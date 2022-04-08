Circuit de la Sarthe: Kooij wins final stage as late crash takes out Pedersen
By Stephen Farrand published
Final stage reduced due to wind and rain
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the final stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe and secured overall victory after a crash in the wind and rain with just four kilometres to go took out Mads Pedersen.
The Trek-Segafredo rider won two stages and seemed set to win the overall classification, only for the crash to end his chances. He got up and finished the stage but was several minutes down on Kooij.
The 20-year-old Dutch sprinter avoided the crash and then raced to the finish with Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix). He refused to work on the front but then won the sprint, unsure if he had won overall.
Meurisse banged his handlebars in frustration, while Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) won the sprint for third place half a minute behind.
Kooij was declared the overall winner but with race judges scrambling to check the time gaps to confirm the final results.
More to come.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.