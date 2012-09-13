Image 1 of 2 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3- Rox Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The fourth edition of Crank the Shield, a mountain bike stage race in eastern Canada, will kick off on September 14 and run through September 16 in Haliburton County, Ontario.

Consisting of three days and over 220 kilometers of rugged singletrack, hydro cut, and cottage access roads, Crank The Shield draws riders of all abilities. Beginning and ending at the Haliburton Forest Centre, Crank will follow a lollipop format with riders spending both nights at Camp White Pine.

Known for attracting some of Canada's top talent, this year will see Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) do battle with teammate Derek Zandstra and a host of other top riders in their quest for the Crank The Shield victory. Hot off his eighth place in London, Kabush will be bringing his world class form into the event where anything can happen on the rugged Canadian Shield. Zandstra will surely be a force to reckon with after his 23rd at world championships just one week ago, setting the stage for an epic battle.

Crank The Shield 2012 will see 220 riders challenge themselves in Haliburton cottage country.