Circuit de la Sarthe: Kooij wins stage 2
By Jackie Tyson published
Race leader Pedersen sprints to second place at line
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire out of a bunch sprint. Race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) could not get around the Dutchman and settled for second place, with Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) taking third.
Similar to the opening day, Wednesday’s route of 174.4 kilometres had three small categorised mountains early on, then beckoned the sprinters for a fight on multiple circuits of 8.5km each in Le Lude.
A significant development on stage 2 was the abandonment of Manzin’s teammate Peter Sagan with 40km to go.
More to come.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
