Double win for Veelers

Dutch rider takes stage, overall lead

Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) won another hectic sprint at the Circuit Franco-Belge in Ichtegem and so took the race leader’s yellow jersey from stage one winner Robbie McEwen (RadioShack).

Veelers had the speed to beat Chris Sutton (Team Sky), Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar), McEwen and Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) after the 153km stage was raced at a blistering 47km/h.

This was the third consecutive day that the stage ended in a sprint but there was a serious attempt at a breakaway by five riders. Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri), William Clarke (Leopard Trek), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Sebastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) were away for over 100km, with Ballan and Zandebeek caught only ten kilometres from the finish.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:21:17
2Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
3Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
4Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
5Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
6Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgiu
17Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
24Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
25Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
26Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
29Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
35Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
36Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
37Kort Koen De (Ned) Skil - Shimano
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
40Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
41Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
42Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
47Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
50Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
53Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
59Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
61Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
62Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
63Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
65Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
66Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Andr Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
73Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
74Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
75Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgiu
76Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
78Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
81Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
82Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
83Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
84Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
87Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
93Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
97Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
99Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
100Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgiu
101Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
102Vreese Laurens De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
104Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
105Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
106Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
108Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
111Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
112Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
114Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
115Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgiu
116Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
119Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
120Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
121Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
124Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
126Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
128David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
129Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
130Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
131Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Belgiu
132Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
134Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
135Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
136Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
137Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
138Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
139Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
140Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
141Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
143Vocht Wim De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
144Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
145Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
146Negri Pier Paolo De (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
147Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
148Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
149Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
150Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
151Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
152Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
153Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
154Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
156Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
157Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
158Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:31
159Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:37
160Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:39
161Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:49
162Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
163Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
164Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
165Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:57
166Poortere Ingmar De (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
167Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:03
168Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
169Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:14
170Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:29
171Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:31
172Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
173Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:34
174Backer Bert De (Bel) Skil - Shimano
175Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:58
176Walle Jurgen Van De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:06
177Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:06
178Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:06
179William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:09:06
180Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFSteve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNFKjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSAlexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSGrégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNSNicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano10:51:31
2Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
3Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:05
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:10
6Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:12
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
10Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:13
11Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
14Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:14
15Kort Koen De (Ned) Skil - Shimano
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
19Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
20Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
21Vreese Laurens De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
24Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
25Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
26Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
27Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
32Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
33Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
34Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
37Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgiu
39Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
40Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
41Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
51Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
54Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
58Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
59Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
60Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
66Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgiu
68Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
69Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
73Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Vocht Wim De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
76Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgiu
77Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
78Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
80Negri Pier Paolo De (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
81Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
86Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
87Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
88Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Andr Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
90James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
91Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
99Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
100Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
101Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
103Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
104Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
105Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
108Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
110Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
111Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
112David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
113Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
115Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
116Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
117Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
118Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
120Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
121Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
122Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
127Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
128Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
129Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
130Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
131Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
132Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
133Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
136Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
137Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
138Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:47
139Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:48
140Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:53
141Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
142Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:55
143Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:04
144Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:05
145Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:19
146Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:28
147Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Belgiu0:01:31
148Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:35
149Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
150Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:40
151Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:44
152Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
154Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:48
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:50
156Backer Bert De (Bel) Skil - Shimano
157Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:52
158Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:09
159Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:14
160Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgiu0:02:21
161Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
162Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:29
163Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:32
164Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:35
165Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:03:01
166Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:41
167Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:47
168Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:53
169Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:54
170Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:00
171Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:13
172Walle Jurgen Van De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:35
173Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:37
174Poortere Ingmar De (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:05:05
175Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:33
176Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:07:22
177Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:08:18
178William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:10:01
179Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:52
180Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:16

 

