Circuit de la Sarthe: Mads Pedersen wins hilly opener
By Jackie Tyson published
Trek-Segafredo rider holds off Cosnefroy in breakaway sprint finish
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the opening stage of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire, taking a sprint finish from the 10-rider breakaway.
He held off Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën) for the victory, while third place was taken by Axel Zingle (Cofidis).
Stage 1 rolled along for over 120km before the morning breakaway of eight riders took shape: Pederson, Cosnefroy, Filippo Ganna and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexis Gougeard (B&B, Hotels p/b KTM), Zingle, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). They were joined with less than 32km to go by Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) for a solid 10-rider front group of heavy hitters.
On the sixth and final circuit in Mamers with 16km to go, the group had an advantage of 1:15 seconds that was cut in half as the group make the final ascent of the 4.4 per cent climb mid-way through the lap.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|3
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
