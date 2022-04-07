Circuit de la Sarthe: Pedersen sprints to second victory of week on stage 3

Vauquelin and Cavendish round out podium

Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates winning during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Mads Pedersen wins for a second time at Circuit de la Sarthe on stage 3 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
LR Paul Penhot of France and Team Groupama FDJ Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey and Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arka Samsic sprint to win during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

In the final sprint in Sablé-sur-Sarth it was Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) the first to cross the line (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates winning with a teammate during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Mads Pedersen is congratulated by Trek-Segafredo teammate after second victory in three days (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
LR Paul Ourselin of France and Team Total Energie Tony Hurel of France and Team St Michel Auber 93 and Georg Steinhauser of Germany and Team EF Education Easypost compete in the breakaway during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) in breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Georg Steinhauser of Germany and Team EF Education Easypost attacks in the breakaway during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

EF Education-EasyPost's Georg Steinhauser attacked off the front with less than 7km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
LR Andrii Ponomar of Ukraine and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Laurent Pichon of France and Team Arka Samsic and Georg Steinhauser of Germany and Team EF Education Easypost compete in the breakaway during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Breakaway of six riders on final circuit (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
LR Luke Plapp of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Best Young Rider Jersey Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Cameron Wurf of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ Gilles De Wilde of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Ward Vanhoof of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Marijn Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Team EF Education Easypos Antoine Raugel of France and AG2R Citren Team Floris De Tier of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix and the peloton competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Peloton rides along 176.5km stage 3 route with signs of spring in blooming fields (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) rides in peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) rides in peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Antoine Raugel of France and AG2R Citren Team leads the peloton during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Rainy day for stage 3 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Luke Plapp of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Best Young Rider Jersey during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Luke Plapp of Ineos Grenadiers in the best young rider jersey does not like the rain that began to fall (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ is removed his rain jacket during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe Pays de la Loire 2022 Stage 3

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) stops to put on his rain gear (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Mads Pedersen produced another powerful sprint to win stage 3 of the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire. The Trek-Segafredo rider accelerated early on the rising finish to catch and pass Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic) just a metre before the finish line. 

Pedersen won by less than a wheel, with the French rider holding on for second and Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) third after trying to come past Pedersen.

Thanks to his second stage win in three days, Pedersen extended his overall race lead. He leads Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) by 23 seconds, with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) third in the same time.

“It’s cool to win again, my team worked really hard for this,” Pedersen explained.“The guy from Arkea did a good move, so I had to do a long sprint. “I had to go early and hope to catch him. It worked out well for us. I passed him just five metres from the finish. 

“It’s a good week, it’s nice to have good shape like this, especially with Paris-Roubaix coming up."

The 176.5km stage covered a long loop before seven laps around Sablé-sur-Sarthe. The wind and rain made for a hard day out for the 96 riders left in the race. Tim Declercq (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was a notable abandon, his team saying he was struggling with illness.

The stage again started fast with a break of six riders getting away and testing the peloton. In the move were Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost), Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies), Emiel Vermeulen (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Tony Hurel (St. Michel-Auber 93), Andrii Ponomar (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) and Laurent Pichon (Arkéa-Samsic).

They opened a 4:00 lead and kept it until 85km to go as the race passed through Sablé-sur-Sarthe. Trek-Segafreo lead the chase and the gap fell to 1:30 with 45km to go but the six held the same lead until 27km and two laps to go.In the final 10km, Steinhauser attacked alone and opened a 20-second gap on the high-speed peloton.

He looked set to hold off the chasers but as the road rose, his gap fell quickly. He was caught with a kilometre to go and then Vauquelin counter-attacked. He seemed set for victory until Pedersen went long and early to catch him on the line.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
4Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
6Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
8Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
9Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

