Trending

Sutton sprints to victory in Poperinge

McEwen retains overall lead

Image 1 of 19

CJ DSutton celebrates on the podium

CJ DSutton celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 19

Sutton got an excellent lead out from his teammates

Sutton got an excellent lead out from his teammates
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 19

Sutton beat Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis)

Sutton beat Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 19

Sutton got it on the line

Sutton got it on the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 19

Here he comes

Here he comes
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 19

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) was the most aggressive rider of the stage

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) was the most aggressive rider of the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 19

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is best young rider

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is best young rider
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 19

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 19

McEwen stayed in yellow

McEwen stayed in yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 19

McEwen in the yellow jersey

McEwen in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 19

Sutton gets the kisses

Sutton gets the kisses
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 19

The Circuit Franco-Belge peloton

The Circuit Franco-Belge peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 19

RadioShack worked hard to protect McEwen's race lead

RadioShack worked hard to protect McEwen's race lead
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 19

Rinaldo Nocentini (Agh2r-La Mondiale) has a go

Rinaldo Nocentini (Agh2r-La Mondiale) has a go
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 19

Dominique Rollin leads a teammate

Dominique Rollin leads a teammate
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 19

Juan Antonio Flecha wokred hard to help Sutton win

Juan Antonio Flecha wokred hard to help Sutton win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 19

Kjell Carlström shows off his national champion's jersey

Kjell Carlström shows off his national champion's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 19

Graeme Brown: it say so on his Rabobank jersey

Graeme Brown: it say so on his Rabobank jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 19

Sutton celebrates his win

Sutton celebrates his win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Chris Sutton (Sky) sprinted to victory on stage two of the Tour de Wallonie Picarde in Poperinge on Friday. The Australian proved quickest in the bunch finish to fend off the challenge of Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis).

The breathless closing kilometres of the stage featured a late, lone attack from Taylor Phinney (BMC), but the American was swallowed up by the speeding peloton with 4km to race. In the finishing straight, Sutton timed his effort well to take the spoils ahead of Veelers and Petit, who was the silver medallist in the under 23 road race at the UCI World Championships last week.

"The team took the bull by the horns and really gave it some today for me," said Sutton. "It was just incredible and to finish off their beautiful work was amazing.

"It was just a perfect lead-out. Two Skil-Shimano riders wanted to box onto Mat Hayman's wheel and I just let them on. Russ [Downing] was just in behind me protecting me. He was going to come around at the last minute if we ran out of men but Mat was going like 10 men. Then we hit he pavé which is where he really excels and he just got quicker and quicker. The Skil guys went too early and I just got a perfect run.

"I haven't really thought about the overall I just wanted to win a stage here. I feel like I've got pretty good form off the Vuelta and then carried it on through the Worlds. I just want to keep the ball rolling."

The high-speed opening to the stage saw a nine-man break forge clear, featuring Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), Kjell Carlstrom (Sky), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Cyril Lemoine, Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Tom Dernies (Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon) and Gilles Devillers (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole).

The peloton kept a tight rein on proceedings, however, and never let the gap climb much beyond the three minute mark. The aggressive Ignatiev and Carlstrom were the last of the escapees to yield, but they too were swept up with 20km to race.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) led Davide Viganò (Leopard Trek) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) over the summit of the short climb Mont-Rouge Hôtel Belvédère Colette, but never succeeded in opening a gap on the bunch, and in spite of Phinney’s brief rally in the finale, it all came down to the bunch sprint.

Sutton’s fellow countryman Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) retains his overall lead ahead of the third stage. The Australians are tied on time overall with Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) in third on general classification at four seconds.

Full Results

1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling3:27:12
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
5Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
15Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
16Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
19Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
22Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
38Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
40Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
47Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
50Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
54Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
56Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
59Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
63André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
65Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
66Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
70Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
72Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
81David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
83Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
86Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
87Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
88Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
89Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
90Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
93Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
94David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
95Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
96Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
97Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
98Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
100James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
101Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
105Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
108Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
109Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
110Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
113Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
114Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
118Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
119Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
121Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
122Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
123Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
126Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
127Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
128Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
130Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
131Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
133Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
134Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
135Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
136Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
137Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
138Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
139Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
140Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
141Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
142Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
143Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
144Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
145Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
147Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
149Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
150Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
151Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
152Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
153Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
154Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
155Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
156Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
157Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:29
158Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:32
159Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
161Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack0:00:39
162Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
163William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
164Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
165Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
166Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
167Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:00
168Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:12
169Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:19
170Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
171Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:53
172Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
173Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
174Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:00
175Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:06
176Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
177Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
178Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
179Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:16
180Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
181Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:52
182Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
183Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
184Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:04:39
185Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:21
186Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
187Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:09:54
188Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
189Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFJohann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFEmanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Points
1Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25pts
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano20
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ14
5Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard10
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
9Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek7
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
12Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek2
15Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Sprint 1 - Vidaigneberg, 95.9km
1Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2 - Vidaigneberg, 116.4km
1Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling5pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 3 - Vidaigneberg, 143.3km
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Auberge, 36.9km
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
3Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling3
4Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon1

Mountain 2 - Mont Rouge, 45.4km
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
4Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 3 - Mont Rouge, 69km
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
3Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon3
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Mont Rouge, 92.7km
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
3Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Mont Rouge, 116.4km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling4
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
4Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Mountain 6 - Mont Rouge, 140.1km
1Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ3
4Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young riders
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:27:12
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
9Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
10Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
12Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
19Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
21Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
27Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
33André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
36Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
39Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
42Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
43Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
44Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
48Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
57Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
58Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
61Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
64Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
67Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
68Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
70Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
72Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
74Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
76Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
78Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:32
80Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
81Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack0:00:39
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
83Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
84Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
85Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:00
86Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:19
87Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
88Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:53
89Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:00
90Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:02:13
91Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:52
92Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
93Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:09:54

Teams
1Sky Procycling10:21:36
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3FDJ
4Landbouwkrediet
5Saur - Sojasun
6Belgium
7Skil - Shimano
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Leopard Trek
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Rabobank Cycling Team
14Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Saxo Bank Sungard
16Team RadioShack
17Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
18BMC Racing Team
19Katusha Team
20Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Team Europcar
22AG2R La Mondiale
23Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
25Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon

General classification after stage 2
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7:30:20
2Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:04
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:06
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
8Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
10Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:08
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:09
16Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
19Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
29Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
31Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
37Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
38Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
40Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
41Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
42Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
44Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
50Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
53Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
54Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
65Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
67Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
69Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
71Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
72Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
73Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
75Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
83Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
84Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
86Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
88Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
90Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
91Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
96Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
97Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
99Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
101Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
102Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
103David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
104André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
106Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
108Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
110Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
112Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
113Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
117Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
118Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
119Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
121James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
122Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
123Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
124Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
127Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
128Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
129Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
130Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
131Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
132Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
135Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
137Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
139Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
140Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
141Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
142Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
143Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
144Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
145Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
147Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
148Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
149Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
150Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
151Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:39
152Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:42
153Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
154Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
155Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:49
156Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
157Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
158William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
159Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:58
160Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:22
161Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium0:01:25
162Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:29
163Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
164Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:34
165Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
166Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:03
167Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:02:06
168Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:02:15
169Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
170Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:02:23
171Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
172Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
173Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:26
174Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:29
175Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:02
176Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:27
177Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:35
178Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:41
179Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:47
180Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:04:02
181Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:07
182Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:27
183Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:31
184Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:06:41
185Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:08:50
186Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:04
187Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:32
188Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:11:07
189Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:14:05

Points classification
1Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano29pts
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack25
3Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ23
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
7Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling20
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator20
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek18
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ18
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
12Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard13
13Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
14Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
17Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek7
18Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling6
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
20Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
21Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
22David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
26Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
27Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
28Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
29Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ1
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
31Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator34pts
2Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole15
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team13
4Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling7
5David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
7Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
10Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon4
11Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ3
12Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack3
13Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
16Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
17Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Young riders classification
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto7:30:24
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:02
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:04
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:05
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
19Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
24Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
30Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
36Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
38Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
40Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
48Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
49Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
50Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
53Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
55André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
59Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
60Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
66Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
67Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
69Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
70Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
72Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
75Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:38
76Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:45
77Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
78Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:54
79Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium0:01:21
80Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:25
81Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
82Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:30
83Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:02:02
84Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:02:11
85Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
86Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:02:19
87Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:25
88Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:58
89Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:31
90Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:37
91Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:03
92Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:06:37
93Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:14:01

Teams classification
1FDJ22:31:30
2Sky Procycling
3Saur - Sojasun
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Landbouwkrediet
7Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Belgium
9Skil - Shimano
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Leopard Trek
13Katusha Team
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
17Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Team RadioShack
19Saxo Bank Sungard
20Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
21Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
22BMC Racing Team
23Team Europcar
24AG2R La Mondiale
25Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Latest on Cyclingnews