Tech: Mark Cavendish's Specialized S-Works Venge

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) has begun his 2015 season on a Specialized Venge bike with personalised colours. He used the bike at the recent Tour de San Luis where he won the final stage.

The bike is a standard team-issue Specialized Venge but matches Cavendish's personal brand Cvndsh. Most of the frame is white, with green forks and a green seat tube and chainstays.

The bike is equipped with FSA and Shimano Dura Ace Di2 components, Specialized Roval wheels and a Specialized saddle.

Cavendish is due to lead the Etixx-QuickStep team at next week's Dubai Tour (February 4-7).

Complete bike specs

• Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge

• Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge

• Headset: FSA OrbitC-40-CF-ACB

• Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI (140mm)

• Handlebar: FSA Energy Compact (42cm)

• Grips: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix bartape

• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

• Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

• Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace

• Chain: FSA K-Force Light 11 Speed

• Cranks: FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO for Power2Max (170mm)

• Power Meter: Power2Max

• Bottom bracket: FSA ceramic

• Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace

• Wheels: Roval CLX40 / CLX60

• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular

• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular

• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin (143 width)

• Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25

• Complete bicycle weight: 7.14kg

BodyGeometry Fit Data

• Rider height: 1.75 meters

• Rider weight: 69kg

• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 69.1cm

• Seat tube length, center to top: 46.7cm

• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 53.5cm

• Top tube length (virtual): 51.8cm

