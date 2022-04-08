Circuit de la Sarthe: Kooij wins final stage as late crash takes out Pedersen

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the final stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe and secured overall victory after a crash in the wind and rain with just four kilometres to go took out Mads Pedersen.

The Trek-Segafredo rider won two stages and seemed set to win the overall classification, only for the crash to end his chances. He got up and finished the stage but was several minutes down on Kooij.

The 20-year-old Dutch sprinter avoided the crash and then raced to the finish with Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix). He refused to work on the front but then won the sprint, unsure if he had won overall.

Meurisse banged his handlebars in frustration, while Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) won the sprint for third place half a minute behind.

Kooij was declared the overall winner but with race judges scrambling to check the time gaps to confirm the final results.

More to come.