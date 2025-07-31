Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit past winners
Champions of the French one-day race from 2002-2024
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2024
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
2023
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx
2022
Mavi García (Spa) UAE Team ADQ
2021
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2020
Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
2019
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2018
Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2017
Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
2016
Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
2015
Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels–Dolmans
2014
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo–Liv
2013
Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank–Liv Giant
2012
Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
2011
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010
Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
2009
Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
2008
Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
2007
Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2006
Nicole Brändli (Sui)
2005
Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2004
Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2003
Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2002
Regina Schleicher (Ger)
