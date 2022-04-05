Circuit de la Sarthe: Mads Pedersen wins hilly opener

Image 1 of 14 Mads Pedersen wins stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 LR Mads Pedersen rides alongside Trek-Segafredo teammate Markus Hoelgaard (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Groupama-FDJ during team introductions in Mamers to start Circuit de la Sarthe (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) at team introductions on Tuesday (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 2022 Circuit de la Sarthe is back from two-year hiatus (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Scenery along 192.3km stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Mads Pederson (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Kamiel Bonneu of Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise involved in a crash (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Ben Healy of EF Education-Easypost in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Attacking on stage 1 is Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Peloton makes five full finish circuits in Mamers with finish on lap six (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the breakaway of 10 riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 10 riders became the breakaway the day with 32km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the opening stage of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire, taking a sprint finish from the 10-rider breakaway.

He held off Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën) for the victory, while third place was taken by Axel Zingle (Cofidis).

Stage 1 rolled along for over 120km before the morning breakaway of eight riders took shape: Pederson, Cosnefroy, Filippo Ganna and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexis Gougeard (B&B, Hotels p/b KTM), Zingle, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic). They were joined with less than 32km to go by Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) for a solid 10-rider front group of heavy hitters.

On the sixth and final circuit in Mamers with 16km to go, the group had an advantage of 1:15 seconds that was cut in half as the group make the final ascent of the 4.4 per cent climb mid-way through the lap.