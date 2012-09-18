Image 1 of 13 Andrew L'Esperance leads the stage (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 2 of 13 The 3Rox team warms up (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 3 of 13 The start of stage 3 (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 4 of 13 The pros pose with the youngest competitor (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 5 of 13 The start of stage 3 of Crank the Shield (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 6 of 13 Derek Zandstra catches air (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 7 of 13 Douglas and Jette chase in the two-person category (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 8 of 13 Steve Heck (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 9 of 13 A rider finishes (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 10 of 13 A racer cruises in for the finish (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 11 of 13 Crank the Shield medals (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 12 of 13 Solo men under 30 podium (Image credit: Crank the Shield) Image 13 of 13 Solo men 30 podium (Image credit: Crank the Shield)

The final day of Crank The Shield 2012 could not have been any better as riders were treated to ideal weather and epic amounts of singletrack.

After a short 10-kilometer neutral ride from Camp White Pine over to Sir Sam's Ski and Bike, riders were greeted with snacks and warm drinks before starting their final day of racing. The riders climbed the ski hill twice while sampling the trails at Sir Sam's. Next it was off to Haliburton Forest via gravel roads and hydro cut where once there they rode the extremely challenging and root laden trails, such as the famous Normac Trail.

Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory) attacked early in the stage getting a substantial gap on the powerful Scott-3Rox. "I just knew I had to try something early and see if I could stay away. Anything can happen in stage racing and you can't give up," said L'Esperance.

Not long past the half way point, Geoff Kabush and Derek Zandstra were able to pull back the gap, but it was the Norco rider who crossed the finish line first taking his first stage win at Crank in 2012.

Ultimately, there were no major GC shake ups Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) the top solo women's crown.

Results

Solo men 30 and under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team/Halifax, NS) 2:51:08 2 Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing/Trenton) 0:00:03 3 Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:27:51 4 Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company) 0:32:45 5 Matt MacKillop (from Toronto) 0:58:17 6 Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 1:19:40 7 Simon Denure (from Lindsay) 1:32:38 8 Owen Flood (Arrow Racing from Haliburton) 1:49:48 DNS Greg Balmer (from Toronto) DNS Shaun Wardle (from Ottawa)

Solo men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) 2:51:10 2 Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:07:33 3 Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution from Oshawa) 0:17:36 4 Marc Rioux (from Sudbury) 0:26:19 5 Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:27:13 6 Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA) 0:27:44 7 Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:31:55 8 Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:33:04 9 Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga) 0:35:14 10 Phil Pharand (from Ottawa) 0:39:10 11 Oliver Curran (from Uxbridge) 0:44:15 12 Steve Faraone (from Toronto) 0:45:50 13 Christian Prost (from Callander) 1:01:07 14 Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife, NT) 1:03:27 15 Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay) 1:04:40 16 JF Tremblay (from Gatineau, QC) 1:07:21 17 Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau, QC) 1:18:41 18 Angelo Diodato (from Braeside) 1:19:30 19 Steve Rideout (from Hamilton) 1:28:13 20 Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles from Innisfil) 1:31:18 21 Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA) 1:32:11 22 Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa) 1:32:43 23 Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown) 1:33:58 24 Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA) 1:38:24 25 Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto) 1:43:39 26 Dan Edwards (from Cambridge) 1:44:10 27 Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon) 1:44:20 28 Ryan Smith (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes) 1:47:56 29 Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield) 1:58:31 30 Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto) 2:07:05 31 Matthew Grzesh (from Toronto) 2:09:47 32 Jaco Pretorius (from London) 2:15:25 33 Matt Labadie (from London) 2:38:40 34 Dave Barton (from Claremont) 2:40:59 35 Steve Brotherston (Team DNR from Brampton) 2:51:38 36 Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown) 3:11:39 DNF Todd Williamson (from Peterborough) DNS Jeff Cleland (from Kincardine) DNS Alex Terentiew (from Toronto)

Solo men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com/Maple) 3:10:50 2 Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 0:00:21 3 William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:08:41 4 Robert Schultz (from Milton) 0:13:26 5 Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:14:10 6 Craig McLaren (from Canmore, AB) 0:17:00 7 Ken Waring (from Caledon) 0:20:21 8 Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec, QC) 0:22:17 9 Gary Rendering (from Beaverton) 0:23:56 10 Ray Vermette (from Ottawa) 0:25:00 11 Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 0:26:11 12 Robert Baumberger (from Aurora) 0:33:10 13 Michel Collette (from Ottawa) 0:35:13 14 Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com/Markham) 0:36:00 15 Mike Tourond (from Waterdown) 0:39:41 16 Blake Paton (from Haliburton) 0:42:06 17 Christopher Beer (from Oakville) 0:43:44 18 Jeff Heacock (Bikesports from Newmarket) 0:45:35 19 Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket) 0:45:50 20 Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa) 0:47:29 21 Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta) 0:50:25 22 Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin) 0:53:12 23 Andy McKean (from Etobicoke) 0:53:46 24 Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington) 1:00:04 25 Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club/Toronto) 1:01:22 26 Bob Farrell (from Beaverton) 1:02:30 27 Ed Harper (from Beaverton) 28 Jack Simpson (from Toronto) 1:03:38 29 Jack Newton (from Ottawa) 1:06:37 30 Al Vardy (from Sudbury) 1:08:35 31 David Beer (from Hamilton) 1:11:36 32 Steve McCrossan (from Gormley) 1:11:44 33 Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener) 1:13:48 34 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 1:21:45 35 Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood) 1:24:33 36 Harry Prentice (from Peterborough) 1:25:02 37 Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids, MI) 1:25:05 38 David Mirsky (from Ottawa) 1:31:37 39 Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea, QC) 1:37:05 40 Michael Popoff (Team DNR from Brampton) 1:39:03 41 Floyd Jones (Team DNR from Brampton) 42 Peter Duff (from Burlington) 2:15:22 43 Ed Haire (from Burlington) 2:15:23 44 Mark Stilwell (from Freelton) 2:15:44 45 Craig Bond (Team DNR from Brampton) 2:25:59 46 Scott MacDonald (from North Bay) 2:42:48 47 Leif Hudson (from Toronto) 2:48:50 48 Mike Morten (from Toronto) 2:51:19 DNS Mark Del Vecchio (from Etobicoke) DNS Ray Hawkins (from Sharon) DNS Oggie Sokolovic (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes) DNS David Stachon (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles)

Solo men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com/Toronto) 3:23:20 2 Benny Doucette (from Sudbury) 0:02:01 3 Steve Rilett (from Grimsby) 0:08:28 4 Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto) 0:16:06 5 David Grosse (from Caledon) 0:19:14 6 James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club/Ajax) 0:19:17 7 Rich Olynyk (from Whitby) 0:27:32 8 Chris Reid (from Keswick) 0:32:30 9 Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley) 0:43:52 10 James Irwin (from Toronto) 0:45:58 11 Bill Bayard (from Hampton) 0:50:43 12 Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown) 0:51:06 13 Steve Heittola (from North Bay) 0:52:25 14 David Hartwick (from Kitchener) 1:01:18 15 Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw) 1:14:54 16 Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team) 1:17:36 17 John Hughes (from Toronto) 1:31:01 18 David Parsons (from Lindsay) 1:36:43 19 Ray DeNure (from Lindsay) 20 Dan McCabe (from Kincardine) 1:39:11 21 Kirk Holmes (from Burlington) 1:43:15 22 Jim Flower (from Burlington) 1:54:24 23 Martin Rose (from Brampton) 2:01:07 24 Henri Burmeister (from Burlington) 2:02:53 25 Vincent Forgues (from Gatineau, QC) 2:26:03 26 Chris Wardle (from Brockville) 2:41:51 27 Gary Clarke (Team DNR from Brampton) 2:45:47 DNS Richard Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)

Solo men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Dermont (True North from Toronto) 3:09:12 2 Scott Bentley (Joyride 150 Cycling Club : Sound Solutions) 0:20:02 3 Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA) 0:26:30 4 Rob Morriss (from Guelph) 1:38:28

Solo women 40 and under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada from New Lowell) 3:15:59 2 Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA) 0:25:19 3 Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 1:12:43 4 Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA) 1:33:16 5 Susan Iori (from Toronto) 2:24:29

Solo women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tricia K. Spooner (The Cyclery from Ottawa) 3:34:53 2 Robin Kay (Lapdogs Cycling Club from Erin) 0:29:09 3 Donna Winters (from Stouffville) 0:47:42 4 Tanya Martin (from Ottawa) 0:57:42 5 Sue Sheppey (from Collingwood) 1:19:48 6 Mary Fowler (from Guelph) 1:55:07 7 Tanya Flemming (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 2:23:19 DNS Marleah Bevelacqua (from Rockford, MI, USA) DNS Laurie Woodbury (from White Bear Lake, MN, USA)

Solo men 30 and under final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) 9:30:12 2 Andrew L`Esperance (Norco Factory Team) 0:01:09 3 Brendan MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com) 1:33:10 4 Jesse Wetzl (Algoma Bicycle Company) 1:37:27 5 Matt MacKillop (from Toronto) 3:23:31 6 Andrew Gowthorpe (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 3:33:58 7 Simon Denure (from Lindsay) 7:22:26

Solo men 30-39 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3 Rox Racing) 9:30:10 2 Rob Parniak (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 0:30:47 3 Adam Trimble (Norco Evolution) 0:47:00 4 Marc Rioux (from Sudbury) 1:41:38 5 Neil Ireland (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 2:07:42 6 Kevin Webster (CyclepathMarkham.com) 2:16:52 7 Kevin Mahood (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 2:20:05 8 Andy Brown (from Waterford Township, MI, USA) 2:25:57 9 Phil Pharand (from Ottawa) 2:41:07 10 Jonathan Thorpe (from Mississauga) 2:59:11 11 Steve Faraone (from Toronto) 3:04:48 12 Steve Rideout (from Hamilton) 4:12:22 13 JF Tremblay (from Gatineau) 4:16:37 14 Stephan Meyer (from Gatineau) 4:21:53 15 Mark Cliffe-Phillips (from Yellowknife) 4:22:06 16 Jeremiah Argo (from North Bay) 4:31:07 17 Stefan Ioannou (from Toronto) 4:50:10 18 Christian Prost (from Callander) 4:58:06 19 Peter Gurney (from Harbor Springs, AL, USA) 4:59:46 20 Keith MacKinnon (Evolution Cycles) 5:10:04 21 Taylor Slate (from Covington, GA, USA) 5:39:31 22 Troy Leyburne (from Georgetown) 5:46:38 23 Kevin Cameron (from Ottawa) 6:02:30 24 Jamie Mitchell (from Caledon) 6:04:25 25 Dan Edwards (from Cambridge) 6:07:00 26 Cameron MacNiven (from Toronto) 6:11:59 27 Chad Donnelly (from Lakefield) 6:15:54 28 Jaco Pretorius (from London) 7:55:57 29 Matt Labadie (from London) 8:47:21 30 Darryl Fraser (from Georgetown) 9:53:14

Solo men 40-49 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Mazza (CyclepathMarkham.com) 10:27:06 2 Jeff Shikaze (Cyclepath Oakville Race Team) 0:20:30 3 William Hellems (CoachChris.ca/Ted Velikonja) 0:37:25 4 Robert Schultz (from Milton) 0:48:31 5 Chris Yeates (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 0:53:28 6 Ken Waring (from Caledon) 1:20:48 7 Michael Bowen (CyclepathMarkham.com) 1:33:49 8 Nicolas Lortie (from Quebec) 1:36:59 9 Gary Rendering (from Beaverton) 1:42:54 10 Ron MacNeil (CyclepathMarkham.com) 2:09:25 11 Ray Vermette (from Ottawa) 2:09:39 12 Michel Collette (from Ottawa) 2:11:21 13 Jouko Haapanen (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 2:18:52 14 Rob Nishman (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta) 2:31:52 15 Robert Baumberger (from Aurora) 2:32:51 16 Mike Tourond (from Waterdown) 2:35:40 17 Christopher Beer (from Oakville) 2:45:39 18 Mike Abraham (Tall Tree Cycles / Steelwool Bicycles) 2:46:24 19 Andy McKean (from Etobicoke) 2:48:38 20 Peter Gowthorpe (from Burlington) 2:55:30 21 Duncan Vernon (from Newmarket) 3:11:30 22 Ed Harper (from Beaverton) 3:26:30 23 Jeff Heacock (Bikesports) 3:30:22 24 Bob Farrell (from Beaverton) 3:40:32 25 Al Vardy (from Sudbury) 3:42:31 26 Jack Simpson (from Toronto) 3:56:32 27 Jack Newton (from Ottawa) 3:56:52 28 Steve McCrossan (from Gormley) 4:12:30 29 Rob Bouchard (from Kitchener) 4:29:48 30 Richard Puddicombe (from Ottawa) 4:48:13 31 Andrew MacLeod (from Linwood) 4:52:07 32 David Mirsky (from Ottawa) 5:11:11 33 Mark Bouckaert (Lapdogs Cycling Club) 5:15:01 34 Nate Phelps (from Grand Rapids) 5:21:37 35 Floyd Jones (Team DNR) 5:37:52 36 Dean Ouellette (from Chelsea) 5:38:04 37 Michael Popoff (Team DNR) 5:38:09 38 Harry Prentice (from Peterborough) 5:46:09 39 Craig Bond (Team DNR) 7:17:33 40 Mark Stilwell (from Freelton) 7:38:27 41 Peter Duff (from Burlington) 7:43:19 42 Ed Haire (from Burlington) 7:43:22 43 Mike Morten (from Toronto) 8:47:46 44 Leif Hudson (from Toronto) 8:52:03 45 Scott MacDonald (from North Bay) 8:55:35

Solo men 50+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John MacKillop (CyclepathMarkham.com) 11:02:56 2 Benny Doucette (from Sudbury) 0:40:43 3 Steve Rilett (from Grimsby) 0:55:26 4 David Grosse (from Caledon) 1:20:20 5 Fritz Kipfer (from Toronto) 1:47:12 6 Chris Reid (from Keswick) 1:58:47 7 Rich Olynyk (from Whitby) 2:41:35 8 Cameron Mahon (from Georgetown) 3:01:03 9 James Hall (Trek Store Cycling Club) 3:08:42 10 James Irwin (from Toronto) 3:28:15 11 Danny Thompson (from Grand Valley) 3:47:11 12 David Hartwick (from Kitchener) 3:53:57 13 Bill Bayard (from Hampton) 4:01:24 14 Tim Morrison (ShortHills Cycling Club Race Team) 4:01:48 15 David Parsons (from Lindsay) 4:12:47 16 Bob Scott (from Pefferlaw) 4:25:09 17 John Hughes (from Toronto) 4:42:05 18 Jim Flower (from Burlington) 5:59:44 19 Dan McCabe (from Kincardine) 6:00:26 20 Kirk Holmes (from Burlington) 6:12:45 21 Ray DeNure (from Lindsay) 6:28:31 22 Martin Rose (from Brampton) 7:02:35

Solo men singlespeed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Dermont (True North) 10:41:08 2 Scott Bentley (Sound Solutions : Joyride 150 Cycling Club) 1:10:33 3 Jeffrey Payn (from Troy, MI, USA) 1:21:42 4 Rob Morriss (from Guelph) 6:18:26

Solo women 40 and under final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) 11:13:58 2 Danielle Musto (from Grand Rapids, MI, USA) 1:22:27 3 Carlene Starck (Cycle Solutions/Angry Johnny`s CC) 2:38:20 4 Zandra Inman (from Davison, MI, USA) 4:38:10 5 Susan Iori (from Toronto) 6:39:44