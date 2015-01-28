Tech: Mark Cavendish's Specialized S-Works Venge
2015 race bike for Etixx-QuickStep sprinter
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) has begun his 2015 season on a Specialized Venge bike with personalised colours. He used the bike at the recent Tour de San Luis where he won the final stage.
The bike is a standard team-issue Specialized Venge but matches Cavendish's personal brand Cvndsh. Most of the frame is white, with green forks and a green seat tube and chainstays.
The bike is equipped with FSA and Shimano Dura Ace Di2 components, Specialized Roval wheels and a Specialized saddle.
Cavendish is due to lead the Etixx-QuickStep team at next week's Dubai Tour (February 4-7).
Click here for the full gallery.
Complete bike specs
• Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge
• Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge
• Headset: FSA OrbitC-40-CF-ACB
• Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI (140mm)
• Handlebar: FSA Energy Compact (42cm)
• Grips: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix bartape
• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace
• Chain: FSA K-Force Light 11 Speed
• Cranks: FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO for Power2Max (170mm)
• Power Meter: Power2Max
• Bottom bracket: FSA ceramic
• Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace
• Wheels: Roval CLX40 / CLX60
• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular
• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular
• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin (143 width)
• Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25
• Complete bicycle weight: 7.14kg
BodyGeometry Fit Data
• Rider height: 1.75 meters
• Rider weight: 69kg
• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 69.1cm
• Seat tube length, center to top: 46.7cm
• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 53.5cm
• Top tube length (virtual): 51.8cm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy