McEwen tops defending champion in sprint
Blythe second in Péruwelz
Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) took victory on the opening stage of the Circuit Franco-Belge after he outsprinted last year’s overall winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in Péruwelz. Germany’s Rudiger Selig (Leopard Trek) was third.
It was McEwen's second success in the Walloon region of Belgium, after a stage in the Tour de Wallonie earlier this year.
The Australian chalked up his victory not to his usual explosive sprint, but to a continuous acceleration to the line. He will start the second stage in the race leader's jersey, but said it isn't necessarily his goal to take home the overall victory.
"The overall victory is not the main objective here as we came for stage wins, but you never know," McEwen said. "Most important is that I get ready for Paris-Tours, my last objective of the season."
The stage was marked by a three-man breakaway featuring Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano), David Lelay (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Dewitte (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole). The trio broke clear after 55km and quickly built up a six-minute lead before the peloton began to whittle away at their advantage and swallowed them up on the run-in to the finish.
In spite of a flurry of attacks in the finale, it all came down to a bunch sprint, and the veteran McEwen proved too quick for Blythe in the finishing straight to take the spoils on day one.
Partial results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|4:03:18
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|17
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|19
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|21
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|29
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|33
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|39
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|44
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|45
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|46
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|49
|Daniel Moreno Fernande (Spa) Katusha Team
|50
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|58
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|59
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|61
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|65
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|68
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|70
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|71
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|72
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|77
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|79
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|80
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|84
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|89
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|94
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|95
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|96
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|98
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|100
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|101
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|102
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgium
|105
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|106
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|116
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|118
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Francis Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|122
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|124
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|126
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|129
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|130
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|131
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|132
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|133
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|134
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|135
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|137
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|139
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|142
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|143
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|144
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|145
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|147
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|148
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|149
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|150
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|152
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
