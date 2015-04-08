Most combative rider Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: AFP)

Following Nacer Bouhanni’s relief as he claimed his first victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire, his former team FDJ experienced the same feeling as Anthony Roux delivered in Angers a long-awaited success for Marc Madiot’s outfit. The Frenchman, a former overall winner of the event in 2011, outsprinted Quentin Jaurégui of AG2R-La Mondiale and Europcar’s superstar Thomas Voeckler, who led the trio to avoiding the highly expected mass sprint finish.

“I’m very happy for the team and for myself,” said Roux, who leads the overall classification by five seconds over Jaurégui and eight over Bouhanni ahead of the afternoon 7km time trial held in Angers at the exact same venue where the first-ever prologue of the Tour de France was held in 1967 with José Maria Errandonea winning over Raymond Poulidor.

“I wasn’t sure to win the sprint even though I knew I was the fastest of us three," Roux added. “I’m not in a great shape. I’ve been sidelined with bronchitis on a few occasions recently. I’ve been put on antibiotics four times in the past two months and it’s the case again today. But the Circuit de la Sarthe is a race I like very much. Every time I’ve done it, I’ve performed somehow. Even though I’m not at 100 per cent of my abilities this time around, I’ll see what I can do after analyzing the results sheet tonight. By experience, we know that the leader after the time trial often loses the lead the day after.”

Voeckler was prompt to recall that Roux won the race and the queen stage of Pré-en-Pail, “although it was not with the uphill finish at the Mont des Avaloirs like now”, outlined the leader of Europcar. “After I attacked with Jaurégui this morning, I heard that Anthony was riding solo behind us and I had mixed feelings. I thought it was great news because he’s a strong rouleur but I also knew that he’d beat me in the sprint.”

Voeckler made sure the breakaway wouldn’t take too much of a lead too early. Their advantage didn’t exceed 1:30 but was still 45 seconds with one lap of 7km to go. “There weren’t 36,000 solutions to avoid the regrouping," he explained. “We had to accelerate not too early and not too late, so we had to wait for the final circuit to give it all. Our gap was big enough so we could watch each other before sprinting, we weren’t threatened by the return of the peloton. There had to be a winner and a disappointed man, I’m that one today, maybe the young one [Jaurégui] is happy with his second place but for myself, finishing third out of three isn’t genius.”

Voeckler maintained that Pierre Rolland is Europcar’s main card to play for the overall classification at the Circuit de la Sarthe. “Most of the times, there’s a change of leader after the time trial," Roux agreed as the race might only begin after the show against the clock by Movistar’s Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett and co.

The riders face a 6.8km afternoon time trial around Angers, followed by two other road stages on Thursday and Friday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:04:57 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:05 5 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 10 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 12 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar 13 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 16 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team EuTeam Roompotcar 21 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 26 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 29 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 31 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 32 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 33 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 36 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 37 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 42 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 43 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 45 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 46 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 50 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 53 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar 61 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 63 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 64 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 69 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia 70 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 75 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 78 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 84 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 88 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:27 89 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 90 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:29 91 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:49 92 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:04:01 93 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:33 94 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits