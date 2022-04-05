Circuit de la Sarthe: Mads Pedersen wins hilly opener

Trek-Segafredo rider holds off Cosnefroy in breakaway sprint finish

Image 1 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Mads Pedersen wins stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 LR Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and Team Trek Segafredo compete during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

LR Mads Pedersen rides alongside Trek-Segafredo teammate Markus Hoelgaard (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Thibaut Pinot of France Jacopo Guarnieri of Italy Rait rm of Estonia Clement Davy of France Bram Welten of Netherlands Paul Penhot of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the team presentation prior to the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Groupama-FDJ during team introductions in Mamers to start Circuit de la Sarthe (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the team presentation prior to the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) at team introductions on Tuesday (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Fans detail view during the team presentation prior to the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

2022 Circuit de la Sarthe is back from two-year hiatus (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 A general view of the peloton competing during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Scenery along 192.3km stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Luke Plapp of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Mads Pederson (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Kamiel Bonneu of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise involved in a crash during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Kamiel Bonneu of Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise involved in a crash (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Healy of EF Education-Easypost in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Benoit Cosnefroy of France and AG2R Citren Team attacks during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Attacking on stage 1 is Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 A general view of the peloton competing during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Peloton makes five full finish circuits in Mamers with finish on lap six (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Luke Plapp of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead the attack during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the breakaway of 10 riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

MAMERS FRANCE APRIL 05 Luke Plapp of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 1 a 1923km stage from Mamers to Mamers CircuitSarthe on April 05 2022 in Mamers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

10 riders became the breakaway the day with 32km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the opening stage of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire, taking a sprint finish from the 10-rider breakaway.

He held off Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën) for the victory, while third place was taken by Axel Zingle (Cofidis).

Stage 1 rolled along for over 120km before the morning breakaway of eight riders took shape: Pederson,  Cosnefroy, Filippo Ganna and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexis Gougeard (B&B, Hotels p/b KTM), Zingle, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). They were joined with less than 32km to go by Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) for a solid 10-rider front group of heavy hitters.

On the sixth and final circuit in Mamers with 16km to go, the group had an advantage of 1:15 seconds that was cut in half as the group make the final ascent of the 4.4 per cent climb mid-way through the lap.

Brief results - stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
3Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
4Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
6Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

