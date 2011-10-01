Double win for Veelers
Dutch rider takes stage, overall lead
Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) won another hectic sprint at the Circuit Franco-Belge in Ichtegem and so took the race leader’s yellow jersey from stage one winner Robbie McEwen (RadioShack).
Veelers had the speed to beat Chris Sutton (Team Sky), Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar), McEwen and Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) after the 153km stage was raced at a blistering 47km/h.
This was the third consecutive day that the stage ended in a sprint but there was a serious attempt at a breakaway by five riders. Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri), William Clarke (Leopard Trek), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Sebastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) were away for over 100km, with Ballan and Zandebeek caught only ten kilometres from the finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:21:17
|2
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|5
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgiu
|17
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|24
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|25
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|26
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|35
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|37
|Kort Koen De (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|40
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|41
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|42
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|47
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|50
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|54
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|59
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|61
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|63
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|65
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|Andr Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|75
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgiu
|76
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|78
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|80
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|81
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|82
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|87
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|93
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|97
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgiu
|101
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|102
|Vreese Laurens De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|104
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|105
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|106
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|111
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|114
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|115
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgiu
|116
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|119
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|121
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|126
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|128
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|129
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|130
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|131
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Belgiu
|132
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|134
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|136
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|137
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|138
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|139
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|140
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|141
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|143
|Vocht Wim De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|144
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|145
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|146
|Negri Pier Paolo De (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|147
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|148
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|149
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|150
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|151
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|152
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|154
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|155
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|156
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|157
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|158
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:31
|159
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:37
|160
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:39
|161
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:49
|162
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|164
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|165
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:57
|166
|Poortere Ingmar De (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|167
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:03
|168
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|169
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:14
|170
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:29
|171
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:31
|172
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|173
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:34
|174
|Backer Bert De (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|175
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:58
|176
|Walle Jurgen Van De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:06
|177
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:06
|178
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:06
|179
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:09:06
|180
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNS
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10:51:31
|2
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:05
|4
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|6
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:13
|11
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:14
|15
|Kort Koen De (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|20
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Vreese Laurens De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|25
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|26
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|32
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|33
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|34
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|37
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgiu
|39
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|41
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|51
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|58
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|59
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|66
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgiu
|68
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|73
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Vocht Wim De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|76
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgiu
|77
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|78
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Negri Pier Paolo De (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|81
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|87
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Andr Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|91
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|100
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|103
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|104
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|108
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|110
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|111
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|112
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|113
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|116
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|117
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|118
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|120
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|121
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|122
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|127
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|128
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|129
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|131
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|133
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|136
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|137
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|138
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:47
|139
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:48
|140
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:53
|141
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|142
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:55
|143
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:04
|144
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:05
|145
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:19
|146
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:28
|147
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Belgiu
|0:01:31
|148
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:35
|149
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|150
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:40
|151
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:44
|152
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|154
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:48
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:50
|156
|Backer Bert De (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|157
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:52
|158
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:09
|159
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:14
|160
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgiu
|0:02:21
|161
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|162
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:29
|163
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:32
|164
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|165
|Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:03:01
|166
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:41
|167
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:47
|168
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:53
|169
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:54
|170
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:04:00
|171
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|172
|Walle Jurgen Van De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:35
|173
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:37
|174
|Poortere Ingmar De (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:05:05
|175
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|176
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:07:22
|177
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:08:18
|178
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:10:01
|179
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:52
|180
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy