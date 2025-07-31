Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit past winners

Champions of the French one-day race from 2002-2024

PLOUAY, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protimecelebrates at podium as race winner during the 24th GP de Plouay - Lorient- Agglomeration Trophee CERA 2024 a 158km one day race from Plouay to Plouay / #UCIWWT / on August 24, 2024 in Plouay, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mischa Bredewold of SD Worx - Protime celebrates a second consecutive victory in Plouay at Classic Lorient Agglomération - Ceratizit (Image credit: Getty Images)
Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2024

Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

2023

Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx

2022

Mavi García (Spa) UAE Team ADQ

2021

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

2020

Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

2019

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

2018

Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

2017

Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels-Dolmans

2016

Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana

2015

Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels–Dolmans

2014

Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo–Liv

2013

Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank–Liv Giant

2012

Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team

2011

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit

2010

Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam

2009

Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam

2008

Fabiana Luperini (Ita)

2007

Noemi Cantele (Ita)

2006

Nicole Brändli (Sui)

2005

Noemi Cantele (Ita)

2004

Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)

2003

Nicole Cooke (GBr)

2002

Regina Schleicher (Ger)

