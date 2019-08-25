Image 1 of 25 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won all four stages on her way to winning the 2019 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 Canyon-SRAM come to the front to try to bring back the leaders on the final lap of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 Riders leave for the start of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) attacks early on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 Katie Hall (USA) leads the field on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) rides near the front of the field on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 The field chases down another break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 The peloton tries to chase down the two leaders on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Janelle Cole (Lux) looks back to check the gap on the field after getting off the front on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Janelle Cole (Lux) go off the front on the final laps of stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) leads the winning break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 The peloton chases down an attack on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) is called to the start line on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) waits to get called to the line on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty2020) gets a soaking from second-placed Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) on the final podium of the 2019 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen is presented to the crowd ahead of stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 The peloton passes by the downtown Denver skyline on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 The peloton passes through downtown Denver on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Janelle Cole (Lux) work together in the winning break on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 The final jersey winners after stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 The top three on stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 The Canyon-SRAM team takes home the overall team prize after stage 4 of the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 The overall top three celebrate on stage 4 of the 2019 Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) made it four stage wins out of four at the Colorado Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) soloed to her fourth straight stage at the Colorado Classics to make it a clean sweep for the week and seal the final overall title. The American rider made it four-from-four with a decisive attack with 5km to go to leave her breakaway companion Janelle Cole (LUX-Flexential) and take a memorable win. As well as the four stage wins, and the GC, Dygert-Owen won every jersey going at the event.

Related Articles Dygert-Owen clears the deck at Colorado Classic

Cole hung on to take a well-deserved second place on the stage after she initiated the winning move, while Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling) finished at the front of the chasing bunch to take third on the day.

Aside from the four stage wins and the overall victory, Dygert-Owen also took home the jerseys for best young rider, sprint classification and mountains classification.

"We had a different role to play today in the race,” Dygert-Owen told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. “It would be Jen [Valente] for the sprint, or if I got off I got off, or any other teammates, too. So it was a perfect way to end the week, and a perfect send-off for our teammate Allie [Dragoo] as her retirement.

"I kind of forgot that there was a sprint there, so I kind of lucked out," Dygert-Owen said. "And then again I looked back and everyone was hanging their heads again, so I decided to just send it. But then it came back and Janelle [Cole] put in an awesome attack and I just went with that and rode with her for alap. I had good legs so I went for it again."

For Cole's part, the 22-year-old was happy to have made the winning move with the race's strongest rider.

"I was hoping she would follow," Cole told Cyclingnews. "Honestly, I knew that nobody was trying to take the jersey from Chloe, and I’m like 10 minutes down on GC, so no one would care. I figured this is my last race, why not throw down?

"It was pretty obvious to anyone watching who was doing the bulk of that work, and I think it would have been pretty crappy of me to try and poach [the win] from her. So I’m happy for Chloe. She won that flat out, obviously. I’m just happy to be on the podium.”

How it unfolded

The final stage of the 2019 Colorado Classic took place in downtown Denver on a 9.2km course that started and finished in the shadow of Coors Field. The peloton raced eight laps on the circuit for a total of 74.1km.

The afternoon start saw temperatures soar to the upper-90 degrees Fahrenheit, and a strong wind buffeted the riders throughout the day, with a strong tailwind blowing down the finishing straight. The flat course offered up three intermediate sprints at 21.2km, 42.4km and 63.5km.

Time bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 second, along with corresponding points, were up for grabs at the sprints, and bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds were on offer for the top three at the finish, although Dygert-Owen’s 1:36 lead in the general classification rendered the finish bonuses moot.

Fearless Femme’s Rachel Langdon, wearing the race’s ‘most badass’ jersey from the previous day, was the first to jump clear of the 71-rider peloton. Langdon pushed through the wind and heat and started the second lap with 30 seconds over the peloton.

The bunch pulled Langdon back during the second lap, which ended with the first intermediate sprint of the day.

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank’s Emily Newsom took the maximum points at the sprint ahead of Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyopn-SRAM). A small group tried to breakaway during the lull after the sprint, but the ever-vigilant field soon brought them back.

More small groups tried to get away on lap 3, but the tight, short course that was littered with intermediate sprints motivated the field to keep the escape attempts in check, andf the bunch started lap 4 all together.

Lap 4 wasa bonus cash lap, and the crowdfunded prize, which was split between the sprint winner and a local charity, climbed to nearly $8,700

Pan Amercian Championships road race winner Ariadna Gutierrez (Swapit Agolico) took her chance off the front and built a gap of 30 seconds before Gutierrez started fading and was caught.

The field approached the bonus sprint together, with Canyon-SRAM going to the front for Tanja Erath, but Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) infiltrated the German team’s train and scooped up the cash at the line. Erath was second, and Dygert-Owen grabbed third.

Fearless Femme’s Oliveria slipped away again on lap 6, and a group quickly bridged to her and got a quick 10 seconds on the pack. Joining Oliveira in the move were Madeline Bemis (USA Cycling), Krista Doebel-Hikock (Rally UHC), Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler), Edwige Pitel (Cogeas Mettler), Tatiana Guderzo (BePink) and Justine Barrow (LUX-Fluxential).

That bunch wasn’t happy letting the move go up the road and soon brought the breakaway back.

Dygert-Owen appeared to get bored riding in the protection of the bunch to defend her jersey and started showing herself as a presence at the head of the race, chasing down attacks by herself and sitting on the front in what looked like an effort to goad the others to pick up the pace.

Dygert-Owen and overall runner-up Brodie Chapman (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) battled for the runner-up points, with Dygert-Owen taking it at the line with a bike throw. Oliveira was third.

The race leader wasn’t satisfied with that effort, however, and set off in a two-rider breakaway with Janelle Cole (LUX-Flexential). The duo had 20 seconds on the bunch with 15km to go.

When the gap went up five seconds over the next half kilometre, Canyon-SRAM came to the front to power the chase, but with 10km to go the gap was up to 40 seconds. The leaders extended their advantage to 50 seconds five kilometers later, with Dygert-Owen attacking almost immediately.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:01:07 2 Janelle Cole (USA) 0:00:11 3 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:50 4 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Holly Breck (USA) 7 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8 Heather Fischer (USA) 9 Rachel Langdon (GBr) 10 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 11 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 12 Madeline Bemis (USA) 13 Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) 14 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink 15 Maddy Ward (USA) 16 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 17 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) 19 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 20 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 21 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Cara O'Neill (USA) 23 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans 25 Justine Barrow (Aus) 26 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 27 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 28 Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) 29 Emma Edwards (USA) 30 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 31 Philippa Sutton (NZl) 32 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 33 Andrea Buttine (USA) 0:00:57 34 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:59 36 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 37 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 38 Clara Honsinger (USA) 39 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:04 40 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 41 Amy Charity (USA) 42 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 43 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 44 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:01:16 45 Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink 0:03:13 46 Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:55 47 Erica Clevenger (USA) 48 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 49 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 50 Ana María Hernández Delgado (Mex) 0:05:39 51 Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) 0:06:03 52 Charlotte Culver (Aus) 0:06:18 53 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 54 Catherine Colyn (RSA) 0:06:53 55 Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 56 Anna Dorovskikh (USA) 57 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 58 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) 59 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 60 Emma Langley (USA) 61 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 62 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) 0:22:42 63 Rachel Plessing (USA) 64 Miryam Nunez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 65 Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:37:11 66 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 67 Charlotte Backus (USA) 0:54:19 DNF Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) DNF Olivia Baril (Can) DNS Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Col) DNS Claudia Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 66 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 33 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 32 4 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 27 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 6 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 15 7 Janelle Cole (USA) 14 8 Rachel Langdon (GBr) 13 9 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 10 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 12 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 12 Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) 11 13 Holly Breck (USA) 10 14 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 10 15 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 16 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 17 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 8 18 Heather Fischer (USA) 7 19 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans 3 21 Justine Barrow (Aus) 3 22 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink 3 23 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 3 24 Clara Honsinger (USA) 2 25 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1 26 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1 27 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 23 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 11 5 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 6 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 8 7 Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) 6 8 Rachel Langdon (GBr) 6 9 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 5 10 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans 5 11 Justine Barrow (Aus) 5 12 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 3 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:01:07 2 Janelle Cole (USA) 0:00:11 3 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:50 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 5 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 6 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 7 Madeline Bemis (USA) 8 Maddy Ward (USA) 9 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) 10 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 11 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 12 Cara O'Neill (USA) 13 Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) 14 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:57 15 Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:00:59 16 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:04 17 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 18 Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink 0:03:13 19 Erica Clevenger (USA) 0:04:55 20 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 21 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Charlotte Culver (Aus) 0:06:18 23 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 24 Catherine Colyn (RSA) 0:06:53 25 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) 26 Emma Langley (USA) 27 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 28 Miryam Nunez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:22:42 29 Charlotte Backus (USA) 0:54:19

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8:55:06 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:37 3 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:57 4 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:28 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:29 6 Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) 0:03:52 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:55 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans 0:03:56 9 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:15 10 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:43 11 Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:04:56 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:06:15 13 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:18 14 Justine Barrow (Aus) 0:07:32 15 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:07:38 16 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:08:01 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink 0:08:22 18 Maddy Ward (USA) 0:08:52 19 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:09:04 20 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 0:09:11 21 Natalia Franco Villegas (Col) 0:09:12 22 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:09:56 23 Janelle Cole (USA) 0:10:59 24 Madeline Bemis (USA) 0:11:49 25 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:12 26 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:12:37 27 Amy Charity (USA) 0:13:35 28 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:14:20 29 Cara O'Neill (USA) 0:15:34 30 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:15:39 31 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:16:27 32 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:17:03 33 Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink 0:17:06 34 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:17:16 35 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:17:42 36 Erica Clevenger (USA) 0:17:48 37 Emma Langley (USA) 0:18:26 38 Holly Breck (USA) 0:18:43 39 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:45 40 Andrea Buttine (USA) 0:19:07 41 Emma Edwards (USA) 0:19:37 42 Catherine Colyn (RSA) 0:19:55 43 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:20:01 44 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:20:21 45 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:20:34 46 Rachel Langdon (GBr) 0:20:35 47 Philippa Sutton (NZl) 0:22:01 48 Anna Dorovskikh (USA) 0:22:18 49 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:22:46 50 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:23:10 51 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:23:25 52 Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:23:59 53 Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:24:51 54 Heather Fischer (USA) 0:25:48 55 Mariana Urrea Gladin (Mex) 0:26:13 56 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:26:33 57 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:27:55 58 Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) 0:28:42 59 Charlotte Culver (Aus) 0:30:02 60 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) 0:32:47 61 Ana María Hernández Delgado (Mex) 0:33:34 62 Miryam Nunez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:43:05 63 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) 0:47:28 64 Rachel Plessing (USA) 0:53:09 65 Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:54:17 66 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 0:57:29 67 Charlotte Backus (USA) 1:13:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 66 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 33 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 32 4 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 27 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 6 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 15 7 Janelle Cole (USA) 14 8 Rachel Langdon (GBr) 13 9 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 10 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 12 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 12 Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) 11 13 Holly Breck (USA) 10 14 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 10 15 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 16 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 17 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 8 18 Heather Fischer (USA) 7 19 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans 3 21 Justine Barrow (Aus) 3 22 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink 3 23 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 3 24 Clara Honsinger (USA) 2 25 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1 26 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1 27 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 23 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 11 5 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 6 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 8 7 Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella (Bra) 6 8 Rachel Langdon (GBr) 6 9 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 5 10 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans 5 11 Justine Barrow (Aus) 5 12 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 3 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1