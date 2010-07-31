Image 1 of 38 Spaniard Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) leads Sanchez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 38 Vinokourov assesses the condition of Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) follows Robert Gesink up the climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 38 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 38 Rodriguez in the chase group (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 38 The three leaders got away on the Jaizkibel with 40km to go. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 38 Vinokourov works to keep the trio away. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 38 Carlos Sastre pulls through. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 38 Sastre puts in a dig on the last trip up the Alto de Arkale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 38 The peloton heads out along the coast. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 38 Not a bad view if you have the time to enjoy it. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 38 Vinokourov was aggressive all day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 38 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tries to get away on the Jaizkibel. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) sparks the winning trio. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 38 Samuel Sanchez congratulates Luis Leon Sanchez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 38 Olympic champ Samuel Sanchez happy for his compatriot's win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez is congratulated by his teammate (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 38 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't hold the pace of Vinokourov. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 38 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) pushes the pace with Vinokourov in pursuit. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 38 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) bested Vinokourov and Sastre in a three-man sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 38 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins the Clasica San Sebastian 2010. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 38 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 38 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) out-sprints Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 38 It was a tight battle with Vinokourov but Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) got the win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 38 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 38 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates on the podium in San Sebastian. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 38 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) dons the Basque hat awarded to the winner of the Clasica San Sebastian. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 38 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 38 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) waves from the podium at Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 38 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 38 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana), Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 38 The hat is a pretty cool memento for Luis Leon Sanchez' Clasica San Sebastian win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) in the peloton. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 38 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) found the going tough. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 38 The peloton heads up the climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 38 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) forces a selection on the climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 38 A big hug from David Arroyo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) secured the biggest one-day victory of his career and no doubt boosted his contract negotiations for 2011 with a classy victory in the Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday, as the professional peloton got back to serious racing a week after the Tour de France.

Sanchez won the 2009 Paris-Nice but has seemed undecided whether he would focus on one-day classics or stage races. However he showed he has the qualities to win a Classic with a confident display on the new, hillier course of the Clasica that included climbing the Jaizkibel and the Arkale twice in the final 100km.

Sanchez was the first to attack on the second passage of the Jaizkibel summit and he quickly got a gap. Only Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) had the strength to get across to him and they held off the chasers to fight for victory.

Vinokourov looked the strongest but Sanchez cleverly forced him to lead out the sprint and had the speed to go past him in the final hundred metres. Sastre finished third in their slipstream as Sanchez celebrated his win.

With Caisse d'Epargne set to end their sponsorship this year and no new sponsors on the horizon, Sanchez has been linked to the Rabobank team. He refused to talk about his future immediately after winning, but his victory will surely have secured his future and made him a future contender for the Ardennes classics and shorter stage races like Paris-Nice.

"It's nice to win such an important race on such a demanding and long course, the new route made the race much tougher and more selective. " Sanchez said.

"The key moment of the race was over the Jaizkibel, that's when the move formed and the race was virtually decided. I found the strength to pull hard with Sastre and Vinokourov and we stay away. Vino showed he had very good legs and I had to hold on hard to make sure he didn't get away on that last little climb. But I managed it."

"Although I didn’t have a great race, I finished the Tour de France in good shape. This victory is a reward for good work of the team and motivates me for the rest of the season,"

Big names back to racing

After a week of criteriums and celebrations, most of the big names of cycling gathered in San Sebastian for Spain's only major one-day classic.

While thousands of people sunbathed on the beaches, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), 2009 winner Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) and a host of other Tour de France riders set off for the new 234km route. The Jaizkibel climb once again would shape the race but this year the nasty 7.8km climb would be covered twice. I t was bound to make a difference and make it difficult for riders who had not ridden the Tour de France like Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) to get a result.

The early break was created by three riders when Xavier Florencio (Cervelo TestTeam), Pierre Cazaux (Francaise des Jeux) and Jorge Martín Montenegro (Andalucía) went away. They were quickly allowed to open a big lead, with the gap touching eight minutes on the long loop south of San Sebastian. After 120km Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) pulled out of the race. His team said he crashed but he later said he did not. Whatever the cause, Schleck's race was over.

Up front the trio's lead melted in the heat on the Jaizkibel and Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank), Spanish national champion Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) powered across to them.

On the Arkale the three left the early breakaways behind but they were to be quickly caught on the second time up the Jaizkibel. First to up the pace and go after them was Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank). Both looked good but perhaps showed their inexperience on the climb and were soon overtaken when the racing began in earnest.

Local hero Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made a more serious move and got the cheers from the crowd before Vinokourov then took charge on the front as the road left the trees.

The Astana captain caused the major selection on the Jaizkibel and of the race, with only ten riders managing to hang on and stay in contention. These includes Luis Leon Sanchez and Samuel Sanchez, Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Porte.

Near the top of the Jaizkibel, Luis Leon Sanchez surged clear and the group split again, with Vino and Sastre the only ones able to hold the gap to eight seconds. They quickly caught him but the others missed a key chance. The rest formed a chase group but started their pursuit after the descent with a handicap of 40 seconds and a clear lack of hunger to get back in the race.

Up front Vino, Sastre and Luis Leon Sanchez all did smooth turns, while behind some riders were playing smart and hoping others would close the gap. On the Arkale climb Gesink did a lot of the chasing but when he got tired of working for everyone else, and jumped away, he was quickly chased down. The finish was only 15km away but the three up front seemed destined to fight for victory. The steady descent to the old centre of San Sebastian helped the three breakaways. The gap came down a little but they still had 20 seconds with five kilometres to go.

Sastre seemed happy to finish on the podium and looked tired but Vino wanted to win and tried to jump away on a short climb heading into town. He got a gap and powered on but Luis Leon Sanchez dug deep and managed to get on his back wheel over the top. The race would be decided in a sprint.

Sastre managed to get back on as Vino and Sanchez played games inside the final kilometre but he would not be a contender. Cleverly Sanchez forced Vino to stay on the front. The Kazakh tried to lead out the sprint in the final two hundred metres but then opened the door to the Spaniard by moving to the centre of the road. Sanchez powered through near the barriers to win by a bike length.

"I am really happy to achieve this podium after all the bad luck I’ve had this season,” Sastre said. “Two trips over the Jaizkibel makes this race a lot more realistic for me and I had good sensations throughout the race. The team did a great job to protect me in the first passage over the Jaizkibel. The legs responded when they needed to. I had some cramps in the final kilometers, but I am very satisfied.”

Vino was second and Sastre third, with veteran Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) sneaking away from the chasers to get fourth at 34 seconds. Rodriguez won the sprint for fifth at 37 seconds ahead of Hesjedal, Gesink and Roche but all the chasers knew they had missed a chance of victory. Only Sanchez got to smile while wearing the Basque Txapela hat.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5:47:13 2 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 4 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:00:34 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:37 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 8 Nicholas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 Greg Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:14 12 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 13 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:03:43 16 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 17 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 18 José Iván Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 21 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Christophe Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 David García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 24 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 28 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 29 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 31 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 34 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Gustavo César (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 37 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 39 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 40 Alberto Benítez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:07:28 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 42 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 45 Jurgen De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Ángel Gómez J. (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 48 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 49 David La Fuente (Spa) Astana 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 51 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 52 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:01 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:09:44 54 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 57 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 58 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 59 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 60 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 64 Tejay Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:47 68 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:11:59 69 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 70 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Alan Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 73 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 74 José Luis Arrieta (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 77 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 80 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 81 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 82 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 83 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 84 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 85 Laurens Dam (Ned) Rabobank 86 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:17:18 87 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 89 Josep Jufré (Spa) Astana 90 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 91 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 92 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Alto de Orio - Zudugarai (3ª) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Alto de Gárate (2ª) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 pts 2 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 3 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Alto de Jaizkibel (1ª) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 pts 2 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 8 3 José Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 6 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 4 5 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 6 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1

Alto de Arkale (2ª) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 6 pts 2 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 José Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 2 4 Stefan Denifl Cervelo Test Team 1

Alto de Jaizkibel (1ª) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 10 pts 2 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 8 3 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 6 4 Nicholas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La Mondiale 4 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 6 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Alto de Arkale (2ª) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 6 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 4 3 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint - Azpeitia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Sprint - Andoain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1

Sprint - Irun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 1

Sprint - Oiartzun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 3 pts 2 José Iván Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 2 3 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Sprint - Irun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 2 3 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1

Sprint - Oiartzun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 3 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 14 pts 2 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 12 3 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 10 5 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 6 José Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 8 7 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 8 Nicholas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La Mondiale 4 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 10 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 1 13 Stefan Denifl Cervelo Test Team 1 14 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 9 pts 2 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 5 3 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 4 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 4 5 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 3 6 José Iván Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 2 7 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1