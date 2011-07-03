Sapa prevails after four stages to win by 14 seconds
Radochla takes the win for Nutrixxion on final stage
Stage 4: Radomsko - Lodz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3:58:28
|2
|Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|5
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|6
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|7
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
|8
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|10
|Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|11
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|12
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland
|13
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|14
|Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|16
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) National Team Nederland
|18
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|19
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|20
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|21
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|22
|Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|23
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Mtb
|24
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|25
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska Mtb
|26
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
|27
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|28
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|29
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgs
|30
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|31
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|33
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|34
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|35
|Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|36
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|37
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|38
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|39
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
|40
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
|41
|Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|42
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|43
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|44
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|47
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|48
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|49
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|50
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|51
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|52
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland
|53
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|54
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|55
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|56
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|58
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|59
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|60
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|61
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|62
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|63
|Didier Caspers (Ned) National Team Nederland
|64
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank Bgs
|65
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb
|66
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|67
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|68
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|69
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
|70
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|71
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|72
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|73
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
|74
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|75
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|76
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|77
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|78
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:16:00
|79
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|80
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:19:00
|81
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|82
|Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:22:00
|83
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|84
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:26:00
|85
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:37:00
|86
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1:04:00
|87
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank Bgs
|88
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|4:42:00
|89
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|7:40:00
|90
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|8:10:00
|91
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|92
|Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNS
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNS
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|DNS
|Grzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
|DNF
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
|DNF
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|DNF
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|3
|pts
|2
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|2
|3
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
|2
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
|2
|3
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|3
|pts
|2
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|2
|3
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|3
|pts
|2
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|2
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|3
|pts
|2
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|2
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|3
|pts
|2
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|2
|3
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
|2
|3
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Telenet - Fidea
|11:55:24
|2
|Legia - Felt
|3
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|5
|National Team Nederland
|6
|Polska MTB
|7
|Bank Bgs
|8
|Polska Elita
|9
|Christina Watches - Onfone
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|National Team Ukraine
|13
|Polska Szosowa
|14
|Polska Mlodziesowa
|15
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|16
|Ac Sparta Praha
|17
|Team NSP
|0:00:26
|18
|Dukla Trencin
|0:07:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|15:59:52
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|0:00:14
|3
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
|0:00:20
|4
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:23
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:26
|6
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:03:28
|7
|Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:03:29
|8
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|0:03:33
|9
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|0:03:34
|10
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|11
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|12
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|13
|Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:35
|14
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
|0:03:39
|16
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:40
|17
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|18
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|19
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:03:41
|20
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb
|0:03:42
|21
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|22
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|23
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:03:43
|24
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|25
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
|26
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgs
|27
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|28
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|29
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|30
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|31
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|32
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|33
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|34
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska Mtb
|35
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|36
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|37
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|38
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|39
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank Bgs
|40
|Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:44
|41
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:04:00
|42
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:04:02
|43
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:22
|44
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|0:04:24
|45
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:04:26
|46
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|0:04:29
|47
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:48
|48
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:04:55
|49
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:04:57
|50
|Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|51
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Mtb
|52
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|53
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
|0:05:02
|54
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|0:05:17
|55
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|56
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:05:34
|57
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:05:53
|58
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:06:09
|59
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:06:57
|60
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:07
|61
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:08:04
|62
|Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:08:21
|63
|Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|64
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:08:41
|65
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|0:09:21
|66
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:09:31
|67
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
|0:10:09
|70
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:10:17
|71
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|0:10:36
|72
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:10:45
|73
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:11:04
|74
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:11:05
|75
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:11:48
|76
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:11:53
|77
|Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|78
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:12:26
|79
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
|0:12:45
|80
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) National Team Nederland
|81
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|82
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:13:11
|83
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:13:34
|84
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank Bgs
|0:13:35
|85
|Didier Caspers (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:13:52
|86
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|87
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|0:13:53
|88
|Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:14:25
|89
|Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:15:51
|90
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:17:13
|91
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:22:05
|92
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:23:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|25
|pts
|2
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|18
|4
|Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|5
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|15
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|14
|7
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska Mtb
|13
|8
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
|11
|9
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|11
|10
|Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|10
|11
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|10
|12
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|10
|13
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|10
|14
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|10
|15
|Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|9
|17
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|7
|18
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|19
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
|6
|20
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|4
|21
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4
|22
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|4
|23
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|24
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|3
|25
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|3
|26
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|2
|27
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|2
|28
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
|2
|29
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|30
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Mtb
|1
|31
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|1
|32
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|1
|33
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|34
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
|1
|35
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank Bgs
|1
|36
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|22
|pts
|2
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|10
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|9
|4
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|8
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|7
|6
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
|6
|7
|Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea
|6
|8
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|6
|9
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgs
|5
|10
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) National Team Nederland
|3
|11
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|3
|12
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Ac Sparta Praha
|2
|13
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|2
|14
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|2
|15
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|2
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1
|17
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank Bgs
|1
|18
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Sui) Telenet - Fidea
|16:03:27
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska Mtb
|0:00:04
|3
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:00:08
|4
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|5
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|0:00:49
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:13
|7
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:01:20
|8
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Mtb
|0:01:22
|9
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
|0:01:27
|10
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:59
|11
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:04:29
|12
|Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:04:46
|13
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|0:05:46
|14
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:06:42
|15
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:07:10
|16
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:07:29
|17
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:09:10
|18
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:09:59
|19
|Didier Caspers (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:10:17
|20
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|0:10:18
|21
|Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|0:10:50
|22
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:13:38
|23
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:18:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Polska Szosowa
|48:07:07
|2
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:00:22
|3
|AC Sparta Praha
|0:00:24
|4
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:03:18
|5
|CCC Polsat Pokowice
|0:03:25
|6
|Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:29
|7
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|Bank Bgs
|9
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:03:34
|10
|Polska MTB
|0:03:38
|11
|Polska Mlodziesowa
|12
|Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:04:43
|13
|Polska Elita
|0:04:52
|14
|National Team Ukraine
|0:10:30
|15
|Team NSP
|0:10:33
|16
|National Team Nederland
|0:11:43
|17
|Legia - Felt
|0:14:28
|18
|Dukla Trencin
|0:31:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy