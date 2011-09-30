Image 1 of 19 CJ DSutton celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 19 Sutton got an excellent lead out from his teammates (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 19 Sutton beat Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 19 Sutton got it on the line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 19 Here he comes (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 19 Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) was the most aggressive rider of the stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 19 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is best young rider (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 19 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 19 McEwen stayed in yellow (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 19 McEwen in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 19 Sutton gets the kisses (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 19 The Circuit Franco-Belge peloton (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 19 RadioShack worked hard to protect McEwen's race lead (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Agh2r-La Mondiale) has a go (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 19 Dominique Rollin leads a teammate (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 19 Juan Antonio Flecha wokred hard to help Sutton win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 19 Kjell Carlström shows off his national champion's jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 19 Graeme Brown: it say so on his Rabobank jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 19 Sutton celebrates his win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Chris Sutton (Sky) sprinted to victory on stage two of the Tour de Wallonie Picarde in Poperinge on Friday. The Australian proved quickest in the bunch finish to fend off the challenge of Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis).

The breathless closing kilometres of the stage featured a late, lone attack from Taylor Phinney (BMC), but the American was swallowed up by the speeding peloton with 4km to race. In the finishing straight, Sutton timed his effort well to take the spoils ahead of Veelers and Petit, who was the silver medallist in the under 23 road race at the UCI World Championships last week.

"The team took the bull by the horns and really gave it some today for me," said Sutton. "It was just incredible and to finish off their beautiful work was amazing.

"It was just a perfect lead-out. Two Skil-Shimano riders wanted to box onto Mat Hayman's wheel and I just let them on. Russ [Downing] was just in behind me protecting me. He was going to come around at the last minute if we ran out of men but Mat was going like 10 men. Then we hit he pavé which is where he really excels and he just got quicker and quicker. The Skil guys went too early and I just got a perfect run.

"I haven't really thought about the overall I just wanted to win a stage here. I feel like I've got pretty good form off the Vuelta and then carried it on through the Worlds. I just want to keep the ball rolling."

The high-speed opening to the stage saw a nine-man break forge clear, featuring Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), Kjell Carlstrom (Sky), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Cyril Lemoine, Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Tom Dernies (Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon) and Gilles Devillers (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole).

The peloton kept a tight rein on proceedings, however, and never let the gap climb much beyond the three minute mark. The aggressive Ignatiev and Carlstrom were the last of the escapees to yield, but they too were swept up with 20km to race.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) led Davide Viganò (Leopard Trek) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) over the summit of the short climb Mont-Rouge Hôtel Belvédère Colette, but never succeeded in opening a gap on the bunch, and in spite of Phinney’s brief rally in the finale, it all came down to the bunch sprint.

Sutton’s fellow countryman Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) retains his overall lead ahead of the third stage. The Australians are tied on time overall with Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) in third on general classification at four seconds.



Full Results

1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3:27:12 2 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 15 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 16 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 17 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 21 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 22 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 27 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 28 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 32 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 38 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 40 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 47 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 50 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 54 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 55 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 56 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 59 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 62 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 63 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 65 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 66 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 73 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 77 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 81 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 86 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 87 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 89 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 90 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 92 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 93 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 94 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 95 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 96 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 97 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 98 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 100 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 101 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 105 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 109 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 110 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 113 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 114 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 118 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 121 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 123 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 126 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 130 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 131 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 133 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 134 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 135 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 136 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 137 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 138 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 139 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 140 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 141 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 142 Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 143 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 144 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 145 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 147 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team 150 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 151 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 152 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 153 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 154 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 155 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 156 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 157 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:29 158 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:00:32 159 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 161 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:00:39 162 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 163 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 164 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 165 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 166 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 167 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:00 168 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:12 169 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:01:19 170 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 171 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:53 172 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 173 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 174 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:00 175 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:02:06 176 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 177 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 178 Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 179 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:16 180 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 181 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:52 182 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 183 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 184 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:04:39 185 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:06:21 186 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 187 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:09:54 188 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 189 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Points 1 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 14 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 9 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 12 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 15 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Sprint 1 - Vidaigneberg, 95.9km 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 - Vidaigneberg, 116.4km 1 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 3 - Vidaigneberg, 143.3km 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Auberge, 36.9km 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 4 3 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 3 4 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 1

Mountain 2 - Mont Rouge, 45.4km 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 4 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 4 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 3 - Mont Rouge, 69km 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 4 3 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 3 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Mont Rouge, 92.7km 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 3 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Mont Rouge, 116.4km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 4 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 4 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Mountain 6 - Mont Rouge, 140.1km 1 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 3 4 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young riders 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:27:12 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium 9 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 10 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 12 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 19 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 21 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 27 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 37 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 39 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 42 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 44 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 46 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 57 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 58 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 64 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 66 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 67 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 68 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 70 Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 72 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 73 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 74 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 75 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 76 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 78 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 79 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:00:32 80 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 81 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:00:39 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 83 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 84 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 85 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:00 86 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:01:19 87 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 88 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:53 89 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:00 90 Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:02:13 91 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:52 92 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 93 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:09:54

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 10:21:36 2 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 FDJ 4 Landbouwkrediet 5 Saur - Sojasun 6 Belgium 7 Skil - Shimano 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Leopard Trek 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Veranda's Willems - Accent 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Team RadioShack 17 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Katusha Team 20 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 21 Team Europcar 22 AG2R La Mondiale 23 Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 25 Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon

General classification after stage 2 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7:30:20 2 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:04 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:06 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 8 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 10 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:08 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:09 16 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 17 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:10 19 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 27 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 29 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 31 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 35 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 37 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 38 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 41 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 42 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 44 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 51 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 54 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 62 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 63 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 65 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 69 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 71 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 72 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium 73 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 75 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 83 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 84 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 85 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 87 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 88 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 90 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 91 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 92 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 96 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 97 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team 101 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 102 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 104 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 106 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 110 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 112 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 113 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 117 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 118 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 119 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 121 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 122 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 124 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 127 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 128 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 129 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 130 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 131 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 132 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 135 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 137 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 140 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 141 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 143 Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 144 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 145 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 147 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 148 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 149 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 150 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 151 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:39 152 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:42 153 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 154 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 155 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:49 156 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 157 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 159 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:58 160 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:22 161 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 0:01:25 162 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:01:29 163 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 164 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:34 165 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 166 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:03 167 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:02:06 168 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:02:15 169 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 170 Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:02:23 171 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 172 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 173 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:26 174 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:29 175 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:02 176 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:27 177 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:35 178 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:41 179 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:03:47 180 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:04:02 181 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:07 182 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:27 183 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:06:31 184 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:06:41 185 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:08:50 186 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:04 187 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:32 188 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:11:07 189 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:14:05

Points classification 1 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 29 pts 2 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 25 3 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 23 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 18 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 18 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 13 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 14 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 9 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 17 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 18 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 6 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 20 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 21 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 22 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 26 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 27 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 28 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 29 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 1 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 31 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 pts 2 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 15 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 4 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 7 5 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 7 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 10 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 4 11 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 3 12 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 3 13 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 16 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 17 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Young riders classification 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7:30:24 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:02 4 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:04 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:05 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 13 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 19 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 24 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 30 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 36 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 37 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium 38 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 40 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 47 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 49 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 50 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 53 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 55 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 59 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 60 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 62 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 66 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 69 Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 70 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 72 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 73 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 74 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 75 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:00:38 76 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:45 77 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 78 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:54 79 Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium 0:01:21 80 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:01:25 81 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 82 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:30 83 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:02:02 84 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 0:02:11 85 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 86 Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:02:19 87 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:25 88 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:58 89 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:31 90 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:37 91 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:03 92 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:06:37 93 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:14:01