Chloe Dygert-Owen (Twenty20 Sho-Air) took control of the Colorado Classic on the opening stage, jumping clear of a select group on the stage's final climb to solo in for the stage win and first leader's jersey of the race.

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) led home a group 44 seconds later, just ahead of Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) from the 12-rider chase group.

"I’ve come back from several injuries this year, so this is probably one of the first races where I felt sort of back to my normal self," Dygert said in the post-stage press conference. "I’ve had some really good training leading up to this race, and I’ve been at altitude the last couple of days. I’m using this race as a really good training block for future goals, so I'm really happy with how today played out, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the week."



Dygert went over the top of the final QOM with a small group, then quickly distanced them as another chase group formed behind. The Sho-Air Twenty20 rider railed the gravel descent and continued to build her lead.

"I knew there was a downhill section on the gravel, but I didn't know what it was like," Dygert said. "I heard there was one kind of sharpish turn. I got to that and I almost ate it. But not knowing it kind of made it better for me, I guess. I just kind of sent it.

"Before the race we had a plan, depending how everybody felt on top of the climb, to see if I could attack," she said. "I lucked out and had some pretty good legs today. I saw everybody suffering. I looked back and saw there was a little bit of a gap and everyone was spread out. I knew that was my only chance, so I attacked, was able to hold it and keep it."

Chapman, who was not in the front group when Dygert attacked, quickly got word who was up the road and knew that the chasers had their work cut our for them.

"When I got back to the group with my teammate Lauren and we heard that Chloe Dygert was up the road, I think my reaction was, ‘Oh, man, this is going to be hard'," Chapman said. "We tried to motivate the group to roll, and at least reduce the time to Chloe, but she was just on fire. She’s hard one to reel in, that’s for sure. Mad respect."

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the 2019 Colorado Classic started in Steamboat Springs and covered 85.8km before the finish in the same start location. Along the way, the peloton tackled an intermediate sprint and two QOMs.

The intermediate sprint, with time bonuses of 3, 2, and 1 second, came in Oak Creek 33km into the day, followed by QOMs at 35.7km and again at 68.9km. Bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds went to the top three at the finish. The route also featured about 10km of hard-packed gravel.

Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) was the first rider to escape the peloton's clutches, riding away with 62.5km to go. She was soon joined by Emily Newsom (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), and the 2019 race had its first breakaway.

The duo had a minute on the peloton as Langdon took the Oak Creek sprint ahead of Newsom, while Ariadna Gutierrez (Swapit-Agolico) grabbed the final spot.

Newsom and Langdon then split up on the climb up Colorado Hwy 27, with Newsom going solo, Gutierrez in hot pursuit and Langdon trailing. The peloton lingered at 55 seconds back.

Newsom collected top points at the QOM, followed by Gutirrez and Langdon, who faded back into the field with 45km remaining. Hagens Berman-Supermint took up chasing in the field, supported by Canyon/SRAM. Gutirrez was next to be pulled back into the fold, as Newsom had 30 seconds over the peloton.

The road claimed its first victim when Newsom punctured. A wheel change from neutral service wasn't enough to help her maintain her advantage, however, and the Tibco rider was back in the field with 38km to go.

A Hagens Berman-Supermint rider was next to shake the peloton, as Liza Rachetto built a gap of 15 seconds. Without anyone willing to join her up the road, however, she faded back into the bunch as the road pitched up to the second and final QOM of the day.

The peloton hit the gravel section inside 25km to go, and the peloton quickly split into several groups as the gradient and wind started separating the riders. Most of the top teams were represented in the front group as the QOM approached with just over 26km remaining.

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) took maximum points at the QOM ahead of Marcelo Prieto (Swapit-Agolico), Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Maddy Ward (Amy D. Foundation) and Omer Shapira (Canyon/SRAM).

Dygert pressed her advantage over the QOM and opened a small gap on the descent back toward Steamboat with a quartet of riders in tow. Dygert quickly dropped her fellow escapees and was powering away solo with a select chase group behind.

Despite a furious chase, Dygert kept carving out an even bigger gap, smoothly time trialling in for the win 44 seconds ahead of the next group on the road.

Full Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:19:09 2 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:00:44 3 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 8 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 9 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 10 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 11 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 12 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 13 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:01:30 14 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 15 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 16 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23 17 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 18 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 19 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:03:21 20 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 21 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 23 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 24 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:03:39 25 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 26 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:03:41 27 Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 28 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 29 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 30 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 31 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 32 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 33 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 34 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 35 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 36 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 37 Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look 38 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25 0:06:01 39 Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:06:13 40 Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme 0:06:56 41 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 42 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 43 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:07:03 44 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 45 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:07:05 46 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 47 Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 48 Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 49 Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 50 Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA 51 Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 52 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 53 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:08:49 54 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 55 Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22 56 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 57 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 58 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 59 Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 60 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:08:55 61 Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:10:02 62 Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA 0:10:15 63 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:10:17 64 Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 65 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing 66 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:19 67 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:10:45 68 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:10:51 69 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 70 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:10:55 71 Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:11:55 72 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 73 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:12:58 74 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 75 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 76 Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation 77 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:13:01 78 Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:15:35 79 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:15:40 80 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:15:52 81 Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:17:37 82 Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:17:59 83 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 84 Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 85 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:21:11 DNF Anna Christian (USA) Team USA DNF Hannah Shell (USA) DNA Pro Cycling DNF Claudia Behring (USA) ALP Cycles Racing DNF Jane Tullis (USA) Lux-Flexential

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 5 pts 2 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 15 pts 2 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 12 3 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico 8 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 6 Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 7 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 4 8 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 3 9 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 2 10 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1

Mountain 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 pts 2 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 3 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 6 4 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 5 5 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 3

Mountain 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8 pts 2 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 3 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 6 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 5 5 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 3

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:19:09 2 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:44 3 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 4 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 5 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:01:30 6 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:03:21 8 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 9 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 10 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 11 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:03:39 12 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 13 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:03:41 14 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 15 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 16 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 17 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 18 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 19 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 0:06:56 20 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 0:07:03 21 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:07:05 22 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 23 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 24 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:08:49 25 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 26 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:19 27 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:10:45 28 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:10:51 29 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:10:55 30 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:12:58 31 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 32 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 33 Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation 34 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:13:01 35 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:15:52

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Swapit Agolico 7:00:25 2 Canyon-SRAM 0:01:51 3 Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:53 4 Lux/Flexential 0:02:55 5 Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:02:57 6 Cogeas Mettler Look 0:03:43 7 Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:04:28 8 USA National Team 0:05:06 9 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:26 10 BePink 0:08:05 11 Point s Auto/Nokian Tyre 0:11:29 12 Fearless Femme 0:13:31 13 Amy d. Foundation 0:13:39 14 Dna pro Cycling 0:19:43 15 Alp Cycles Racing 0:24:41 16 Durango-specialized-ied 0:34:41

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:18:59 2 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:00:48 3 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:50 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:54 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 8 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 9 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 10 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 11 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 12 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 13 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:39 14 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:01:40 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 16 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 17 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23 18 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 19 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:03:31 20 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 21 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 23 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 24 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:03:49 25 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 26 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:03:51 27 Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 28 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 29 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 30 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 31 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 32 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 33 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 34 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 35 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 36 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 37 Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look 38 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25 0:06:11 39 Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:06:23 40 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:04 41 Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme 0:07:06 42 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 43 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:07:13 44 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 45 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:07:15 46 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 47 Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 48 Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 49 Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 50 Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA 51 Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 52 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 53 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 0:08:56 54 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:08:59 55 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 56 Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22 57 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 58 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 59 Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 60 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:09:05 61 Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:10:12 62 Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA 0:10:25 63 Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:10:27 64 Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 65 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing 66 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:29 67 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:10:55 68 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:11:01 69 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 70 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:11:05 71 Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:12:05 72 Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 73 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:13:08 74 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 75 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 76 Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation 77 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:13:11 78 Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 0:15:45 79 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:15:50 80 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:16:02 81 Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:17:47 82 Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 0:18:09 83 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 84 Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling 85 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:21:21

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 15 pts 2 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 12 3 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 4 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico 8 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 6 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 5 7 Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 8 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 4 9 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 3 10 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 11 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 2 12 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1 13 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8 pts 2 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 3 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 4 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 7 5 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 6 6 Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme 6 7 Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential 5 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA 5 9 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 3 10 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 3

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:18:59 2 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:54 3 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing 4 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing 5 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:39 6 Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:01:40 7 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21 0:03:31 8 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 9 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 10 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation 11 Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:03:49 12 Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA 13 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:03:51 14 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 15 Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 16 Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires 17 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 18 Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA 19 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24 0:07:06 20 Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation 0:07:13 21 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:07:15 22 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 23 Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential 24 Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink 0:08:59 25 Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme 26 Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:29 27 Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico 0:10:55 28 Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:11:01 29 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:11:05 30 Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED 0:13:08 31 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 32 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 33 Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation 34 Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential 0:13:11 35 Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED 0:16:02