Aponte prevails in bunch sprint

Machado, Garcia make up podium

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven)3:03:01
2Honorio Machado Perez (Ven)
3Arthur Alberto Garcia Rincon (Ven)
4Julio Herrera (Ven)
5Giovanni Rojas (Ven)
6José Arroyo (Ven)
7Frederick Segura (Ven)
8Jose Velasquez (Ven)
9Ralph Monsalve (Ven)
10Danny Diaz (Ven)
11Leonardo Delgado (Ven)
12Yvan Jose Castillo (Ven)
13Félix García (Ven)
14Ruben Parra (Ven)
15Darwin Luis Urrea Vergara (Ven)
16Franki Molina (Ven)
17Jonathan Hernandez (Ven)
18Jose Antonio Ramos Querales (Ven)
19Nelson Altuvez (Ven)
20Joyner Azuaje (Ven) (Ven)
21Nelson Herrera (Ven)
22Wladimir Briceño (Ven)
23Daniel Smith (Ven)
24Wilmer Bravo (Ven)
25Pedro Gutierrez (Ven)
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven)
27Simon Tua (Ven)
28Jonathan Escalona (Ven)
29José Reyes (Ven)
30Richard Ochoa Quintero (Ven)
31Eduin Becerra (Ven)
32José García (Ven)
33José Chacon (Ven)
34Freddy Vargas (Ven)
35Yosvans Rojas (Ven)
36Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven)
37John Nava (Ven)
38Juan David Torres Durango (Ven)
39Rubén Flores (Ven)
40Jimmi Briceno (Ven)
41Ronald Gonzalez (Ven)
42Rodolfo Camacho (Ven)
43Jaime Rivas (Ven)
44Yonathan Salinas (Ven)
45Roberto Nava (Ven)0:00:41
46Andres Soto (Ven)0:01:27
47Miguel Ernesto Chacon Sosa (Ven)
48Daniel Medina (Ven)
49Wilmer Vázquez (Ven)
51Pedro Sequera (Ven)
52Andris José Hernandez (Ven)
53Yorman Fuentes (Ven)
54Manuel Briceno (Ven)0:02:06
55Herbert Rivas (Ven)
56Gil Gusneiver (Ven)0:02:14

