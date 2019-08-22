Colorado Classic: Dygert-Owen wins stage 1
Sho-Air Twenty20 rider solos to overall race lead
Stage 1: Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Springs
Chloe Dygert-Owen (Twenty20 Sho-Air) took control of the Colorado Classic on the opening stage, jumping clear of a select group on the stage's final climb to solo in for the stage win and first leader's jersey of the race.
Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) led home a group 44 seconds later, just ahead of Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) from the 12-rider chase group.
"I’ve come back from several injuries this year, so this is probably one of the first races where I felt sort of back to my normal self," Dygert said in the post-stage press conference. "I’ve had some really good training leading up to this race, and I’ve been at altitude the last couple of days. I’m using this race as a really good training block for future goals, so I'm really happy with how today played out, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the week."
Dygert went over the top of the final QOM with a small group, then quickly distanced them as another chase group formed behind. The Sho-Air Twenty20 rider railed the gravel descent and continued to build her lead.
"I knew there was a downhill section on the gravel, but I didn't know what it was like," Dygert said. "I heard there was one kind of sharpish turn. I got to that and I almost ate it. But not knowing it kind of made it better for me, I guess. I just kind of sent it.
"Before the race we had a plan, depending how everybody felt on top of the climb, to see if I could attack," she said. "I lucked out and had some pretty good legs today. I saw everybody suffering. I looked back and saw there was a little bit of a gap and everyone was spread out. I knew that was my only chance, so I attacked, was able to hold it and keep it."
Chapman, who was not in the front group when Dygert attacked, quickly got word who was up the road and knew that the chasers had their work cut our for them.
"When I got back to the group with my teammate Lauren and we heard that Chloe Dygert was up the road, I think my reaction was, ‘Oh, man, this is going to be hard'," Chapman said. "We tried to motivate the group to roll, and at least reduce the time to Chloe, but she was just on fire. She’s hard one to reel in, that’s for sure. Mad respect."
How it unfolded
The opening stage of the 2019 Colorado Classic started in Steamboat Springs and covered 85.8km before the finish in the same start location. Along the way, the peloton tackled an intermediate sprint and two QOMs.
The intermediate sprint, with time bonuses of 3, 2, and 1 second, came in Oak Creek 33km into the day, followed by QOMs at 35.7km and again at 68.9km. Bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds went to the top three at the finish. The route also featured about 10km of hard-packed gravel.
Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) was the first rider to escape the peloton's clutches, riding away with 62.5km to go. She was soon joined by Emily Newsom (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), and the 2019 race had its first breakaway.
The duo had a minute on the peloton as Langdon took the Oak Creek sprint ahead of Newsom, while Ariadna Gutierrez (Swapit-Agolico) grabbed the final spot.
Newsom and Langdon then split up on the climb up Colorado Hwy 27, with Newsom going solo, Gutierrez in hot pursuit and Langdon trailing. The peloton lingered at 55 seconds back.
Newsom collected top points at the QOM, followed by Gutirrez and Langdon, who faded back into the field with 45km remaining. Hagens Berman-Supermint took up chasing in the field, supported by Canyon/SRAM. Gutirrez was next to be pulled back into the fold, as Newsom had 30 seconds over the peloton.
The road claimed its first victim when Newsom punctured. A wheel change from neutral service wasn't enough to help her maintain her advantage, however, and the Tibco rider was back in the field with 38km to go.
A Hagens Berman-Supermint rider was next to shake the peloton, as Liza Rachetto built a gap of 15 seconds. Without anyone willing to join her up the road, however, she faded back into the bunch as the road pitched up to the second and final QOM of the day.
The peloton hit the gravel section inside 25km to go, and the peloton quickly split into several groups as the gradient and wind started separating the riders. Most of the top teams were represented in the front group as the QOM approached with just over 26km remaining.
Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) took maximum points at the QOM ahead of Marcelo Prieto (Swapit-Agolico), Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Maddy Ward (Amy D. Foundation) and Omer Shapira (Canyon/SRAM).
Dygert pressed her advantage over the QOM and opened a small gap on the descent back toward Steamboat with a quartet of riders in tow. Dygert quickly dropped her fellow escapees and was powering away solo with a select chase group behind.
Despite a furious chase, Dygert kept carving out an even bigger gap, smoothly time trialling in for the win 44 seconds ahead of the next group on the road.
Full Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|2:19:09
|2
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:44
|3
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
|8
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
|9
|Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
|10
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|11
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
|12
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|13
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:01:30
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|15
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
|16
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
|17
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|18
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|19
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21
|0:03:21
|20
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|22
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|23
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
|24
|Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:03:39
|25
|Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
|26
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:03:41
|27
|Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|28
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|29
|Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|30
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|31
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|32
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|33
|Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|34
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|35
|Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|37
|Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
|38
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25
|0:06:01
|39
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:06:13
|40
|Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme
|0:06:56
|41
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24
|42
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:07:03
|44
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation
|45
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:07:05
|46
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|47
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|48
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|49
|Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|50
|Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA
|51
|Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|52
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
|53
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|0:08:49
|54
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|55
|Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
|56
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme
|57
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|58
|Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
|59
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|60
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:08:55
|61
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|0:10:02
|62
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA
|0:10:15
|63
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:10:17
|64
|Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|65
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|66
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:19
|67
|Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico
|0:10:45
|68
|Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:10:51
|69
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|70
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:10:55
|71
|Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:11:55
|72
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|73
|Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:12:58
|74
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|75
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|76
|Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
|77
|Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:13:01
|78
|Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|0:15:35
|79
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:15:40
|80
|Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:15:52
|81
|Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation
|0:17:37
|82
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|0:17:59
|83
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|84
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|85
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:21:11
|DNF
|Anna Christian (USA) Team USA
|DNF
|Hannah Shell (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Claudia Behring (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|DNF
|Jane Tullis (USA) Lux-Flexential
