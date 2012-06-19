Giordanengo descends to French Cup victory in Auron
Charre quickest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra)
|0:02:57.62
|2
|Mickael Pascal (Fra)
|0:00:05.37
|3
|Benoit Bresset (Fra)
|0:00:07.13
|4
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra)
|0:00:07.28
|5
|Julien Piccolo (Fra)
|0:00:07.43
|6
|Ludovic Oget (Fra)
|0:00:08.19
|7
|Renaud Smaniotto (Fra)
|0:00:08.32
|8
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra)
|0:00:08.88
|9
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:08.91
|10
|Pierrick Lannes (Fra)
|0:00:09.15
|11
|Antoine Badouard (Fra)
|0:00:09.52
|12
|Melvin Pons (Fra)
|0:00:09.78
|13
|Arthur Parret (Fra)
|0:00:10.79
|14
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:11.21
|15
|Camille Blanchard (Fra)
|0:00:11.42
|16
|Benjamin Staehle (Fra)
|0:00:11.96
|17
|Benjamin Torrano (Fra)
|0:00:12.12
|18
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra)
|0:00:12.24
|19
|Bastien Balmet (Fra)
|0:00:12.29
|20
|Martin Thibaut (Fra)
|0:00:12.41
|21
|Loic Piazzon (Fra)
|0:00:12.70
|22
|Nicolas Pary (Fra)
|0:00:12.95
|23
|Nicolas Ortiz (Fra)
|0:00:13.11
|24
|Marc Cabirou (Fra)
|0:00:13.48
|25
|Kevin Bessi (Fra)
|0:00:13.49
|26
|Yoann Barelli (Fra)
|0:00:13.78
|27
|Romain Goulesque (Fra)
|0:00:13.84
|28
|Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)
|0:00:14.46
|29
|Geoffrey Buisan (Fra)
|0:00:14.82
|30
|Pierre Bauvin (Fra)
|0:00:14.90
|31
|Alexandre Cure (Fra)
|0:00:15.02
|32
|Olivier Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:15.19
|33
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra)
|0:00:15.72
|34
|Arthur Quet (Fra)
|0:00:15.92
|35
|Richard Marini (Fra)
|0:00:16.02
|36
|Charles Canonne (Fra)
|0:00:16.11
|37
|Cyril Meslier (Fra)
|0:00:16.23
|38
|Lou Forthias (Fra)
|0:00:16.40
|39
|Tristan Petit (Fra)
|0:00:16.53
|40
|Julien Hericher (Fra)
|0:00:16.57
|41
|Erwan Le Blayo (Fra)
|0:00:16.58
|42
|Jonathan Farroba (Fra)
|0:00:16.67
|43
|Gregory Brunache (Fra)
|0:00:16.78
|44
|Clément Benoit (Fra)
|0:00:16.79
|45
|Tanguy Boucherot (Fra)
|0:00:16.88
|46
|Guilhem Nicole (Fra)
|0:00:17.42
|47
|Valentin Schiavo (Fra)
|0:00:17.46
|48
|Felix Fier (Fra)
|0:00:17.52
|49
|Arthur Racaud (Fra)
|0:00:17.60
|50
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:17.99
|51
|Cedric Martin (Fra)
|0:00:18.13
|52
|William Weiss (Fra)
|0:00:18.23
|53
|Yoann Paccard (Fra)
|0:00:18.74
|54
|Kevin Locquet (Fra)
|0:00:18.82
|55
|Vincent Colange (Fra)
|0:00:18.89
|56
|Irénée Menjou (Fra)
|0:00:19.10
|57
|Elliot Lees (GBr)
|0:00:19.15
|58
|Paul Rovigo (Fra)
|0:00:19.33
|59
|Benoît Guimier (Fra)
|0:00:19.54
|60
|William Luneau (Fra)
|0:00:19.71
|61
|Gilles Arditti (Fra)
|0:00:20.26
|62
|Etlenne Metaut (Fra)
|0:00:20.74
|63
|Raymond Orre (Fra)
|0:00:20.91
|64
|Cyril Rieu (Fra)
|0:00:21.01
|65
|Julien Alazard (Fra)
|0:00:21.34
|66
|Flavien Frugeres (Fra)
|0:00:21.39
|67
|Julien Verbicaro (Fra)
|0:00:22.37
|68
|Romain Lescure (Fra)
|0:00:23.08
|69
|Fabien Edy (Fra)
|0:00:23.25
|70
|Simeon Muller (Fra)
|0:00:23.30
|71
|Martin Adobati (Fra)
|0:00:23.31
|72
|Arthur Brunner (Fra)
|0:00:23.38
|73
|Vincent Gaydon Bourrat (Fra)
|0:00:23.85
|74
|Ludovic Fabre (Fra)
|0:00:23.89
|75
|Stéphane Fichant (Fra)
|0:00:24.11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgane Charre (Fra)
|0:03:35.69
|2
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra)
|0:00:05.14
|3
|Sandra Reynier (Fra)
|0:00:12.42
|4
|Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra)
|0:00:15.88
|5
|Lea Fourton (Fra)
|0:00:17.03
|6
|Laura Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:24.11
|7
|Fanny Lombard (Fra)
|0:00:24.83
|8
|Elodie Chesseret (Fra)
|0:00:25.71
|9
|Severine Cigana (Fra)
|0:00:38.12
|10
|Laura Guillaume (Fra)
|0:00:50.45
|11
|Alizee Arthus (Fra)
|0:00:59.68
|12
|Laetitia Haralamb (Fra)
|0:01:00.26
