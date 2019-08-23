Trending

Colorado Classic: Dygert-Owen wins stage 2

Sho-Air Twenty20 rider increase overall lead

Image 1 of 31

Riders try to cause a split early in the stage on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 31

The roads get steeper as the front group gets farther up the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 31

The front of the race still with a big group on the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 31

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman) leads the front group at the base of the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 31

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman) rides at the front of the field on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 31

Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) leads the break on Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 31

The peloton on the way back into Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 31

The peloton cruises along on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 31

Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) goes off the front on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 31

The peloton rides through the hills near Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 31

The peloton spread across the road before hitting the final climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 31

Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman) tries to go off the front on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 31

Abigail Mickey (Rally) tries to get something going after the start of stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 31

Rally UHC riders rolls to the start for stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 31

The peloton heads back towards the center of Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 31

The peloton heads out for the final lap on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 31

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) leads on todays big climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 31

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) gets cheers from fans after coming in second on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 31

Chloe Dygert in yellow after stage 1 at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 31

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) gets cheered on while leading on the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 31

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) rides in the bunch on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 31

The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 31

Todays top three on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 31

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) holds on to the leaders jersey after winning stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 31

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) comes in after winning stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 31

The front group hits the lower section of todays climb stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 31

Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) leads a break on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 31

The peloton rolls along on the way through Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 31

Riders get on the start line for stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 31

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) on the start line for stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 31

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) starts to open up a gap near the top of todays final climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won her second stage in as many days at the Colorado Classic Friday in Avon. The 22-year-old bridged to and then passed a two-rider breakaway on the final Bachelor Gulch climb of the queen stage 2 and took a solo victory. Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) finished second, and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) was third.

Dygert-Owen, who also took a solo victory on the opening stage 1, increased her lead in the overall classification as the race heads to Golden for stage 3 on Saturday.

The stage win on Friday was a surprising result for Dygert-Owen, who has a fast finish and is an accomplished track rider, but who is not necessarily known for her climbing prowess. The ascent through Beavercreek to Bachelor's Gulch was a serious climb at altitude, but Dygert-Owen made quick work fo the ascent and then reailed the descent to open the gap over Chapman that she carried to the finish line."

"Definitely not," Dygert-Owen said when Cyclingnews asked if she was confident coming into the stage. "I came up to altitude a little early, and I’ve been climbing well lately, so I’m happy with today. I saw everybody’s faces, and I knew they were hurting, so that was my moment."

USA Cycling's Katie Hall, on loan to the national team from her Boels Dolmans trade team, was a pre-race favourite because of her climbing ability, but the winner of the 2018 Tour fo California suffered at altitude and had no answer when Dygert-Owen jumped away from the select chase group and bridged to the leaders.

"I think I didn’t get my altitude prep quite right, and I really suffered today," Hall told Cyclingnews. "Kudos to Chloe. It was a really good ride. I didn’t have quite enough time at altitude, but it is what it is."

How it unfolded

Stage 2 at the 2019 Colorado Classic started and finished in the ski resort community of Avon. The 80.5km stage began with seven laps of a short urban circuit in town, then at just over 55km into the day the peloton headed up through the Aspen groves and affluent homes of Beavercreek on the climb through Bachelor's Gulch.

The 9.6km climb gained nearly 550 metres of elevation before topping out 13.8km from the finish and leading to a very technical descent back to Avon, where riders covered almost the entire circuit again before the finish.

Unlike the opening stage, when the peloton seemed to ease into the stage, attacks on stage 2 started flying immediately. Hagens Berman-Supermint was active on the front, driving up the pace on the first lap, which the peloton covered in less than 11 minutes.

The riders sprinted for points and time bonuses at the end of the second lap, where Holly Breck (Fearless femme) claimed maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and Emma White (Rally UHC).

DNA Cycling's Heather Fischer took advantage of a lull after the sprint to attack an open a gap. She was quickly joined by Anna Hernandez (Durango-Specialized) tow form a two-rider move off the front. Hernandez then dropped Fischer, however, and without cooperation both riders were soon back in the fold.

The peloton continued to be stingy as they approached the start finish for the start of lap 5, where a crowdfunded prime of $9,855 was waiting to be split between one lucky rider and a local charity.

Rally UHC went to the front to set up Emma White, but she was jumped just ahead of the line by Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20), who collected nearly $5,000 for the effort. Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was second and White third.

With the big bonus lap out of the way, the peloton finally allowed some escapees to slip off the front. In the move were DNS's Fischer, Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air Twenty20). With no one in the move posing a real that to Dygert-Owen's overall lead, the breakaway built a quick gap of 20 seconds.

The leaders began lap 6 of the starting circuits with 23 seconds over the peloton, and their gap was up to 32 seconds. The gap continued to go up, and with 30km remaining the leaders had 1:05 on the peloton.

The leaders headed through the Beavercreek gates and started the Bachelor Gulch climb within sight of the bunch, which was being powered by Tibco.

Clevenger, who had been sitting on in the breakaway, continued on alone as both Goldman and Fischer faded back the field, where a selection was already being made. About 20 riders were in the first chase group as the rest of the peloton was quickly out of site.

Dygert-Owen was present in the group as they caught Clevenger, as were most of the pre-stage favourites, including Katie Hall (USA Cycling), Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM), Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB), Krista Doebel-Hickok and overall runner-up Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint).

Chapman countered a small dig by Shapira and launched her own attack, which Shapira quickly latched onto. The group started coming apart as they lifted the pace to chase down Chapman, and Dygert-Owen attacked to try and bridge to the leaders. Dygert-Owen made contact with the leaders with 17.5km to go.

Chapman wasn't pleased with the race leaders' presence at the front and picked up the pace, causing Shapira to struggle while Dygert-Owen looked strong and steady. Chapman rode several bike lengths ahead of Dygert-Owen, with Shapira lingering just behind.

Hall appeared to be suffering in the altitude and lost the pace of the chase group, getting passed by several riders. The climb topped out at 2,834 metres, and Hall didn't appear to have the oxygen to keep up with her rivals.

Up front, Chapman continued to lead Shapira and Dygert-Owen, who teamed up to try and track down the Tibco rider in the lead.

Dygert-Owen dropped Shapira and pulled back Chapman about 1km from the top, then quickly distanced Chapman to take over the front of the race. Chapman and Shapira kept Dygert-Owen close, however.

Chapman dropped Shapira and made contact with Dygert-Owen just ahead of the QOM line, and then beat Dygert-Owen by a bike throw to take maximum points. Dygert-Owen took the lead down the descent and slowly opened up the gap to Chapman, crossing the finish line with her second consecutive win.

Full Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:07:49
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:28
3Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:00:33
4Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:05
5Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:06
6Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:32
8Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
9Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:01:33
10Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
11Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:59
12Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:21
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look0:03:01
14Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:03:02
15Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
16Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:03:51
17Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:52
18Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
19Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:24
20Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty230:04:33
21Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:05:03
22Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential0:05:04
23Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:05:05
24Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:05:47
25Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look0:05:48
26Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
27Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:06:26
28Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
29Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
30Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:06:29
31Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
32Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation0:07:07
33Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:07:33
34Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:07:52
35Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:07:53
36Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:55
37Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:07:56
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing0:07:57
39Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:09:03
40Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:04
41Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:07
42Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
43Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
44Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
45Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
46Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA0:09:08
47Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
48Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
49Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
50Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty250:09:09
51Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
52Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
53Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential0:10:05
54Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme0:10:11
55Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
56Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme0:10:13
57Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
58Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:10:14
59Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
60Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
61Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
62Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
63Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
64Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
65Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:10:47
66Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA0:10:48
67Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme
68Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:11:28
69Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
70Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:11:29
71Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:11:31
72Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:11:58
73Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:11:59
74Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:12:14
75Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:12:42
OTLKara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
OTLNicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
OTLMelanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
OTLChrista Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
OTLAllison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
OTLKimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
OTLCory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
OTLCaroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation
OTLLeah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation
DNFMarcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:07:49
2Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:00:33
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:05
4Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:01:33
5Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:59
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:02
7Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:03:51
8Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:52
9Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
10Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:05:03
11Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:05:05
12Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:05:47
13Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:05:48
14Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:06:26
15Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
16Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:06:29
17Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
18Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:07:33
19Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:07:53
20Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:09:03
21Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:04
22Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:07
23Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:09:08
24Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
25Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme0:09:09
26Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
27Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential0:10:05
28Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:10:14
29Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
30Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:10:48
31Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:11:31
32Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:11:58
33Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:11:59

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty204:26:38
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:22
3Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:33
4Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing0:02:09
5Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:10
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:36
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
8Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA0:02:37
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look0:02:56
10Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:19
11Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:03:23
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look0:04:51
13Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:05:40
14Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential0:06:08
15Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:14
16Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty230:06:23
17Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:43
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:07:03
19Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation0:07:33
20Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
21Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:07:52
22Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:07:53
23Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:18
24Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:09:48
25Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look0:09:49
26Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:10:07
27Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:10:25
28Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
29Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:11:31
30Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:56
31Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:11:57
32Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:12:19
33Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:12:28
34Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:06
35Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:13:10
36Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation0:13:40
37Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:14:15
38Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
39Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
40Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:15:13
41Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty250:15:30
42Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:21
43Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:32
44Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
45Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:16:33
46Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme0:17:24
47Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential0:17:30
48Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:17:36
49Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:18:12
50Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA0:18:13
51Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme0:18:18
52Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing0:18:34
53Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:18:38
54Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:19:06
55Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme0:19:19
56Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty220:19:22
57Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:19:23
58Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:19:30
59Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:19:43
60Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA
61Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:19:56
62Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:20:37
63Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:20:51
64Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:21:25
65Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:21:27
66Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:21:59
67Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:22:05
68Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:22:26
69Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:24:29
70Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:24:49
71Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:25:20
72Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:27:24
73Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:27:26
74Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:28:10
75Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:28:42

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty204:26:38
2Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:33
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing0:02:09
4Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:03:23
5Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:05:40
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:43
7Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation0:07:33
8Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
9Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:07:52
10Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:07:53
11Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:18
12Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:09:48
13Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:10:25
14Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
15Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:11:31
16Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:12:19
17Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:12:28
18Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:06
19Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:13:10
20Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA0:14:15
21Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:16:33
22Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential0:17:30
23Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:18:12
24Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme0:18:18
25Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:18:38
26Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:19:06
27Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:19:43
28Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:21:27
29Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:21:59
30Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:22:26
31Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:24:49
32Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:25:20
33Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:28:10

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2030pts
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank22
3Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
4Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling11
5Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing10
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
7Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing8
8Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme7
9Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty215
10Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme5
11Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme5
12Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look5
13Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA3
14Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential3
15Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing3
16Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
17Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
18Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential2
19Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
20Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico1
21Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2017pts
2Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing11
3Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look10
5Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
6Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme6
8Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme6
9Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing5
10Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA5
11Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential5
12Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Latest on Cyclingnews