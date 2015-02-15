Trending

Cavendish wins the Clasica de Almeria

Manxman beats Lobato and teammate Renshaw in the sprint

Image 1 of 18

Cavendish took his fourth win of the season so far.

Cavendish took his fourth win of the season so far.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 18

Etixx-Quickstep leads Mark Cavendish

Etixx-Quickstep leads Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Renshaw and Lobato on the podium

Renshaw and Lobato on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

The Clasica Almeria podium: Juan Jose Lobato, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw

The Clasica Almeria podium: Juan Jose Lobato, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Clasica Almeria

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Clasica Almeria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Clasica Almeria

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) wins Clasica Almeria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

The Clasica Almeria podium: Juan Jose Lobato, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw

The Clasica Almeria podium: Juan Jose Lobato, Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) got caught behind a late-race crash.

Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) got caught behind a late-race crash.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 18

Cavendish had time to post a salute at the finish.

Cavendish had time to post a salute at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 18

Cavendish celebrates his fourth win of the season.

Cavendish celebrates his fourth win of the season.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 18

Mark Cavendish takes the win in Almeria.

Mark Cavendish takes the win in Almeria.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 18

The Spanish sunshine beats down on the peloton

The Spanish sunshine beats down on the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 18

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis)

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 18

Johan van Summeren and Jan Bakelandts. (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Johan van Summeren and Jan Bakelandts. (Ag2r La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 18

Androni Giocattoli

Androni Giocattoli
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 18

Ag2r La Mondiale

Ag2r La Mondiale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 18

Lobato, Cavendish and Renshaw share the podium.

Lobato, Cavendish and Renshaw share the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 18

Frank Schleck lines up at the start with Trek Factory Racing.

Frank Schleck lines up at the start with Trek Factory Racing.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his run of early season success by winning the Clasica de Almeria one-day race in Spain.

The Manxman yet again got excellent support from his teammates, who chased down the break of the day and controlled the attacks in the hilly first half of the race and the wind-affected flatter finale.

After a late crash took out some of their rivals, Mark Renshaw gave Cavendish a perfect lead out, allowing him to beat Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar), with Renshaw finishing third. Cavendish crossed the line with his arms open in celebration. It was the 124th victory of his professional career.

Only 58 riders finished in the front group, with many of the other sprinters unable to make the selection, yet further proof of Cavendish's excellent early-season form.

"Yesterday I didn't really feel good during the race at Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia, but today the team was really motivated," Cavendish said. "We started riding from kilometer zero. We were always in front, in the first 10 positions of the group the entire race. We also rode strong in the wind, and made the decision to break up the bunch in the crosswind after the last climb.

"With 30 kilometers to go Katusha and Movistar moved up to help us out, so the front group went full gas until the finish line," Cavendish added. "In the sprint Zdenek Stybar began the leadout into the final 450 meters. Then Mark Renshaw led me out, and I was in his slipstream until 150 meters to go. By the time I went it was just a matter of finishing off the race for the win. It was perfect. I am super happy and proud about the way the team controlled the race the entire day."

A day in the hills before the fast chase

The 183km Clasica de Almeria is known as a race for the sprinters but the hilly profile in the first part of the race means the fast men and their teams always have to work hard for success.

This year Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Migel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-RGA), Arthur Van Overberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Unai Intziarte (Murias) formed the breakaway of the day for the peloton to chase.

They went away after just seven kilometres and quickly opened a gap, that touched a maximum of 5:30. Sicard topped the El Chive climb first after 77km of racing as Van Overberghe and Intziarte suffered. The remaining trio then reached the Lucainena climb with a lead of 3:15, with 60km left to race but lack real unity.

The final 60km was largely downhill or flat and the cat and mouse chase began in earnest. However not every rider made it through the hills and survived the echelons that formed in the finale -a testament to Cavendish's form and the determination of his teammates to set him up.

Etixx-QuickStep lead the chase with Katusha and Movistar also helping with the work as the riders powered back to Almeria.
The late crash, just two kilometres from the finish, wrecked the hopes of several teams, including MTN-Qhubeka, who was hoping Tyler Farrar could contest the sprint, and Trek Factory Racing, who had Fábio Silvestre for the finish.

Etixx-QuickStep was well placed near the front and avoided the crash, with Renshaw again using his experience and expertise to lead out Cavendish in Almeria.

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step4:36:19
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
4Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
15Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
19Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
21Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias Taldea
22David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
24Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
25Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
27Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:05
29Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:07
30Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
31Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Astana Pro Team
33Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:20
34Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
35Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:35
36Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
37Fabio Silvestre (Pol) Trek Factory Racing
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:55
39Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:58
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
41Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:12
44Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
46Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:14
47Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:34
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:01:40
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
51Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Etixx - Quick Step
52Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
53Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:43
55Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:00
59Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
60Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
61Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:57
62José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:05:15
63Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
64Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
65David Belda Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
66Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
67Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
70Jonathan Fumeaux (Sui) IAM Cycling
71Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
73Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Amaury Capiot (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Ibai Salas (Esp) Burgos-BH
76Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias Taldea
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
79Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias Taldea
80Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
81David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Etixx - Quick Step
82Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
83Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
84Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
85Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
86Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Androni Giocattoli
87Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
88Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
89Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
90Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
91Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
92Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
93Dario Hernandez Illana (Esp) Burgos-BH
94Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
95Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
96Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
97Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
99Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
100Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
101Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
102Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
103Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare
104Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
105Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
106Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:09:35
108Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias Taldea
109Ander Barrenetxea (Esp) Murias Taldea
110Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Esp) Murias Taldea
111Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
112Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
114Unai Intziarte (Esp) Murias Taldea
115Alexander Foliforov (Rus) RusVelo
116Josef Cerny (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
118Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
119Serguei Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
120Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
121Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
122Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
123Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFFloris De Tier (Esp) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJuan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Esp) Burgos-BH
DNFSebastian Mascaro Rigo (Esp) Burgos-BH
DNFÁlvaro Robredo Crespo (Esp) Burgos-BH
DNFUnai Arranz Alonso (Esp) Burgos-BH
DNFRein Taaramäe (Esp) Astana Pro Team
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Est) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Esp) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFEduard Prades (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJavier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
DNFBeñat Intxausti (Esp) Movistar Team
DNSSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

 

