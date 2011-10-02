Image 1 of 2 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Robbie McEwen wins the final sprint in the Tour de Wallonie-Picardie to claim the overall stage race win (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) proved he is still one of the fastest sprinters in the sport by taking his second win and the overall classification at the Circuit Franco Belge on Sunday.

McEwen timed his acceleration just right in the centre of Tournai, coming off CJ Sutton’s wheel and then holding his speed all the way to the line. Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) tried to match him for speed but the little Italian ran out of power and had to accept second place. Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar) finished third and Sutton was fourth.

Race leader Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) finished sixth, outside of the time bonuses, losing the leader’s yellow jersey to McEwen. Taylor Phinney (BMC) had a go in the sprint despite some continuing stomach problems and finished eighth.

Veelers finished second overall at five seconds, with Sutton third, at the same time.

In the bunch kick into Tournai after 175km, Sutton (Team Sky) started the sprint but McEwen came past him at the right moment to win.

“This was not expected today,” said McEwen. “This was a hard stage with seven climbs of the Col de la Croix de Jubaru. Despite the heat I felt good today and actually felt better and better as the stage went on. I knew that I could take the overall victory by winning the stage and when Veelers or Sutton were not in the top three, and that’s what happened. To be honest, this was an easy sprint for me. I choose the right wheel, that of Sutton and could easily pass him. This proves I’m still there in cycling.”

Sutton accepted his defeat to his fellow Australian. “It was pretty close,” he said. “All the team were incredible. They were going so strong and perfect but we just ran out of the men after Kjell Carlström went home because his wife had a baby.

"The whole team rode awesome today but it just wasn’t meant to be. Robbie was on my wheel and so won. The better bike rider won. He’s classy and deserved to win it and he’s an Aussie too you can’t complain about that.”

McEwen’s next big goal is next Sunday’s Paris-Tours. He has never won the so-called ‘sprinter’s classic’ but is looking to take this year before he moves to GreenEdge for 2012. However he will face even more sprinters looking for end of season success and new world champion Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).

“The season is not over yet. I hope I can show the same fast legs in Paris-Tours. That would be nice. I’ve never won that race,” McEwen said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 3:52:18 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 13 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 14 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 17 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 20 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 28 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 30 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 37 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 40 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 42 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 44 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 47 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 49 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 52 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 61 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 62 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 64 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 65 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 66 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 67 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 70 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 71 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 72 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 73 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 74 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 79 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 80 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 84 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 86 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 87 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 89 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 90 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 91 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 93 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 94 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 96 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 97 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 98 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 99 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 100 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 101 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 104 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 107 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 113 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 115 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 116 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 120 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 124 Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team 125 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 126 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 127 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 128 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 129 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:17 130 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 131 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 132 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:53 133 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 134 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 135 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:28 136 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:36 137 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:50 138 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:02:06 139 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:48 140 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:03:55 141 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:13 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:05:21 143 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 144 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 145 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:09 146 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:03 147 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:07:09 148 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 149 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 150 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:09:26 151 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly DNF Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly DNF Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli DNF Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon DNF Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon DNF Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano DNS Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Time bonuses Rider Name (Country) Team Result Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:06 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:04 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:03 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:02 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Croix Jubaru (km 136.6) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 5 pts 2 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Croix Jubaru (km 151.3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 3 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 3 - Croix Jubaru (km 166) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 25 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 20 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 16 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 6 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 7 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 12 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 4 13 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 14 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 1 Mountain 1 - Croix Jubaru (km 77.8) 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 pts 2 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 3 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru (km 92.5) 1 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 4 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 4 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 1 Mountain 3 - Croix Jubaru (km 107.2) 1 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 Mountain 4 - Croix Jubaru (km 121.9) 1 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 3 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 4 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:52:18 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 7 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 11 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 17 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 28 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 34 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 36 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 37 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 38 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 42 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 43 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 46 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 47 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 50 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 51 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 52 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 54 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 55 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 56 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 59 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 65 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 66 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 68 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 69 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 70 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:53 71 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:28 72 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:36 73 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:48 74 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:04:13 75 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:03 76 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:07:09 77 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:09:26

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Landbouwkrediet 11:36:54 2 Sky Procycling 3 Saur - Sojasun 4 Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Leopard Trek 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 Skil - Shimano 11 Saxo Bank Sungard 12 BEL 13 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Team RadioShack 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 19 Team Europcar 20 FDJ 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Katusha Team 24 Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 25 Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 14:43:44 2 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:05 3 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:10 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:13 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:15 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:17 9 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 13 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:19 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:20 23 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 24 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 25 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:21 26 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 27 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 28 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 29 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 33 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 35 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 37 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 38 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 39 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 42 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 60 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 61 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 62 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 68 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 69 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 72 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 73 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 74 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 79 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 82 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 83 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 84 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 85 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 87 Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team 88 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 93 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 94 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 96 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 98 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 100 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 101 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 102 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 104 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 105 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 107 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 112 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:38 113 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:48 114 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:00:53 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 116 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:00 117 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 118 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:10 119 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:14 120 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:15 121 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:01:21 122 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:24 123 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:33 124 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 0:01:36 125 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:01:40 126 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:49 127 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:57 128 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:14 130 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 0:02:26 131 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:02:27 132 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:34 133 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:54 134 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:09 135 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:43 136 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:03:58 137 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:16 138 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:18 139 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:42 140 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 141 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:30 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:15 143 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:07:21 144 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:30 145 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:07:59 146 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:48 147 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:28 148 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:09:35 149 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:47 150 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:10:06 151 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:12:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 65 pts 2 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 64 3 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 59 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 5 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 34 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 32 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 27 9 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 20 11 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 12 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 18 14 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 17 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 17 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 19 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 13 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 22 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 9 23 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 24 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 25 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 26 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 7 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 29 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 30 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 33 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 34 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 35 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 38 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 40 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 41 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 1 42 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 1 43 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1 44 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 1 45 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 46 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 pts 2 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 3 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 15 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 6 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 9 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 10 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 11 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 4 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 3 14 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 3 15 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 17 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 19 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14:43:54 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:05 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:07 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:09 8 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:10 9 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:11 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 14 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 18 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 20 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 33 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 35 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 36 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 39 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 44 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 45 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 46 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 47 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 50 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 51 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 52 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 53 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 54 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 58 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 60 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 61 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:00:43 62 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:59 63 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:00 64 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:04 65 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 0:01:26 66 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:01:30 67 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:39 68 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:47 69 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 0:02:16 71 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:59 72 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:08 73 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:07:11 74 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:07:49 75 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:38 76 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:09:25 77 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:12:22