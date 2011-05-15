Aponte prevails in bunch sprint
Machado, Garcia make up podium
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven)
|3:03:01
|2
|Honorio Machado Perez (Ven)
|3
|Arthur Alberto Garcia Rincon (Ven)
|4
|Julio Herrera (Ven)
|5
|Giovanni Rojas (Ven)
|6
|José Arroyo (Ven)
|7
|Frederick Segura (Ven)
|8
|Jose Velasquez (Ven)
|9
|Ralph Monsalve (Ven)
|10
|Danny Diaz (Ven)
|11
|Leonardo Delgado (Ven)
|12
|Yvan Jose Castillo (Ven)
|13
|Félix García (Ven)
|14
|Ruben Parra (Ven)
|15
|Darwin Luis Urrea Vergara (Ven)
|16
|Franki Molina (Ven)
|17
|Jonathan Hernandez (Ven)
|18
|Jose Antonio Ramos Querales (Ven)
|19
|Nelson Altuvez (Ven)
|20
|Joyner Azuaje (Ven) (Ven)
|21
|Nelson Herrera (Ven)
|22
|Wladimir Briceño (Ven)
|23
|Daniel Smith (Ven)
|24
|Wilmer Bravo (Ven)
|25
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven)
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven)
|27
|Simon Tua (Ven)
|28
|Jonathan Escalona (Ven)
|29
|José Reyes (Ven)
|30
|Richard Ochoa Quintero (Ven)
|31
|Eduin Becerra (Ven)
|32
|José García (Ven)
|33
|José Chacon (Ven)
|34
|Freddy Vargas (Ven)
|35
|Yosvans Rojas (Ven)
|36
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven)
|37
|John Nava (Ven)
|38
|Juan David Torres Durango (Ven)
|39
|Rubén Flores (Ven)
|40
|Jimmi Briceno (Ven)
|41
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven)
|42
|Rodolfo Camacho (Ven)
|43
|Jaime Rivas (Ven)
|44
|Yonathan Salinas (Ven)
|45
|Roberto Nava (Ven)
|0:00:41
|46
|Andres Soto (Ven)
|0:01:27
|47
|Miguel Ernesto Chacon Sosa (Ven)
|48
|Daniel Medina (Ven)
|49
|Wilmer Vázquez (Ven)
|50
|Wilmer Vázquez (Ven)
|51
|Pedro Sequera (Ven)
|52
|Andris José Hernandez (Ven)
|53
|Yorman Fuentes (Ven)
|54
|Manuel Briceno (Ven)
|0:02:06
|55
|Herbert Rivas (Ven)
|56
|Gil Gusneiver (Ven)
|0:02:14
