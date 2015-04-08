Roux strikes for FDJ on stage 2a at Circuit Sarthe
Frenchman part of the break of the day
Following Nacer Bouhanni’s relief as he claimed his first victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, his former team FDJ experienced the same feeling as Anthony Roux delivered in Angers a long-awaited success for Marc Madiot’s outfit. The Frenchman, a former overall winner of the event in 2011, outsprinted Quentin Jaurégui of AG2R-La Mondiale and Europcar’s superstar Thomas Voeckler, who led the trio to avoiding the highly expected mass sprint finish.
“I’m very happy for the team and for myself,” said Roux, who leads the overall classification by five seconds over Jaurégui and eight over Bouhanni ahead of the afternoon 7km time trial held in Angers at the exact same venue where the first-ever prologue of the Tour de France was held in 1967 with José Maria Errandonea winning over Raymond Poulidor.
“I wasn’t sure to win the sprint even though I knew I was the fastest of us three," Roux added. “I’m not in a great shape. I’ve been sidelined with bronchitis on a few occasions recently. I’ve been put on antibiotics four times in the past two months and it’s the case again today. But the Circuit de la Sarthe is a race I like very much. Every time I’ve done it, I’ve performed somehow. Even though I’m not at 100 per cent of my abilities this time around, I’ll see what I can do after analyzing the results sheet tonight. By experience, we know that the leader after the time trial often loses the lead the day after.”
Voeckler was prompt to recall that Roux won the race and the queen stage of Pré-en-Pail, “although it was not with the uphill finish at the Mont des Avaloirs like now”, outlined the leader of Europcar. “After I attacked with Jaurégui this morning, I heard that Anthony was riding solo behind us and I had mixed feelings. I thought it was great news because he’s a strong rouleur but I also knew that he’d beat me in the sprint.”
Voeckler made sure the breakaway wouldn’t take too much of a lead too early. Their advantage didn’t exceed 1:30 but was still 45 seconds with one lap of 7km to go. “There weren’t 36,000 solutions to avoid the regrouping," he explained. “We had to accelerate not too early and not too late, so we had to wait for the final circuit to give it all. Our gap was big enough so we could watch each other before sprinting, we weren’t threatened by the return of the peloton. There had to be a winner and a disappointed man, I’m that one today, maybe the young one [Jaurégui] is happy with his second place but for myself, finishing third out of three isn’t genius.”
Voeckler maintained that Pierre Rolland is Europcar’s main card to play for the overall classification at the Circuit de la Sarthe. “Most of the times, there’s a change of leader after the time trial," Roux agreed as the race might only begin after the show against the clock by Movistar’s Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett and co.
The riders face a 6.8km afternoon time trial around Angers, followed by two other road stages on Thursday and Friday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:04:57
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:05
|5
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|10
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|13
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|21
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|29
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|32
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|33
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|36
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|37
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|42
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|45
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|46
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|50
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|53
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|61
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|63
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|64
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|69
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|70
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|75
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|83
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:27
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|90
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:29
|91
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:49
|92
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|93
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:33
|94
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6:37:11
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:08
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|5
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:14
|9
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|11
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|13
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|32
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|33
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|39
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|43
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|49
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|51
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|53
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|57
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|60
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|68
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|69
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|70
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|76
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|80
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
|82
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:32
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:43
|85
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:26
|86
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:37
|87
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:42
|88
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|89
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:13
|90
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|91
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:06:33
|92
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:05
|93
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:04
|94
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:48
