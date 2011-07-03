Trending

Sapa prevails after four stages to win by 14 seconds

Radochla takes the win for Nutrixxion on final stage

Stage 4 full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse3:58:28
2Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
5Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
6Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
7Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
8Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
10Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt
11Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
12Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland
13Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
14Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
17Bart Van Haaren (Ned) National Team Nederland
18Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
19Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
20Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
21Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
22Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
23Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Mtb
24Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
25Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska Mtb
26Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
27Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
28Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin
29Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgs
30Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
31Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
33Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
34Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
35Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
36Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
37Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
38Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mtb
39Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
40Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
41Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
42Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
43Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
44Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
47Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
48Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
49Robert Radosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
50Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
51Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
52Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland
53Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
54Wim Stroetinga (Ned) National Team Nederland
55Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
56Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Denys Karnulin (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
58Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
59Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
60Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
61Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
62Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
63Didier Caspers (Ned) National Team Nederland
64Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank Bgs
65Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb
66Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
67Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
68Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
69Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
70Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank Bgs
71Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
72Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
73Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
74Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
75Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
76Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
77Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
78Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:16:00
79Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
80Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:19:00
81Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
82Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:22:00
83Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
84Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:26:00
85Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:37:00
86Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1:04:00
87Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank Bgs
88Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine4:42:00
89Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin7:40:00
90Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP8:10:00
91Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
92Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNSTomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNSMaros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
DNSGrzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
DNFTomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
DNFMatthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
DNFJan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin
DNFMaksym Polischuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha3pts
2Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa2
3Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha3pts
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb2
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha3pts
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb2
3Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb1

Special sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb3pts
2Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP2
3Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine1

Special sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb3pts
2Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa2
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha1

Special sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa3pts
2Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb2
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha1

Special sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha3pts
2Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb2
3Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa1

Special sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha3pts
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb2
3Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Telenet - Fidea11:55:24
2Legia - Felt
3Nutrixxion Sparkasse
4LKT Team Brandenburg
5National Team Nederland
6Polska MTB
7Bank Bgs
8Polska Elita
9Christina Watches - Onfone
10CCC Polsat Polkowice
11ISD - Lampre Continental
12National Team Ukraine
13Polska Szosowa
14Polska Mlodziesowa
15PSK Whirlpool - Author
16Ac Sparta Praha
17Team NSP0:00:26
18Dukla Trencin0:07:40

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa15:59:52
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental0:00:14
3Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha0:00:20
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:23
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:26
6Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:28
7Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:03:29
8Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha0:03:33
9Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa0:03:34
10Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
11Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
12Robert Radosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
13Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea0:03:35
14Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb0:03:39
16Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:40
17Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
18Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
19Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:41
20Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb0:03:42
21Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
22Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
23Bart Van Haaren (Ned) National Team Nederland0:03:43
24Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
25Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
26Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgs
27Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
28Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
29Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
30Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
31Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
32Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
33Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
34Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska Mtb
35Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mtb
36Denys Karnulin (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
37Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
38Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
39Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank Bgs
40Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:44
41Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:04:00
42Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:04:02
43Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:22
44Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental0:04:24
45Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:04:26
46Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb0:04:29
47Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:48
48Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:04:55
49Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt0:04:57
50Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
51Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Mtb
52Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
53Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita0:05:02
54Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank Bgs0:05:17
55Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
56Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:05:34
57Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:05:53
58Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:06:09
59Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:06:57
60Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:07
61Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:08:04
62Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:08:21
63Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
64Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:08:41
65Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP0:09:21
66Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland0:09:31
67Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita0:10:09
70Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:10:17
71Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank Bgs0:10:36
72Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:10:45
73Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:11:04
74Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:11:05
75Wim Stroetinga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:11:48
76Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:11:53
77Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
78Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:12:26
79Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita0:12:45
80Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland
81Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
82Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:13:11
83Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:13:34
84Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank Bgs0:13:35
85Didier Caspers (Ned) National Team Nederland0:13:52
86Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
87Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP0:13:53
88Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:14:25
89Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:15:51
90Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:17:13
91Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:22:05
92Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:23:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa25pts
2Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse18
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha18
4Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
5Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental15
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea14
7Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb13
8Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha11
9Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg11
10Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author10
11Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita10
12Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland10
13Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa10
14Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa10
15Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea10
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg9
17Robert Radosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa7
18Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
19Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb6
20Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone4
21Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt4
22Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP4
23Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
24Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgs3
25Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP3
26Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental2
27Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental2
28Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita2
29Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1
30Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb1
31Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental1
32Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author1
33Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse1
34Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita1
35Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank Bgs1
36Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental22pts
2Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita10
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa9
4Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental8
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea7
6Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha6
7Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea6
8Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland6
9Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgs5
10Bart Van Haaren (Ned) National Team Nederland3
11Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone3
12Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha2
13Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental2
14Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa2
15Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP2
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1
17Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank Bgs1
18Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea16:03:27
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb0:00:04
3Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:00:08
4Denys Karnulin (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
5Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental0:00:49
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:13
7Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:01:20
8Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Mtb0:01:22
9Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita0:01:27
10Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:59
11Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:04:29
12Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:04:46
13Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP0:05:46
14Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:06:42
15Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:07:10
16Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:07:29
17Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:09:10
18Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:09:59
19Didier Caspers (Ned) National Team Nederland0:10:17
20Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP0:10:18
21Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa0:10:50
22Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:13:38
23Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:18:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polska Szosowa48:07:07
2ISD - Lampre Continental0:00:22
3AC Sparta Praha0:00:24
4LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:18
5CCC Polsat Pokowice0:03:25
6Telenet - Fidea0:03:29
7Nutrixxion Sparkasse
8Bank Bgs
9PSK Whirlpool - Author0:03:34
10Polska MTB0:03:38
11Polska Mlodziesowa
12Christina Watches - Onfone0:04:43
13Polska Elita0:04:52
14National Team Ukraine0:10:30
15Team NSP0:10:33
16National Team Nederland0:11:43
17Legia - Felt0:14:28
18Dukla Trencin0:31:04

