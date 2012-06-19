Trending

Giordanengo descends to French Cup victory in Auron

Charre quickest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)0:02:57.62
2Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:00:05.37
3Benoit Bresset (Fra)0:00:07.13
4Mathieu Gallean (Fra)0:00:07.28
5Julien Piccolo (Fra)0:00:07.43
6Ludovic Oget (Fra)0:00:08.19
7Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)0:00:08.32
8Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)0:00:08.88
9Alexis Pujol (Fra)0:00:08.91
10Pierrick Lannes (Fra)0:00:09.15
11Antoine Badouard (Fra)0:00:09.52
12Melvin Pons (Fra)0:00:09.78
13Arthur Parret (Fra)0:00:10.79
14Rudy Cabirou (Fra)0:00:11.21
15Camille Blanchard (Fra)0:00:11.42
16Benjamin Staehle (Fra)0:00:11.96
17Benjamin Torrano (Fra)0:00:12.12
18Baptiste Pierron (Fra)0:00:12.24
19Bastien Balmet (Fra)0:00:12.29
20Martin Thibaut (Fra)0:00:12.41
21Loic Piazzon (Fra)0:00:12.70
22Nicolas Pary (Fra)0:00:12.95
23Nicolas Ortiz (Fra)0:00:13.11
24Marc Cabirou (Fra)0:00:13.48
25Kevin Bessi (Fra)0:00:13.49
26Yoann Barelli (Fra)0:00:13.78
27Romain Goulesque (Fra)0:00:13.84
28Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)0:00:14.46
29Geoffrey Buisan (Fra)0:00:14.82
30Pierre Bauvin (Fra)0:00:14.90
31Alexandre Cure (Fra)0:00:15.02
32Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:15.19
33Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)0:00:15.72
34Arthur Quet (Fra)0:00:15.92
35Richard Marini (Fra)0:00:16.02
36Charles Canonne (Fra)0:00:16.11
37Cyril Meslier (Fra)0:00:16.23
38Lou Forthias (Fra)0:00:16.40
39Tristan Petit (Fra)0:00:16.53
40Julien Hericher (Fra)0:00:16.57
41Erwan Le Blayo (Fra)0:00:16.58
42Jonathan Farroba (Fra)0:00:16.67
43Gregory Brunache (Fra)0:00:16.78
44Clément Benoit (Fra)0:00:16.79
45Tanguy Boucherot (Fra)0:00:16.88
46Guilhem Nicole (Fra)0:00:17.42
47Valentin Schiavo (Fra)0:00:17.46
48Felix Fier (Fra)0:00:17.52
49Arthur Racaud (Fra)0:00:17.60
50Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:17.99
51Cedric Martin (Fra)0:00:18.13
52William Weiss (Fra)0:00:18.23
53Yoann Paccard (Fra)0:00:18.74
54Kevin Locquet (Fra)0:00:18.82
55Vincent Colange (Fra)0:00:18.89
56Irénée Menjou (Fra)0:00:19.10
57Elliot Lees (GBr)0:00:19.15
58Paul Rovigo (Fra)0:00:19.33
59Benoît Guimier (Fra)0:00:19.54
60William Luneau (Fra)0:00:19.71
61Gilles Arditti (Fra)0:00:20.26
62Etlenne Metaut (Fra)0:00:20.74
63Raymond Orre (Fra)0:00:20.91
64Cyril Rieu (Fra)0:00:21.01
65Julien Alazard (Fra)0:00:21.34
66Flavien Frugeres (Fra)0:00:21.39
67Julien Verbicaro (Fra)0:00:22.37
68Romain Lescure (Fra)0:00:23.08
69Fabien Edy (Fra)0:00:23.25
70Simeon Muller (Fra)0:00:23.30
71Martin Adobati (Fra)0:00:23.31
72Arthur Brunner (Fra)0:00:23.38
73Vincent Gaydon Bourrat (Fra)0:00:23.85
74Ludovic Fabre (Fra)0:00:23.89
75Stéphane Fichant (Fra)0:00:24.11

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgane Charre (Fra)0:03:35.69
2Mélanie Pugin (Fra)0:00:05.14
3Sandra Reynier (Fra)0:00:12.42
4Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)0:00:15.88
5Lea Fourton (Fra)0:00:17.03
6Laura Lohner (Fra)0:00:24.11
7Fanny Lombard (Fra)0:00:24.83
8Elodie Chesseret (Fra)0:00:25.71
9Severine Cigana (Fra)0:00:38.12
10Laura Guillaume (Fra)0:00:50.45
11Alizee Arthus (Fra)0:00:59.68
12Laetitia Haralamb (Fra)0:01:00.26

Latest on Cyclingnews