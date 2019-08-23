Image 1 of 31 Riders try to cause a split early in the stage on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 31 The roads get steeper as the front group gets farther up the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 31 The front of the race still with a big group on the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 31 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman) leads the front group at the base of the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 31 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman) rides at the front of the field on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 31 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) leads the break on Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 31 The peloton on the way back into Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 31 The peloton cruises along on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 31 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) goes off the front on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 31 The peloton rides through the hills near Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 31 The peloton spread across the road before hitting the final climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 31 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman) tries to go off the front on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 31 Abigail Mickey (Rally) tries to get something going after the start of stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 31 Rally UHC riders rolls to the start for stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 31 The peloton heads back towards the center of Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 31 The peloton heads out for the final lap on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 31 Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) leads on todays big climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 31 Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) gets cheers from fans after coming in second on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 31 Chloe Dygert in yellow after stage 1 at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) gets cheered on while leading on the climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 31 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) rides in the bunch on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 31 The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 31 Todays top three on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 31 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) holds on to the leaders jersey after winning stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 31 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) comes in after winning stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 31 The front group hits the lower section of todays climb stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 31 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) leads a break on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 31 The peloton rolls along on the way through Avon on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 31 Riders get on the start line for stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 31 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) on the start line for stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 31 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) starts to open up a gap near the top of todays final climb on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won her second stage in as many days at the Colorado Classic Friday in Avon. The 22-year-old bridged to and then passed a two-rider breakaway on the final Bachelor Gulch climb of the queen stage 2 and took a solo victory. Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) finished second, and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) was third.

Dygert-Owen, who also took a solo victory on the opening stage 1, increased her lead in the overall classification as the race heads to Golden for stage 3 on Saturday.

The stage win on Friday was a surprising result for Dygert-Owen, who has a fast finish and is an accomplished track rider, but who is not necessarily known for her climbing prowess. The ascent through Beavercreek to Bachelor's Gulch was a serious climb at altitude, but Dygert-Owen made quick work fo the ascent and then reailed the descent to open the gap over Chapman that she carried to the finish line."

"Definitely not," Dygert-Owen said when Cyclingnews asked if she was confident coming into the stage. "I came up to altitude a little early, and I’ve been climbing well lately, so I’m happy with today. I saw everybody’s faces, and I knew they were hurting, so that was my moment."

USA Cycling's Katie Hall, on loan to the national team from her Boels Dolmans trade team, was a pre-race favourite because of her climbing ability, but the winner of the 2018 Tour fo California suffered at altitude and had no answer when Dygert-Owen jumped away from the select chase group and bridged to the leaders.

"I think I didn’t get my altitude prep quite right, and I really suffered today," Hall told Cyclingnews. "Kudos to Chloe. It was a really good ride. I didn’t have quite enough time at altitude, but it is what it is."

How it unfolded

Stage 2 at the 2019 Colorado Classic started and finished in the ski resort community of Avon. The 80.5km stage began with seven laps of a short urban circuit in town, then at just over 55km into the day the peloton headed up through the Aspen groves and affluent homes of Beavercreek on the climb through Bachelor's Gulch.

The 9.6km climb gained nearly 550 metres of elevation before topping out 13.8km from the finish and leading to a very technical descent back to Avon, where riders covered almost the entire circuit again before the finish.

Unlike the opening stage, when the peloton seemed to ease into the stage, attacks on stage 2 started flying immediately. Hagens Berman-Supermint was active on the front, driving up the pace on the first lap, which the peloton covered in less than 11 minutes.

The riders sprinted for points and time bonuses at the end of the second lap, where Holly Breck (Fearless femme) claimed maximum points and a three-second time bonus ahead of Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) and Emma White (Rally UHC).

DNA Cycling's Heather Fischer took advantage of a lull after the sprint to attack an open a gap. She was quickly joined by Anna Hernandez (Durango-Specialized) tow form a two-rider move off the front. Hernandez then dropped Fischer, however, and without cooperation both riders were soon back in the fold.

The peloton continued to be stingy as they approached the start finish for the start of lap 5, where a crowdfunded prime of $9,855 was waiting to be split between one lucky rider and a local charity.

Rally UHC went to the front to set up Emma White, but she was jumped just ahead of the line by Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20), who collected nearly $5,000 for the effort. Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was second and White third.

With the big bonus lap out of the way, the peloton finally allowed some escapees to slip off the front. In the move were DNS's Fischer, Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air Twenty20). With no one in the move posing a real that to Dygert-Owen's overall lead, the breakaway built a quick gap of 20 seconds.

The leaders began lap 6 of the starting circuits with 23 seconds over the peloton, and their gap was up to 32 seconds. The gap continued to go up, and with 30km remaining the leaders had 1:05 on the peloton.

The leaders headed through the Beavercreek gates and started the Bachelor Gulch climb within sight of the bunch, which was being powered by Tibco.

Clevenger, who had been sitting on in the breakaway, continued on alone as both Goldman and Fischer faded back the field, where a selection was already being made. About 20 riders were in the first chase group as the rest of the peloton was quickly out of site.

Dygert-Owen was present in the group as they caught Clevenger, as were most of the pre-stage favourites, including Katie Hall (USA Cycling), Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM), Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB), Krista Doebel-Hickok and overall runner-up Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint).

Chapman countered a small dig by Shapira and launched her own attack, which Shapira quickly latched onto. The group started coming apart as they lifted the pace to chase down Chapman, and Dygert-Owen attacked to try and bridge to the leaders. Dygert-Owen made contact with the leaders with 17.5km to go.

Chapman wasn't pleased with the race leaders' presence at the front and picked up the pace, causing Shapira to struggle while Dygert-Owen looked strong and steady. Chapman rode several bike lengths ahead of Dygert-Owen, with Shapira lingering just behind.

Hall appeared to be suffering in the altitude and lost the pace of the chase group, getting passed by several riders. The climb topped out at 2,834 metres, and Hall didn't appear to have the oxygen to keep up with her rivals.

Up front, Chapman continued to lead Shapira and Dygert-Owen, who teamed up to try and track down the Tibco rider in the lead.

Dygert-Owen dropped Shapira and pulled back Chapman about 1km from the top, then quickly distanced Chapman to take over the front of the race. Chapman and Shapira kept Dygert-Owen close, however.

Chapman dropped Shapira and made contact with Dygert-Owen just ahead of the QOM line, and then beat Dygert-Owen by a bike throw to take maximum points. Dygert-Owen took the lead down the descent and slowly opened up the gap to Chapman, crossing the finish line with her second consecutive win.

Full Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:07:49 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:28 3 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:33 4 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:05 5 Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:06 6 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:32 8 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 9 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:01:33 10 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 11 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:59 12 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:02:21 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:03:01 14 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:03:02 15 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 16 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:03:51 17 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:03:52 18 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 19 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:24 20 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23 0:04:33 21 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 0:05:03 22 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 0:05:04 23 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 0:05:05 24 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:05:47 25 Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:05:48 26 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 27 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:06:26 28 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 29 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 30 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:06:29 31 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 32 Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:07:07 33 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:07:33 34 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:07:52 35 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:07:53 36 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:55 37 Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:07:56 38 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:07:57 39 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:09:03 40 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:04 41 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:07 42 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 43 Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 44 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 45 Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 46 Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA 0:09:08 47 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 48 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 49 Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 50 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25 0:09:09 51 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 52 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 53 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:10:05 54 Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme 0:10:11 55 Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 56 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 0:10:13 57 Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22 58 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:10:14 59 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 60 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 61 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 62 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 63 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 64 Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 65 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:10:47 66 Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA 0:10:48 67 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 68 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:11:28 69 Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 70 Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:11:29 71 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:11:31 72 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:11:58 73 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:11:59 74 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:12:14 75 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:12:42 OTL Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation OTL Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires OTL Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling OTL Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing OTL Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling OTL Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling OTL Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing OTL Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation OTL Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation DNF Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:07:49 2 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:33 3 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:05 4 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:01:33 5 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:59 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:02 7 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:03:51 8 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:03:52 9 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 10 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 0:05:03 11 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 0:05:05 12 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:05:47 13 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:05:48 14 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:06:26 15 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 16 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:06:29 17 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 18 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:07:33 19 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:07:53 20 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:09:03 21 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:04 22 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:07 23 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:09:08 24 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 25 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 0:09:09 26 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 27 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:10:05 28 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:10:14 29 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 30 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:10:48 31 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:11:31 32 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:11:58 33 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:11:59

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4:26:38 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:22 3 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:33 4 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:02:09 5 Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:10 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:36 7 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 0:02:37 9 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:02:56 10 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:03:19 11 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:03:23 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:04:51 13 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:05:40 14 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 0:06:08 15 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:06:14 16 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23 0:06:23 17 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:43 18 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:07:03 19 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:07:33 20 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 21 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:07:52 22 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:07:53 23 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:18 24 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:09:48 25 Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:09:49 26 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:10:07 27 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:10:25 28 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 29 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:11:31 30 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:11:56 31 Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:11:57 32 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 0:12:19 33 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 0:12:28 34 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:06 35 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:13:10 36 Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:13:40 37 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:14:15 38 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 39 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 40 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:15:13 41 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25 0:15:30 42 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:16:21 43 Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:16:32 44 Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 45 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:16:33 46 Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme 0:17:24 47 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:17:30 48 Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:17:36 49 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:18:12 50 Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA 0:18:13 51 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 0:18:18 52 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:18:34 53 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:18:38 54 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:19:06 55 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 0:19:19 56 Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22 0:19:22 57 Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:19:23 58 Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:19:30 59 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:43 60 Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA 61 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:19:56 62 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:20:37 63 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:20:51 64 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:21:25 65 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:21:27 66 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:21:59 67 Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:22:05 68 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:22:26 69 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:24:29 70 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:24:49 71 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:25:20 72 Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:27:24 73 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:27:26 74 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:28:10 75 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:28:42

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4:26:38 2 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:33 3 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:02:09 4 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:03:23 5 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:05:40 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:43 7 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:07:33 8 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 9 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:07:52 10 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:07:53 11 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:18 12 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:09:48 13 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:10:25 14 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 15 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:11:31 16 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 0:12:19 17 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 0:12:28 18 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:06 19 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:13:10 20 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 0:14:15 21 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:16:33 22 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:17:30 23 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:18:12 24 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 0:18:18 25 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:18:38 26 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:19:06 27 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:43 28 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:21:27 29 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:21:59 30 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:22:26 31 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:24:49 32 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:25:20 33 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:28:10

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 30 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 22 3 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 12 4 Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 5 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 10 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 7 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 8 8 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 7 9 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 5 10 Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme 5 11 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 5 12 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 5 13 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 3 14 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 3 15 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 3 16 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 17 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 18 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 2 19 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 20 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1 21 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1