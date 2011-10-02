McEwen seals overall victory in Tournai
Australian veteran beats Guardini and Chavanel
Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) proved he is still one of the fastest sprinters in the sport by taking his second win and the overall classification at the Circuit Franco Belge on Sunday.
Related Articles
McEwen timed his acceleration just right in the centre of Tournai, coming off CJ Sutton’s wheel and then holding his speed all the way to the line. Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) tried to match him for speed but the little Italian ran out of power and had to accept second place. Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar) finished third and Sutton was fourth.
Race leader Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) finished sixth, outside of the time bonuses, losing the leader’s yellow jersey to McEwen. Taylor Phinney (BMC) had a go in the sprint despite some continuing stomach problems and finished eighth.
Veelers finished second overall at five seconds, with Sutton third, at the same time.
In the bunch kick into Tournai after 175km, Sutton (Team Sky) started the sprint but McEwen came past him at the right moment to win.
“This was not expected today,” said McEwen. “This was a hard stage with seven climbs of the Col de la Croix de Jubaru. Despite the heat I felt good today and actually felt better and better as the stage went on. I knew that I could take the overall victory by winning the stage and when Veelers or Sutton were not in the top three, and that’s what happened. To be honest, this was an easy sprint for me. I choose the right wheel, that of Sutton and could easily pass him. This proves I’m still there in cycling.”
Sutton accepted his defeat to his fellow Australian. “It was pretty close,” he said. “All the team were incredible. They were going so strong and perfect but we just ran out of the men after Kjell Carlström went home because his wife had a baby.
"The whole team rode awesome today but it just wasn’t meant to be. Robbie was on my wheel and so won. The better bike rider won. He’s classy and deserved to win it and he’s an Aussie too you can’t complain about that.”
McEwen’s next big goal is next Sunday’s Paris-Tours. He has never won the so-called ‘sprinter’s classic’ but is looking to take this year before he moves to GreenEdge for 2012. However he will face even more sprinters looking for end of season success and new world champion Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).
“The season is not over yet. I hope I can show the same fast legs in Paris-Tours. That would be nice. I’ve never won that race,” McEwen said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|3:52:18
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|30
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|37
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|40
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|42
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|52
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|54
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|58
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|61
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|64
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|65
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|66
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|70
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|72
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|73
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|74
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|79
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|80
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|83
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|86
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|87
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|89
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|90
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|91
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|93
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|94
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|96
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|97
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|99
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|100
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|101
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|104
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|107
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|113
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|115
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|116
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|120
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|124
|Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
|125
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|129
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:17
|130
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|131
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|132
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|133
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|134
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|135
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:28
|136
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:36
|137
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:50
|138
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:02:06
|139
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:48
|140
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:03:55
|141
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:13
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:21
|143
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:09
|146
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:03
|147
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:09
|148
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|149
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:09:26
|151
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:06
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:04
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:01
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|5
|pts
|2
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|3
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|25
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|20
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|6
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|14
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|1
|Mountain 1 - Croix Jubaru (km
|77.8)
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|3
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru (km
|92.5)
|1
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|4
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|4
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|1
|Mountain 3 - Croix Jubaru (km
|107.2)
|1
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|Mountain 4 - Croix Jubaru (km
|121.9)
|1
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|3
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|4
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:52:18
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|34
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|36
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|37
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|38
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|42
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|46
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|50
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|51
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|52
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|54
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|55
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|56
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|65
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|66
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|68
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|70
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|71
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:28
|72
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:36
|73
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:48
|74
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:13
|75
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:03
|76
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:07:09
|77
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:09:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landbouwkrediet
|11:36:54
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Leopard Trek
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|BEL
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Team RadioShack
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|FDJ
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Katusha Team
|24
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|25
|Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|14:43:44
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:05
|3
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:13
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:17
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|13
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:19
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:20
|23
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|24
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:21
|26
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|28
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|33
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|37
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|38
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|39
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|42
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|61
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|67
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|69
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|72
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|73
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|79
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|82
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|85
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|87
|Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
|88
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|93
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|94
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|96
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|98
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|100
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|101
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|102
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|104
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|105
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|107
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|112
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:38
|113
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:48
|114
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:53
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|116
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:00
|117
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|118
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:10
|119
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:14
|120
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|121
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:21
|122
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:24
|123
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:33
|124
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:36
|125
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:40
|126
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:49
|127
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:57
|128
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:14
|130
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:26
|131
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:02:27
|132
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:34
|133
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:54
|134
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:09
|135
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:43
|136
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:58
|137
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:16
|138
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|139
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|140
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:30
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:15
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:21
|144
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:30
|145
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:07:59
|146
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:48
|147
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:28
|148
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:09:35
|149
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:47
|150
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:10:06
|151
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:12:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|65
|pts
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|64
|3
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|59
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|5
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|34
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|27
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|20
|11
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|12
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|18
|14
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|17
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|19
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|13
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|22
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|24
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|25
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|26
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|7
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|29
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|30
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|31
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|33
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|34
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|41
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|1
|42
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|1
|43
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|44
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|1
|45
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|pts
|2
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|6
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|9
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|10
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|11
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|4
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|3
|14
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|15
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14:43:54
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:05
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:07
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:11
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|18
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|20
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|34
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|35
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|39
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|45
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|47
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|50
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|51
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|53
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|54
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|60
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|61
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:43
|62
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:59
|63
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:00
|64
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|65
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:26
|66
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:30
|67
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:39
|68
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:47
|69
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:16
|71
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:59
|72
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|73
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:11
|74
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:07:49
|75
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:38
|76
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:09:25
|77
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:12:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|44:12:15
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|Leopard Trek
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|BEL
|13
|Skil - Shimano
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Team RadioShack
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy