Dygert-Owen wins the Colorado Classic

Sho-Air Twenty20 rider wins fourth straight stage to complete the set

Image 1 of 25

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won all four stages on her way to winning the 2019 Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won all four stages on her way to winning the 2019 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 25

Canyon-SRAM come to the front to try to bring back the leaders on the final lap of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Canyon-SRAM come to the front to try to bring back the leaders on the final lap of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 25

Riders leave for the start of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Riders leave for the start of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 25

Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) attacks early on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) attacks early on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 25

Katie Hall (USA) leads the field on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Katie Hall (USA) leads the field on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 25

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) rides near the front of the field on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) rides near the front of the field on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 25

The field chases down another break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The field chases down another break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 25

The peloton tries to chase down the two leaders on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The peloton tries to chase down the two leaders on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 25

Janelle Cole (Lux) looks back to check the gap on the field after getting off the front on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Janelle Cole (Lux) looks back to check the gap on the field after getting off the front on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 25

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Janelle Cole (Lux) go off the front on the final laps of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Janelle Cole (Lux) go off the front on the final laps of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 25

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) leads the winning break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) leads the winning break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 25

The peloton chases down an attack on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The peloton chases down an attack on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 25

Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) is called to the start line on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic

Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) is called to the start line on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 25

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) waits to get called to the line on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) waits to get called to the line on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 25

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty2020) gets a soaking from second-placed Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) on the final podium of the 2019 Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty2020) gets a soaking from second-placed Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) on the final podium of the 2019 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 25

Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen is presented to the crowd ahead of stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic

Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen is presented to the crowd ahead of stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 25

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 25

The peloton passes by the downtown Denver skyline on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The peloton passes by the downtown Denver skyline on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 25

The peloton passes through downtown Denver on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The peloton passes through downtown Denver on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 25

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Janelle Cole (Lux) work together in the winning break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Janelle Cole (Lux) work together in the winning break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 25

The final jersey winners after stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The final jersey winners after stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 25

The top three on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The top three on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 25

The Canyon-SRAM team takes home the overall team prize after stage 4 of the Colorado Classic

The Canyon-SRAM team takes home the overall team prize after stage 4 of the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 25

The overall top three celebrate on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic

The overall top three celebrate on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 25

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) made it four stage wins out of four at the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) made it four stage wins out of four at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) soloed to her fourth straight stage at the Colorado Classics to make it a clean sweep for the week and seal the final overall title. The American rider made it four-from-four with a decisive attack with 5km to go to leave her breakaway companion Janelle Cole (LUX-Flexential) and take a memorable win. As well as the four stage wins, and the GC, Dygert-Owen won every jersey going at the event. 

Cole hung on to take a well-deserved second place on the stage after she initiated the winning move, while Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling) finished at the front of the chasing bunch to take third on the day.

Aside from the four stage wins and the overall victory, Dygert-Owen also took home the jerseys for best young rider, sprint classification and mountains classification.

"We had a different role to play today in the race,” Dygert-Owen told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. “It would be Jen [Valente] for the sprint, or if I got off I got off, or any other teammates, too. So it was a perfect way to end the week, and a perfect send-off for our teammate Allie [Dragoo] as her retirement.

"I kind of forgot that there was a sprint there, so I kind of lucked out," Dygert-Owen said. "And then again I looked back and everyone was hanging their heads again, so I decided to just send it. But then it came back and Janelle [Cole] put in an awesome attack and I just went with that and rode with her for alap. I had good legs so I went for it again."

For Cole's part, the 22-year-old was happy to have made the winning move with the race's strongest rider.

"I was hoping she would follow," Cole told Cyclingnews. "Honestly, I knew that nobody was trying to take the jersey from Chloe, and I’m like 10 minutes down on GC, so no one would care. I figured this is my last race, why not throw down?

"It was pretty obvious to anyone watching who was doing the bulk of that work, and I think it would have been pretty crappy of me to try and poach [the win] from her. So I’m happy for Chloe. She won that flat out, obviously. I’m just happy to be on the podium.”

How it unfolded

The final stage of the 2019 Colorado Classic took place in downtown Denver on a 9.2km course that started and finished in the shadow of Coors Field. The peloton raced eight laps on the circuit for a total of 74.1km.

The afternoon start saw temperatures soar to the upper-90 degrees Fahrenheit, and a strong wind buffeted the riders throughout the day, with a strong tailwind blowing down the finishing straight. The flat course offered up three intermediate sprints at 21.2km, 42.4km and 63.5km.

Time bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 second, along with corresponding points, were up for grabs at the sprints, and bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds were on offer for the top three at the finish, although Dygert-Owen’s 1:36 lead in the general classification rendered the finish bonuses moot.

Fearless Femme’s Rachel Langdon, wearing the race’s ‘most badass’ jersey from the previous day, was the first to jump clear of the 71-rider peloton. Langdon pushed through the wind and heat and started the second lap with 30 seconds over the peloton.

The bunch pulled Langdon back during the second lap, which ended with the first intermediate sprint of the day.

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank’s Emily Newsom took the maximum points at the sprint ahead of Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyopn-SRAM). A small group tried to breakaway during the lull after the sprint, but the ever-vigilant field soon brought them back.

More small groups tried to get away on lap 3, but the tight, short course that was littered with intermediate sprints motivated the field to keep the escape attempts in check, andf the bunch started lap 4 all together.

Lap 4 wasa bonus cash lap, and the crowdfunded prize, which was split between the sprint winner and a local charity, climbed to nearly $8,700

Pan Amercian Championships road race winner Ariadna Gutierrez (Swapit Agolico) took her chance off the front and built a gap of 30 seconds before Gutierrez started fading and was caught.

The field approached the bonus sprint together, with Canyon-SRAM going to the front for Tanja Erath, but Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) infiltrated the German team’s train and scooped up the cash at the line. Erath was second, and Dygert-Owen grabbed third.

Fearless Femme’s Oliveria slipped away again on lap 6, and a group quickly bridged to her and got a quick 10 seconds on the pack. Joining Oliveira in the move were Madeline Bemis (USA Cycling), Krista Doebel-Hikock (Rally UHC), Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler), Edwige Pitel (Cogeas Mettler), Tatiana Guderzo (BePink) and Justine Barrow (LUX-Fluxential).

That bunch wasn’t happy letting the move go up the road and soon brought the breakaway back.

Dygert-Owen appeared to get bored riding in the protection of the bunch to defend her jersey and started showing herself as a presence at the head of the race, chasing down attacks by herself and sitting on the front in what looked like an effort to goad the others to pick up the pace.

Dygert-Owen and overall runner-up Brodie Chapman (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) battled for the runner-up points, with Dygert-Owen taking it at the line with a bike throw. Oliveira was third.

The race leader wasn’t satisfied with that effort, however, and set off in a two-rider breakaway with Janelle Cole (LUX-Flexential). The duo had 20 seconds on the bunch with 15km to go.

When the gap went up five seconds over the next half kilometre, Canyon-SRAM came to the front to power the chase, but with 10km to go the gap was up to 40 seconds. The leaders extended their advantage to 50 seconds five kilometers later, with Dygert-Owen attacking almost immediately.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:01:07
2Janelle Cole (USA)0:00:11
3Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:50
4Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Holly Breck (USA)
7Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
8Heather Fischer (USA)
9Rachel Langdon (GBr)
10Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
11Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
12Madeline Bemis (USA)
13Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra)
14Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink
15Maddy Ward (USA)
16Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
17Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Natalia Franco Villegas (Col)
19Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
20Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
21Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
22Cara O'Neill (USA)
23Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans
25Justine Barrow (Aus)
26Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
27Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
28Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex)
29Emma Edwards (USA)
30Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
31Philippa Sutton (NZl)
32Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
33Andrea Buttine (USA)0:00:57
34Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:00:59
36Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
37Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
38Clara Honsinger (USA)
39Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:04
40Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
41Amy Charity (USA)
42Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
43Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
44Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:16
45Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink0:03:13
46Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:55
47Erica Clevenger (USA)
48Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
49Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
50Ana María Hernández Delgado (Mex)0:05:39
51Ayesha Mcgowan (USA)0:06:03
52Charlotte Culver (Aus)0:06:18
53Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
54Catherine Colyn (RSA)0:06:53
55Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Anna Dorovskikh (USA)
57Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
58Gabrielle Lehnert (USA)
59Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
60Emma Langley (USA)
61Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
62Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:22:42
63Rachel Plessing (USA)
64Miryam Nunez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico
65Caroline Mani (Fra)0:37:11
66Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)
67Charlotte Backus (USA)0:54:19
DNFBrenna Wrye-Simpson (USA)
DNFOlivia Baril (Can)
DNSJessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col)
DNSClaudia Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2066pts
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank33
3Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2032
4Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM27
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank16
6Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)15
7Janelle Cole (USA)14
8Rachel Langdon (GBr)13
9Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling13
10Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling11
12Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra)11
13Holly Breck (USA)10
14Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM10
15Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint9
16Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
17Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM8
18Heather Fischer (USA)7
19Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team5
20Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans3
21Justine Barrow (Aus)3
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink3
23Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink3
24Clara Honsinger (USA)2
25Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico1
26Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico1
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2023pts
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team14
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM11
5Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
6Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico8
7Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra)6
8Rachel Langdon (GBr)6
9Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM5
10Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans5
11Justine Barrow (Aus)5
12Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
13Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)3
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:01:07
2Janelle Cole (USA)0:00:11
3Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:50
4Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
5Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
6Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
7Madeline Bemis (USA)
8Maddy Ward (USA)
9Natalia Franco Villegas (Col)
10Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
11Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
12Cara O'Neill (USA)
13Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex)
14Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:57
15Clara Honsinger (USA)0:00:59
16Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:04
17Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
18Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink0:03:13
19Erica Clevenger (USA)0:04:55
20Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
21Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
22Charlotte Culver (Aus)0:06:18
23Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
24Catherine Colyn (RSA)0:06:53
25Gabrielle Lehnert (USA)
26Emma Langley (USA)
27Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
28Miryam Nunez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:22:42
29Charlotte Backus (USA)0:54:19

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty208:55:06
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:37
3Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:57
4Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM0:03:28
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:29
6Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra)0:03:52
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:55
8Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans0:03:56
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
10Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:43
11Clara Honsinger (USA)0:04:56
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:06:15
13Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:07:18
14Justine Barrow (Aus)0:07:32
15Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:07:38
16Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:08:01
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink0:08:22
18Maddy Ward (USA)0:08:52
19Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:04
20Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink0:09:11
21Natalia Franco Villegas (Col)0:09:12
22Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:56
23Janelle Cole (USA)0:10:59
24Madeline Bemis (USA)0:11:49
25Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:12
26Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:12:37
27Amy Charity (USA)0:13:35
28Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:20
29Cara O'Neill (USA)0:15:34
30Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:15:39
31Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:16:27
32Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:17:03
33Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink0:17:06
34Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:17:16
35Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:42
36Erica Clevenger (USA)0:17:48
37Emma Langley (USA)0:18:26
38Holly Breck (USA)0:18:43
39Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:45
40Andrea Buttine (USA)0:19:07
41Emma Edwards (USA)0:19:37
42Catherine Colyn (RSA)0:19:55
43Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:20:01
44Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:20:21
45Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:20:34
46Rachel Langdon (GBr)0:20:35
47Philippa Sutton (NZl)0:22:01
48Anna Dorovskikh (USA)0:22:18
49Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:22:46
50Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:23:10
51Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:23:25
52Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:23:59
53Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:24:51
54Heather Fischer (USA)0:25:48
55Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex)0:26:13
56Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:26:33
57Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:27:55
58Ayesha Mcgowan (USA)0:28:42
59Charlotte Culver (Aus)0:30:02
60Gabrielle Lehnert (USA)0:32:47
61Ana María Hernández Delgado (Mex)0:33:34
62Miryam Nunez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:43:05
63Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA)0:47:28
64Rachel Plessing (USA)0:53:09
65Caroline Mani (Fra)0:54:17
66Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)0:57:29
67Charlotte Backus (USA)1:13:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2066pts
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank33
3Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2032
4Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM27
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank16
6Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)15
7Janelle Cole (USA)14
8Rachel Langdon (GBr)13
9Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling13
10Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling11
12Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra)11
13Holly Breck (USA)10
14Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM10
15Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint9
16Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
17Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM8
18Heather Fischer (USA)7
19Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team5
20Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans3
21Justine Barrow (Aus)3
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink3
23Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink3
24Clara Honsinger (USA)2
25Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico1
26Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico1
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2023pts
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team14
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM11
5Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
6Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico8
7Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra)6
8Rachel Langdon (GBr)6
9Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM5
10Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans5
11Justine Barrow (Aus)5
12Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
13Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)3
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty208:55:06
2Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:57
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM0:03:28
4Clara Honsinger (USA)0:04:56
5Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:07:18
6Maddy Ward (USA)0:08:52
7Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:04
8Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink0:09:11
9Natalia Franco Villegas (Col)0:09:12
10Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:09:56
11Janelle Cole (USA)0:10:59
12Madeline Bemis (USA)0:11:49
13Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:12
14Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:12:37
15Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:20
16Cara O'Neill (USA)0:15:34
17Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink0:17:06
18Erica Clevenger (USA)0:17:48
19Emma Langley (USA)0:18:26
20Catherine Colyn (RSA)0:19:55
21Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:22:46
22Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:23:25
23Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex)0:26:13
24Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:26:33
25Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:27:55
26Charlotte Culver (Aus)0:30:02
27Gabrielle Lehnert (USA)0:32:47
28Miryam Nunez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:43:05
29Charlotte Backus (USA)1:13:34

