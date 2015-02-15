Image 1 of 18 Cavendish took his fourth win of the season so far. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 18 Etixx-Quickstep leads Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Renshaw and Lobato on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 The Clasica Almeria podium: Juan Jose Lobato, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Clasica Almeria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 The Clasica Almeria podium: Juan Jose Lobato, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) got caught behind a late-race crash. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 18 Cavendish had time to post a salute at the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 18 Cavendish celebrates his fourth win of the season. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 18 Mark Cavendish takes the win in Almeria. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 18 The Spanish sunshine beats down on the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 18 Johan van Summeren and Jan Bakelandts. (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 18 Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 18 Ag2r La Mondiale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 18 Lobato, Cavendish and Renshaw share the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 18 Frank Schleck lines up at the start with Trek Factory Racing. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his run of early season success by winning the Clasica de Almeria one-day race in Spain.

The Manxman yet again got excellent support from his teammates, who chased down the break of the day and controlled the attacks in the hilly first half of the race and the wind-affected flatter finale.

After a late crash took out some of their rivals, Mark Renshaw gave Cavendish a perfect lead out, allowing him to beat Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar), with Renshaw finishing third. Cavendish crossed the line with his arms open in celebration. It was the 124th victory of his professional career.

Only 58 riders finished in the front group, with many of the other sprinters unable to make the selection, yet further proof of Cavendish's excellent early-season form.

"Yesterday I didn't really feel good during the race at Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia, but today the team was really motivated," Cavendish said. "We started riding from kilometer zero. We were always in front, in the first 10 positions of the group the entire race. We also rode strong in the wind, and made the decision to break up the bunch in the crosswind after the last climb.

"With 30 kilometers to go Katusha and Movistar moved up to help us out, so the front group went full gas until the finish line," Cavendish added. "In the sprint Zdenek Stybar began the leadout into the final 450 meters. Then Mark Renshaw led me out, and I was in his slipstream until 150 meters to go. By the time I went it was just a matter of finishing off the race for the win. It was perfect. I am super happy and proud about the way the team controlled the race the entire day."

A day in the hills before the fast chase

The 183km Clasica de Almeria is known as a race for the sprinters but the hilly profile in the first part of the race means the fast men and their teams always have to work hard for success.

This year Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Migel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-RGA), Arthur Van Overberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Unai Intziarte (Murias) formed the breakaway of the day for the peloton to chase.

They went away after just seven kilometres and quickly opened a gap, that touched a maximum of 5:30. Sicard topped the El Chive climb first after 77km of racing as Van Overberghe and Intziarte suffered. The remaining trio then reached the Lucainena climb with a lead of 3:15, with 60km left to race but lack real unity.

The final 60km was largely downhill or flat and the cat and mouse chase began in earnest. However not every rider made it through the hills and survived the echelons that formed in the finale -a testament to Cavendish's form and the determination of his teammates to set him up.

Etixx-QuickStep lead the chase with Katusha and Movistar also helping with the work as the riders powered back to Almeria.

The late crash, just two kilometres from the finish, wrecked the hopes of several teams, including MTN-Qhubeka, who was hoping Tyler Farrar could contest the sprint, and Trek Factory Racing, who had Fábio Silvestre for the finish.

Etixx-QuickStep was well placed near the front and avoided the crash, with Renshaw again using his experience and expertise to lead out Cavendish in Almeria.

Results