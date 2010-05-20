Image 1 of 48 The peloton climb together (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 48 Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 48 The Bretagne-Schuller boys compare notes at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 48 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) and Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 48 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is interviewed by reporters before the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 48 Française Des Jeux don colour-coded caps to match their captain's jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 48 Française Des Jeux are presented at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 48 Carrara waves his hand in protest, but the result would stand (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 48 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 48 Riders sign on at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 48 French Champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 48 Ag2R-La Mondiale's Kuotas lined up before the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 48 Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto) would lose his lead in the mountains jersey on stage two (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 48 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) rides towards the front of the peloton on stage two (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 48 Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 48 Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) defeated Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) in a two-up sprint at the end of stage two of the Circuit de Lorraine in Chantraine on Thursday. Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet) led the first group of a fractured peloton home three seconds later.

Felline survived a protest lodged by Vacansoleil for interference with Carrara in the sprint, however the jury upheld the result. The latter rider won the race overall in 2009 and despite Thursday's result his team manager Hilaire Van Der Schueren said he will aim to make another move in the coming days.

"The bunch was complete at the start of the climb and for a second it appeared that Carrara won. Felline pushed himself off Carrara in the last 50 meters after he was afraid of getting closed in by a slight deviation by Matteo," he said.

"Carrara missed out on the win after the jury decided to respect the result. It will be difficult to win the race for the second year in a row but we are confident. Saturday will be the day to take the lead."

Felline's stage win also moved him into the lead of the general classification, replacing overnight leader and stage one winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux), who dropped to 35th overall. Carrara and De Waele have moved into second and third, at four and nine seconds, respectively.

Full Results 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3:58:07 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:03 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 7 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 11 Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 0:00:10 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 14 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 16 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 18 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 19 José Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:16 21 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 22 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 24 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 25 Pedro Merino Criad (Spa) Footon-Servetto 26 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 27 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 28 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 29 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 31 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Rob Ruyjh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 33 Stéphan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange 34 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank 35 Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:24 36 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 37 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 40 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 41 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 Antony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 43 Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank 44 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 45 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 46 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 48 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:32 51 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 53 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 54 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 55 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 56 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 57 Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange 58 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 59 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 61 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 62 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 63 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 64 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 65 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 68 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha 69 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 70 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:42 71 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank 72 Manuel Calvente Cortas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 73 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 74 Lehnhof Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 77 Dimiti Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 79 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 80 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:00:51 81 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:55 83 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:57 84 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:01 86 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 89 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 90 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 91 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 92 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank 93 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 94 Noé Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:01:09 95 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:12 96 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 97 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 98 Di Paolo Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:22 99 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 100 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 101 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange 102 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 103 Klass Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 106 Vidal Celis-Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:31 107 Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange 0:01:46 108 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:06 112 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:10 113 Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:13 114 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 115 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 116 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 117 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:22 118 Pierre Cazeaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 119 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 120 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:40 121 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 122 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:10 123 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:13:20

Points 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 25 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 14 5 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 12 6 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 7 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 10 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 6 11 Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller 5 12 Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 4 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 14 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 15 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Sprint 1 - Pont Saint Vincent - 80km 1 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1

Sprint 2 - Mirecourt - 128km 1 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 1 - Liverdun - 47km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 4 3 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3

Mountain 2 - Vaudemont - 108.5km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 pts 2 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 12 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10

Mountain 3 - Harol Village - 101.5km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 4 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3

Mountain 4 - Chantraine - 170km 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 15 pts 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10

Young Riders 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3:58:07 2 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3:58:23 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 4 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank 5 Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank 3:58:31 6 Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank 7 Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank 3:58:39 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha 11 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 12 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank 3:58:49 13 Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 14 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3:59:04 15 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3:59:08

Teams 1 Footon-Servetto 11:54:36 2 Vacansoleil 11:54:42 3 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11:54:44 4 Roubaix Lille Métropole 11:54:52 5 Landbouwkrediet 11:54:56 6 Ceramica Flaminia 11:55:03 7 Topsport Vlaanderen 11:55:11 8 Rabobank 11:55:17 9 Team Differdange 11:55:19 10 Saur Sojasun 11:55:22 11 Big Mat-Auber 93 11:55:27 12 Skil Shimano 11:55:28 13 AG2R La Mondiale 11:55:30 14 Itera Katusha 11:55:33 15 Bretagne Schuller 11:55:40 16 Française des Jeux 11:55:49 17 Andalucia Cajasur 11:56:07 18 Aqua Sapone 11:56:31

General Classification after stage 2 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 7:41:04 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:09 4 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:00:11 5 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:13 6 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 9 Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:15 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:20 13 Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 14 José Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 17 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:26 21 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 22 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank 23 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 Rob Ruyjh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Pedro Merino Criad (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 28 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 29 Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 30 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 32 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 33 Stéphan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange 34 Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 35 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:00:32 36 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:34 37 Antony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 40 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 41 Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 42 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 44 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank 46 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 49 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank 51 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 52 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 53 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 54 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 55 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha 57 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 58 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank 59 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 60 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 61 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 62 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 63 Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange 64 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 66 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 67 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 68 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 69 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 70 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:52 71 Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 72 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 Lehnhof Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 76 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank 77 Manuel Calvente Cortas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 78 Dimiti Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 80 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:01 81 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 82 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:05 83 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:07 85 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:11 86 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 87 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 88 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank 89 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 90 Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 91 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 92 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 93 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:22 95 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 96 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:26 97 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:29 98 Klass Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:32 99 Di Paolo Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 100 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 101 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 102 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange 103 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Vidal Celis-Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:41 105 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:54 106 Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange 0:01:56 107 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:16 110 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:20 111 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:23 112 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 113 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 114 Pierre Cazeaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:32 115 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 116 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:02:47 117 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:50 118 Noé Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:03:38 119 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:41 120 Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:04:22 121 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:51 122 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:59 123 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:58

Points Classification 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 30 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 25 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 22 5 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 20 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 7 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 14 9 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 14 10 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 12 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 16 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 17 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 18 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 6 19 Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller 5 20 Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 4 21 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 4 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 23 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 24 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 25 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1 26 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 1

Sprints Classification 1 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 pts 2 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 10 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 5 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1

Mountains Classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 pts 2 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 20 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 15 5 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 14 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 11 7 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 8 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 10 Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 11 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 12 Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 15 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3

Young Riders Classification 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 7:41:04 2 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank 7:41:30 3 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 5 Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 7:41:38 6 Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank 7 Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank 8 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha 7:41:46 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank 10 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 7:41:56 13 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank 14 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7:42:11 15 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank 7:42:15