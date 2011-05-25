Trending

Gonzalez takes victory in Venezuela

Garcia, Briceno on podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angee Gonzalez (Ven)0:31:56
2Danielys Garcia (Ven)
3Maria Briceno (Ven)
4Fanny Alvarez (Ven)0:00:24
5Gleydimar Tapia (Ven)
6Lilibeth Chacón (Ven)
7Nathaly Velazco (Ven)
8Zaily Salazar (Ven)
9Karelia Judith Machado Jaimes (Ven)
10Daniela Salazar (Col)
11Kathryn Bertine SKN0:00:28
12Ludy Correa (Ven)0:00:31
13Arielys Bello (Ven)0:00:34
14Eilyn Santander (Ven)
15Sandra Torres (Ven)
16Yexaly Gonzalez (Ven)

