Colorado Classic: Dygert-Owen completes hat-trick on stage 3

Sho-Air Twenty20 rider puts in another successful attack

Image 1 of 35

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) holds onto the leader, sprint, QOM and best young rider jerseys after Stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 35

The field spreads across the road after chasing down attacks on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

The front of the field starts to string out on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

Swapit riders attack off the front of the field on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

Riders chase hard on the front during stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

Another group tries to go up the road during stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Silvia Valsecchi (BePink) and Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) on the way up the QOM climb on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme tackles the steep QOM climb on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

Downtown Golden came out in force for stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) gets cheered on the way up the QOM climb on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) and looks to Katie Hall (USA) on the climb on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

The field bunches up heading into the final lap on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) sits back in the bunch on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

The peloton chases Chloe Dygert-Owen during stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

Chloe Dygert-Owen rides solo to the win on stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

Chloe Dygert rides solo to the win on stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

Chloe Dygert rides solo to the win on stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

The front fo the field begins to split up on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

Riders try to get off the front of the bunch on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

Riders pass by a train museum early on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

Riders head back towards Golden on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

The peloton passes along the Coors brewery during stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

One of the early breakaway groups passes through the start/finish area in downtown Golden on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

Silvia Valsecchi (BePink) leads Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) in a breakaway attempt on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

The main group bunches up heading into the final laps of stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) crosses the line to win stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) crosses the line to win stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

ennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) wins the field sprint to take second place on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) after winning stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

The stage 3 podium at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) on the start line for stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

Brodie Chapman (TIBCO) rolls to the start line for stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 35

The women leave the start for stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 35

Riders tackle the steep climb just after the start of stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 35

Chloe Dygert-Owen in yellow after stage 3 at the Colorado Classic

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) stunned the Colorado Classic peloton once again with an unanswerable solo attack in the final lap of the Golden circuit during stage 3. Already in the race lead, the American put further distance between herself and the rest of the field, finishing five seconds ahead of teammate Jennifer Valente and Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) to take her third consecutive stage win in as many days.

It appeared that Dygert-Owen was simply sprinting for the final QOM points at the start of the final lap, but when the chasing field eased up, she put her head down and continued to power through to open up, at one point, a 35-second gap. Despite visibly suffering in the final kilometre, Dygert-Owen dug deep to hold off the chase group and extend her overall race lead.

"It was kind of an on-the-fly decision," Dygert-Owen said of her attack. "I had that gap and I looked back and saw some heads hanging, so I was thinking I would keep it going as long as I could. I knew Jen [Valente] was back there getting ready for the sprint, so I knew either way we were going to have a solid sprint. It just really worked out well for us."

Dygert-Owen's advantage fell down to less than 10 seconds in the final 5km, but the three-time track team pursuit world champion bore down once more and had enough left to hold off the field.

How it unfolded

At 102.5km, stage 3 in Golden was the longest of the four-day race. The stage started in downtown, went past – and under, via a tunnel – the Coors brewery.

The stage featured three intermediate sprints across the start/finish line and one QOM was on offer at 88.2km.

Large crowds filled the streets of Golden for the race, with the 14.6km circuit providing plenty of spots for viewing. The stage started quickly as riders got used to the circuit they’d spend the next several hours on.

Rachel Langdon (Fearless Femme) took maximum points at the first sprint at the end of lap 1, but the field quickly reeled the rider back in as they made their way over the climb directly following the finish line.

Attacks came more frequently on lap 2, with multiple groups of three trying to get away but failing to get anything to stick. The peloton was clearly not feeling in the mood to let any escapees get some leash, and the constant attacking and chasing saw the peloton cover 40km in the first hour.

Three riders finally broke free on lap 5, with Langdon joining Swapit-Agolico’s Maria Jose Vargas and Andrea Ramirez off the front. Eight riders bridged up to the move to form a lead group of 11.

The peloton was obviously not happy with the size of the group, however, and the leaders were back in the fold before the end of the lap.

Silvia Valsecchi (BePink) and Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) took advantage of a lull in the pace after the catch and jumped away. The two-rider move was more agreeable to the bunch, and the lead duo quickly has 25 seconds.

Wiasak took maximum points at the final sprint ahead of the day in front of Valsecchi, while overall runner-up Brodie Chapman (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) jumped out of the field to claim one point and one bonus second.

With 23km to go, the gap was at 40 seconds as attacks from the peloton cut into the leaders’ advantage. The gap went back up as the attacks stopped, and with 18.5km remaining the leaders had 55 seconds.

As the remaining kilometres ticked down, so did the leaders’ advantage, and with 15km to go the duo up front had 20 seconds on the bunch.

The leaders took the bell for the final lap with the peloton biting at their heels, and they were soon back in the fold on the climb after the finish.

Overall race leader Dygert-Owen attacked on the climb with 14km to go and opened up a gap. The rest of the peloton hesitated, and the seven-time world champion had 30 seconds with 10.5km to go.

The peloton eventually woke up to the danger, and a concerted chase from Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and Canyon-SRAM had the gap down top 10 seconds with 4km remaining, but it was not enough.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:27:45
2Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:00:05
3Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
4Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
5Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:06
7Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
9Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:00:07
10Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme
11Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme
12Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look
13Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
15Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
17Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA0:00:08
18Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
19Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
20Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
21Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation0:00:09
22Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
23Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
24Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA
25Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:00:10
26Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:00:11
27Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA
28Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
29Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty23
30Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
31Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:00:12
32Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
33Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
34Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
35Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential
36Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
37Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:00:13
38Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
40Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
41Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
42Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA0:00:14
43Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
44Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:00:15
46Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
47Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
48Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
49Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
50Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty22
51Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
52Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:16
53Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty25
54Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme
55Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential
56Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:00:17
57Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:00:19
58Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
59Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:01:21
60Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation
61Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
62Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme
63Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential
64Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
65Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
66Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
67Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED
68Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:22
69Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:03:31
70Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:05:07
71Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look0:08:49
DNFSamantha Runnels (USA) Team USA
DNFEmily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFVania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
DNFIsabella Bertold (Can) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty206:54:13
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:36
3Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:53
4Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing0:02:24
5Krista Doebel-hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:25
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:51
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
8Katharine Hall (USA) Team USA0:02:52
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look0:03:11
10Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:03:39
11Clara Honsinger (USA) Lux-Flexential0:03:43
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look0:05:11
13Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:06:00
14Justine Barrow (Aus) Lux-Flexential0:06:28
15Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:06:34
16Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 Sho-Air Twenty230:06:43
17Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:03
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:07:18
19Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D Foundation0:07:48
20Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:53
21Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:08:07
22Natalia Franco (Col) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:08:08
23Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:38
24Janelle Cole (USA) Lux-Flexential0:10:40
25Madeline Bemis (USA) Team USA0:10:45
26Emma Langley (USA) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:11:19
27Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty210:11:36
28Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:38
29Amy Charity (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:12:17
30Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty240:12:39
31Catherine Colyn (RSA) Amy D Foundation0:12:48
32Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:20
33Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:27
34Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:13:39
35Cara O'Neill (USA) Team USA0:14:30
36Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:14:35
37Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Amy D Foundation0:15:11
38Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:15:25
39Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:15:46
40Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty250:15:50
41Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:41
42Lex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:52
43Caroline Mani (Fra) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires
44Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:16:53
45Holly Breck (USA) Fearless Femme0:17:39
46Andrea Buttine (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:17:56
47Emma Edwards (USA) Team USA0:18:33
48Olivia Baril (Can) Fearless Femme0:18:38
49Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing0:18:49
50Charlotte Backus (USA) Lux-Flexential0:19:01
51Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look0:19:08
52Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:19:26
53Rachel Langdon (GBr) Fearless Femme0:19:31
54Allie Legg (USA) Sho-Air Twenty220:19:42
55Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:20:07
56Miryam Nuñez (Ecu) Swapit Agolico0:20:09
57Veronica Leal (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:20:54
58Philippa Sutton (NZl) Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tires0:20:57
59Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:21:42
60Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:21:54
61Ayesha Mcgowan (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:22:25
62Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:22:46
63Charlotte Culver (Aus) Fearless Femme0:23:30
64Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:24:32
65Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:24:44
66Mariana Urrea (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:25:09
67Gabrielle Lehnert (USA) Lux-Flexential0:25:40
68Ana Hernandez (Mex) Durango-Specialized IED0:27:41
69Jessica Parra (Col) Durango-Specialized IED0:28:30
70Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:30:13
71Brenna Wrye-simpson (USA) DNA Pro Cycling0:32:41

