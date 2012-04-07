Trending

Steensen wins stage 2 from two-man break

Dane takes over leader's jersey from Downing

Full Results
1André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO4:05:03
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
3Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 930:00:27
4Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:30
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
6Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
7Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
10Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
11Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
12Clément Penven (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
13Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
15Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
16Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos0:01:54
18Benoît Daeninck (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise0:01:59
19Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:02
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
21Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
22Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
23Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
26Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
27Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polkowice
28Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
29Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polkowice
30Grégory Franckaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
31Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
32Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
33Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
36Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
37Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
38Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
39Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
41Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
42Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
44Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
45Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
46Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
47Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
48Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
49Grégor Weiss (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
50Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
51Jarno Gmelich Meijiling (Ned) AVC Aixos
52Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
53Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
54Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
55Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:04:41
56Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:01
57Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
58Benoît Sinner (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
59Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
60Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
61Yoann Barbas (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre0:07:30
62Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
63Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes
64Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
65Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) CC Etupes
66Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:09:19
67Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott0:14:31
68Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
69Geoffrey Corniau (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
70Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
71Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
72Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
73Yoann Michaud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
74Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
75Rémi Sarreboubee (Fra) AVC Aixos
76Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aixos
77Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
78Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Antoine Lavieu (Fra) AVC Aixos
80Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
81Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
82Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
83Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
84Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
85Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
86Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U
87Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
88Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
89Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
90Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
91Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
92Albain Cormier (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
93Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
94Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
95Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
96Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
97Guillaume De Gasquet (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
98Kasper Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
99Christian Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
100Alister Ratcliff (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
101Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
102Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
103Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
104Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U
105Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
106Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:20:22
107Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:24:10
108Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:24:28
DNFBenoît Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
DNFJérémy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U
DNFMickael Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes
DNFAlexandre Aulas (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
DNFJauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFMauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo

Points
1André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO20pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice16
3Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 9313
4Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing11
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana9
6Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha7
7Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
8Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog5
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U234
10Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes3

Sprint 1 - Rumigny, 60.5km
1Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing6pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana4
3Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes2

Sprint 2 - Signy-le-Petit, 79.6km
1Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing6pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana4
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2

Sprint 3 - Finish (1st passage), 139.1km
1Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team6pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team4
3Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Cernion, 20.4km
1Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo8pts
2Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 935
3Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team3

Mountain 2 - Côte des Mazures, 121.4km
1Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana12pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U238
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice5
4Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3

Mountain 3 - Côte de Bourg-Fidèle, 130.5km
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U238pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes5
3Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott3
4Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo2

Mountain 4 - Côte de Sécheval, 149.1km
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice8pts
2André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO5
3Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes3
4Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team2

Mountain 5 - Côte de Bourg-Fidèle, 161.7km
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice8pts
2André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO5
3Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes3
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U232

Young riders
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U234:06:07
2Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
4Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
5Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos0:01:24
7Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:01:32
8Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
9Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
10Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
11Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
12Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
14Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
15Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
16Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
17Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:04:11
20Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:06:31
21Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
22Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
23Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes0:07:00
24Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
25Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:08:49
26Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:14:01
27Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
28Antoine Lavieu (Fra) AVC Aixos
29Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
30Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana

Teams
1Itera - Katusha12:18:21
2Rabobank Continental Team0:01:32
3Continental Team Astana
4CCC Polkowice0:02:34
5Auber 930:03:01
6Endura Racing0:03:04
7Lotto Belisol U23
8Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
9Bretagne - Schuller
10CC Etupes
11Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:04:36
12Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13CC Nogent Sur Oise0:08:29
14AVC Aixos0:09:27
15Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:15:03
16CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
17UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott0:17:05
18Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:29:21
19Team Nippo0:29:34
20Vendee U0:35:02

General classification after stage 2
1André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO8:22:41
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:00:04
3Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:27
4Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 930:00:33
5Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:35
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:36
7Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:37
8Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes0:00:39
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:40
10Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
11Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
13Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
14Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
15Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
16Clément Penven (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos0:02:04
18Benoît Daeninck (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
19Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:02:09
20Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:10
21Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:11
22Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:02:12
23Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
25Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
26Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
28Grégory Franckaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
29Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
30Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31René Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
32Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polkowice
33Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
34Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Auber 93
35Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polkowice
36Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
37Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
38Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
39Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
40Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
41Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
42Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
43Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
44Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polkowice
45Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
46Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
47Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
48Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
49Jarno Gmelich Meijiling (Ned) AVC Aixos
50Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
51Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
52Grégor Weiss (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
53Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
54Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:04:49
55Benoît Sinner (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre0:07:11
56Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
57Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
58Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
60Mathieu Chiocca (Fra) CC Etupes0:07:40
61Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes
62Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
64Yoann Barbas (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
65Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:09:29
66Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:13:42
67Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:14:37
68Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:14:40
69Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:14:41
70Emilien Clere (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
71Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
72Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
73Rémi Sarreboubee (Fra) AVC Aixos
74Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
75Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
76Geoffrey Corniau (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
77Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
78Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
79Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
80Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
81Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aixos
82Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
83Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Vendee U
84Antoine Lavieu (Fra) AVC Aixos
85Julien Rabaud (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott
86Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
87Yoann Michaud (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
88Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
89Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Vendee U
90Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
91Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
93Kasper Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
94Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
95Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
96Nicolas David (Fra) Vendee U
97Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
98Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
99Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
100Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
101Guillaume De Gasquet (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
102Albain Cormier (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
103Christian Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
104Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:20:20
105Alister Ratcliff (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
106Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:24:20
107Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:24:38
108Anders Newbury (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team0:26:11

Points classification
1Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing37pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana26
3André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO20
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice16
5Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team15
7Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 9313
8Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO13
9Benoît Daeninck (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise10
10Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha7
11Benoît Sinner (Fra) CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre7
12Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team6
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos6
14Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing6
15Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes5
16Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog5
17Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team5
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha4
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U234
20Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice4
21Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise3
22Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2

Mountains classification
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice21pts
2Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo18
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U2318
4Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana17
5Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller11
6Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes11
7André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO10
8Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes8
9Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 935
10Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
11Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 935
12Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana3
13Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polkowice3
14Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team3
15Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 933
16Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott3
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha2
18Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team2
19Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U2

Young riders classification
1Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8:23:18
2Warren Barguil (Fra) CC Etupes0:00:02
3Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:03
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
5Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) AVC Aixos0:01:27
7Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:01:35
8Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
10Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Josh Berry (USA) Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
12Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) CC Etupes
15Dries Heylen (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
16Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes
17Steve Bekaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:04:12
19Jules Pijourlet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:06:34
20Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23
21Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aixos
22Benjamin Le Roscouet (Fra) CC Etupes0:07:03
23Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendee U
24Clément Brossais (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:08:52
25Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:13:05
26Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:14:00
27Victor Gousset (Fra) UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott0:14:04
28Pierre Garson (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
29Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
30Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Team Nippo

Teams classification
1Itera - Katusha25:10:03
2Rabobank Continental Team0:01:32
3Continental Team Astana
4CCC Polkowice0:02:34
5Auber 930:03:01
6Endura Racing0:03:04
7Lotto Belisol U23
8Ovyta Eijssen Acrog
9Bretagne - Schuller
10CC Etupes
11Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:36
12Chipotle - First Solar Development Team
13CC Nogent Sur Oise0:08:29
14AVC Aixos0:09:27
15Glud & Marstrand - LRO0:15:03
16CSA Des Loges Armee de Terre
17UV Aube Club Champagne Charlott0:17:05
18Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:29:21
19Team Nippo0:29:34
20Vendee U0:35:02

Latest on Cyclingnews