'I don't think I did anything wrong' - No regrets for Del Toro and Carapaz after losing the Giro d'Italia to Simon Yates

UAE Team Emirates and EF Education-EasyPost riders defend Colle delle Finestre tactics that allowed Brit to snatch overall victory

ROME ITALY JUNE 01 LR Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG on second place race winner Simon Yates of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease a Bike Pink Leader Jersey and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost on third place celebrate on the podium ceremony after the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 21 a 1448km stage from Rome to Rome UCIWT on June 01 2025 in Rome Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Final GC podium of 2025 Giro d'Italia (L to R): Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on second place, race winner Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the Pink Leader Jersey and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) on third (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Just 24 hours after Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) played poker with their Giro d'Italia podium places and both lost to Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike), both refused to admit they had made a tactical blunder.

Yates was crowned the winner of the 2025 Giro in Rome on Sunday, with Del Toro and Carapaz obliged to stand a step lower than the Visma-Lease a Bike rider on the final podium overlooking the Foro Imperiale Roman ruins. There was only one emperor in the Eternal city.

