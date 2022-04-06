Circuit de la Sarthe: Kooij wins stage 2

Image 1 of 7 Olav Kooij storms to sprint victory on stage 2 ahead of Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Olav Kooij wins stage 2 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 3 of 7 Mads Pedersen hits the front of the peloton early on stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Breakaway riders on a flat day of 174.4 kilometres, and a few interesting admirers before the finishing circuits in Le Lude (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 Breakaway of six riders on the 8.5km circuits (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire out of a bunch sprint. Race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) could not get around the Dutchman and settled for second place, with Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) taking third.

Similar to the opening day, Wednesday’s route of 174.4 kilometres had three small categorised mountains early on, then beckoned the sprinters for a fight on multiple circuits of 8.5km each in Le Lude.

A significant development on stage 2 was the abandonment of Manzin’s teammate Peter Sagan with 40km to go.

More to come.