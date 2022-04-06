Circuit de la Sarthe: Kooij wins stage 2

By published

Race leader Pedersen sprints to second place at line

Image 1 of 7

LE LUDE FRANCE APRIL 06 Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates winning during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 2 a 1747km stage from Le Lude to Le Lude CircuitSarthe on April 06 2022 in Le Lude France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Olav Kooij storms to sprint victory on stage 2 ahead of Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 7

Tirreno Adriatico 2022 - 57th Edition - 5th stage Sefro - Fermo 155 km - 11/03/2022 - Olav Kooij (NED - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Olav Kooij wins stage 2 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 7

LE LUDE FRANCE APRIL 06 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey attacks during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 2 a 1747km stage from Le Lude to Le Lude CircuitSarthe on April 06 2022 in Le Lude France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Mads Pedersen hits the front of the peloton early on stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 7

LE LUDE FRANCE APRIL 06 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 2 a 1747km stage from Le Lude to Le Lude CircuitSarthe on April 06 2022 in Le Lude France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Breakaway riders on a flat day of 174.4 kilometres, and a few interesting admirers before the finishing circuits in Le Lude (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 7

LE LUDE FRANCE APRIL 06 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 2 a 1747km stage from Le Lude to Le Lude CircuitSarthe on April 06 2022 in Le Lude France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 7

LE LUDE FRANCE APRIL 06 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 2 a 1747km stage from Le Lude to Le Lude CircuitSarthe on April 06 2022 in Le Lude France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 7

LE LUDE FRANCE APRIL 06 LR Thibault Guernalec of France and Team Arka Samsic and Pierre Rolland of France and Team BB Hotels PB Ktm compete in the breakaway during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 2 a 1747km stage from Le Lude to Le Lude CircuitSarthe on April 06 2022 in Le Lude France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Breakaway of six riders on the 8.5km circuits (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire out of a bunch sprint. Race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) could not get around the Dutchman and settled for second place, with Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) taking third. 

Similar to the opening day, Wednesday’s route of 174.4 kilometres had three small categorised mountains early on, then beckoned the sprinters for a fight on multiple circuits of 8.5km each in Le Lude.

A significant development on stage 2 was the abandonment of Manzin’s teammate Peter Sagan with 40km to go.

More to come.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews