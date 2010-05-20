Felline bests Carrara in Chantraine
Footon-Servetto rider moves into race lead
Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) defeated Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) in a two-up sprint at the end of stage two of the Circuit de Lorraine in Chantraine on Thursday. Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet) led the first group of a fractured peloton home three seconds later.
Felline survived a protest lodged by Vacansoleil for interference with Carrara in the sprint, however the jury upheld the result. The latter rider won the race overall in 2009 and despite Thursday's result his team manager Hilaire Van Der Schueren said he will aim to make another move in the coming days.
"The bunch was complete at the start of the climb and for a second it appeared that Carrara won. Felline pushed himself off Carrara in the last 50 meters after he was afraid of getting closed in by a slight deviation by Matteo," he said.
"Carrara missed out on the win after the jury decided to respect the result. It will be difficult to win the race for the second year in a row but we are confident. Saturday will be the day to take the lead."
Felline's stage win also moved him into the lead of the general classification, replacing overnight leader and stage one winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux), who dropped to 35th overall. Carrara and De Waele have moved into second and third, at four and nine seconds, respectively.
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3:58:07
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:03
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:00:10
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|José Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|21
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|22
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|25
|Pedro Merino Criad (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|26
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|27
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Rob Ruyjh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Stéphan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|34
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|35
|Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:24
|36
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|Antony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|43
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|48
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:32
|51
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|53
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|54
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|56
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|58
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|59
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|62
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|63
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|64
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|65
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|69
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|70
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:42
|71
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|72
|Manuel Calvente Cortas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|73
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|74
|Lehnhof Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|77
|Dimiti Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|79
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|80
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:51
|81
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:55
|83
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:57
|84
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:01
|86
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|89
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|90
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|92
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|93
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|94
|Noé Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:09
|95
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:12
|96
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|97
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|Di Paolo Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|99
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|102
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|103
|Klass Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|106
|Vidal Celis-Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:31
|107
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|0:01:46
|108
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:06
|112
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:10
|113
|Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:13
|114
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|115
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|116
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|117
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:22
|118
|Pierre Cazeaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|119
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|120
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:40
|121
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|122
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:10
|123
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:20
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|25
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14
|5
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|6
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|10
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|6
|11
|Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|12
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|4
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|14
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|15
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|3
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|pts
|2
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|12
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3:58:07
|2
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3:58:23
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|5
|Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank
|3:58:31
|6
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|3:58:39
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|11
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|12
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|3:58:49
|13
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|14
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3:59:04
|15
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3:59:08
|1
|Footon-Servetto
|11:54:36
|2
|Vacansoleil
|11:54:42
|3
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11:54:44
|4
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|11:54:52
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|11:54:56
|6
|Ceramica Flaminia
|11:55:03
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|11:55:11
|8
|Rabobank
|11:55:17
|9
|Team Differdange
|11:55:19
|10
|Saur Sojasun
|11:55:22
|11
|Big Mat-Auber 93
|11:55:27
|12
|Skil Shimano
|11:55:28
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:55:30
|14
|Itera Katusha
|11:55:33
|15
|Bretagne Schuller
|11:55:40
|16
|Française des Jeux
|11:55:49
|17
|Andalucia Cajasur
|11:56:07
|18
|Aqua Sapone
|11:56:31
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|7:41:04
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:09
|4
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:11
|5
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:13
|6
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:15
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:20
|13
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|14
|José Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:26
|21
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|23
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Rob Ruyjh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Pedro Merino Criad (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|29
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|30
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Stéphan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|34
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:32
|36
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:34
|37
|Antony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|41
|Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|42
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|44
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|52
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|55
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|57
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|58
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|59
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|60
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|61
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|63
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|64
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|67
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|68
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|69
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|70
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:52
|71
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|72
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|Lehnhof Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|76
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|77
|Manuel Calvente Cortas (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|78
|Dimiti Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|80
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:01
|81
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|82
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:05
|83
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:07
|85
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:11
|86
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|88
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|89
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|90
|Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|91
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|92
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|93
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:22
|95
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:26
|97
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:29
|98
|Klass Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:32
|99
|Di Paolo Francesco (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|101
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|102
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|103
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Vidal Celis-Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:41
|105
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:54
|106
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|0:01:56
|107
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:16
|110
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:20
|111
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:23
|112
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|113
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|114
|Pierre Cazeaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:32
|115
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|116
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:47
|117
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:50
|118
|Noé Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:38
|119
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:41
|120
|Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:04:22
|121
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:51
|122
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:59
|123
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:58
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|30
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|25
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|22
|5
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|7
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|14
|10
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|16
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|17
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|18
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|19
|Edoardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|20
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|4
|21
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|23
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|24
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|25
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|26
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|1
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|pts
|2
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|5
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|pts
|2
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|15
|5
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|14
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|7
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|8
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|10
|Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|11
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|12
|Vincente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|15
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|7:41:04
|2
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|7:41:30
|3
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|Stanislav Volcov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|7:41:38
|6
|Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|7:41:46
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|7:41:56
|13
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7:42:11
|15
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|7:42:15
|1
|Footon-Servetto
|23:03:57
|2
|Vacansoleil
|23:04:03
|3
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23:04:05
|4
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|23:04:13
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|23:04:17
|6
|Ceramica Flaminia
|23:04:24
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|23:04:32
|8
|Rabobank
|23:04:38
|9
|Team Differdange
|23:04:40
|10
|Saur Sojasun
|23:04:43
|11
|Big Mat-Auber 93
|23:04:48
|12
|Skil Shimano
|23:04:49
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:04:51
|14
|Itera Katusha
|23:04:54
|15
|Bretagne Schuller
|23:05:01
|16
|Française des Jeux
|23:05:10
|17
|Andalucia Cajasur
|23:05:28
|18
|Acqua Sapone
|23:05:52
