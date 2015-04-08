Trending

Roux strikes for FDJ on stage 2a at Circuit Sarthe

Frenchman part of the break of the day

Most combative rider Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: AFP)

Following Nacer Bouhanni’s relief as he claimed his first victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, his former team FDJ experienced the same feeling as Anthony Roux delivered in Angers a long-awaited success for Marc Madiot’s outfit. The Frenchman, a former overall winner of the event in 2011, outsprinted Quentin Jaurégui of AG2R-La Mondiale and Europcar’s superstar Thomas Voeckler, who led the trio to avoiding the highly expected mass sprint finish.

“I’m very happy for the team and for myself,” said Roux, who leads the overall classification by five seconds over Jaurégui and eight over Bouhanni ahead of the afternoon 7km time trial held in Angers at the exact same venue where the first-ever prologue of the Tour de France was held in 1967 with José Maria Errandonea winning over Raymond Poulidor.

“I wasn’t sure to win the sprint even though I knew I was the fastest of us three," Roux added. “I’m not in a great shape. I’ve been sidelined with bronchitis on a few occasions recently. I’ve been put on antibiotics four times in the past two months and it’s the case again today. But the Circuit de la Sarthe is a race I like very much. Every time I’ve done it, I’ve performed somehow. Even though I’m not at 100 per cent of my abilities this time around, I’ll see what I can do after analyzing the results sheet tonight. By experience, we know that the leader after the time trial often loses the lead the day after.”

Voeckler was prompt to recall that Roux won the race and the queen stage of Pré-en-Pail, “although it was not with the uphill finish at the Mont des Avaloirs like now”, outlined the leader of Europcar. “After I attacked with Jaurégui this morning, I heard that Anthony was riding solo behind us and I had mixed feelings. I thought it was great news because he’s a strong rouleur but I also knew that he’d beat me in the sprint.”

Voeckler made sure the breakaway wouldn’t take too much of a lead too early. Their advantage didn’t exceed 1:30 but was still 45 seconds with one lap of 7km to go. “There weren’t 36,000 solutions to avoid the regrouping," he explained. “We had to accelerate not too early and not too late, so we had to wait for the final circuit to give it all. Our gap was big enough so we could watch each other before sprinting, we weren’t threatened by the return of the peloton. There had to be a winner and a disappointed man, I’m that one today, maybe the young one [Jaurégui] is happy with his second place but for myself, finishing third out of three isn’t genius.”

Voeckler maintained that Pierre Rolland is Europcar’s main card to play for the overall classification at the Circuit de la Sarthe. “Most of the times, there’s a change of leader after the time trial," Roux agreed as the race might only begin after the show against the clock by Movistar’s Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett and co.

The riders face a 6.8km afternoon time trial around Angers, followed by two other road stages on Thursday and Friday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2:04:57
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:05
5Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
10Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
13Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
14Tony Hurel (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
16Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
18Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
21Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
26Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
29Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
30Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
32Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
33Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
36Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
37Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
43Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
45John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
46Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
49Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
50Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
52Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
53Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
57Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
61Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
63Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
64Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
69Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
70Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
74Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
75Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
78Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
83Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
84Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
88Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:27
89Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
90Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:29
91John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:03:49
92Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:04:01
93Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:33
94Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General classification after stage 2a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr6:37:11
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
5Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:09
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:14
9Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
11Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
13Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
20Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
24Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
32Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
33Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
37Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
39Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
40Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
43Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
44John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
51Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
52Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
53Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
54Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
57Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
58Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
60Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
61Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
62Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
65Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
68Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
69Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
70Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
76Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
77Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
79Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
80Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
82Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:00:32
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:43
85Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:01:26
86Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:37
87Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:42
88Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:51
89Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:13
90Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:41
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:06:33
92Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:05
93John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:12:04
94Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:48

