Tech: Mark Cavendish's Specialized S-Works Venge

2015 race bike for Etixx-QuickStep sprinter

Mark Cavendish's 2015 Specialized S-Works Venge road bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Specialized S-Works Romin saddle for Cavendish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
FSA Energy Compact handlebar and a FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI stem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The bike is fitted with FSA's K-Force OS-99 CSI stem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cavendish's sprinting bike uses Roval CLX40 / CLX60 wheels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Specialized provide the tires on the Etixx-QuickStep team bikes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Specialized S-Works Venge front fork

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cavendish has been a huge fan of the Venge ever since its release

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cavendish uses Shimano Dura Ace Di2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish's 2015 Specialized S-Works Venge road bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cavendish uses a FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO crankset

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The team use a combination of Shimano and FSA

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
FSA K-Force SB25 seatpost

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Shimano Dura Ace Di2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) has begun his 2015 season on a Specialized Venge bike with personalised colours. He used the bike at the recent Tour de San Luis where he won the final stage.

The bike is a standard team-issue Specialized Venge but matches Cavendish's personal brand Cvndsh. Most of the frame is white, with green forks and a green seat tube and chainstays. 

The bike is equipped with FSA and Shimano Dura Ace Di2 components, Specialized Roval wheels and a Specialized saddle.

Cavendish is due to lead the Etixx-QuickStep team at next week's Dubai Tour (February 4-7). 

Complete bike specs

• Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge
• Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge
• Headset: FSA OrbitC-40-CF-ACB
• Stem: FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI (140mm)
• Handlebar: FSA Energy Compact (42cm)
• Grips: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix bartape
• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace
• Chain: FSA K-Force Light 11 Speed
• Cranks: FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO for Power2Max (170mm)
• Power Meter: Power2Max
• Bottom bracket: FSA ceramic
• Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace
• Wheels: Roval CLX40 / CLX60
• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular
• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular
• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin (143 width)
• Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25
• Complete bicycle weight: 7.14kg

BodyGeometry Fit Data

• Rider height: 1.75 meters
• Rider weight: 69kg
• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 69.1cm
• Seat tube length, center to top: 46.7cm
• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 53.5cm
• Top tube length (virtual): 51.8cm
 