Luis Leon Sanchez wins three-rider sprint

Caisse d'Epargne rider beats Vino and Sastre

Image 1 of 38

Spaniard Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

Spaniard Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) leads Sanchez.

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) leads Sanchez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 38

Vinokourov assesses the condition of Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez.

Vinokourov assesses the condition of Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 38

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) follows Robert Gesink up the climb.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) follows Robert Gesink up the climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 38

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 38

Rodriguez in the chase group

Rodriguez in the chase group
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 38

The three leaders got away on the Jaizkibel with 40km to go.

The three leaders got away on the Jaizkibel with 40km to go.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 38

Vinokourov works to keep the trio away.

Vinokourov works to keep the trio away.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 38

Carlos Sastre pulls through.

Carlos Sastre pulls through.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 38

Sastre puts in a dig on the last trip up the Alto de Arkale

Sastre puts in a dig on the last trip up the Alto de Arkale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 38

The peloton heads out along the coast.

The peloton heads out along the coast.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 38

Not a bad view if you have the time to enjoy it.

Not a bad view if you have the time to enjoy it.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 38

Vinokourov was aggressive all day.

Vinokourov was aggressive all day.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 38

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to get away on the Jaizkibel.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to get away on the Jaizkibel.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 38

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) sparks the winning trio.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) sparks the winning trio.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 38

Samuel Sanchez congratulates Luis Leon Sanchez.

Samuel Sanchez congratulates Luis Leon Sanchez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 38

Olympic champ Samuel Sanchez happy for his compatriot's win.

Olympic champ Samuel Sanchez happy for his compatriot's win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 38

Luis Leon Sanchez is congratulated by his teammate

Luis Leon Sanchez is congratulated by his teammate
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 38

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't hold the pace of Vinokourov.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't hold the pace of Vinokourov.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 38

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) pushes the pace with Vinokourov in pursuit.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) pushes the pace with Vinokourov in pursuit.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 38

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) bested Vinokourov and Sastre in a three-man sprint.

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) bested Vinokourov and Sastre in a three-man sprint.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 38

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the Clasica San Sebastian 2010.

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the Clasica San Sebastian 2010.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 38

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 38

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) out-sprints Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) out-sprints Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 38

It was a tight battle with Vinokourov but Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) got the win.

It was a tight battle with Vinokourov but Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) got the win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 38

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 38

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates on the podium in San Sebastian.

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates on the podium in San Sebastian.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 38

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) dons the Basque hat awarded to the winner of the Clasica San Sebastian.

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) dons the Basque hat awarded to the winner of the Clasica San Sebastian.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 38

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 38

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) waves from the podium at Clasica San Sebastian

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) waves from the podium at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 38

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) steps onto the podium

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 38

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana), Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana), Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 38

The hat is a pretty cool memento for Luis Leon Sanchez' Clasica San Sebastian win.

The hat is a pretty cool memento for Luis Leon Sanchez' Clasica San Sebastian win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) in the peloton.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) in the peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 38

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) found the going tough.

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) found the going tough.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 38

The peloton heads up the climb.

The peloton heads up the climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 38

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) forces a selection on the climb.

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) forces a selection on the climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 38

A big hug from David Arroyo.

A big hug from David Arroyo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) secured the biggest one-day victory of his career and no doubt boosted his contract negotiations for 2011 with a classy victory in the Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday, as the professional peloton got back to serious racing a week after the Tour de France.

Sanchez won the 2009 Paris-Nice but has seemed undecided whether he would focus on one-day classics or stage races. However he showed he has the qualities to win a Classic with a confident display on the new, hillier course of the Clasica that included climbing the Jaizkibel and the Arkale twice in the final 100km.

Sanchez was the first to attack on the second passage of the Jaizkibel summit and he quickly got a gap. Only Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) had the strength to get across to him and they held off the chasers to fight for victory.

Vinokourov looked the strongest but Sanchez cleverly forced him to lead out the sprint and had the speed to go past him in the final hundred metres. Sastre finished third in their slipstream as Sanchez celebrated his win.

With Caisse d'Epargne set to end their sponsorship this year and no new sponsors on the horizon, Sanchez has been linked to the Rabobank team. He refused to talk about his future immediately after winning, but his victory will surely have secured his future and made him a future contender for the Ardennes classics and shorter stage races like Paris-Nice.

"It's nice to win such an important race on such a demanding and long course, the new route made the race much tougher and more selective. " Sanchez said.

"The key moment of the race was over the Jaizkibel, that's when the move formed and the race was virtually decided. I found the strength to pull hard with Sastre and Vinokourov and we stay away. Vino showed he had very good legs and I had to hold on hard to make sure he didn't get away on that last little climb. But I managed it."

"Although I didn’t have a great race, I finished the Tour de France in good shape. This victory is a reward for good work of the team and motivates me for the rest of the season,"

Big names back to racing

After a week of criteriums and celebrations, most of the big names of cycling gathered in San Sebastian for Spain's only major one-day classic.

While thousands of people sunbathed on the beaches, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), 2009 winner Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and a host of other Tour de France riders set off for the new 234km route. The Jaizkibel climb once again would shape the race but this year the nasty 7.8km climb would be covered twice. I t was bound to make a difference and make it difficult for riders who had not ridden the Tour de France like Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) to get a result.

The early break was created by three riders when Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam), Pierre Cazaux (Francaise des Jeux) and Jorge Martín Montenegro (Andalucía) went away. They were quickly allowed to open a big lead, with the gap touching eight minutes on the long loop south of San Sebastian. After 120km Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pulled out of the race. His team said he crashed but he later said he did not. Whatever the cause, Schleck's race was over.

Up front the trio's lead melted in the heat on the Jaizkibel and Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Spanish national champion Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) powered across to them.

On the Arkale the three left the early breakaways behind but they were to be quickly caught on the second time up the Jaizkibel. First to up the pace and go after them was Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank). Both looked good but perhaps showed their inexperience on the climb and were soon overtaken when the racing began in earnest.

Local hero Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made a more serious move and got the cheers from the crowd before Vinokourov then took charge on the front as the road left the trees.

The Astana captain caused the major selection on the Jaizkibel and of the race, with only ten riders managing to hang on and stay in contention. These includes Luis Leon Sanchez and Samuel Sanchez, Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Porte.

Near the top of the Jaizkibel, Luis Leon Sanchez surged clear and the group split again, with Vino and Sastre the only ones able to hold the gap to eight seconds. They quickly caught him but the others missed a key chance. The rest formed a chase group but started their pursuit after the descent with a handicap of 40 seconds and a clear lack of hunger to get back in the race.

Up front Vino, Sastre and Luis Leon Sanchez all did smooth turns, while behind some riders were playing smart and hoping others would close the gap. On the Arkale climb Gesink did a lot of the chasing but when he got tired of working for everyone else, and jumped away, he was quickly chased down. The finish was only 15km away but the three up front seemed destined to fight for victory. The steady descent to the old centre of San Sebastian helped the three breakaways. The gap came down a little but they still had 20 seconds with five kilometres to go.

Sastre seemed happy to finish on the podium and looked tired but Vino wanted to win and tried to jump away on a short climb heading into town. He got a gap and powered on but Luis Leon Sanchez dug deep and managed to get on his back wheel over the top. The race would be decided in a sprint.

Sastre managed to get back on as Vino and Sanchez played games inside the final kilometre but he would not be a contender. Cleverly Sanchez forced Vino to stay on the front. The Kazakh tried to lead out the sprint in the final two hundred metres but then opened the door to the Spaniard by moving to the centre of the road. Sanchez powered through near the barriers to win by a bike length.

"I am really happy to achieve this podium after all the bad luck I’ve had this season,” Sastre said. “Two trips over the Jaizkibel makes this race a lot more realistic for me and I had good sensations throughout the race. The team did a great job to protect me in the first passage over the Jaizkibel. The legs responded when they needed to. I had some cramps in the final kilometers, but I am very satisfied.”

Vino was second and Sastre third, with veteran Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) sneaking away from the chasers to get fourth at 34 seconds. Rodriguez won the sprint for fifth at 37 seconds ahead of Hesjedal, Gesink and Roche but all the chasers knew they had missed a chance of victory. Only Sanchez got to smile while wearing the Basque Txapela hat.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5:47:13
2Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
3Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
4Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack0:00:34
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:37
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
8Nicholas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
9Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
11Greg Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:14
12Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
13Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
14Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:03:43
16Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
17Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
18José Iván Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
19Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
20André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
21Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Christophe Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
24Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
28Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
29Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
31Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
34Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
37Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
39Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
40Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:07:28
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
42Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
45Jurgen De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Ángel Gómez J. (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
48Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
49David La Fuente (Spa) Astana
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
51David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
52Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:01
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:09:44
54Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
57Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
58David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
59Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
61Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
63Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
64Tejay Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
65Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:47
68Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:11:59
69José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
70Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
73Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
74José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
75Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
76Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
77Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
78Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
80Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
81John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
82Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
83Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
84Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
85Laurens Dam (Ned) Rabobank
86Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur0:17:18
87Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
89Josep Jufré (Spa) Astana
90Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
91Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
92Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Alto de Orio - Zudugarai (3ª)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Alto de Gárate (2ª)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux6pts
2Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur4
3Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
4Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Alto de Jaizkibel (1ª)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10pts
2Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur8
3José Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne6
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank4
5Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
6Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1

Alto de Arkale (2ª)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank6pts
2Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3José Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne2
4Stefan Denifl Cervelo Test Team 1

Alto de Jaizkibel (1ª)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne10pts
2Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team8
3Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana6
4Nicholas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La Mondiale4
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
6Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Alto de Arkale (2ª)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana6pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne4
3Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint - Azpeitia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
3Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Sprint - Andoain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1

Sprint - Irun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2
3Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank1

Sprint - Oiartzun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank3pts
2José Iván Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne2
3Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Sprint - Irun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne2
3Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1

Sprint - Oiartzun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
3Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne14pts
2Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana12
3Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur12
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank10
5Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
6José Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne8
7Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
8Nicholas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La Mondiale4
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
10Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank1
13Stefan Denifl Cervelo Test Team 1
14Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur9pts
2Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana5
3Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team4
4Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank4
5Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne3
6José Iván Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne2
7Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank17:28:13
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:52
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
4Xacobeo Galicia0:04:35
5Cervelo Test Team0:04:37
6Team Katusha0:05:14
7Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:51
8Quick Step
9Team Radioshack0:07:27
10Astana0:10:38
11Andalucia - Cajasur0:12:52
12Rabobank0:13:31
13Footon-Servetto0:14:21
14AG2R La Mondiale0:15:46
15Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:36
16Française Des Jeux0:18:09
17Lampre-Farnese Vini0:18:52
18Liquigas-Doimo
19Team HTC - Columbia0:27:56

 

