Buchácek tops stage 1
Czech rider takes early race lead
Stage 1: Nowy Sacz - Krosno
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|4:21:24
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|3
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|4
|Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|0:00:04
|5
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|6
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|8
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|9
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|11
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|12
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|14
|Robert Rodosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|15
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|16
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS
|18
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGS
|19
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|21
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
|22
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|23
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|24
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|25
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|26
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska MTB
|27
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|29
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|30
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|31
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|32
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|33
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska MTB
|34
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|35
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|36
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|37
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|38
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|39
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|40
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|41
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGS
|42
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska MTB
|43
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|44
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|45
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|46
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|47
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|48
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|49
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|50
|Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|51
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|52
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|53
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|54
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|55
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:00:47
|56
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|57
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska MTB
|0:00:52
|58
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|0:00:54
|59
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska MTB
|0:00:04
|60
|Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:01:18
|61
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|62
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|63
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|64
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
|65
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|66
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank BGS
|67
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|68
|Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|69
|Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|70
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|71
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
|72
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|73
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|74
|Grzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
|75
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska MTB
|76
|Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|78
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|79
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:01:38
|80
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|81
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|82
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGS
|83
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGS
|0:02:18
|84
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|85
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|86
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|87
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:21
|88
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|89
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:03:18
|90
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
|91
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|92
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|93
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
|94
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:25
|95
|Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:04:00
|96
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:25
|97
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|98
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|99
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:16
|100
|Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|101
|Jakub Skrzeszewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:06:33
|102
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:08:06
|103
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|104
|Taras Lypkevych (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:09:55
|105
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|106
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|107
|Vaclav Hlavác (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|3
|pts
|2
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|3
|pts
|2
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|3
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|2
|3
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|3
|pts
|2
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|2
|3
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|pts
|2
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|2
|3
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|1
|Mountain 1 (Cat
|2)
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|3
|3
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|2
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|1
|Mountain 2 (Cat
|2)
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|5
|pts
|2
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|3
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|4
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|1
|Mountain 3 (Cat
|2)
|1
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|5
|pts
|2
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|2
|4
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|1
|Mountain 4 (Cat
|2)
|1
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|5
|pts
|2
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|3
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|2
|4
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|1
|Mountain 5 (Cat
|2)
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|7
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS
|5
|3
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|4
|4
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|3
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|2
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|4:21:14
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|4:21:18
|3
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|4:21:20
|4
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|5
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|4:21:27
|6
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|7
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|4:21:28
|9
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|10
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|11
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|12
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|13
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|14
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|15
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|16
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|18
|Robert Rodosz (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|19
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|20
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Polska Elita
|21
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS
|22
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGS
|23
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|24
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|25
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Ac Sparta Praha
|26
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|27
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|29
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|30
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska MTB
|31
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Martin Hunal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|33
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|34
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|35
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska MTB
|36
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|37
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|38
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|39
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|40
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|41
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|42
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) Bank BGS
|43
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polska MTB
|44
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|45
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|46
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|47
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|48
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|49
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|50
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|51
|Jairi Hudecer (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|52
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|53
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|54
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|55
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Polska MTB
|56
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|4:22:11
|57
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|58
|Wojciech Skarsynski (Pol) Polska MTB
|4:22:16
|59
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|4:22:18
|60
|Dariusz Wosniak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4:22:42
|61
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|62
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|63
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|64
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
|65
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|66
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) Bank BGS
|67
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|68
|Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|69
|Jesper Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|70
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|71
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
|72
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|73
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|74
|Grzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
|75
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska MTB
|76
|Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|78
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|79
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|4:23:02
|80
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|81
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|82
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGS
|83
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|4:23:38
|84
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Bank BGS
|4:23:42
|85
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|86
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|87
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|88
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|4:23:45
|89
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4:24:42
|90
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Polska Elita
|91
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|92
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|93
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Polska Elita
|94
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|4:24:49
|95
|Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|4:25:24
|96
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands
|4:25:49
|97
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|98
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|99
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine
|4:26:40
|100
|Daniel Vestergaard (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|101
|Jakub Skrzeszewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4:27:57
|102
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|4:29:30
|103
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|104
|Taras Lypkevych (Ukr) Ukraine
|4:31:19
|105
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|106
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|107
|Vaclav Hlavác (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|10
|3
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|4
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|8
|5
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|6
|6
|Andre Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|5
|7
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|4
|8
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|3
|9
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|3
|10
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|2
|11
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|2
|12
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|2
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|1
|14
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|1
|15
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|1
|16
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Polska Elita
|10
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|8
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd - Lampre Continental
|7
|4
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|7
|5
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|7
|6
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|7
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGS
|5
|8
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|3
|9
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|3
|10
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|2
|11
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|12
|Wojciech Ziólkowski (Pol) Polska Szosowa
|2
|13
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|2
|14
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1
|15
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Pokowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|4:21:28
|2
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polska MTB
|3
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|4
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|5
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|6
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|4:22:11
|7
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|4:22:42
|8
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin
|10
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol) Polska Elita
|11
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|12
|Martin Lind (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|13
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) Team NSP
|14
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|15
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team NSP
|16
|Grzegorz Haba (Pol) Polska Elita
|17
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska MTB
|18
|Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol) Polska Mlodziesowa
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|20
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|4:23:42
|21
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4:24:42
|22
|Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|4:25:24
|23
|Didier Caspers (Ned) Netherlands
|4:25:49
|24
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|25
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine
|4:26:40
|26
|Jakub Skrzeszewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|4:27:57
|27
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|4:29:30
|28
|Taras Lypkevych (Ukr) Ukraine
|4:31:19
|29
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Polska Szosowa
|13:04:20
|2
|Ccc Polsat Pokowice
|3
|Psk Whirlpool - Author
|4
|Telenet - Fidea
|13:04:24
|5
|Ac Sparta Praha
|6
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|7
|Bank Bgs
|8
|Isd - Lampre Continental
|9
|Polska Mtb
|10
|Lkt Team Brandenburg
|11
|Polska Mlodziesowa
|12
|Dukla Trencin
|13:05:14
|13
|Christina Watches - Onfone
|13:05:38
|14
|Polska Elita
|15
|National Team Nederland
|13:06:41
|16
|Team Nsp
|13:06:52
|17
|Legia - Felt
|13:08:26
|18
|National Team Ukraine
|13:10:59
