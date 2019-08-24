Colorado Classic: Dygert-Owen completes hat-trick on stage 3
Sho-Air Twenty20 rider puts in another successful attack
Stage 3: Golden - Golden
Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) stunned the Colorado Classic peloton once again with an unanswerable solo attack in the final lap of the Golden circuit during stage 3. Already in the race lead, the American put further distance between herself and the rest of the field, finishing five seconds ahead of teammate Jennifer Valente and Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) to take her third consecutive stage win in as many days.
It appeared that Dygert-Owen was simply sprinting for the final QOM points at the start of the final lap, but when the chasing field eased up, she put her head down and continued to power through to open up, at one point, a 35-second gap. Despite visibly suffering in the final kilometre, Dygert-Owen dug deep to hold off the chase group and extend her overall race lead.
"It was kind of an on-the-fly decision," Dygert-Owen said of her attack. "I had that gap and I looked back and saw some heads hanging, so I was thinking I would keep it going as long as I could. I knew Jen [Valente] was back there getting ready for the sprint, so I knew either way we were going to have a solid sprint. It just really worked out well for us."
Dygert-Owen's advantage fell down to less than 10 seconds in the final 5km, but the three-time track team pursuit world champion bore down once more and had enough left to hold off the field.
How it unfolded
At 102.5km, stage 3 in Golden was the longest of the four-day race. The stage started in downtown, went past – and under, via a tunnel – the Coors brewery.
The stage featured three intermediate sprints across the start/finish line and one QOM was on offer at 88.2km.
Large crowds filled the streets of Golden for the race, with the 14.6km circuit providing plenty of spots for viewing. The stage started quickly as riders got used to the circuit they’d spend the next several hours on.
Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) took maximum points at the first sprint at the end of lap 1, but the field quickly reeled the rider back in as they made their way over the climb directly following the finish line.
Attacks came more frequently on lap 2, with multiple groups of three trying to get away but failing to get anything to stick. The peloton was clearly not feeling in the mood to let any escapees get some leash, and the constant attacking and chasing saw the peloton cover 40km in the first hour.
Three riders finally broke free on lap 5, with Langdon joining Swapit-Agolico’s Maria Jose Vargas and Andrea Ramirez off the front. Eight riders bridged up to the move to form a lead group of 11.
The peloton was obviously not happy with the size of the group, however, and the leaders were back in the fold before the end of the lap.
Silvia Valsecchi (BePink) and Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) took advantage of a lull in the pace after the catch and jumped away. The two-rider move was more agreeable to the bunch, and the lead duo quickly has 25 seconds.
Wiasak took maximum points at the final sprint ahead of the day in front of Valsecchi, while overall runner-up Brodie Chapman (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) jumped out of the field to claim one point and one bonus second.
With 23km to go, the gap was at 40 seconds as attacks from the peloton cut into the leaders’ advantage. The gap went back up as the attacks stopped, and with 18.5km remaining the leaders had 55 seconds.
As the remaining kilometres ticked down, so did the leaders’ advantage, and with 15km to go the duo up front had 20 seconds on the bunch.
The leaders took the bell for the final lap with the peloton biting at their heels, and they were soon back in the fold on the climb after the finish.
Overall race leader Dygert-Owen attacked on the climb with 14km to go and opened up a gap. The rest of the peloton hesitated, and the seven-time world champion had 30 seconds with 10.5km to go.
The peloton eventually woke up to the danger, and a concerted chase from Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and Canyon-SRAM had the gap down top 10 seconds with 4km remaining, but it was not enough.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|2:27:45
|2
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21
|0:00:05
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|4
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|5
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:06
|7
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|9
|Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:00:07
|10
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme
|11
|Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme
|12
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
|13
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|15
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
|17
|Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
|0:00:08
|18
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|19
|Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|20
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
|21
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:00:09
|22
|Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|23
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|24
|Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
|25
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|0:00:10
|26
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:00:11
|27
|Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
|28
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|29
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
|30
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|31
|Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:00:12
|32
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|33
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|34
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|35
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
|36
|Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|37
|Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:00:13
|38
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|40
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|41
|Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|42
|Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA
|0:00:14
|43
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|44
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation
|0:00:15
|46
|Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|47
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|48
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|49
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|50
|Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
|51
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|52
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:16
|53
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25
|54
|Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
|55
|Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential
|56
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24
|0:00:17
|57
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:19
|58
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|59
|Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico
|0:01:21
|60
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation
|61
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|62
|Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme
|63
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
|64
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|65
|Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|66
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|67
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|68
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:22
|69
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:03:31
|70
|Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:07
|71
|Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:08:49
|DNF
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Team USA
|DNF
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|6:54:13
|2
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:36
|3
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:53
|4
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:02:24
|5
|Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:25
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:51
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
|8
|Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA
|0:02:52
|9
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:03:11
|10
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:03:39
|11
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:03:43
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:05:11
|13
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:06:00
|14
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
|0:06:28
|15
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:06:34
|16
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
|0:06:43
|17
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:03
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:07:18
|19
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:07:48
|20
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:53
|21
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:08:07
|22
|Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|0:08:08
|23
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:38
|24
|Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:10:40
|25
|Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
|0:10:45
|26
|Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|0:11:19
|27
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty21
|0:11:36
|28
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:38
|29
|Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|0:12:17
|30
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty24
|0:12:39
|31
|Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation
|0:12:48
|32
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:20
|33
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:13:27
|34
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:13:39
|35
|Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
|0:14:30
|36
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:14:35
|37
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:15:11
|38
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:15:25
|39
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:15:46
|40
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25
|0:15:50
|41
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:41
|42
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:52
|43
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|44
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:16:53
|45
|Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme
|0:17:39
|46
|Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:17:56
|47
|Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA
|0:18:33
|48
|Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
|0:18:38
|49
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:18:49
|50
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:19:01
|51
|Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:19:08
|52
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:19:26
|53
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme
|0:19:31
|54
|Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
|0:19:42
|55
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:20:07
|56
|Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico
|0:20:09
|57
|Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:20:54
|58
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
|0:20:57
|59
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:21:42
|60
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:21:54
|61
|Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:22:25
|62
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:22:46
|63
|Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:23:30
|64
|Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:24:32
|65
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|0:24:44
|66
|Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:25:09
|67
|Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential
|0:25:40
|68
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:27:41
|69
|Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED
|0:28:30
|70
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:30:13
|71
|Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|0:32:41
