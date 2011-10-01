Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) won another hectic sprint at the Circuit Franco-Belge in Ichtegem and so took the race leader’s yellow jersey from stage one winner Robbie McEwen (RadioShack).

Veelers had the speed to beat Chris Sutton (Team Sky), Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar), McEwen and Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) after the 153km stage was raced at a blistering 47km/h.

This was the third consecutive day that the stage ended in a sprint but there was a serious attempt at a breakaway by five riders. Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri), William Clarke (Leopard Trek), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Sebastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) were away for over 100km, with Ballan and Zandebeek caught only ten kilometres from the finish.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:21:17 2 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 5 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 10 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgiu 17 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 18 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 19 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 24 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 25 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 26 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 35 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 36 Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 37 Kort Koen De (Ned) Skil - Shimano 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 40 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 41 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 42 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 45 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 47 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 50 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 53 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 59 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 61 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 62 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 63 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 65 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Andr Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 73 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 75 Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgiu 76 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 78 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 80 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 81 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 83 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 84 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 87 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 92 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 93 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 97 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Belgiu 101 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 102 Vreese Laurens De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 104 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 105 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 106 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 111 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 114 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 115 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgiu 116 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 119 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 120 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 121 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 126 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 127 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 128 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 129 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 130 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 131 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Belgiu 132 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 134 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 135 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 136 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 137 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 138 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 139 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 140 Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 141 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard 143 Vocht Wim De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 144 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 145 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 146 Negri Pier Paolo De (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 147 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 148 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 149 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 150 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 151 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 152 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 154 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 156 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 157 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 158 Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 0:00:31 159 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:37 160 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:39 161 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:49 162 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 163 Benoît Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon 164 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 165 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:57 166 Poortere Ingmar De (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 167 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:03 168 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 169 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:14 170 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:29 171 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:31 172 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 173 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:34 174 Backer Bert De (Bel) Skil - Shimano 175 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:58 176 Walle Jurgen Van De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:06 177 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:06 178 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:07:06 179 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:09:06 180 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack DNF Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek DNF David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNS Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly