Trending

Buchácek tops stage 1

Czech rider takes early race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author4:21:24
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
3Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
4Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Pokowice0:00:04
5Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
6Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
8Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
9Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
11Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
12Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands
13Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
14Robert Rodosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
15Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
16Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS
18Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGS
19Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
20Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
21Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
22Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
23Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
24Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
25Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
26Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska MTB
27Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
28Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
29Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
30Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
31Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
32Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin
33Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska MTB
34Karol Domagalski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
35Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
36Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
37Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
38Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
39Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
40Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
41Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGS
42Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska MTB
43Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
44Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
45Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
46Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
47Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
48Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
49Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
50Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
51Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
52Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
53Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
54Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
55Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:00:47
56Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
57Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska MTB0:00:52
58Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin0:00:54
59Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska MTB0:00:04
60Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:01:18
61Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
62Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
63Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
64Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
65Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
66Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank BGS
67Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
68Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
69Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
70Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
71Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
72Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
73Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
74Grzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
75Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska MTB
76Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
78Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
79Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:01:38
80Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
81Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
82Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGS
83Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGS0:02:18
84Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
85Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
86Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin
87Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands0:02:21
88Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
89Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt0:03:18
90Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
91Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
92Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
93Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
94Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:25
95Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:04:00
96Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands0:04:25
97Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
98Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
99Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:16
100Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
101Jakub Skrzeszewski (Pol) Legia - Felt0:06:33
102Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:08:06
103Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
104Taras Lypkevych (Ukr) Ukraine0:09:55
105Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
106Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
107Vaclav Hlavác (Cze) AC Sparta Praha

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita3pts
2Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands2
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita3pts
2Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands2
3Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands3pts
2Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita2
3Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental1

Special Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa3pts
2Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa2
3Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1

Special Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands3pts
2Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita2
3Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental1
Mountain 1 (Cat2)
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea5pts
2Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea3
3Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP2
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice1
Mountain 2 (Cat2)
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental5pts
2Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
3Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands2
4Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental1
Mountain 3 (Cat2)
1Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita5pts
2Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands3
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental2
4Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice1
Mountain 4 (Cat2)
1Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita5pts
2Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands3
3Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa2
4Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental1
Mountain 5 (Cat2)
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice7pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS5
3Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental4
4Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone3
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea2
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author4:21:14
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa4:21:18
3Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice4:21:20
4Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
5Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental4:21:27
6Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
7Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
8Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Pokowice4:21:28
9Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
10Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
12Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
13Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
14Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
16Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands
17Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
18Robert Rodosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
19Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
20Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
21Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS
22Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGS
23Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
24Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
25Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
26Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
27Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
29Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
30Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska MTB
31Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
32Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
33Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
34Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin
35Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska MTB
36Karol Domagalski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
37Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
38Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
39Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
40Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
41Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
42Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGS
43Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska MTB
44Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
45Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
46Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
47Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
48Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
49Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
50Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
51Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
52Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
53Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
54Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
55Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska MTB
56Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental4:22:11
57Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
58Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska MTB4:22:16
59Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin4:22:18
60Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt4:22:42
61Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
62Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
63Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
64Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
65Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
66Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank BGS
67Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
68Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
69Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
70Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
71Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
72Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
73Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
74Grzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
75Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska MTB
76Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
78Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
79Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone4:23:02
80Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
81Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
82Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGS
83Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands4:23:38
84Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGS4:23:42
85Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
86Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
87Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin
88Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands4:23:45
89Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt4:24:42
90Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
91Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
92Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
93Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
94Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine4:24:49
95Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha4:25:24
96Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands4:25:49
97Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
98Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
99Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine4:26:40
100Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
101Jakub Skrzeszewski (Pol) Legia - Felt4:27:57
102Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg4:29:30
103Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
104Taras Lypkevych (Ukr) Ukraine4:31:19
105Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
106Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
107Vaclav Hlavác (Cze) AC Sparta Praha

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author10pts
2Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita10
3Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands10
4Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa8
5Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice6
6Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Pokowice5
7Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone4
8Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa3
9Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin3
10Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental2
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea2
12Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa2
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental1
14Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental1
15Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author1
16Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita10pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice8
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental7
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea7
5Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental7
6Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands6
7Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS5
8Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea3
9Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone3
10Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental2
11Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands2
12Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa2
13Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP2
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1
15Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea4:21:28
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska MTB
3Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
4Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
5Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
6Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental4:22:11
7Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea4:22:42
8Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
10Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
11Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
12Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
13Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
14Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
15Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
16Grzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
17Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska MTB
18Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
20Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP4:23:42
21Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt4:24:42
22Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha4:25:24
23Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands4:25:49
24Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
25Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine4:26:40
26Jakub Skrzeszewski (Pol) Legia - Felt4:27:57
27Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg4:29:30
28Taras Lypkevych (Ukr) Ukraine4:31:19
29Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polska Szosowa13:04:20
2Ccc Polsat Pokowice
3Psk Whirlpool - Author
4Telenet - Fidea13:04:24
5Ac Sparta Praha
6Nutrixxion Sparkasse
7Bank Bgs
8Isd - Lampre Continental
9Polska Mtb
10Lkt Team Brandenburg
11Polska Mlodziesowa
12Dukla Trencin13:05:14
13Christina Watches - Onfone13:05:38
14Polska Elita
15National Team Nederland13:06:41
16Team Nsp13:06:52
17Legia - Felt13:08:26
18National Team Ukraine13:10:59

Latest on Cyclingnews