNF Steve Brotherston(from Brampton) DNF Jeff Cleland(from Kincardine) DNF Matthew Grzesh(from Toronto) DNF Ryan Smith(Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes) DNS Oliver Curran(from Uxbridge)

Solo men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Mazza(CyclepathMarkham.com/Maple) 3:33:57 2 David Stachon(Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:15:31 3 Jeff Shikaze(Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 0:21:00 4 Robert Schultz(from Milton) 0:21:16 5 William Hellems(CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:22:08 6 Chris Yeates(Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:26:43 7 Ken Waring(from Caledon) 0:38:57 8 Michael Bowen(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:39:27 9 Jouko Haapanen(Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin) 0:42:06 10 Gary Rendering(from Beaverton) 0:42:11 11 Nicolas Lortie(from Quebec, QC) 0:44:42 12 Ron MacNeil(CyclepathMarkham.com/Markham) 0:47:14 13 Michel Collette(from Ottawa) 0:49:22 14 Mike Abraham(Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:57:46 15 Rob Nishman(Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta) 1:00:12 16 Mike Tourond(from Waterdown) 1:02:01 17 Christopher Beer(from Oakville) 1:02:15 18 Ray Vermette(from Ottawa) 1:03:11 19 Andy McKean(from Etobicoke) 1:03:51 20 Peter Gowthorpe(from Burlington) 1:07:11 21 Robert Baumberger(from Aurora) 1:09:08 22 Jeff Heacock(Bikesports from Newmarket) 1:23:46 23 Duncan Vernon(from Newmarket) 24 Al Vardy(from Sudbury) 1:23:47 25 Ed Harper(from Beaverton) 1:26:46 26 Jack Simpson(from Toronto) 1:30:42 27 Jack Newton(from Ottawa) 1:33:20 28 Steve McCrossan(from Gormley) 1:36:51 29 Bob Farrell(from Beaverton) 1:37:18 30 Rob Bouchard(from Kitchener) 1:53:22 31 Andrew MacLeod(from Linwood) 1:56:09 32 David Mirsky(from Ottawa) 1:58:10 33 Michael Popoff(from Brampton) 1:58:52 34 Floyd Jones(from Brampton) 35 David Beer(from Hamilton) 2:00:09 36 Richard Puddicombe(from Ottawa) 2:00:51 37 Dean Ouellette(from Chelsea, QC) 2:00:54 38 Harry Prentice(from Peterborough) 2:04:37 39 Ray Hawkins(from Sharon) 2:17:56 40 Nate Phelps(from Grand Rapids, MI) 2:18:28 41 Mark Bouckaert(Lapdogs Cycling Club/Toronto) 2:25:55 42 Mark Stilwell(from Freelton) 2:31:45 43 Craig Bond(from Brampton) 2:45:28 44 Leif Hudson(from Toronto) 2:45:45 45 Scott MacDonald(from North Bay) 2:55:35 46 Mike Morten(from Toronto) 2:56:25 47 Mark Del Vecchio(from Etobicoke) 3:11:25 48 Peter Duff(from Burlington) 3:15:15 49 Ed Haire(from Burlington) 3:15:17 DNS Craig McLaren(from Canmore, AB) DNS Blake Paton(from Haliburton)

Solo men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John MacKillop(CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 3:52:38 2 Benny Doucette(from Sudbury) 0:23:27 3 Steve Rilett(from Grimsby) 0:25:11 4 Chris Reid(from Keswick) 0:30:47 5 David Grosse(from Caledon) 0:36:42 6 Fritz Kipfer(from Toronto) 0:54:40 7 James Hall(Trek Store Cycling Club/Ajax) 1:04:05 8 Cameron Mahon(from Georgetown) 1:12:01 9 David Parsons(from Lindsay) 1:18:11 10 Tim Morrison(ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team) 1:20:56 11 Rich Olynyk(from Whitby) 1:23:22 12 James Irwin(from Toronto) 1:25:54 13 David Hartwick(from Kitchener) 1:34:40 14 Bob Scott(from Pefferlaw) 1:36:16 15 Steve Heittola(from North Bay) 1:38:03 16 John Hughes(from Toronto) 1:42:04 17 Bill Bayard(from Hampton) 1:51:22 18 Danny Thompson(from Grand Valley) 1:53:59 19 Jim Flower(from Burlington) 1:55:53 20 Dan McCabe(from Kincardine) 1:56:09 21 Kirk Holmes(from Burlington) 2:13:04 22 Martin Rose(from Brampton) 2:36:20 23 Ray DeNure(from Lindsay) 2:38:17 24 Gary Clarke(from Brampton) 2:44:19 25 Henri Burmeister(from Burlington) 2:56:36 26 Chris Wardle(from Brockville) 2:58:13 27 Vincent Forgues(from Gatineau, QC) 3:08:12 DNF Richard Woodbury(from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)

Solo men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Dermont(True North from Toronto) 3:44:28 2 Jeffrey Payn(from Troy, MI, USA) 0:14:50 3 Blair Harper(from Whitby) 0:14:51 4 Scott Bentley(Joyride 150 Cycling Club : Sound Solutions) 0:39:52 5 Rob Morriss(from Guelph) 2:49:29

Solo women 40 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cayley Brooks(Trek Canada from New Lowell) 4:11:35 2 Danielle Musto(from Grand Rapids, MI, USA) 0:21:41 3 Carlene Starck(Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:41:58 4 Susan Iori(from Toronto) 1:30:10 5 Zandra Inman(from Davison, MI, USA) 1:30:58