Colorado Classic: Dygert-Owen wins stage 1

Sho-Air Twenty20 rider solos to overall race lead

Image 1 of 38

Riders stand on the morning sign-on before stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Riders stand on the morning sign-on before stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 38

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) gets interviewed on the stage before stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) gets interviewed on the stage before stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 38

Katie Hall (USA) is called to the start line for stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Katie Hall (USA) is called to the start line for stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 38

The womens peloton on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The womens peloton on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 38

The women roll along on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The women roll along on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 38

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Colorado Classic

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 38

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Colorado Classic

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 38

Katie Hall (USA) leads on the climb through the feed zone on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Katie Hall (USA) leads on the climb through the feed zone on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 38

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Colorado Classic

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 38

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) leads the front group through the gravel section on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) leads the front group through the gravel section on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 38

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) rides on the front on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) rides on the front on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 38

Katie Hall (USA)looks back at the group on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Katie Hall (USA)looks back at the group on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 38

What's left of the front of the peloton makes it way through the gravel section on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

What's left of the front of the peloton makes it way through the gravel section on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 38

USA Cycling Collegiate All-Stars' Katie Hall

USA Cycling Collegiate All-Stars' Katie Hall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 38

The front group on the way to the second QOM of the day on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The front group on the way to the second QOM of the day on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 38

Katie Hall (USA) leads the on the front during stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Katie Hall (USA) leads the on the front during stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 38

Chloe Dygert rides solo to the win on stage 1 at the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert rides solo to the win on stage 1 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 38

The jersey leaders for stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The jersey leaders for stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 38

The top three on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The top three on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 38

Chloe Dygert in yellow after stage 1 at the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert in yellow after stage 1 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 38

Team TIBCO riders high-five local junior riders before stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Team TIBCO riders high-five local junior riders before stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 38

The women's peloton leaves Steamboat for stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The women's peloton leaves Steamboat for stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 38

The womens peloton rolls along with Steamboat in the background at the beginning of stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The womens peloton rolls along with Steamboat in the background at the beginning of stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 38

Team USA riders cruise along in the bunch during stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Team USA riders cruise along in the bunch during stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 38

The peloton passes a lake along the course as storm clouds begin to build on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The peloton passes a lake along the course as storm clouds begin to build on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 38

Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) leads Emily Newsom (TIBCO) on a breakaway attempt during stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) leads Emily Newsom (TIBCO) on a breakaway attempt during stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 38

The peloton makes its way up the first QOM of the day on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The peloton makes its way up the first QOM of the day on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 38

Riders near the top of the QOM on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Riders near the top of the QOM on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 38

Ariadna Gutierrez (Swapit) tries to bridge to the leader on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Ariadna Gutierrez (Swapit) tries to bridge to the leader on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 38

Emily Newsom (TIBCO) descends after the first QOM on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Emily Newsom (TIBCO) descends after the first QOM on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 38

Riders pass a red rock cliff on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Riders pass a red rock cliff on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 38

Katie Hall (USA) on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Katie Hall (USA) on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 38

Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) leads the front group over todays gravel section on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) leads the front group over todays gravel section on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 38

Stage winner Chloe Dygert (USho-Air Twenty20) rides in the front group on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Stage winner Chloe Dygert (USho-Air Twenty20) rides in the front group on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 38

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) rides solo after attacking on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) rides solo after attacking on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 38

Chloe Dygert rides solo to the finish of stage 1 at the Colorado Classic

Chloe Dygert rides solo to the finish of stage 1 at the Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 38

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) sprints to second place on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) sprints to second place on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 38

The chase group tries to bring back the leader on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The chase group tries to bring back the leader on stage 1 of the Colorado Classic on August 22, 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Twenty20 Sho-Air) took control of the Colorado Classic on the opening stage, jumping clear of a select group on the stage's final climb to solo in for the stage win and first leader's jersey of the race.

Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) led home a group 44 seconds later, just ahead of Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) from the 12-rider chase group.

"I’ve come back from several injuries this year, so this is probably one of the first races where I felt sort of back to my normal self," Dygert said in the post-stage press conference. "I’ve had some really good training leading up to this race, and I’ve been at altitude the last couple of days. I’m using this race as a really good training block for future goals, so I'm really happy with how today played out, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the week."

Dygert went over the top of the final QOM with a small group, then quickly distanced them as another chase group formed behind. The Sho-Air Twenty20 rider railed the gravel descent and continued to build her lead.

"I knew there was a downhill section on the gravel, but I didn't know what it was like," Dygert said. "I heard there was one kind of sharpish turn. I got to that and I almost ate it. But not knowing it kind of made it better for me, I guess. I just kind of sent it.

"Before the race we had a plan, depending how everybody felt on top of the climb, to see if I could attack," she said. "I lucked out and had some pretty good legs today. I saw everybody suffering. I looked back and saw there was a little bit of a gap and everyone was spread out. I knew that was my only chance, so I attacked, was able to hold it and keep it."

Chapman, who was not in the front group when  Dygert attacked, quickly got word who was up the road and knew that the chasers had their work cut our for them.

"When I got back to the group with my teammate Lauren and we heard that Chloe Dygert was up the road, I think my reaction was, ‘Oh, man, this is going to be hard'," Chapman said. "We tried to motivate the group to roll, and at least reduce the time to Chloe, but she was just on fire. She’s hard one to reel in, that’s for sure. Mad respect."

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the 2019 Colorado Classic started in Steamboat Springs and covered 85.8km before the finish in the same start location. Along the way, the peloton tackled an intermediate sprint and two QOMs.

The intermediate sprint, with time bonuses of 3, 2, and 1 second, came in Oak Creek 33km into the day, followed by QOMs at 35.7km and again at 68.9km. Bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds went to the top three at the finish. The route also featured about 10km of hard-packed gravel.

Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) was the first rider to escape the peloton's clutches, riding away with 62.5km to go. She was soon joined by Emily Newsom (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), and the 2019 race had its first breakaway.

The duo had a minute on the peloton as Langdon took the Oak Creek sprint ahead of Newsom, while Ariadna Gutierrez (Swapit-Agolico) grabbed the final spot.

Newsom and Langdon then split up on the climb up Colorado Hwy 27, with Newsom going solo, Gutierrez in hot pursuit and Langdon trailing. The peloton lingered at 55 seconds back.

Newsom collected top points at the QOM, followed by Gutirrez and Langdon, who faded back into the field with 45km remaining. Hagens Berman-Supermint took up chasing in the field, supported by Canyon/SRAM. Gutirrez was next to be pulled back into the fold, as Newsom had 30 seconds over the peloton.

The road claimed its first victim when Newsom punctured. A wheel change from neutral service wasn't enough to help her maintain her advantage, however, and the Tibco rider was back in the field with 38km to go.

A Hagens Berman-Supermint rider was next to shake the peloton, as Liza Rachetto built a gap of 15 seconds. Without anyone willing to join her up the road, however, she faded back into the bunch as the road pitched up to the second and final QOM of the day.

The peloton hit the gravel section inside 25km to go, and the peloton quickly split into several groups as the gradient and wind started separating the riders. Most of the top teams were represented in the front group as the QOM approached with just over 26km remaining.

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) took maximum points at the QOM ahead of Marcelo Prieto (Swapit-Agolico), Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Maddy Ward (Amy D. Foundation) and Omer Shapira (Canyon/SRAM).

Dygert pressed her advantage over the QOM and opened a small gap on the descent back toward Steamboat with a quartet of riders in tow. Dygert quickly dropped her fellow escapees and was powering away solo with a select chase group behind.

Despite a furious chase, Dygert kept carving out an even bigger gap, smoothly time trialling in for the win 44 seconds ahead of the next group on the road.

Full Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:19:09
2Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:44
3Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
8Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
9Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
10Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
11Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
12Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
13Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:01:30
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
15Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
16Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
17Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
18Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
19Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:03:21
20Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
21Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
22Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
23Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
24Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:03:39
25Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
26Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:03:41
27Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
28Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
29Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
30Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
31Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
32Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
33Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
34Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
35Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
37Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
38Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty250:06:01
39Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation0:06:13
40Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme0:06:56
41Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24
42Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:07:03
44Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation
45Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:07:05
46Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
47Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
48Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
50Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA
51Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
52Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
53Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:08:49
54Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
55Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
56Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme
57Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
58Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
59Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
60Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:55
61Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:10:02
62Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA0:10:15
63Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:10:17
64Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
65Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
66Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:19
67Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:10:45
68Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:10:51
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
70Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:10:55
71Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:11:55
72Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
73Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:12:58
74Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
75Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
76Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
77Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:13:01
78Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:15:35
79Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:15:40
80Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:15:52
81Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation0:17:37
82Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:17:59
83Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
84Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
85Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:21:11
DNFAnna Christian (USA) Team USA
DNFHannah Shell (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
DNFClaudia Behring (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
DNFJane Tullis (USA) Lux-Flexential

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme5pts
2Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
3Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2015pts
2Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
3Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico8
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
6Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme4
8Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential3
9Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA2
10Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico1

Mountain 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8pts
2Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
3Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme6
4Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential5
5Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look3

Mountain 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty208pts
2Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
3Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme6
4Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA5
5Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing3

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:19:09
2Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:44
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
5Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:01:30
6Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
7Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:03:21
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
9Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
10Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
11Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:03:39
12Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
13Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:03:41
14Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
15Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
16Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
17Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
18Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
19Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:06:56
20Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:07:03
21Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:07:05
22Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
23Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
24Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:08:49
25Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
26Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:19
27Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:10:45
28Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:10:51
29Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:10:55
30Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:12:58
31Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
32Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
33Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
34Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:13:01
35Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:15:52

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Swapit Agolico7:00:25
2Canyon-SRAM0:01:51
3Sho-Air Twenty200:01:53
4Lux/Flexential0:02:55
5Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:57
6Cogeas Mettler Look0:03:43
7Rally UHC Cycling Women0:04:28
8USA National Team0:05:06
9Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:26
10BePink0:08:05
11Point s Auto/Nokian Tyre0:11:29
12Fearless Femme0:13:31
13Amy d. Foundation0:13:39
14Dna pro Cycling0:19:43
15Alp Cycles Racing0:24:41
16Durango-specialized-ied0:34:41

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:18:59
2Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:48
3Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:50
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:54
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
8Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
9Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
10Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
11Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
12Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
13Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:39
14Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:01:40
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
16Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
17Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
18Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
19Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:03:31
20Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
21Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
22Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
23Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
24Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:03:49
25Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
26Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:03:51
27Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
28Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
29Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
30Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
31Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
32Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
33Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
34Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
35Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
37Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
38Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty250:06:11
39Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation0:06:23
40Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:04
41Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme0:07:06
42Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24
43Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:07:13
44Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation
45Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:07:15
46Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
47Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
48Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49Melanie Beale (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
50Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA
51Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
52Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
53Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme0:08:56
54Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:08:59
55Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
56Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
57Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
58Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
59Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
60Leah Thorvilson (USA) Amy D Foundation0:09:05
61Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:10:12
62Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA0:10:25
63Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:10:27
64Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
65Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
66Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:29
67Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:10:55
68Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:11:01
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
70Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:05
71Cory Popovich (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:12:05
72Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
73Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:13:08
74Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
75Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
76Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
77Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:13:11
78Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:15:45
79Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:15:50
80Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:16:02
81Caroline Poole (Can) Amy D Foundation0:17:47
82Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:18:09
83Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
84Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
85Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:21:21

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2015pts
2Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint12
3Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
4Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico8
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
6Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme5
7Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
8Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme4
9Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential3
10Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
11Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA2
12Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico1
13Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty208pts
2Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
3Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
4Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico7
5Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme6
6Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme6
7Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential5
8Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA5
9Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing3
10Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look3

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:18:59
2Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:54
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
5Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:39
6Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:01:40
7Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:03:31
8Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
9Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
10Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
11Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:03:49
12Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
13Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:03:51
14Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
15Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
16Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
17Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
18Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
19Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:07:06
20Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:07:13
21Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:07:15
22Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
23Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
24Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink0:08:59
25Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
26Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:29
27Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:10:55
28Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:11:01
29Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:05
30Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:13:08
31Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
32Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
33Kara Lilly (Can) Amy D Foundation
34Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:13:11
35Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:16:02

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Swapit Agolico7:00:25
2Canyon-SRAM0:01:51
3Sho-Air Twenty200:01:53
4Lux/Flexential0:02:55
5Hagens Berman-Supermint0:02:57
6Cogeas Mettler Look0:03:43
7Rally UHC Cycling Women0:04:28
8USA National Team0:05:06
9Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:26
10BePink0:08:05
11Point s Auto/Nokian Tyre0:11:29
12Fearless Femme0:13:31
13Amy d. Foundation0:13:39
14Dna pro Cycling0:19:43
15Alp Cycles Racing0:24:41
16Durango-specialized-ied0:34:41

 

