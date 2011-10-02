Trending

McEwen seals overall victory in Tournai

Australian veteran beats Guardini and Chavanel

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) on the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Robbie McEwen wins the final sprint in the Tour de Wallonie-Picardie to claim the overall stage race win

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) proved he is still one of the fastest sprinters in the sport by taking his second win and the overall classification at the Circuit Franco Belge on Sunday.

McEwen timed his acceleration just right in the centre of Tournai, coming off CJ Sutton’s wheel and then holding his speed all the way to the line. Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) tried to match him for speed but the little Italian ran out of power and had to accept second place. Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar) finished third and Sutton was fourth.

Race leader Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) finished sixth, outside of the time bonuses, losing the leader’s yellow jersey to McEwen. Taylor Phinney (BMC) had a go in the sprint despite some continuing stomach problems and finished eighth.

Veelers finished second overall at five seconds, with Sutton third, at the same time.

In the bunch kick into Tournai after 175km, Sutton (Team Sky) started the sprint but McEwen came past him at the right moment to win.

“This was not expected today,” said McEwen. “This was a hard stage with seven climbs of the Col de la Croix de Jubaru. Despite the heat I felt good today and actually felt better and better as the stage went on. I knew that I could take the overall victory by winning the stage and when Veelers or Sutton were not in the top three, and that’s what happened. To be honest, this was an easy sprint for me. I choose the right wheel, that of Sutton and could easily pass him. This proves I’m still there in cycling.”

Sutton accepted his defeat to his fellow Australian. “It was pretty close,” he said. “All the team were incredible. They were going so strong and perfect but we just ran out of the men after Kjell Carlström went home because his wife had a baby.

"The whole team rode awesome today but it just wasn’t meant to be. Robbie was on my wheel and so won. The better bike rider won. He’s classy and deserved to win it and he’s an Aussie too you can’t complain about that.”

McEwen’s next big goal is next Sunday’s Paris-Tours. He has never won the so-called ‘sprinter’s classic’ but is looking to take this year before he moves to GreenEdge for 2012. However he will face even more sprinters looking for end of season success and new world champion Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).

“The season is not over yet. I hope I can show the same fast legs in Paris-Tours. That would be nice. I’ve never won that race,” McEwen said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack3:52:18
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
11Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
17Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
20Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
30Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
37Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
40Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
42Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
44Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
49Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
52Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
54Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
57Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
58Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
61Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
64Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
65Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
66Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
67Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
72Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
73Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
74William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
76Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
79Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
80Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
83Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
84David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
86Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
87Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
89Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
90James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
91Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
93Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
94Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
96Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
97Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
98Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
99Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
100Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
101Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
104Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
107Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
111Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
113Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
115Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
116Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
117Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
122Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
124Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
125Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
126Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
128Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
129Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:17
130Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
131Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:27
132David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:53
133Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
134Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
135Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:28
136Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:36
137Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:50
138Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:02:06
139Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:48
140Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:55
141Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:13
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:21
143Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
145Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:09
146Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:03
147Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:09
148Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
149Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
150Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:09:26
151Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFPhilippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFJochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFIngmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
DNFFlorent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
DNFFrancis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFMatthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
DNSWilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Time bonuses
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:10
Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:06
André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:04
Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:02
Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:01
Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Croix Jubaru (km 136.6)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack5pts
2André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Croix Jubaru (km 151.3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5pts
2André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
3Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 3 - Croix Jubaru (km 166)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack25pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli20
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar16
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling14
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
6Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
7Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling7
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek6
11Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek4
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
14Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium1
Mountain 1 - Croix Jubaru (km77.8)
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6pts
2Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek3
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru (km92.5)
1Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack4
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
4Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek1
Mountain 3 - Croix Jubaru (km107.2)
1Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling1
Mountain 4 - Croix Jubaru (km121.9)
1Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
3Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
4Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:52:18
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
5Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
7Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
11Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
17Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
27Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
34André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
36Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
37Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
38Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
42Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
45Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
46Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
50Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
51Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
52Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
54Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
55Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
56Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
62Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
65Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
66Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
67Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
68Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:27
70David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:53
71Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:28
72Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:36
73Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:48
74Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:13
75Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:03
76Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:07:09
77Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:09:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landbouwkrediet11:36:54
2Sky Procycling
3Saur - Sojasun
4Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Leopard Trek
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Quickstep Cycling Team
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Skil - Shimano
11Saxo Bank Sungard
12BEL
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Team RadioShack
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
17Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Team Europcar
20FDJ
21BMC Racing Team
22Rabobank Cycling Team
23Katusha Team
24Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
25Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack14:43:44
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:05
3Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:13
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
7Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:17
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
12Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
13Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:19
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
22Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:20
23Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
24Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
25Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:21
26Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
27Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
28Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
29Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
33Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
35Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
37Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
38Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
39Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
42Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
60Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
61Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
62Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
63Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
69Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
71Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
73Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
79Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
82Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
84Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
85Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
86Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
87Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
88Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
89Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
93Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
94Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
96Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
98Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
100Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
101Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
102Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
103Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
104Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
105Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
107Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
111Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
112Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:38
113Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:48
114Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:53
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
116Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:00
117Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:09
118Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:10
119David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:14
120Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:15
121Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:01:21
122Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:24
123Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:33
124Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium0:01:36
125Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:40
126Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:49
127Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:57
128Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:14
130Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium0:02:26
131Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:02:27
132Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:34
133Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:54
134Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:09
135Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:43
136Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:58
137Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:16
138Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:18
139Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:42
140Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
141Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:30
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:15
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:21
144Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:30
145Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:07:59
146Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:48
147Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:28
148Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:09:35
149Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:47
150William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:10:06
151Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:12:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack65pts
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano64
3Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling59
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
5Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek34
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar32
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne29
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ27
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator26
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli20
11Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling20
12Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano18
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ18
14Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent17
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard15
17Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling13
19Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek13
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team10
22Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
23Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
24Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
25Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
26Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling7
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
29André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard6
30Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
33Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
34Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
35David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
38Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team3
40Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
41Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack1
42Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ1
43Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1
44Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium1
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
46Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator38pts
2Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team22
3Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole15
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team13
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
6David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
9Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
10Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
11Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek4
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack3
14Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3
15Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
17Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
19Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano14:43:54
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:05
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:07
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:09
8Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:11
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
14Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
18Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
20Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
33Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
35Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
36Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
38Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
39Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
45Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
46Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
47Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
50Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
51Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
52Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
53Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
54Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
55Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
59Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
60Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:38
61Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:43
62Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:59
63Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:00
64David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:04
65Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium0:01:26
66Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:30
67Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:39
68Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:47
69Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium0:02:16
71Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:59
72Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:08
73Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:11
74Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:07:49
75Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:38
76Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:09:25
77Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:12:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling44:12:15
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3FDJ
4Landbouwkrediet
5Saur - Sojasun
6Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Veranda's Willems - Accent
8Leopard Trek
9Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12BEL
13Skil - Shimano
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Team RadioShack
16Katusha Team
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19Team Europcar
20Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
22AG2R La Mondiale
23Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon

 

