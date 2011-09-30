Sutton sprints to victory in Poperinge
McEwen retains overall lead
Chris Sutton (Sky) sprinted to victory on stage two of the Tour de Wallonie Picarde in Poperinge on Friday. The Australian proved quickest in the bunch finish to fend off the challenge of Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis).
The breathless closing kilometres of the stage featured a late, lone attack from Taylor Phinney (BMC), but the American was swallowed up by the speeding peloton with 4km to race. In the finishing straight, Sutton timed his effort well to take the spoils ahead of Veelers and Petit, who was the silver medallist in the under 23 road race at the UCI World Championships last week.
"The team took the bull by the horns and really gave it some today for me," said Sutton. "It was just incredible and to finish off their beautiful work was amazing.
"It was just a perfect lead-out. Two Skil-Shimano riders wanted to box onto Mat Hayman's wheel and I just let them on. Russ [Downing] was just in behind me protecting me. He was going to come around at the last minute if we ran out of men but Mat was going like 10 men. Then we hit he pavé which is where he really excels and he just got quicker and quicker. The Skil guys went too early and I just got a perfect run.
"I haven't really thought about the overall I just wanted to win a stage here. I feel like I've got pretty good form off the Vuelta and then carried it on through the Worlds. I just want to keep the ball rolling."
The high-speed opening to the stage saw a nine-man break forge clear, featuring Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), Kjell Carlstrom (Sky), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Cyril Lemoine, Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Tom Dernies (Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon) and Gilles Devillers (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole).
The peloton kept a tight rein on proceedings, however, and never let the gap climb much beyond the three minute mark. The aggressive Ignatiev and Carlstrom were the last of the escapees to yield, but they too were swept up with 20km to race.
Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) led Davide Viganò (Leopard Trek) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) over the summit of the short climb Mont-Rouge Hôtel Belvédère Colette, but never succeeded in opening a gap on the bunch, and in spite of Phinney’s brief rally in the finale, it all came down to the bunch sprint.
Sutton’s fellow countryman Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) retains his overall lead ahead of the third stage. The Australians are tied on time overall with Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) in third on general classification at four seconds.
Full Results
|1
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3:27:12
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|15
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|16
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|19
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|21
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|22
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|38
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|47
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|54
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|59
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|60
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|63
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|66
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|77
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|86
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|87
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|89
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|90
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|93
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|94
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|95
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|96
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|97
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|98
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|101
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|105
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|109
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|110
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|113
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|114
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|118
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|121
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|123
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|126
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|131
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|133
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|134
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|135
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|136
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|137
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|138
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|139
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|140
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|141
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|142
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|143
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|144
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|145
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|147
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
|150
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|152
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|153
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|154
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|155
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|156
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|157
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:29
|158
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:32
|159
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|161
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:39
|162
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|163
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|164
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|166
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|167
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|168
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:12
|169
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:19
|170
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|171
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:53
|172
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|173
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|174
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:00
|175
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:06
|176
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|177
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|178
|Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|179
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|180
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|181
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:52
|182
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|183
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|184
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:04:39
|185
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:21
|186
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|187
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:09:54
|188
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|189
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|14
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|9
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|12
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|15
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|1
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|3
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|3
|4
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|4
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|3
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|3
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|3
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|4
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|3
|4
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:27:12
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|27
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|42
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|44
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|46
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|57
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|58
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|64
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|67
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|70
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|72
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|74
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|76
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|78
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:32
|80
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|81
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:39
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|83
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|84
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|85
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|86
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:19
|87
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|88
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:53
|89
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:00
|90
|Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:13
|91
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:52
|92
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|93
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:09:54
|1
|Sky Procycling
|10:21:36
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Belgium
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Leopard Trek
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Katusha Team
|20
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|25
|Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7:30:20
|2
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:04
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:06
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|10
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:09
|16
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:10
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|29
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|31
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|38
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|42
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|44
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|54
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|65
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|69
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|71
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|72
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|73
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|83
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|84
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|87
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|91
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|92
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|96
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|97
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
|101
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|102
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|104
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|106
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|110
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|112
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|113
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|117
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|118
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|119
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|121
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|122
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|124
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|127
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|128
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|129
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|130
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|131
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|132
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|135
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|137
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|140
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|141
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|142
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|143
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|144
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|145
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|147
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|148
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|149
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|150
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|151
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:39
|152
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:42
|153
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|154
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|155
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:49
|156
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|157
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|158
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|159
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:58
|160
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:22
|161
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:25
|162
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:29
|163
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|164
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:34
|165
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|166
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:03
|167
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:02:06
|168
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:15
|169
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|170
|Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:23
|171
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|172
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|173
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:26
|174
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|175
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:02
|176
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:27
|177
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:35
|178
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:41
|179
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:47
|180
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:04:02
|181
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|182
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|183
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:31
|184
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:06:41
|185
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:08:50
|186
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:04
|187
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:32
|188
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:11:07
|189
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:14:05
|1
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|29
|pts
|2
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|25
|3
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|23
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|18
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|18
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|12
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|13
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|14
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|17
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|18
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|6
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|21
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|22
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|27
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|28
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|29
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|1
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|31
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|pts
|2
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|4
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|7
|5
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|7
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|10
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|4
|11
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|3
|12
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|3
|13
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|16
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|17
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7:30:24
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:02
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:05
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|24
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|38
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|49
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|50
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|53
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|55
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|59
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|60
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|66
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|69
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|70
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|72
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:38
|76
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:45
|77
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|78
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:54
|79
|Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:21
|80
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:25
|81
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|82
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:30
|83
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:02:02
|84
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:11
|85
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|86
|Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:19
|87
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|88
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:58
|89
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:31
|90
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:37
|91
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|92
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:06:37
|93
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:14:01
|1
|FDJ
|22:31:30
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Belgium
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Team RadioShack
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|21
|Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|23
|Team Europcar
|24
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
