Image 1 of 45 Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) gets ready for the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 45 Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard) before the start of stage one. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 45 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) has had a stop-start season. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 45 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) is still riding. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 45 Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished the stage in 15th place. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 45 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) has a wealth of experience on Belgian roads. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 45 The peloton in full flight. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 45 David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) put in a fine stint at the front of the race. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 45 David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in action. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 45 Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) was aggressive throughout. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 45 The pace was relaxed in the peloton once the break went up the road. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 45 Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) leads David Lelady (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 45 The peloton kept tabs on the break's lead. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 45 Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) drives the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 45 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli contribute to the chase. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 45 Saxo Bank-Sungard at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 45 Saur-Sojasun wanted to bring it back for a sprint. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 45 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) leads the break of the day. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 45 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) on the attack. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 45 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 45 FDJ were active on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 45 FDJ helped to peg back the breakaway. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) heads to GreenEdge next season. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) salutes the crowds. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) gets some advice on uncorking the champagne. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) is well-versed in the art of podium celebration. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) in yellow. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes the yellow jersey on day one. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) also leads the points standings. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) descends from the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 45 Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 45 Second-placed Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 45 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the young rider classification after finishing second on the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 45 Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) after the finish. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 45 Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) was aggressive. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 45 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) was on the attack during the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) takes out a frantic sprint on day one of the race formerly known as the Circuit Franco-Belge. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 45 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) dive for the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) timed his effort to perfection. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) beats Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) crosses the line in Péruwelz. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) was quickest on the draw in the sprint. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 45 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) is always at home on Belgian roads. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 45 Still got it. Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) sprints to win stage one of the Tour de Wallonie Picarde. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) took victory on the opening stage of the Circuit Franco-Belge after he outsprinted last year’s overall winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in Péruwelz. Germany’s Rudiger Selig (Leopard Trek) was third.

It was McEwen's second success in the Walloon region of Belgium, after a stage in the Tour de Wallonie earlier this year.

The Australian chalked up his victory not to his usual explosive sprint, but to a continuous acceleration to the line. He will start the second stage in the race leader's jersey, but said it isn't necessarily his goal to take home the overall victory.

"The overall victory is not the main objective here as we came for stage wins, but you never know," McEwen said. "Most important is that I get ready for Paris-Tours, my last objective of the season."

The stage was marked by a three-man breakaway featuring Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano), David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole). The trio broke clear after 55km and quickly built up a six-minute lead before the peloton began to whittle away at their advantage and swallowed them up on the run-in to the finish.

In spite of a flurry of attacks in the finale, it all came down to a bunch sprint, and the veteran McEwen proved too quick for Blythe in the finishing straight to take the spoils on day one.

Partial results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 4:03:18 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 17 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 19 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 21 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 29 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 32 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 33 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 39 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 42 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 44 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 45 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 46 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 49 Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team 50 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 53 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 56 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 59 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 61 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 65 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 68 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 70 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 71 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 72 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 77 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 78 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 79 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 80 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 86 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 88 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 89 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 94 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 95 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 96 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 99 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 100 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 101 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 102 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 105 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 106 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 107 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 109 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 111 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 115 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 116 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 118 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 121 Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 122 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 124 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 126 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium 129 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 131 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 133 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 134 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 135 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 136 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 137 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 139 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 142 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 143 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 144 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 145 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 147 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 149 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 150 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 152 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 25 pts 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 14 5 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 4 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Ets Dhulst (km 74.7) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Sprint 2 (km 149.8) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 3 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 (km 164) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 5 pts 2 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Mont de l'Enclus (km 26.9) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 3 4 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru (km 61) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 3 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 4:03:08 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:04 3 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:06 5 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 6 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:10 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 11 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 20 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 22 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 24 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 32 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 34 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 35 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 36 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 42 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 44 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 45 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 46 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 47 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 48 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 49 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 52 Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 56 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 57 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 62 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 64 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 65 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 68 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 71 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 72 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 73 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 74 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 75 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 80 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 81 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 82 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 84 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 87 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 89 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 90 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 91 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 96 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 101 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 102 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 103 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium 106 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 107 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 110 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 115 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 116 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 117 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 118 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 121 Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 122 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 124 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 126 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium 129 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 131 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 133 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 134 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 135 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 136 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 137 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 139 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 142 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 143 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 144 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 145 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 147 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 149 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 150 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 152 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 25 pts 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 16 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 14 5 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 6 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 8 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 9 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 10 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 14 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 4 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 17 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 19 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 1 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 pts 2 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 3 6 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 7 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1