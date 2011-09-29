Trending

Image 1 of 45

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) gets ready for the start.

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) gets ready for the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 45

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard) before the start of stage one.

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard) before the start of stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 45

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) has had a stop-start season.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) has had a stop-start season.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 45

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) is still riding.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) is still riding.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 45

Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished the stage in 15th place.

Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished the stage in 15th place.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 45

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) has a wealth of experience on Belgian roads.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) has a wealth of experience on Belgian roads.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 45

The peloton in full flight.

The peloton in full flight.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 45

David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) put in a fine stint at the front of the race.

David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) put in a fine stint at the front of the race.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 45

David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in action.

David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in action.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 45

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) was aggressive throughout.

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) was aggressive throughout.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 45

The pace was relaxed in the peloton once the break went up the road.

The pace was relaxed in the peloton once the break went up the road.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 45

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) leads David Lelady (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) leads David Lelady (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 45

The peloton kept tabs on the break's lead.

The peloton kept tabs on the break's lead.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 45

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) drives the break.

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) drives the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 45

Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli contribute to the chase.

Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli contribute to the chase.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 45

Saxo Bank-Sungard at the head of the peloton.

Saxo Bank-Sungard at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 45

Saur-Sojasun wanted to bring it back for a sprint.

Saur-Sojasun wanted to bring it back for a sprint.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 45

Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) leads the break of the day.

Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) leads the break of the day.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 45

Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) on the attack.

Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) on the attack.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 45

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 45

FDJ were active on the front of the peloton.

FDJ were active on the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 45

FDJ helped to peg back the breakaway.

FDJ helped to peg back the breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) heads to GreenEdge next season.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) heads to GreenEdge next season.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) salutes the crowds.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) salutes the crowds.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) gets some advice on uncorking the champagne.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) gets some advice on uncorking the champagne.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) is well-versed in the art of podium celebration.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) is well-versed in the art of podium celebration.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) in yellow.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) in yellow.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) on the podium.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes the yellow jersey on day one.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes the yellow jersey on day one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) also leads the points standings.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) also leads the points standings.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) descends from the podium.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) descends from the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 45

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads the mountains classification.

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 45

Second-placed Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.

Second-placed Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 45

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the young rider classification after finishing second on the stage.

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the young rider classification after finishing second on the stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 45

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) after the finish.

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) after the finish.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 45

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) was aggressive.

Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) was aggressive.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 45

Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) was on the attack during the stage.

Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) was on the attack during the stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes out a frantic sprint on day one of the race formerly known as the Circuit Franco-Belge.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes out a frantic sprint on day one of the race formerly known as the Circuit Franco-Belge.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 45

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) dive for the line.

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) dive for the line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) timed his effort to perfection.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) timed his effort to perfection.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) beats Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) beats Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) crosses the line in Péruwelz.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) crosses the line in Péruwelz.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) was quickest on the draw in the sprint.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) was quickest on the draw in the sprint.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 45

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) is always at home on Belgian roads.

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) is always at home on Belgian roads.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 45

Still got it. Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) sprints to win stage one of the Tour de Wallonie Picarde.

Still got it. Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) sprints to win stage one of the Tour de Wallonie Picarde.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) took victory on the opening stage of the Circuit Franco-Belge after he outsprinted last year’s overall winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in Péruwelz. Germany’s Rudiger Selig (Leopard Trek) was third.

It was McEwen's second success in the Walloon region of Belgium, after a stage in the Tour de Wallonie earlier this year.

The Australian chalked up his victory not to his usual explosive sprint, but to a continuous acceleration to the line. He will start the second stage in the race leader's jersey, but said it isn't necessarily his goal to take home the overall victory.

"The overall victory is not the main objective here as we came for stage wins, but you never know," McEwen said. "Most important is that I get ready for Paris-Tours, my last objective of the season."

The stage was marked by a three-man breakaway featuring Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano), David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole). The trio broke clear after 55km and quickly built up a six-minute lead before the peloton began to whittle away at their advantage and swallowed them up on the run-in to the finish.

In spite of a flurry of attacks in the finale, it all came down to a bunch sprint, and the veteran McEwen proved too quick for Blythe in the finishing straight to take the spoils on day one.

Partial results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack4:03:18
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
17Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
19Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
28Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
29Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
32Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
33Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
39Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
42Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
44Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
45Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
46Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
48Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
49Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
50Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
58Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
59Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
61Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
65Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
67Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
68Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
70Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
71Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
72Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
74Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
77Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
78Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
79Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
80Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
86Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
87Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
88Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
89Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
94Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
95Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
96Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
97Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
99Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
100Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
101Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
102Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
105David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
106Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
107Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
109Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
115Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
116David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
118Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
121Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
122Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
123Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
124Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
125Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
126Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
128Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
129Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
130Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
131Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
132Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
134Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
135Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
136Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
137Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
139Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
141Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
142Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
143James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
144Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
145Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
147Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
149Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
150Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
151Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
152Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack25pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek16
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ14
5Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling8
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ4
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Ets Dhulst (km 74.7)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Sprint 2 (km 149.8)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
3David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 (km 164)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5pts
2Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Mont de l'Enclus (km 26.9)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack3
4Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru (km 61)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
3Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack4:03:08
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
3Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:06
5David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
6Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
22Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
24Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
31Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
32Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
34Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
35Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
36Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
42Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
45Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
47Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
48Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
49Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
50Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
51Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
62Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
64Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
65Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
68Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
70Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
71Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
73Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
74Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
75Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
77Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
81Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
82Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
87Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
88Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
89Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
90Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
91Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
96Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
97Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
98Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
101Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
102Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
103Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
106David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
107Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
110Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
115Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
116Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
117Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
118Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
121Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
122Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
123Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
124Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
125Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
126Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
128Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
129Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
130Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
131Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
132Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
134Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
135Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
136Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
137Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
139Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
141Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
142Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
143James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
144Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
145Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
147Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
149Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
150Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
151Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
152Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack25pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek16
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ14
5Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
6Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
8Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
10Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling8
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
14David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ4
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3
17Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ1
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7pts
2David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
5Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack3
6Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
7Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:03:12
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:02
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
5Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
13Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
14Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
18Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
19Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
23Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
25Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
35Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
36Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
38Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
39Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
40Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
46Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
47Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
50Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
51Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
53Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
56David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
57Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
63Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
66Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
67Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
71Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
72Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
73Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
74Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
75Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
76Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
77Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
78Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
80Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
81Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
83Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:54
84Kevin De Jonche (Bel) Belgium0:01:21
85Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:30
86Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium0:01:32
88Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
89Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:25
90Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:31
91Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:37
92Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:04:07
93Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:04:44

