Trending

Felline bests Carrara in Chantraine

Footon-Servetto rider moves into race lead

Image 1 of 48

The peloton climb together

The peloton climb together
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 48

The Bretagne-Schuller boys compare notes at the start

The Bretagne-Schuller boys compare notes at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 48

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) and Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto)

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) and Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 48

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is interviewed by reporters before the start

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is interviewed by reporters before the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 48

Française Des Jeux don colour-coded caps to match their captain's jersey

Française Des Jeux don colour-coded caps to match their captain's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 48

Française Des Jeux are presented at the start

Française Des Jeux are presented at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 48

Carrara waves his hand in protest, but the result would stand

Carrara waves his hand in protest, but the result would stand
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 48

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux)

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 48

Riders sign on at the start

Riders sign on at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 48

French Champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale)

French Champion Dimitri Champion (Ag2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 48

Ag2R-La Mondiale's Kuotas lined up before the start

Ag2R-La Mondiale's Kuotas lined up before the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 48

Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto) would lose his lead in the mountains jersey on stage two

Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto) would lose his lead in the mountains jersey on stage two
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 48

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) rides towards the front of the peloton on stage two

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) rides towards the front of the peloton on stage two
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 48

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 48

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 48

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) driving the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) driving the breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 48

Felline with a race official after the race

Felline with a race official after the race
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 48

The peloton bearing down on Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

The peloton bearing down on Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) lights the fuse

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) lights the fuse
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) tries to go solo

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) tries to go solo
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 48

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 48

The climbs were used as a springboard for attack on stage two

The climbs were used as a springboard for attack on stage two
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 48

The peloton with their prey in sight

The peloton with their prey in sight
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) was the day's most agressive rider

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) was the day's most agressive rider
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 48

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 48

Felline pulls on the leader's jersey

Felline pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) with his trophy

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) with his trophy
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) also replaced Hutarovich in the points classification lead

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) also replaced Hutarovich in the points classification lead
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 48

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) moved into the lead of the mountains classification

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) moved into the lead of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 48

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) survived a protest to win the stage

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) survived a protest to win the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) blows kisses to the crowd

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) blows kisses to the crowd
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto)

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) smiles on the podium

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 48

Stage two winner Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto)

Stage two winner Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) would survive a protest from Vacansoleil to win the stage

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) would survive a protest from Vacansoleil to win the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil)

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) come to the finish line of stage two

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) come to the finish line of stage two
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 48

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) begins to protest

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) begins to protest
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) salutes his win

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) salutes his win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 48

Footon-Servetto's Fabio Felline wins stage two

Footon-Servetto's Fabio Felline wins stage two
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 48

Felline salutes as Carrara complains

Felline salutes as Carrara complains
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 48

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) assumed the yellow leader's jersey

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) assumed the yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) defeated Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) in a two-up sprint at the end of stage two of the Circuit de Lorraine in Chantraine on Thursday. Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet) led the first group of a fractured peloton home three seconds later.

Felline survived a protest lodged by Vacansoleil for interference with Carrara in the sprint, however the jury upheld the result. The latter rider won the race overall in 2009 and despite Thursday's result his team manager Hilaire Van Der Schueren said he will aim to make another move in the coming days.

"The bunch was complete at the start of the climb and for a second it appeared that Carrara won. Felline pushed himself off Carrara in the last 50 meters after he was afraid of getting closed in by a slight deviation by Matteo," he said.

"Carrara missed out on the win after the jury decided to respect the result. It will be difficult to win the race for the second year in a row but we are confident. Saturday will be the day to take the lead."

Felline's stage win also moved him into the lead of the general classification, replacing overnight leader and stage one winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux), who dropped to 35th overall. Carrara and De Waele have moved into second and third, at four and nine seconds, respectively. 

Full Results
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto3:58:07
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:03
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
5Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
6Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
7Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
11Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
12Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:00:10
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
14Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
16Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
18Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
19José Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
21Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
22Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
24Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
25Pedro Merino Criad (Spa) Footon-Servetto
26Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
27Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
29Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Rob Ruyjh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
33Stéphan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
34Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
35Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank0:00:24
36Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
38Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
40Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
41Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
42Antony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
43Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
46Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
48Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:32
51Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
53José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
54Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
55Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
56Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
57Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
58Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
59Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
61Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
62Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
63Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
64José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
65Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
68Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
69Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
70Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:42
71Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
72Manuel Calvente Cortas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
73Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
74Lehnhof Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
76Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
77Dimiti Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
80Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:51
81Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:55
83Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:57
84Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:01
86Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
87Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
89Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
90Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
91Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
92Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
93Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
94Noé Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:01:09
95Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:12
96Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
97Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98Di Paolo Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
99Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
101Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
102Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
103Klass Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
106Vidal Celis-Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:31
107Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange0:01:46
108Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
111Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:06
112Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:10
113Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:13
114Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
115Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
116Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
117Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:22
118Pierre Cazeaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
119Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
120Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:40
121Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
122Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:10
123Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:20

Points
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto25pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
3Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano14
5Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom12
6Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
7Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
10Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto6
11Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller5
12Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange4
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
14Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
15Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Sprint 1 - Pont Saint Vincent - 80km
1Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1

Sprint 2 - Mirecourt - 128km
1Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 1 - Liverdun - 47km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia4
3Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3

Mountain 2 - Vaudemont - 108.5km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15pts
2Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia12
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10

Mountain 3 - Harol Village - 101.5km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia4
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano3

Mountain 4 - Chantraine - 170km
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto15pts
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
3Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10

Young Riders
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto3:58:07
2Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3:58:23
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
4Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
5Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank3:58:31
6Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
7Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank3:58:39
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
10Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
11Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
12Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank3:58:49
13Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
14Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3:59:04
15Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux3:59:08

Teams
1Footon-Servetto11:54:36
2Vacansoleil11:54:42
3Bbox Bouygues Telecom11:54:44
4Roubaix Lille Métropole11:54:52
5Landbouwkrediet11:54:56
6Ceramica Flaminia11:55:03
7Topsport Vlaanderen11:55:11
8Rabobank11:55:17
9Team Differdange11:55:19
10Saur Sojasun11:55:22
11Big Mat-Auber 9311:55:27
12Skil Shimano11:55:28
13AG2R La Mondiale11:55:30
14Itera Katusha11:55:33
15Bretagne Schuller11:55:40
16Française des Jeux11:55:49
17Andalucia Cajasur11:56:07
18Aqua Sapone11:56:31

General Classification after stage 2
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto7:41:04
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:09
4Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:00:11
5Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:13
6Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
9Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:15
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:20
13Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
14José Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
15Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
17Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
20Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:26
21Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
23Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Rob Ruyjh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Pedro Merino Criad (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
28Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
29Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
30Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
32Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
33Stéphan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
34Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
35Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:00:32
36Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone0:00:34
37Antony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
38Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
40Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
41Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
42Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
44Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank
46Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
49Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
51Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
52Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
53Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
55Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
57Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
58Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
59Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
60José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
61Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
63Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
64Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
66Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
67Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
68José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
69Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
70Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:52
71Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
72Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Lehnhof Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
76Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
77Manuel Calvente Cortas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
78Dimiti Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
80Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:01
81Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
82Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:05
83Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:07
85Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:11
86Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
87Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
88Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
89Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
90Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
91Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
92Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
93Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:22
95Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
96Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:26
97Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:29
98Klass Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:32
99Di Paolo Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
101Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
102Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
103Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Vidal Celis-Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:41
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:54
106Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange0:01:56
107Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
109Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:16
110Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:20
111Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:23
112Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
113Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
114Pierre Cazeaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:32
115Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
116Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:02:47
117Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:50
118Noé Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:03:38
119Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:41
120Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:04:22
121Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:51
122Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:59
123Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:58

Points Classification
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto30pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux25
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
4Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto22
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone20
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18
7Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano14
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano14
10Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom12
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
16Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
17Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
18Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia6
19Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller5
20Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange4
21Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia4
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
23Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
24Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
25Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931
26Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone1

Sprints Classification
1Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10pts
2Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia10
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
5Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1

Mountains Classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator35pts
2Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia20
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto15
5Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano11
7Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
8Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
10Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
11Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
12Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
14Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
15Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3

Young Riders Classification
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto7:41:04
2Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank7:41:30
3Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
5Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha7:41:38
6Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank
7Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
8Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha7:41:46
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
10Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
12Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange7:41:56
13Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
14Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7:42:11
15Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank7:42:15

Teams Classification
1Footon-Servetto23:03:57
2Vacansoleil23:04:03
3Bbox Bouygues Telecom23:04:05
4Roubaix Lille Métropole23:04:13
5Landbouwkrediet23:04:17
6Ceramica Flaminia23:04:24
7Topsport Vlaanderen23:04:32
8Rabobank23:04:38
9Team Differdange23:04:40
10Saur Sojasun23:04:43
11Big Mat-Auber 9323:04:48
12Skil Shimano23:04:49
13AG2R La Mondiale23:04:51
14Itera Katusha23:04:54
15Bretagne Schuller23:05:01
16Française des Jeux23:05:10
17Andalucia Cajasur23:05:28
18Acqua Sapone23:05:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews