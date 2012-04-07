Steensen wins stage 2 from two-man break
Dane takes over leader's jersey from Downing
Stage 2: Renwez - Renwez
|1
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|4:05:03
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|3
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:27
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:30
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|6
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|7
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|11
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|Clément Penven (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|13
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|15
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|16
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos
|0:01:54
|18
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|0:01:59
|19
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:02
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|21
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|22
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|23
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|24
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|25
|René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|26
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|27
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|28
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|29
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polkowice
|30
|Grégory Franckaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|31
|Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|32
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|33
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|35
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|36
|Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|37
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|38
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|39
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
|41
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|42
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|44
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
|45
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|46
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
|47
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|48
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|49
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|50
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|51
|Jarno Gmelich Meijiling (Ned) AVC Aixos
|52
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|53
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|54
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
|55
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:04:41
|56
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:01
|57
|Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|58
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|59
|Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
|60
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|61
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|0:07:30
|62
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|63
|Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes
|64
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
|65
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) CC Etupes
|66
|Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:09:19
|67
|Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|0:14:31
|68
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|69
|Geoffrey Corniau (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|70
|Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|71
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|72
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|73
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|74
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|75
|Rémi Sarreboubee (Fra) AVC Aixos
|76
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aixos
|77
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|78
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|79
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) AVC Aixos
|80
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|81
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|82
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|83
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|84
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|85
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|86
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U
|87
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|88
|Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|89
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
|90
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|91
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
|92
|Albain Cormier (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|93
|Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|94
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|95
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|96
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|97
|Guillaume De Gasquet (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|98
|Kasper Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|99
|Christian Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|100
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|101
|Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|102
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|103
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|104
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U
|105
|Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|106
|Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:20:22
|107
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:24:10
|108
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:24:28
|DNF
|Benoît Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Jérémy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U
|DNF
|Mickael Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes
|DNF
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|DNF
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|1
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|20
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|16
|3
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|13
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|11
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|9
|6
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|7
|7
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|8
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|5
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|4
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|3
|1
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|4
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|2
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|4
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|1
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|3
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|1
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|8
|pts
|2
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|5
|3
|Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|3
|1
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|12
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|8
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|5
|4
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|8
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|5
|3
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|3
|4
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|2
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|8
|pts
|2
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|5
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|3
|4
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|2
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|8
|pts
|2
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|5
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|3
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|2
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|4:06:07
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos
|0:01:24
|7
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|0:01:32
|8
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|9
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|10
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|11
|Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|12
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|14
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
|15
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|16
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|17
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:04:11
|20
|Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:06:31
|21
|Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
|22
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|23
|Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:07:00
|24
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
|25
|Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:08:49
|26
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:14:01
|27
|Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|28
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) AVC Aixos
|29
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|30
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|1
|Itera - Katusha
|12:18:21
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:32
|3
|Continental Team Astana
|4
|CCC Polkowice
|0:02:34
|5
|Auber 93
|0:03:01
|6
|Endura Racing
|0:03:04
|7
|Lotto Belisol U23
|8
|Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|9
|Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|CC Etupes
|11
|Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:04:36
|12
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|CC Nogent Sur Oise
|0:08:29
|14
|AVC Aixos
|0:09:27
|15
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:15:03
|16
|CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|17
|UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|0:17:05
|18
|Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:29:21
|19
|Team Nippo
|0:29:34
|20
|Vendee U
|0:35:02
|1
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|8:22:41
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:00:04
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:27
|4
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:33
|5
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:35
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:36
|7
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:37
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:00:39
|9
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:40
|10
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|11
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|13
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|14
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|15
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|Clément Penven (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos
|0:02:04
|18
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|19
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:02:09
|20
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:02:10
|21
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:11
|22
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|0:02:12
|23
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|25
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|26
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|28
|Grégory Franckaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|29
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|30
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|32
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polkowice
|33
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|34
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
|35
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|36
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|37
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
|38
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|39
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|40
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|41
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|42
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
|43
|Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|44
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|45
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|46
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
|47
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|49
|Jarno Gmelich Meijiling (Ned) AVC Aixos
|50
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|51
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|52
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|53
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|54
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:04:49
|55
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|0:07:11
|56
|Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|57
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|58
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
|60
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:07:40
|61
|Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes
|62
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|64
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|65
|Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:09:29
|66
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:13:42
|67
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:14:37
|68
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:14:40
|69
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:14:41
|70
|Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|71
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|72
|Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|73
|Rémi Sarreboubee (Fra) AVC Aixos
|74
|Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|75
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|76
|Geoffrey Corniau (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|77
|Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|78
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|79
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
|80
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|81
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aixos
|82
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|83
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
|84
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) AVC Aixos
|85
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|86
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|87
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|88
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|89
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U
|90
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|91
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|93
|Kasper Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|94
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|95
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
|96
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U
|97
|Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|98
|Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|99
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|100
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
|101
|Guillaume De Gasquet (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|102
|Albain Cormier (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|103
|Christian Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|104
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:20:20
|105
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|106
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:24:20
|107
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:24:38
|108
|Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|0:26:11
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|37
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|26
|3
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|20
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|16
|5
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|7
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|13
|8
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|13
|9
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|10
|10
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|7
|11
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|7
|12
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos
|6
|14
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|6
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|5
|16
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|5
|17
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|4
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|4
|20
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|4
|21
|Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|3
|22
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|21
|pts
|2
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|18
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|18
|4
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|17
|5
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|11
|7
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|10
|8
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
|8
|9
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|5
|10
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|11
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
|5
|12
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|3
|13
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|3
|14
|Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|3
|15
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|3
|16
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|3
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|2
|18
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|2
|19
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
|2
|1
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8:23:18
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:00:02
|3
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:03
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|5
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos
|0:01:27
|7
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|0:01:35
|8
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|10
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|12
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
|15
|Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|16
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
|17
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:04:12
|19
|Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:06:34
|20
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
|21
|Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
|22
|Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:07:03
|23
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
|24
|Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:08:52
|25
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:13:05
|26
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:14:00
|27
|Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|0:14:04
|28
|Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
|29
|Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|30
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|1
|Itera - Katusha
|25:10:03
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:32
|3
|Continental Team Astana
|4
|CCC Polkowice
|0:02:34
|5
|Auber 93
|0:03:01
|6
|Endura Racing
|0:03:04
|7
|Lotto Belisol U23
|8
|Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
|9
|Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|CC Etupes
|11
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:36
|12
|Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
|13
|CC Nogent Sur Oise
|0:08:29
|14
|AVC Aixos
|0:09:27
|15
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|0:15:03
|16
|CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
|17
|UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
|0:17:05
|18
|Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:29:21
|19
|Team Nippo
|0:29:34
|20
|Vendee U
|0:35:02
